Stroudsburg restaurants you'll love

Stroudsburg restaurants
Toast
  • Stroudsburg

Stroudsburg's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Stroudsburg restaurants

Siamsa Irish Pub image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Siamsa Irish Pub

636 Main Street, Stroudsburg

Avg 4.1 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bangers and Mash$15.95
Three traditional Irish sausages served over mashed potatoes and topped with onion gravy
Pub Pretzels$8.95
Warm soft pretzels served with a beer cheese for dipping
Chicken Quesadilla$12.95
Tender white meat chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans and jalapenos topped with scallions and a side of salsa and sour cream
More about Siamsa Irish Pub
Sarah Street Grill image

 

Sarah Street Grill

550 Quaker Aly, Stroudsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$15.00
Twelve crispy fried Chicken Wings finished with choice of Hot or Mild Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, McHale's, Hot Honey Garlic, Mango Habanero, Asian Lemon Pepper or Jo's Sauce. Served with Celery and Blue Cheese
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
Served bubbling hot with Toasted Ciabatta Bread
Sarah Street Roll$16.00
tuna, avocado, caviar & sriracha, topped with tuna.
More about Sarah Street Grill
Emilio’s Place image

 

Emilio’s Place

290 Frantz Road Unit 104, Stroudsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rg White Rice$4.00
Rg Maduros$4.50
More about Emilio’s Place
The Charcuterie image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHEESE

The Charcuterie

548 Main Street, Stroudsburg

Avg 4.6 (295 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese and Meat$8.00
$8 per person, please adjust number ordered for your number of guests.
More about The Charcuterie
Timbers Pub & Grill image

 

Timbers Pub & Grill

2100 Route 715, Stroudsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Timbers Pub & Grill
