Bars & Lounges
American

Marley's Gotham Grill

1,867 Reviews

$$

169 Main Street

Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Popular Items

Onion Rings

New Beginnings

Fried Cheddar Cheese Curds

$13.95

Served with Marley's Mac Daddy Sauce

Pierogies

$13.95

Sauteed with Bacon, Caramelized Onions in a Brown Butter Sauce Served with Sour Cream

Poutine

$14.95

French Fries Tossed with Brown Gravy Topped with Cheese Curds & Pulled Pork

Chicken Dumplings

$13.95

Served in a Sweet Thai Sauce

Potato Skins

$12.95

Stuffeed with Bacon, Jack & Cheddar Cheese Served with Sour Cream

Marley's Big Rice Balls

$13.95

Arborio Italian Rice Mixed with Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Breaded & Served Over a Pink Sauce

Fried Pickles

$12.95

Fried Pickle Chips Served with Mac Daddy Sauce

Three Pile Nachos

$14.50

Tri-Color Tortilla Chips Piled High with Seasoned Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Jalapeno Peppers, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Salsa, Jack & Cheddar Cheese

Quesadilla Supreme

$14.95

Taco meat, corn, vegetables, Jack & cheddar cheese

Marley's Sides

Onion Rings

$7.95

Basket of Fries

$6.95

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Best of Both Worlds

$8.95

French Fries & Onion Rings Served with a Side of Ranch Dressing

Disco Fries

$8.95

Served with Gravy and Your Choice of Cheese

Soups

French Onion

$6.95

Crock

Let "Us" Greens

Buffalo Chopped Salad

$14.95

Baby Leaf Greens Tossed with Celery, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Tortilla Croutons, Gorgonzola Cheese & Topped with Boneless Buffalo Chicken Choice of Dressing

Central Park

$13.95

Baby Leaf Greens Tossed with Roasted Pears, Gorgonzola Cheese & Candies Walnuts Garnished with Red Peppers in a Champagne Vinaigrette

Chop Chop Salad

$13.95

Capicola, Prosciutto, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Chopped Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Onions, Shaved Parmesan & our Home-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Grilled Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad

$15.95

Assorted Greens, Grilled Season Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Choice of Dressing

Hail Caesar

$13.50

Romaine Lettuce with Home Made Caesar Dressing, Topped with Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese

Side Salad

$5.95

Greek Salad

$14.95

Marley's Favorites

Crispy Fried Mahi Mahi Taco

$16.95

Breaded Mahi Mahi topped with lime slaw, salsa, guacamole served with french fries

Gotham's Fish & Chips

$19.95

Cod Fillets Dipped in Yuengling Beer Batter Served with FrenchFries, Coleslaw & Malt Vinegar

Marley's Famous Burger

BBQ Burger

$16.95

Buger Topped with Barbeque Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Jack & Cheddar Cheese

Big Mac & Cheese Burger

$17.50

Burger Topped with Mac & Cheese & Bacon

Black & Blue Burger

$16.95

Cajun Blackened Burger Topped with Gorgonzola Cheese & Caramelized Onions

Breakfast Joisey Burger

$16.95

Our Home-Made Burger Topped with Taylor Ham, Egg & American Cheese

California Naan Burger

$16.95

Burger Topped with Cheddar, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Baby Leaf Greens & Garlic Mao on Naan Bread

Disco Burger

$16.95

Fungus Among Us Burger

$16.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese & a Creamy Horseradish Sauce

Mac Daddy Attack Burger

$16.95

Burger Topped with Diced Onions, Fried Pickles, Cheese Bacon & Our Mac Daddy Sauce

Marley's Burger

$15.95

Home Made Burger Done Your Way with Your Favorite Cheese

Texas Burger

$16.95

Burger Topped with Barbeque Sauce, Texas Slaw, Bacon & Fried Beer Battered Onion Rings

Ultimate Irish Whiskey Burger

$16.95

Burger Topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Sweet Onions & Irish Whisey Sauce

Southwest Burger

$17.95

It's A Wrap & Paninis & Sandwiches

BLTA Wrap

$15.95

Apple Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado with a Cchipotle Mayo

California Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Grilled Season Chicken, Apple Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado

Caprese

$14.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato, Salt, Pepper, Basil, Oregan

Chicken Pesto Panino

$15.95

Seasoned Chicken Provolonek Roasted Peppers & Pesto on Sour Dough Bread

Fried Chicken & Waffle Panino

$16.95

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Drizzled with Maple Bourbon Sauce & Powder Sugar

Grilled Chicken Panino

$16.95

Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Irish Rueben Panino

$15.95

Pastrimi, Thick Rye, Russian Dressing, Grain Style Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut

Momma Jo's Best Damn! Buffalo Sandwich

$15.95

Crispy Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce, Topped with Pickles & a Gorgonzola Coleslaw. Served with Sweet Potato Fries

Pressed Cubano

$16.50

Sliced Chicken, Mustard, Sweet Pickle Relish, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Cilantro

The New Jersey Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Thinly Sliced Top Round Sauteed with Onions Topped with American Cheese on a Sub Roll

Twisted Thai Wrap

$15.95

Crispy Chicken, Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Sweet Chili Sauce & Red Peppers Served with French Fries

Wild Buffalo Bill Wrap

$16.50

Buffalo Chicken, Lettuc, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Red Onions & Ranch Dressing

BBQ Brisket

$16.95

Veggie Lovers

Califlower Crusted Pizza

$14.95

Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella

Rainbow Falafel Wrap

$15.95

Spinach, Shredded Carrot, Sliced Avocado, Crumbled Falafel, Hummus Spread, Red Pepper

Beyond Mac Daddy Mushroom Burger

$16.95

Pizza

Meat Lovers

$14.95

Italian Crumble Sausage, Bacon, Pepponi, Chorizo, Ham

Traditional

$12.95

Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil drizzled with Olive Oil

White Pizza

$14.95

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Basil, Spinach

Wild Mushrooom

$13.95

Shiitake, Portabella, Mozzarella, Drizzled with Truffle Oil

Wings

Wings

Children's Menu

Stickey Fingers

$7.95

Marley's Curly Pasta

$7.95

Screwy Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Child's Pizza

$8.95

The Child's Marley Burger

$7.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.95

Children's Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$6.50

Funnel Cake ala mode

$6.95

Boneless Wings with Fries

$9.95

Kid's Hot Dog with Fries

$9.95

This is a corndog

Bone In Wings with Fries

$9.95

Sweet Dreams

Funnel Cake

$6.95

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$8.95

Marleys Dream Cookie

$8.50

Fried Bread Pudding

$7.95

Large Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95

Marley's Favorite Treat

$12.95

FOOD

Ma! Where's Meatloaf

$12.95

Chicken Dawg

$12.95

Buffalo Eggroll

$8.95

Potato Pancakes

$8.50

Warm Apple Crum Ala Mode

$7.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

169 Main Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Directions

