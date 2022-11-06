Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch

Fritz's

2,525 Reviews

$

115 Easton Avenue

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Bakery

Dessert Bars

Our selection of house-made dessert bars.

Cookies

Our selection of house-made cookies.

Bar Sampler Platter

$6.00

a 1/4 sized piece of 6 of our most popular dessert bars.

Muffins

Our selection of house-made muffins.

Scones

seasonal varieties.

Bites/Truffles

seasonal varieties.

Pop Tarts

flavors change daily.

Pies

Banana Breads

Apple Pie Overnight Oats (GF\V)

$5.50

Parfait

Cheesecake

Pear Sponge Cake

$4.50

Apple Cider Donuts

$4.00

Cranberry & Currant Cobbler (V/GF)

$9.00Out of stock

Earl Grey Hibiscus Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Guinness Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Honey Fig Bunt Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Raspberry, White Chocolate, Rhubarb Cake w\ Cream Cheese Icing

$7.00Out of stock

Shishito Pepper & Cream Cheese Tart(V\GF)

$6.50Out of stock

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich

$5.50

eggs, your choice of breakfast meat & cheese on our toasted house roll. Our eggs are prepared neatly scrambled unless otherwise specified.

Hash Browns

$3.75

three pieces of our house-made crispy yukon hash browns.

Side of Breakfast Meat

$5.00

your choice of breakfast meat.

SIDE OF TOAST

Specialty Breakfast

Fritz's Style Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

eggs, sausage, ghost pepper cheese & Fritz's aioli on our toasted house roll. Our eggs are prepared neatly scrambled unless otherwise specified.

Tuscan Style Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

eggs, sausage, mozzarella, spinach, agrodolce peppers & garlic aioli on our toasted house roll. Our eggs are prepared neatly scrambled unless otherwise specified.

Egg Platter

$10.00

three eggs any style, your choice of breakfast meat, hash browns & your choice of toast.

Fruit & Nut Oatmeal

$6.00

oats, golden raisins, dark raisins, dried cranberries, candied pecans & maple syrup.

Classic Oatmeal

$3.00

Vegan.

Honey-Vanilla Greek Yogurt & Granola Parfait

$6.00

Vegetarian.

Pancakes

$6.50+

Plain, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip Pancakes. Vegetarian.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.00

our toasted seed bread topped with avocado, tomatoes & hemp seeds. Vegan for those who eat honey!

Dave's Egg Situation

Dave's Egg Situation

$11.00

double egg whites, tomatoes, spinach, avocado, turkey bacon, ghost pepper cheese & cheddar cheese.

The Great "Ham"bino (VEGAN)

The Great "Ham"bino (VEGAN)

$8.00Out of stock

House-made Gluten Free & Vegan Everything Bagel with a Vegan Eggie Patty, Vegan Hammy, Vegan Cheddar, Cashew Cream Cheese & Arugula.

Breakfast Specials

Dave's Egg Situation

Dave's Egg Situation

$11.00

double egg whites, tomatoes, spinach, avocado, turkey bacon, ghost pepper cheese & cheddar cheese.

Apple Cider Donuts

$4.00

Cranberry & Currant Cobbler (V/GF)

$9.00Out of stock

Appetizers

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00

fresh fried tortilla chips topped with our 4 cheese blend sauce and BBQ pulled pork, fresh pico de gallo, Fritz's aioli & fresh jalapenos.

Fiesta Nachos

Fiesta Nachos

$11.00

fresh fried tortilla chips topped with house-made cheese sauce, roasted corn, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, queso fresco & jalapeños. Vegetarian.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$3.50

sea salt, sesame or cinnamon sugar. Vegetarian.

Risotto Fritters

Risotto Fritters

$7.00

with choice of tomato basil sauce or roasted garlic aioli. Vegetarian.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip & Chips

$12.00

with fresh fried corn tortilla chips. Vegetarian.

Cold Sandwiches

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$10.50

hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Fritz's frizzles & baconnaise on our toasted white bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

white meat chicken salad with lettuce & tomatoes on our seed bread.

Cold Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.50

garlic & herb crusted roast beef, thinly sliced. Topped with horseradish mayo, lettuce, tomato & Fritz's frizzles on our baguette.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

solid white albacore tuna salad with lettuce & tomatoes on our seed bread.

Turkey Avocado B.L.T.

Turkey Avocado B.L.T.

$11.50

herb roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado on our toasted white bread.

Ultimate Ham Sandwich

Ultimate Ham Sandwich

$11.50

ham, baconnaise, brie, sliced apples, Fritz's frizzles & lettuce on our seed bread.

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Hand Battered Chicken Tenders & Fries

Plain Tenders & Fries

Plain Tenders & Fries

$12.00

hand battered chicken tenders & hand cut french fries cooked until golden brown. Served plain or in your choice of sauce.

Buffalo Tenders & Fries

$13.50

BBQ Tenders & Fries

$13.50

Truffle Honey Tenders & Fries

$15.50

Sweet Sriracha Tenders & Fries

$13.50

General Tso's Tenders & Fries

$13.50

Hot Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.50

with cole slaw and Fritz's frizzles on our house roll.

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$11.50

Pat LaFrieda corned beef, sauerkraut, muenster & swiss cheeses on our rye bread with thousand island dressing.

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.00

fried eggplant layered with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on our house roll. Vegetarian.

General Tso's Crispy Chicken Sandwich

General Tso's Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

smothered in house-made general tso's sauce & topped with scallions & sesame seeds on our house roll.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

our five cheese blend on toasted white bread. Vegetarian.

Hot Roast Beef

Hot Roast Beef

$11.50

Pat LaFrieda garlic & herb crusted roast beef thinly sliced and topped with swiss cheese, horseradish mayo & Fritz's frizzles on baguette.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$10.00

our Pat LaFrieda blend beef meatball smothered in tomato basil sauce and melted mozzarella & provolone cheeses & topped with garlic aioli.

Spinach & Artichoke Grilled Cheese

Spinach & Artichoke Grilled Cheese

$9.00

our spinach & artichoke dip melted onto two slices of toasted white bread. Vegetarian.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$9.00

classic tuna salad with your choice of cheese on our toasted white bread.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

with house-made pepper jelly, lettuce, tomato & brie cheese on our house roll.

Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Blue Mac & Cheese

$10.00+

Vegetarian.

Four Cheese Mac & Cheese

$8.00+

Vegetarian.

Spinach & Artichoke Mac & Cheese

$11.00+

Vegetarian.

Mix & Match Sandwiches

Buffalo Style

Buffalo Style

$11.00

smothered in house-made buffalo sauce & topped with your choice of blue cheese crumbles or ranch dressing, classic cole slaw, lettuce & pickles.

Chipotle Bacon Style

Chipotle Bacon Style

$12.00

with chipotle mayo, caramelized onions, bacon & muenster cheese on our house roll.

Classic Style

Classic Style

$11.00

with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on our house roll.

Fritz's Style

Fritz's Style

$11.00

with Fritz's aioli, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on our house roll.

Greek Style

$11.00

with tzatziki sauce, sliced red onions & tomato on our house roll.

Tuscan Style

Tuscan Style

$11.00

with agrodolce peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese & roasted garlic aioli on our house roll.

Drunken Parm

Drunken Parm

$13.00

with vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese on our garlic toasted house roll. Meatball also includes provolone cheese.

Tomato Basil Parm

Tomato Basil Parm

$12.00

Protein of your choice with tomato basil sauce & mozzarella cheese on our garlic toasted house roll. Meatball also includes provolone cheese.

Power Corner

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.00

our toasted seed bread topped with avocado, tomatoes & hemp seeds. Vegan for those who eat honey!

Fiesta Quinoa Bowl

Fiesta Quinoa Bowl

$9.00

warm quinoa cooked with roasted corn, onions, bell peppers, black beans & topped with queso fresco cheese, pico de gallo & avocado. Vegetarian or Vegan without cheese.

Roasted Tomato Zoodles

Roasted Tomato Zoodles

$9.00

zucchini noodles with roasted grape tomatoes, garlic & mozzarella. Vegetarian or Vegan without cheese.

Sautéed Spinach

Sautéed Spinach

$5.00

with olive oil & garlic. Vegan.

Sweet Sriracha Shrimp Bowl

Sweet Sriracha Shrimp Bowl

$14.00

wild rice, pineapple salsa & avocado topped with grilled shrimp & sweet sriracha glaze.

Superfood Salad

$11.00

kale, quinoa, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries & sherry-maple vinaigrette dressing. Your choice of feta or goat cheese. Vegetarian or Vegan without cheese.

Mix & Match Platters

Sweet Sriracha Platter

wild rice, pineapple salsa & avocado topped with protein of choice & sweet sriracha glaze.

Blackened Platter

Out of stock

wild rice, house-made pepper jelly, sautéed spinach with garlic & blackened protein of choice.

Mediterranean Platter

Salads

Caesar Salad

romaine lettuce, Parmigiano-Reggiano, croutons & caesar dressing.

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad

$7.00

Shaved brussels sprouts tossed in sherry-maple vinaigrette dressing with dried cranberries. Topped with shaved parmigiano reggiano cheese & smoked almonds.

Harvest Salad

$11.00Out of stock

mixed greens with dried cranberries, candied pecans & apples. Served with sherry-maple vinaigrette dressing. Vegetarian.

House Salad

mixed greens with tomatoes, radishes carrots & your choice of dressing. Vegan.

Superfood Salad

$11.00

kale, quinoa, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries & sherry-maple vinaigrette dressing. Your choice of feta or goat cheese. Vegetarian or Vegan without cheese.

Seafood

Fish & Chips Platter

$18.00

hand battered cod served with hand cut french fries, cole slaw & tartar sauce.

Sides

Buffalo Fries

$6.50

hand cut french fries, fried until golden brown & topped with house-made buffalo sauce or buffalo seasoning. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch. Vegetarian.

Cheese Fries

$7.50

hand cut french fries, fried until golden brown & topped with house-made cheese sauce or melted cheese. Vegetarian.

French Fries

$5.00

hand cut french fries, fried until golden brown. Vegan.

House-made Cole Slaw

$1.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

served with Fritz's aioli. Vegan.

Truffle Fries

$7.75

hand cut french fries, fried until golden brown & topped with truffle oil & parmesan cheese. Served with garlic aioli. Vegetarian.

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.75Out of stock

French Onion Soup

$5.75

served with a piece of our baguette with melted swiss cheese.

Tomato Soup

$5.75

Vegetarian.

Pumpkin Soup

$5.75

Specials

Jumbo Shrimp & Chips Basket

Jumbo Shrimp & Chips Basket

$20.00Out of stock

Jumbo Wild Gulf Shrimp Breaded & Fried. Served with hand cut fries, tartar sauce & cole slaw.

Pumpkin Risotto Fritters

Pumpkin Risotto Fritters

$8.00

Polish Smoked Ham with house-made pineapple jelly, baconnaise, arugula & cabot aged cheddar cheese on our toasted whole wheat seed bread.

Vegan "Hammy" Sammie

Vegan "Hammy" Sammie

$11.50Out of stock

"Cheddar" Jalapeno Pretzel Bun with Vegan “Ham”, "Cheddar", Arugula & Vegan Dijon Aioli.

Beer Glazed Pork Belly B.L.T. Sandwich

Beer Glazed Pork Belly B.L.T. Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Slow roasted pork belly with dark lager glaze, topped with tomato jam, greens, frizzles, on a garlic toasted house roll.

Sweet Chili Brisket Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Slow cooked brisket with sweet chili slaw on our garlic toasted house roll.

Autumn Ham-wich

Autumn Ham-wich

$11.50

Polish smoked ham, Cabot aged cheddar, baconnaise, House-made Apple Butter & Arugula on our Toasted Seed Bread.

Grab & Go

Dirty Potato Chips

$1.50

Honey-Vanilla Greek Yogurt & Granola Parfait

$6.00

Vegetarian.

Drinks

Americano

$3.00

Hot or Iced.

Apple Juice

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coconut Water

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Double Shot Espresso

$2.75

Hot or Iced.

Fountain Soda

$3.50+

Coca Cola Products

Hot Coffee

$3.50+

100% Colombian Coffee, Fresh Brewed.

Hot Espresso Drink

$4.00

12 oz.

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Selection of Shangri-La Hot Teas.

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

100% Colombian Coffee, Fresh Brewed & Chilled Daily. Served over ice.

Iced Espresso Drink

$4.00

16 oz.

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Fresh Brewed Shangri-La Iced Teas, Unsweetened.

Pomegranate Kombucha

$5.00

Naked Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Tropicana

Pellegrino Bottled Sparkling Water

$2.00

Pellegrino Canned Soda

$1.50

Poland Spring Sparklers

$1.50

Pint Apple Cider

$3.50

1\2 Gallon Apple Cider

$6.50Out of stock

Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Single Shot of Espresso

$0.75

Grape Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Tea Latte

$4.00

Hot Tea Latte

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Directions

