Full Menu

Chicken

Pechuga Asada

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast

Pechuga Ala Mexicana

$12.50

Mexican style. Tomato, onions, and jalapeños

Pechuga Empanizada

$12.50

Breaded chicken

Pollo Asado 1/4

$12.50

Grilled chicken with bone

Tortas

Torta Milanesa De Pollo O Res

$7.50

Breaded steak or chicken

Torta Chorizo Con Huevo

$7.95

Scrambled egg and chorizo

Torta Al Pastor

$7.95

Marinated pork meat

Torta Huevo Con Queso

$4.25

Eggs with American cheese

Torta Grill Chicken

$6.95

Grilled chicken

Torta Cubana

$9.50

Carnitas, ham, egg, and sausage

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$11.95

Quesadilla Cheesy Birria

$12.95

Caldos (Soups)

Traditional Pozole

$14.95

Is a rich brothy soup made with boiled chicken hominy and red special sauce. Served with two crispy corn tortillas, radish, and lime

Caldo De Res

$13.95

Beef soup with vegetables

Caldo De Pollo

$12.75

Vegetable chicken soup

Menudo Soup

$14.95

Authentic Mexican soup made with beef tripe in both bases of guajillo pepper and spices. Served with onions, cilantro, and lime

Caldo De Mariscos

$18.00

An amazing mixed seafood cooked in delicious broth

Tortilla Soup

$10.99

Delicious chicken recipe with tomato sauce, avocado, onions, and cilantro

Kids Menu

Mini Quesadilla

$8.75

With chicken

Mini Burrito

$8.75

Rice and beans with chicken

Spaghetti

$8.75

With breaded chicken

Chicken Tenders

$8.75

Mini Cheese Burger

$8.75

Hot Dog

$8.75

Vegetarian Options

Enchiladas Green Sauce

$12.50

Enchiladas green sauce with fresh cheese and cream on top. Served with a side of rice

Enchiladas Red Sauce

$12.50

Enchiladas red sauce with fresh cheese and cream on top. Served with a side of rice

4 Hard Rolled Tacos

$12.50

With mixed veggies, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and fresh cheese

3 Soft Grilled Cactus Taco

$12.50

With onion, cilantro, and avocado

Veggie Linguine

$12.50

Veggie linguine delicious pasta. Served with fresh salad

Veggie Burrito

$12.50

Veggie burrito with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream

Flour Quesadillas

$12.50

With veggies and mozzarella cheese

Veggies Empanada

$12.50

Fried corn tortilla filled with mixed veggies

Chimichanga

$12.50

Fried flour tortillas filled with rice, beans, lettuce, mixed cheese, and sour cream

Veggie Nachos

$12.50

Tostada Bowl

$12.50

Tostada bowls hard shell bowl, rice, beans, lettuce, veggies, tomato, guac, and sour cream

Side Order

Mexican Rice 8 Oz

$3.50

Black Beans 8 Oz

$3.50

Pronto Guacamole. 8 Oz

$4.95

Crispy Chips 16oz

$2.75

Pico De Gallo 8 Oz

$4.95

French Fries

$3.75

3 Grilled Jalapeños

$3.75

3 Grilled Cactus

$5.99

Two Sunny Eggs

$3.95

Green Plantains Tostones

$4.75

4 Green Onions

$3.75

Grilled Veggies

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$5.75

With cheese and bacon

Desserts

Flan Napolitano

$4.75

Homemade

4 Churros

$5.95

Elotes

$4.95

Mexican corn with mayonnaise, cheese, and tajín

3 Leches

$4.95

Three milk cakes

Platanos Maduros

$7.00

Sweet plantains

Strawberries

$4.75

Fresh bowl side

Strawberries in Sweet Cream

$7.95

With sweet cream

Esquites Mexican

$6.75

Street corn in a cup with tajin and cheese

Taste of Mexico

Botana Azteca

$9.95

Mexican rice and beans, pork belly on top. Comes with pico de gallo, guac, and chips

1 Piece Tlayuda Oaxaqueña

$12.50

Large homemade tortilla covered with beans sauce, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, and cabbage

2 Pieces Tlayuda Oaxaqueña

$14.95

Large homemade tortilla covered with beans sauce, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, and cabbage

Sopes

$11.95

3 homemade tortillas garnished with beans, onions, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese. Choice of protein: chicken, beef, carnitas, or chorizo

Empanadas

$11.95

3 per order filled with chicken on top lettuce, fresh cheese, and sour cream

Flautas

$11.95

4 pieces. Fried rolled tortilla filled with shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, fresh cheese, and rice

Tamales

$9.00

3 pieces per order choice: red, green, or cheese, and vegetables

Burger

$9.95

100% pure beef with bacon, ham, sausage, lettuce, and tomato with fries

Tostadas

$12.75

Chicken or beef, three round corn tortillas with chopped protein on top lettuce

Chilaquiles

$14.95

Corn tortillas tossed in green or red sauce with cheese, cream, and onion. Served with eggs and salted beef

Enchiladas

$13.95

Choice: green or red sauce. Rolled tortillas filled with shredded chicken, sour cream, and cheese

Mole Negro Traditional

$12.95

Sweet recipe from Oaxaca. Made of three different dry pepper, dry fruits. Served with chicken, rice, and beans

Enmoladas

$14.95

Four mole tortillas filling with chicken garnish and onions cilantro, cheese

Entrees

Fresco Guacamole

$7.95

Elotes

$6.95

4 pieces. Mexican corn on the cob covered with mayo, cotija cheese, and chili tajin

Nopal Salad

$8.95

Delicious cactus salad made with tomato, onion, cilantro, salt, and lime

Salsa Bandera

$7.95

Mix vegetables: tomato, onions, avocado, lime, and cilantro

Salsa De Queso

$6.99

Cheese dip. With chorizo for an extra charge

Traditional Buffalo Wings

$12.99

12 pieces

Nachos La Familia

$12.95

With cheese, lettuce, beans, mix cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Picadera

$14.99

Pork belly, fried chicken, sausage, and beef ribs

Ceviche Tropical Marinate

$12.00

Seafood cooked in lime, juice mixed, tomato, onions, cucumbers, and avocado

Tour for Mexico

$14.99

Mini tacos, mini nachos, flautas, wings, chorizo dip, and plantains

Healthy Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Tomato, avocado, onion, and lime

Angy Salad

$13.99

Shrimp, avocado tomato, onion, and mixed cheese

Grilled Salmon

$15.95

Mixed lettuce, corn, avocado, and tomato

Bowl Salad

$9.95

Mixed lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and mix cheese with chicken

Frontera Burritos

Todo Burrito

$13.25

Mixed lettuce, cheese, rice, beans, bell peppers, corn, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Frontera Burrito

$12.25

Lettuce, cheese, rice, beans, and sour cream

Champion Burrito

$12.25

Mozzarella cheese, guacamole, rice, and pico de gallo

Mexican Burrito

$12.25

Rice, beans, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce

Ultimo Enchilado Style Burrito

$13.75

Soaked in red sauce with melted mixed cheese on top

Chimichanga

$14.95

Fried flour tortilla with delicious melted cheese on top

Tostada Burrito

$12.25

Rice, beans, spring lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and mixed cheese

Bowl Burrito

$12.25

Rice, beans, spring lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and mixed cheese

Main Dishes

El Viajero

$15.50

Grill chicken breast, grilled steak, and grilled shrimp on top

Pueblo Viejo

$18.75

Skirt steak with shrimp. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and grilled jalapeño

Mexico Lindo

$15.95

Grilled steak, cactus, chorizo, and melted Oaxaca cheese on top

Mi Pueblo

$14.95

3 pieces. Monterrey enchilada one tamal on top

Costillas De Res

$16.95

Juicy grilled beef ribs with pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas

1 Meat Alambre Chilango

$10.95

Onions, bell pepper, mushroom, chorizo, chicken, beef, and shrimp

4 Meat Alambre Chilango

$15.95

Onions, bell pepper, mushroom, chorizo, chicken, beef, and shrimp

NY Steak

$22.95

Sizzling plate cooked at your favorite temperature

Skirt Steak

$22.75

For meat lovers juicy and delicious. Select your favorite temperature

The Most Popular: Molcajete

$37.95

2 people recommended grilled steak, chicken, pork marinate, chorizo, shrimp, fresh cheese, avocado, onions, cactus, and grilled jalapeño. Served with rice and beans

Sizzling Fajitas Sauteed

$16.95

Served with rice and beans

Parrillada

$69.99

Grill basket comes with Mexican sausage, grilled steak, beef ribs, pork marinate, chicken, shrimp, and queso Oaxaca. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, cactus, jalapeño, rice, and beans. (4) people recommend

Bistec Con Nopales

$13.95

Grilled steak with onions and cactus

Bistec a La Mexicana Style

$13.95

Steak sauteed with jalapeño, tomato, and onions

Bistec Encebollado

$13.95

Sauteed steak in caramel onions

Carne Asada

$13.95

Delicious marinated grilled steak

Cesina Ranchera

$13.95

Delicious salty beef

Chuleta a La Mexicana

$12.75

Mexican-style pork chop

Chuleta Con Camarones

$14.95

Pork chop with shrimp

Carnitas La Familia

$17.95

Carnitas cactus style. Served with limes, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, and beans sauce

Chipotle Linguini

$15.95

Sauteed shrimp in a chipotle cream

Camarones a La Diabla

$14.95

Shrimp in deviled sauce

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$14.95

Shrimp in garlic sauce

Camarones Empanizados

$14.95

Breaded shrimp

Pescado Frito

$16.95

Fried fish with bone

Filete De Pescado Empanizado

$12.95

Breaded Fish fillet

Salmon Sizzling

$22.95

Atlantic salmon herb roasted filled in tequila tomatillo sauce

Plato Pirata

$22.95

(Pirate) fish-filled, shrimp rolled in bacon, crispy calamari octopus in garlic sauce

Crema De Mariscos

$18.95

Mixed seafood sauteed in delicious garlic cream sauce

Pulpo Al Ajillo

$22.95

(Sizzling plate) delicious octopus marinated in garlic sauce

Agua Chile

$16.95

Shrimp in lime cooked tossed with cucumber, avocado, tomato, and onion in special chef sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.75

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$4.50+

Steak Tacos

$4.50+

Savory Carnitas Tacos

$4.50+

Chorizo Tacos

$4.50+

Spicy Pork Tacos

$4.50+

Veggie Taco

$4.50+

Beef Tongue Tacos (Orden)

$14.25

3X order

Beef Tripe Tacos ( Orden)

$14.25

3X order

Shrimp Tacos (Orden)

$14.25

3X order

Fish Tacos ( Orden)

$14.25

3X order

Birria Tacos

$15.75

Combo Taco

$11.75

With rice and beans

American Tacos

$5.25

2 flour tortillas with sweet peppers, lettuce, cheese, and avocado

Taco Placero

$5.75

With rice, chorizo, boiled egg, breaded beef, sauteed jalapeño, and onion

Para Todos

$39.95

10 tacos. Choice: steak, chicken, carnitas al pastor. Includes cilantro, onions, salsas, and limes

4 Tacos

$12.00

Drinks Menu

Hot Beverages

Homemade Coffee

$2.50

Champurrado

$4.50

Seasonal

Hot Milk Chocolate

$4.50

Chai

$3.75

Organic tea

Cinnamon Tea

$3.75

Natural Juices

Medium Naranja

$7.00

Orange

Large Naranja

$12.00

Orange

Medium Zanahoria

$7.00

Carrots

Large Zanahoria

$12.00

Carrots

Medium Naranja Con Zanahoria

$7.00

Oranges and carrots

Large Naranja Con Zanahoria

$12.00

Oranges and carrots

Medium Licuados

$7.00

Shakes

Large Licuados

$12.00

Shakes

Strawberry*

$6.75

Chocolate

$6.75

Lemonates

Pina Colada

$6.75

Lemonade

$5.75

Strawberry

$7.75

Passion lemonade

Homemade Natural Waters

Medium Jamaica

$3.75

Hibiscus

Large Jamaica

$5.95

Hibiscus

Medium Horchata

$3.75

Rice and milk

Large Horchata

$5.95

Rice and milk

Medium Passion Fruit

$3.75

Large Passion Fruit

$5.95

Medium Tamarindo

$3.75

Large Tamarindo

$5.95

Jarritos

$3.00

Can Soda

$1.50

Plastic Drinks

$3.00

Breakfast/Lunch

Breakfasts and Late Brunch

Huevos - Scramble Eggs

$10.00

1 ham, 2 chorizo, 3 green sauce, 4 Mexican style. All include rice and beans, tortillas, or toast

Combo Breakfast

$10.99

2 eggs, bacon, pork sausage, home potatoes, and toast

Cactus Breakfast

$12.99

2 sunny eggs with ham, bacon, sausage, home potatoes, and pancakes

Two Eggs with Pancakes

$6.75

Two Eggs with Toast

$6.75

NY Steak with Eggs

$16.95

Two eggs any style with homemade sauce served with toast, home potatoes, or corned beef hash

Taste of Mexico - Lunch

Enchiladas* Lunch

$10.75

Choice: green or red sauce. Rolled tortillas filled with shredded chicken, sour cream, and cheese