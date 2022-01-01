Restaurant header imageView gallery

Derailed Taphouse

346 Reviews

$$

59 Crystal St

East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Coop Salad
French Onion Soup
Philly Special

EXPRESS LUNCH MENU

French Onion Soup + Salad

$12.00

Blackened Chicken Salad

$12.00

Turkey BLT

$12.00

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Cheesesteak Wrap

$12.00

STARTERS

Derailed Wings

$13.00

8 Jumbo Wings

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Bavarian Pretzel with Beer Cheese & Mustard

Smashed Garlic Edamame

$8.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$10.00

Yuca Bites

$11.00

SOUP & SALADS

Chicken Coop Salad

$15.00

Summer Melon Salad

$12.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$5.00

French Onion Soup

$7.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Bacon Mac 'N Cheese Burger

$21.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey Train

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Beefless Panini

$15.00

Taphouse Burger

$14.00

Mr. Jackett

$17.00

TAPHOUSE SPECIALTIES

Philly Special

$16.00

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Lobster Lettuce Wraps

$22.00

Jerk Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$14.00

MAINS

Steak & Frites

$32.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$39.00

Jerk Lamb Chops

$35.00

Mediterranean Tofu

$22.00

Veal & Beef Tortellini

$24.00

Taphouse Chicken

$26.00

SIDES

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Chips

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Loaded Tots

$7.00

Mac 'N Cheese

$8.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Plain Tots

$7.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Sweet Tots

$8.00

Truffle Tots

$7.00

DESSERTS

S'mores Lava Cake

$10.00

Hot Apple Tart w/ Ice Cream

$9.00

KID'S MENU

Kids Pizza

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kid's Chicken Tender

$11.00

Kid's Mac 'N Cheese

$11.00

Penne Marinara

$11.00

Butter Noodles

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
A unique twist to the traditional tap house.

Location

59 Crystal St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

