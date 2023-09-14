Breakfast Menu

Eye Openers Oatmeal

Cold Cereal with Milk

$2.95

Honey nut cheerios, frosted flakes, fruit loops or raisin bran

Large Quaker Oatmeal

$3.75

Plain

Small Quaker Oatmeal

$2.75

Plain

Breads

White Bread

$2.50

White Toast

$2.50

Whole Wheat Bread

$2.50

Whole Wheat Toast

$2.50

Deli Rye Bread

$2.50

Deli Rye Toast

$2.50

Multigrain Bread

$3.25

Multigrain Toast

$3.25

Sourdough Toast

$3.25

Sourdough Bread

$3.25

Gluten Free Bread

$3.75

Gluten Free Toast

$3.75

Hard Roll

$2.75

Toasted Hard Roll

$2.75

Raisin Bread

$3.25

Raisin Toast

$3.25

Marble Rye Bread

$2.50

Marble Rye Toast

$2.50

Texas Bread

$2.95

Texas Toast

$2.95

Ciabatta Roll

$3.50

1 pc White Bread

$1.50

1 pc White Toast

$1.50

1 pc Whole Wheat Bread

$1.50

1 pc Whole Wheat Toast

$1.50

1 pc Deli Rye Bread

$1.50

1 pc Deli Rye Toast

$1.50

1 pc Multigrain Bread

$1.75

1 pc Multigrain Toast

$1.75

1 pc Sourdough Toast

$1.75

1 pc Sourdough Bread

$1.75

1 pc Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

1 pc Gluten Free Toast

$2.00

1 pc Raisin Bread

$1.75

1 pc Raisin Toast

$1.75

1 pc Marble Rye Bread

$1.50

1 pc Marble Rye Toast

$1.50

1 pc Texas Bread

$1.75

1 pc Texas Toast

$1.75

Bagels

Everything

$2.75

Raisin

$2.75

Sesame

$2.75

Plain

$2.75

Muffins

Corn Muffin

$2.75

Low Fat Blueberry

$2.75

Morning Glory

$2.75

Thomas' English Muffins

$2.75

White

Buttermilk Biscuits

$2.75

Eggs

Farmer's Breakfast

$9.95

2 scrambled eggs mixed with home fries, choice of ham, sausage, turkey sausage or bacon with onions & peppers. Served with toast & jelly

Huevos Rancheros

$9.25

2 eggs sunny side-up with black beans, homemade salsa, avocado & cilantro on 2 corn tortillas. Served with coffee

Big Bacon Jam Burger

$12.95

6 oz burger with a sunny side-up egg and bacon onion jam on a toasted English muffin with French fries or home fries

2 Eggs & Steak

$16.25

2 Eggs & Chicken

$8.95

2 Eggs, Home Fries & Hash

$9.50

2 Eggs, Home Fries & Meat

$9.50

2 Eggs & Hash

$6.95

2 Eggs & Meat

$6.95

2 Eggs & Home Fries

$6.25

2 Eggs

$4.25

Western Egg Sandwich

$5.25

Fried Egg Sandwich

$2.75

Breakfast Side Orders

Ham

$3.95

Bacon

$3.95

Sausage Patty

$3.95

Turkey Sausage

$3.95

Scrapple

$3.95

Pork Roll

$3.95

1 pc Pork Roll

$2.95

Corned Beef Hash

$3.95

Double Hickory Smoked Thick Sliced Bacon

$4.50

All Natural Grilled Chicken

$5.95

Home Fries

$3.75

homefries with fried onions

$3.75

Homefry pep\onion

$4.00

Deep-Fried Hash Browns

$3.25

8 Oz Strip Steak

$13.95

Apple Butter

$0.50

Nutella

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$0.50

bacon crisp

$3.95

bacon soft

$3.95

scrapple thin andcrispy

$3.95

2 Pieces of Bacon

$2.95

3 Pieces of Turkey Sausage

$2.95

1 Hash Brown

$2.00

1/2 Order of Home Fries

$1.95

2 hickory bacon

$2.25

Smoke Sausage

$5.95

MEAT WELL DONE

Omelets

Grilled Chicken Omelet

$10.95

Bacon Omelet

$7.25

Turkey Sausage Omelet

$7.25

Sausage Omelet

$7.25

Ham Omelet

$7.25

Western Omelet

$7.75

Ham, onions & peppers

Veggie Omelet

$6.95

Onions, peppers, mushrooms & tomato

Mushroom Omelet

$6.50

Tomato Omelet

$6.50

Fresh Spinach Omelet

$6.50

Broccoli Omelet

$6.50

Cheese Omelet

$6.50

Egg White Omelet

$5.95

Plain Omelet

$5.25

Signature Omelets

3 Cheese, Tomato & Spinach Omelet

$11.95

3 eggs, Parmesan, Romano & Asiago cheeses and served with home fries

Mini Meat Omelet

$8.50

1 egg, ham, bacon & sausage and served with home fries

Cheese Steak Omelet

$10.75

3 eggs and beef or chicken

Ultimate Veggie Omelet

$9.50

3 eggs, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers & mushrooms

Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger Omelet

$11.75

3 eggs, burger, mushrooms, bacon & American cheese

Big Meat Omelet

$9.95

3 eggs, ham, bacon & sausage

Hot Cakes & French Toast

1 Hotcake

$2.50

Short Stack Hotcakes

$4.25

3 Hot Cakes

$5.95

1 Blueberry Pancake

$3.25

SS Blueberry Hot Cakes

$4.95

3 Blueberry Hot Cakes

$7.25

1 Banana Hotcake

$3.25

SS Banana Hot Cakes

$4.95

3 Banana Hot Cakes

$7.25

1 Chocolate Chip Hotcake

$2.75

SS Chocolate Chip Hot Cakes

$4.75

3 Chocolate Chip Hot Cakes

$6.95

1 Banana Chocolate Chip Hotcake

$3.75

SS Banana Chocolate Chip Hot Cakes

$5.75

3 Banana Chocolate Chip Hot Cakes

$7.95

1 Peanut Butter Chip Hotcake

$2.75

SS Peanut Butter Chip Hot Cakes

$4.75

3 Peanut Butter Chip Hot Cakes

$6.95

1 French Toast

$2.75

SS French Toast

$4.95

3 French Toast

$7.25

1 Raisin French Toast

$3.50

SS Raisin French Toast

$5.25

3 Raisin French Toast

$7.95

1 Texas French Toast

$3.75

SS Texas French Toast

$5.50

3 Texas French Toast

$7.95

1/2 Stuffed French Toast

$8.25

Thick sourdough bread stuffed with sweet cream cheese or Nutella with bananas, blueberries or strawberries, and served with 3 slices of bacon or 3 links of turkey sausage

Full Stuffed French Toast

$10.25

3 Banana Walnut Hotcakes

$8.50

SS Banana Walnut Hotcakes

$6.50

1 Banana Walnut Hotcakes

$3.95

3 Cinnamon Roll Hotcakes

$7.25

SS Cinnamon Roll Hotcakes

$5.25

1 Cinnamon Roll Hotcake

$3.50

3 Pumpkin Hotcakes

$8.25

SS Pumpkin Hotcakes

$5.95

1 Pumpkin Hotcake

$4.25

3 Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chip Hotcakes

$7.95

SS Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chip Hotcakes

$5.25

1 Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chip Hotcakes

$3.75

2 Oz Pure Vermont Maple Syrup

$1.75

Hot Cakes and Eggs

$9.25

short stack with eggs

$7.25

Main Menu

Main Menu

Cup Homemade Soup of the Day

$3.50

Bowl Homemade Soup of the Day

$4.75

Quart of Homemade Soup

$8.95

Cup Soup & Salad

$7.25

Any soup with house salad

Bowl Soup & Salad

$8.75

Any soup with house salad

Cup Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$6.75

Half of a sandwich with soup

Bowl Soup & Sandwich

$7.95

Half of a sandwich with soup

pint soup

$4.95

Tasty Appetizers and Small Plates

2 Pieces Chicken Tenders

$4.25

4 Pieces Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Soft Pretzel with Craft Beer Cheddar Dip

$6.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

With homemade salsa and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

With cheese, homemade salsa and sour cream

Loaded Veggie Quesadilla

$8.95

With onions, peppers, black beans, homemade salsa, sour cream, avocado, tomatoes, cheese and cilantro

Battered Corn Nuggets

$5.95

4 Pieces Mozzarella Sticks

$5.25

Kelly Fries

$5.50

Tater Tots

$4.95

Half Dozen Crispy Fried Chicken Wings

$7.95

All wings served with celery & blue cheese or ranch dressing

1 Dozen Crispy Fried Chicken Wings

$14.25

All wings served with celery & blue cheese or ranch dressing

MAKE FIRST!!!!!

Hot and Cold Sandwiches

5 Oz Gold-n-Fried Chicken

$6.50

BLT

$5.50

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Cold Ham & Cheese

$5.05

Cold Roast Beef

$6.25

Cold Roasted Turkey Breast

$5.95

Fried Crab Patty

$4.95

With lettuce and tomato

Grilled Cheese

$3.75

Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$7.50

Mozzarella & sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Deluxe

$7.50

Lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Grilled Fresh Sausage

$5.25

Homemade Chicken Salad

$4.95

Homemade Egg Salad Sandwich

$4.95

Homemade Tuna Salad

$4.95

Hot Dog All Beef

$2.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$2.95

Plain Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.75

Pork Roll Sandwich

$5.25

Roasted Turkey Avocado BLT

$9.25

On 12-grain toast served with coleslaw

Smothered Grilled Chicken Melt

$7.50

Onion, pepper, mushroom, and American cheese

Triple Decker Clubs

$10.25

Served with coleslaw. Turkey, ham, BLT, turkey & ham combo, roast beef, and chicken salad or tuna salad

Tuscan Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Roasted peppers & mozzarella

Western Egg Sandwich

$5.25

Yuengling Battered Haddock

$6.50

With lettuce and tomato

fried ham sandwich

$5.50

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.25

Cheeseburger

$5.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

All White Meat Turkey Burger

$4.95

Black Bean Chipotle Veggie Burger

$4.95

California Bison Burger

$13.75

All natural bison burger with lettuce, tomato and onion

Specialty Burgers

Big B

$11.95

6 oz burger with bacon, American cheese & BBQ sauce

Big Swiss Burger

$11.95

6 oz burger with Swiss cheese, fried onions & mushrooms

Big Smothered

$11.95

6 oz burger with peppers, onions, mushrooms & American cheese

Big Bacon Jam Breakfast Burger

$12.95

6 oz burger with a sunny side-up egg and bacon onion jam on a toasted English muffin

Big Red Burger

$11.95

6 oz burger with roasted red peppers & mozzarella

Big Plain Burger

$11.00

Big 3 Cheeseburger

$11.95

Sides

Yukon Gold Mashed

$3.75

Deep-Fried Hash Browns

$3.25

French Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Kelly Fries*

$5.50

With cheese & gravy

Home Fries

$3.75

Brew City Battered Fries

$5.25

Pierogis (3)

$4.25

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$4.75

Potato Chips

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Brown Rice Pilaf

$3.50

1/2 French Fry

$2.25

1/2 Sweet Potato Fry

$2.95

1/2 Beer Battered Fry

$2.95

1/2 Home Fries

$1.95

1/2 Home Fries w/ onions

$1.95

Home Fries with Onions

$3.75

1/2 Order Kelly Fries

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.50

small slaw

$0.75

1\2 scal pot

$1.95

Yams

$3.50

Waffle Fries

$5.25

Steak Sandwiches

8" Beef Cheesesteak

$7.70

8" Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.70

8 " Beef STEAK -NO Cheese

$7.70

8 " Chicken STEAK - NO Cheese

$7.70

Melts

Grilled Tuna Melt

$12.95

Tuna, tomato & American cheese

Classic Patty Melt

$12.95

Hamburger, fried onions, tomato & American cheese

Turkey Melt

$12.95

Turkey, bacon, tomato & Cheddar cheese

Gold Rush Chicken Tender Melt

$12.95

Chicken tenders, tomato, Cheddar cheese, bacon & Cattlemen's gold sauce

Smothered Grilled Chicken Melt

$12.95

Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms & American cheese

Cheesesteak Melt

$11.25

Beef or chicken & American cheese

Vegetables

Apple Sauce

$3.50

Homemade Coleslaw

$3.50

Pickled Beets

$3.50

Seasonal Creamed Cucumbers

$3.50

Seasonal Broccoli Salad

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.50

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Hot Vegetable of the Day

$3.50

Brown Rice Pilaf*

$3.50

Homemade Macaroni & Cheese

$3.50

Homemade Salad of the Day

$3.50

Macaroni and potato

Cauliflower

$3.50

Peas & Carrots

$3.50

stew tomato

$3.50

Waxed Beans

$3.50

Peas

$3.50

Creamed Corn

$3.50

Wraps

Roasted Turkey Ranch BLT

$12.25

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon & ranch dressing

California Cheeseburger

$12.25

Burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & onion

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.25

Romaine lettuce, red onion, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Chipotle Black Bean Veggie Burger Wrap

$12.25

Avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$8.75

Brown rice pilaf, black beans, avocado, grilled onions and peppers, tortilla strips and homemade salsa

Baskets

Breaded Shrimp Basket

$9.95

With French fries & coleslaw

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$10.25

Fried cod fillets with tartar sauce, French fries and coleslaw

Locally Fresh From Citera's Meat Market

1 Piece Fresh Cut Pork Chops

$8.25

Grilled fresh bone in chops

2 Pieces Fresh Cut Pork Chops

$12.50

Grilled fresh bone in chops

Roast Beef*

$12.25

Oven roasted and thinly sliced

Grilled Fresh Sausage (Meat Market)

$10.50

Grilled double sausage patty

Grilled Hamburger Steak

$11.50

Fresh chopped burger steak

Homemade Meatloaf

$10.25

A comfort food classic

Discounts

1.00 Off

-$1.00

.50 Off

-$0.50

.25 Off

-$0.25

Hot Sandwiches

Open Face Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$10.95

Hot sandwich smothered with gravy and served with mashed potatoes

Hot Meat Loaf Sandwich

$10.95

Hot Turkey Sandwich (Sunday Only)

$10.95

Open Face Hot Roast Turkey Sandwich Sunday only

$10.95

Hot sandwich smothered with gravy and served with mashed potatoes

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.95

Open Face Hot Roast Pork Sandwich Thursday only

$10.95

Hot sandwich smothered with gravy and served with mashed potatoes

Open Face Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.95

Hot sandwich smothered with gravy and served with mashed potatoes

Hot Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Main Courses

6 Oz Harvestland All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.25

12 Oz Harvestland All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.95

Broiled Haddock Fillet

$10.95

Buttered, served with a lemon wedge

Crispy Seafood Platter

$19.95

4 shrimp, 4 scallops, crab patty & haddock fillet with New England tartar sauce

4 Pieces Fried Chicken Tenders

$11.25

5 oz Boneless Fried Chicken

$7.95

10 Oz Gold-n-Spice Fried Chicken Fillets

$10.95

Fried Crab Patties

$11.25

With New England tartar sauce

8 Oz Crispy Fried Yuengling Lager Battered Haddock Fillet

$11.25

Fried to a crispy golden brown and served with New England tartar sauce

Fried Scrapple Platter

$9.25

A PA staple

Vegetable Platter

$8.95

4 vegetables of your choice

Honey Dipped Chicken

$14.25

18 oz, 4 pieces

8 Oz Black Angus NY Strip Steak

$17.95

USDA choice grilled to perfection

Grilled Liver & Onions

$9.25

Beef liver sautéed in butter

Breaded Veal Cutlet

$9.50

Smothered in gravy

Breaded Sea Scallops

$13.25

With New England tartar sauce

Shrimp

$12.95

Large shrimp

Beverages Menu

Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Assorted Herbal Teas

$2.95

Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate

$2.25

iced coffee

$2.25

Iced Tea - Unsweet

$2.95

Raspberry Iced Tea Brisk

$2.95

Small Soda

$1.95

Large Soda

$2.95

Small Juice

$1.95

Large Juices

$3.25

20 Oz Homemade Arnold Palmer

$2.95

½ iced tea & ½ lemonade

16 Oz Lemonade

$2.95

8 Oz Milk

$1.60

16 Oz Milk

$2.75

8 Oz Chocolate Milk

$2.00

16 Oz Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milkshake

$4.75

water

seltzer

$1.00

Kids White Milk

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Kids Juice

$2.75

Kids Soda/Iced Tea

$1.95

Small Coffee Togo

$2.25

Large Coffee Togo

$2.50

Egg Cream

$3.95

Cherry Pepsi

$3.25

Thursday Specials

Thursday Lunch/Dinner Specials

Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich with Coleslaw

$9.95

Cuban Sandwich with Coleslaw

$8.75

Turkey Reuben with Coleslaw

$7.50

Hot Pastrami & Swiss on Rye

$9.95

Hot Pork Sandwich

$10.25

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$5.95

Pork and Sauerkraut

$12.25

Shepherd's Pie

$9.50

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$9.25

Turkey Salad Sandwich

$4.95

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$2.75

Kids French Toast (1pc)

$3.15

Kids French Toast (2pc)

$4.75

Kids French Toast Sticks/Bacon

$6.95

Kids French Toast Sticks/Turkey Sausage

$6.95

Kids 1 Egg/Home Fries

$3.75

Kids 1 Egg/HF/Bacon

$6.25

Kids 1 Egg/HF/Turkey Sausage

$6.25

Cold Cereal w/ Milk

$2.95

Kids American Cheese Omelet

$3.80

Kids Ham Omelet

$4.50

Kids Ham & American Cheese Omelet

$4.05

2 Pieces of Bacon

$2.50

3 Pieces of Turkey Sausage

$2.50

Kids White Milk

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Kids Juice

$2.75

Kids Soda/Iced Tea

$1.95

Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Kids Lunch & Dinner

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.25

Kids Hot Dog

$4.75

Kids Grilled American Cheese

$3.70

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.95

Smiley Fries

$3.95

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.25

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Kids Bowl Macaroni & Cheese

$7.25

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Dessert Menu

Blueberry Crumb Pie

$3.75

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.25

Apple Pie

$3.75

Cheery Crumb Pie

$3.75

Cherry Cheese Pie

$3.75

Blueberry Cheese Pie

$3.75

Coconut Cream Pie

$3.75

Coconut Custard Pie

$3.75

Shoe Fly Pie

$3.75

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.75

Graham Cracker Cream Pie

$4.00

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Special Cake

$4.25

Intense Chocolate Cake

$4.95

Rice Pudding

$2.50

Special Pie

$4.50

Special Pie Ala Mode

$5.95

Pie Ala Mode

$5.70

Brownie

$1.95

Brownie Sundae

$3.95

Small Ice Cream

$2.50

Large Ice Cream

$3.95

cake

$3.75

Pumpkin pie

$3.95

Tapioca Pudding

$2.50

WHOLE Pie

$15.00

EXTRAS

Add Everything

$1.25

American Cheese

$0.75

Apple Butter

$0.30

Avocado

$1.25

Bacon Jam

$2.50

Banana

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$1.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Blueberries

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Cheddar Cheese

$1.25

chips

$0.50

Chocolate Chips

$0.50

Craisins

$0.75

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Deluxe

$0.95

Extra Meat

$2.00

Extra Pickles

Fried Onions

Garlic

$0.30

Green Peppers

$0.75

Hamburger Bun

$1.25

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.95

Hot Peppers

$0.50

Hot Sauce

Lettuce

Lettuce

MAYO

MAYO - EXTRA

MAYO - NO

MAYO - ON THE SIDE

Monterey Jack Cheese

$1.25

Mozzarella Cheese

$1.25

Mushrooms

$0.75

Nutella

$1.00

On one Plate

Peanut Butter

$0.50

side of Pickles

Provolone Cheese

$1.25

Raisins

$0.50

Ranch

$0.30

Raw Onions

Roasted Red Pepper

$0.95

Salsa

$0.50

Sauce on Side

Sauerkraut

Separate Plate

Smothered

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Strawberries

$1.95

Swiss cheese

$1.25

Tomato

$0.95

Tomato Sauce

Candy FOR CASHIER

Mints

Peppermint Patty

$0.30

Gum

Trident Mint

$1.25

Trident cinnamon

$1.25

Trident fruit

$1.25

Other Gum

$1.25

Chocolate

Almond Joy

$1.25

Hershey

$1.25

Resse

$1.25

Resse bites or pumpkins

$0.30

Snickers

$1.25

M&M

Gummies

Swedish Fish

$1.25

Sour Patch

$1.25

Other Candy Pack

$1.25