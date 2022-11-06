- Home
Fritz's
2,525 Reviews
$
115 Easton Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Bakery
Dessert Bars
Our selection of house-made dessert bars.
Cookies
Our selection of house-made cookies.
Bar Sampler Platter
a 1/4 sized piece of 6 of our most popular dessert bars.
Muffins
Our selection of house-made muffins.
Scones
seasonal varieties.
Bites/Truffles
seasonal varieties.
Pop Tarts
flavors change daily.
Pies
Banana Breads
Apple Pie Overnight Oats (GF\V)
Parfait
Cheesecake
Pear Sponge Cake
Apple Cider Donuts
Cranberry & Currant Cobbler (V/GF)
Earl Grey Hibiscus Cake
Guinness Brownie
Honey Fig Bunt Cake
Raspberry, White Chocolate, Rhubarb Cake w\ Cream Cheese Icing
Shishito Pepper & Cream Cheese Tart(V\GF)
Breakfast
Specialty Breakfast
Fritz's Style Breakfast Sandwich
eggs, sausage, ghost pepper cheese & Fritz's aioli on our toasted house roll. Our eggs are prepared neatly scrambled unless otherwise specified.
Tuscan Style Breakfast Sandwich
eggs, sausage, mozzarella, spinach, agrodolce peppers & garlic aioli on our toasted house roll. Our eggs are prepared neatly scrambled unless otherwise specified.
Egg Platter
three eggs any style, your choice of breakfast meat, hash browns & your choice of toast.
Fruit & Nut Oatmeal
oats, golden raisins, dark raisins, dried cranberries, candied pecans & maple syrup.
Classic Oatmeal
Vegan.
Honey-Vanilla Greek Yogurt & Granola Parfait
Vegetarian.
Pancakes
Plain, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip Pancakes. Vegetarian.
Avocado Toast
our toasted seed bread topped with avocado, tomatoes & hemp seeds. Vegan for those who eat honey!
Dave's Egg Situation
double egg whites, tomatoes, spinach, avocado, turkey bacon, ghost pepper cheese & cheddar cheese.
The Great "Ham"bino (VEGAN)
House-made Gluten Free & Vegan Everything Bagel with a Vegan Eggie Patty, Vegan Hammy, Vegan Cheddar, Cashew Cream Cheese & Arugula.
Breakfast Specials
Appetizers
BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos
fresh fried tortilla chips topped with our 4 cheese blend sauce and BBQ pulled pork, fresh pico de gallo, Fritz's aioli & fresh jalapenos.
Fiesta Nachos
fresh fried tortilla chips topped with house-made cheese sauce, roasted corn, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, queso fresco & jalapeños. Vegetarian.
Pretzel
sea salt, sesame or cinnamon sugar. Vegetarian.
Risotto Fritters
with choice of tomato basil sauce or roasted garlic aioli. Vegetarian.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip & Chips
with fresh fried corn tortilla chips. Vegetarian.
Cold Sandwiches
B.L.T.
hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Fritz's frizzles & baconnaise on our toasted white bread.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
white meat chicken salad with lettuce & tomatoes on our seed bread.
Cold Roast Beef Sandwich
garlic & herb crusted roast beef, thinly sliced. Topped with horseradish mayo, lettuce, tomato & Fritz's frizzles on our baguette.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
solid white albacore tuna salad with lettuce & tomatoes on our seed bread.
Turkey Avocado B.L.T.
herb roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado on our toasted white bread.
Ultimate Ham Sandwich
ham, baconnaise, brie, sliced apples, Fritz's frizzles & lettuce on our seed bread.
Extra Sauce
Hand Battered Chicken Tenders & Fries
Plain Tenders & Fries
hand battered chicken tenders & hand cut french fries cooked until golden brown. Served plain or in your choice of sauce.
Buffalo Tenders & Fries
BBQ Tenders & Fries
Truffle Honey Tenders & Fries
Sweet Sriracha Tenders & Fries
General Tso's Tenders & Fries
Hot Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork
with cole slaw and Fritz's frizzles on our house roll.
Classic Reuben
Pat LaFrieda corned beef, sauerkraut, muenster & swiss cheeses on our rye bread with thousand island dressing.
Eggplant Parmesan
fried eggplant layered with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on our house roll. Vegetarian.
General Tso's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
smothered in house-made general tso's sauce & topped with scallions & sesame seeds on our house roll.
Grilled Cheese
our five cheese blend on toasted white bread. Vegetarian.
Hot Roast Beef
Pat LaFrieda garlic & herb crusted roast beef thinly sliced and topped with swiss cheese, horseradish mayo & Fritz's frizzles on baguette.
Meatball Sandwich
our Pat LaFrieda blend beef meatball smothered in tomato basil sauce and melted mozzarella & provolone cheeses & topped with garlic aioli.
Spinach & Artichoke Grilled Cheese
our spinach & artichoke dip melted onto two slices of toasted white bread. Vegetarian.
Tuna Melt
classic tuna salad with your choice of cheese on our toasted white bread.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
with house-made pepper jelly, lettuce, tomato & brie cheese on our house roll.
Mac & Cheese
Mix & Match Sandwiches
Buffalo Style
smothered in house-made buffalo sauce & topped with your choice of blue cheese crumbles or ranch dressing, classic cole slaw, lettuce & pickles.
Chipotle Bacon Style
with chipotle mayo, caramelized onions, bacon & muenster cheese on our house roll.
Classic Style
with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on our house roll.
Fritz's Style
with Fritz's aioli, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on our house roll.
Greek Style
with tzatziki sauce, sliced red onions & tomato on our house roll.
Tuscan Style
with agrodolce peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese & roasted garlic aioli on our house roll.
Drunken Parm
with vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese on our garlic toasted house roll. Meatball also includes provolone cheese.
Tomato Basil Parm
Protein of your choice with tomato basil sauce & mozzarella cheese on our garlic toasted house roll. Meatball also includes provolone cheese.
Power Corner
Avocado Toast
our toasted seed bread topped with avocado, tomatoes & hemp seeds. Vegan for those who eat honey!
Fiesta Quinoa Bowl
warm quinoa cooked with roasted corn, onions, bell peppers, black beans & topped with queso fresco cheese, pico de gallo & avocado. Vegetarian or Vegan without cheese.
Roasted Tomato Zoodles
zucchini noodles with roasted grape tomatoes, garlic & mozzarella. Vegetarian or Vegan without cheese.
Sautéed Spinach
with olive oil & garlic. Vegan.
Sweet Sriracha Shrimp Bowl
wild rice, pineapple salsa & avocado topped with grilled shrimp & sweet sriracha glaze.
Superfood Salad
kale, quinoa, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries & sherry-maple vinaigrette dressing. Your choice of feta or goat cheese. Vegetarian or Vegan without cheese.
Mix & Match Platters
Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, Parmigiano-Reggiano, croutons & caesar dressing.
Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad
Shaved brussels sprouts tossed in sherry-maple vinaigrette dressing with dried cranberries. Topped with shaved parmigiano reggiano cheese & smoked almonds.
Harvest Salad
mixed greens with dried cranberries, candied pecans & apples. Served with sherry-maple vinaigrette dressing. Vegetarian.
House Salad
mixed greens with tomatoes, radishes carrots & your choice of dressing. Vegan.
Superfood Salad
kale, quinoa, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries & sherry-maple vinaigrette dressing. Your choice of feta or goat cheese. Vegetarian or Vegan without cheese.
Seafood
Sides
Buffalo Fries
hand cut french fries, fried until golden brown & topped with house-made buffalo sauce or buffalo seasoning. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch. Vegetarian.
Cheese Fries
hand cut french fries, fried until golden brown & topped with house-made cheese sauce or melted cheese. Vegetarian.
French Fries
hand cut french fries, fried until golden brown. Vegan.
House-made Cole Slaw
Sweet Potato Fries
served with Fritz's aioli. Vegan.
Truffle Fries
hand cut french fries, fried until golden brown & topped with truffle oil & parmesan cheese. Served with garlic aioli. Vegetarian.
Soups
Specials
Jumbo Shrimp & Chips Basket
Jumbo Wild Gulf Shrimp Breaded & Fried. Served with hand cut fries, tartar sauce & cole slaw.
Pumpkin Risotto Fritters
Polish Smoked Ham with house-made pineapple jelly, baconnaise, arugula & cabot aged cheddar cheese on our toasted whole wheat seed bread.
Vegan "Hammy" Sammie
"Cheddar" Jalapeno Pretzel Bun with Vegan “Ham”, "Cheddar", Arugula & Vegan Dijon Aioli.
Beer Glazed Pork Belly B.L.T. Sandwich
Slow roasted pork belly with dark lager glaze, topped with tomato jam, greens, frizzles, on a garlic toasted house roll.
Sweet Chili Brisket Sandwich
Slow cooked brisket with sweet chili slaw on our garlic toasted house roll.
Autumn Ham-wich
Polish smoked ham, Cabot aged cheddar, baconnaise, House-made Apple Butter & Arugula on our Toasted Seed Bread.
Drinks
Americano
Hot or Iced.
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
Coconut Water
Cranberry Juice
Double Shot Espresso
Hot or Iced.
Fountain Soda
Coca Cola Products
Hot Coffee
100% Colombian Coffee, Fresh Brewed.
Hot Espresso Drink
12 oz.
Hot Tea
Selection of Shangri-La Hot Teas.
Iced Coffee
100% Colombian Coffee, Fresh Brewed & Chilled Daily. Served over ice.
Iced Espresso Drink
16 oz.
Iced Tea
Fresh Brewed Shangri-La Iced Teas, Unsweetened.
Pomegranate Kombucha
Naked Juice
Orange Juice
Tropicana
Pellegrino Bottled Sparkling Water
Pellegrino Canned Soda
Poland Spring Sparklers
Pint Apple Cider
1\2 Gallon Apple Cider
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Single Shot of Espresso
Grape Juice
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea Latte
Hot Tea Latte
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
115 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901