Hackettstown restaurants you'll love

Hackettstown restaurants
Toast
  • Hackettstown

Hackettstown's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Salad
Chicken
Must-try Hackettstown restaurants

Man Skirt Brewing image

 

Man Skirt Brewing

144 Main St, Hackettstown

Avg 4.9 (378 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quadrupel Take
13% Belgian Quad: Clocking in a whopping 13% ABV, our Belgian Quad is deceptively easy drinking. Golden in color, it's rich and malty but without the cloying sweetness that can overpower a beer this strong.
Octopus Tee$20.00
Skirt on the front, Beer Octopus on the back!
Galentine's Day Paint and Sip$35.00
Join us on February 13 for a Galentine's Day paint and sip! The beer/hard seltzer add-on gets you either two full size beers or hard seltzers of your choice, or a flight of 4 beers for just $10!
More about Man Skirt Brewing
30 Burgers image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

30 Burgers

903 High Street, Hackettstown

Avg 4.3 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2. Bullseye BBQ Burger$8.75
Crispy onion straws, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a Miami onion bun.
1. Classic Cheese Burger$7.99
Lettuce, Tomato, raw or sautéed onions, pickles, mayo & American cheese on a fresh baked deli bun.
3. Bacon Cheese Burger$8.75
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a fresh baked deli bun.
More about 30 Burgers
Pasta Grill by Enzo image

 

Pasta Grill by Enzo

1916 rt 57, hackettstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackened Chicken Alfredo$15.95
Cajun seasoned chicken in our Alfredo cream sauce
Steak Avocado Salad$16.95
Grilled Flat Iron, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes and Goat Cheese over romaine lettuce tossed with a Balsamic Caesar
Wings$12.75
Hot, Spicy Garlic, Blackened (Regular only) or Honey BBQ
More about Pasta Grill by Enzo
Davila'S Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Davila'S Pizza & Restaurant

190 Main Street, Hackettstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozz Sticks (6)$7.95
Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside.
Garlic Knots (6)$4.12
A classic snack, our garlic knots are strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked, and then topped with melted butter, garlic, and parsley.
French Fries$4.67
Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!
More about Davila'S Pizza & Restaurant
Marley's Gotham Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Marley's Gotham Grill

169 Main Street, Hackettstown

Avg 4.4 (1867 reviews)
Takeout
More about Marley's Gotham Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Taphouse Grille - Hackettstown

1930 Rt 57, Hackettstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Taphouse Grille - Hackettstown

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hackettstown

Bacon Cheeseburgers

