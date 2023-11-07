Khyber Coffee & Tea House
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A small and quant coffee shop that also sells chai and open late night on the weekends.
Location
110 Church St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901
