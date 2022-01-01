Hackettstown restaurants you'll love
More about Man Skirt Brewing
Man Skirt Brewing
144 Main St, Hackettstown
|Popular items
|Quadrupel Take
13% Belgian Quad: Clocking in a whopping 13% ABV, our Belgian Quad is deceptively easy drinking. Golden in color, it's rich and malty but without the cloying sweetness that can overpower a beer this strong.
|Octopus Tee
|$20.00
Skirt on the front, Beer Octopus on the back!
|Galentine's Day Paint and Sip
|$35.00
Join us on February 13 for a Galentine's Day paint and sip! The beer/hard seltzer add-on gets you either two full size beers or hard seltzers of your choice, or a flight of 4 beers for just $10!
More about 30 Burgers
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
30 Burgers
903 High Street, Hackettstown
|Popular items
|2. Bullseye BBQ Burger
|$8.75
Crispy onion straws, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a Miami onion bun.
|1. Classic Cheese Burger
|$7.99
Lettuce, Tomato, raw or sautéed onions, pickles, mayo & American cheese on a fresh baked deli bun.
|3. Bacon Cheese Burger
|$8.75
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a fresh baked deli bun.
More about Pasta Grill by Enzo
Pasta Grill by Enzo
1916 rt 57, hackettstown
|Popular items
|Blackened Chicken Alfredo
|$15.95
Cajun seasoned chicken in our Alfredo cream sauce
|Steak Avocado Salad
|$16.95
Grilled Flat Iron, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes and Goat Cheese over romaine lettuce tossed with a Balsamic Caesar
|Wings
|$12.75
Hot, Spicy Garlic, Blackened (Regular only) or Honey BBQ
More about Davila'S Pizza & Restaurant
Davila'S Pizza & Restaurant
190 Main Street, Hackettstown
|Popular items
|Mozz Sticks (6)
|$7.95
Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside.
|Garlic Knots (6)
|$4.12
A classic snack, our garlic knots are strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked, and then topped with melted butter, garlic, and parsley.
|French Fries
|$4.67
Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!
More about Marley's Gotham Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Marley's Gotham Grill
169 Main Street, Hackettstown