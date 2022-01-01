Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cornerstone Pub

1,191 Reviews

$$

273 NOOSENECK HILL RD

Exeter, RI 02822

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Chicken Alla Vodka
Chicken Quesadilla

Appetizers

6pc Wings

$9.49

12pc Wings

$16.49

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

5 - Plain or choice of sauce.

Pt Judith Calamari

$14.99

Fried calamari, garlic butter, white wine, and banana peppers.

Nachos

$14.99

Chili, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and scallions.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

With a side of marinara sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, served with tortilla chips.

Potato Skins

$10.99

Cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and scallions, with sour cream.

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Bacon, cheese, scallions, with sour cream.

Onion Rings

$9.99

With chipotle ranch.

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and scallions.

Steak Quesadilla

$15.99

Shaved steak, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and scallions.

Pork Quesadilla

$15.99

Pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and scallions.

Chili

$5.99+

Topped with cheddar jack cheese, and scallions, with tortilla chips.

Salads

Mandarin Walnut

$12.99

Mixed greens, walnuts, cranberry raisins, and mandarin oranges.

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce creamy Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Greek Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese, served with greek dressing.

Spinach & Apple Salad

$13.99

Baby spinach, apples, blue cheese, and walnuts tossed with apple cider vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Chopped romaine, blue cheese, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, and eggs tossed with greek dressing.

Garden Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onions, and carrots.

Sandwiches

Italian Grinder

$11.99

Genoa salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, oil and vinegar, toasted by request, with chips.

BLT

$11.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on texas toast, with chips.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, honey mustard, lettuce, and tomato, on a grilled roll, with chips.

Shaved Steak

$12.99

Shaved steak with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and American cheese, on sub roll, with chips.

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$14.99

Fried chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, melted provolone cheese, on sub roll, with chips.

Meatball Grinder

$10.99

Our homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, and melted provolone cheese, on sub roll, with chips.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Plain, or buffalo, lettuce, tomato, on a grilled roll, with chips.

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$14.99

Fried chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and provolone cheese, served on a sub roll, with chips.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Pork topped with a Carolina BBQ sauce on a grilled roll, with chips.

Pastrami Reuben

$12.99

Pastrami, sauerkraut, and swiss with thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye, with chips.

Tuna Melt

$11.99

With melted American cheese on grilled marble rye, with chips.

Saugy's

$8.99

Two grilled saugy's on toasted rolls, served with chips.

Burgers

Plain Burger

$11.99

Plain half pound burger on a grilled roll, with fries.

Breakfast Burger

$14.99

Fried egg, bacon, American cheese, mayo, with fries.

Patty Melt

$12.99

Sautéed onions, and melted American cheese on marble rye, with fries.

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, and mayo, with fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Sautéed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, with fries.

Texas Burger

$14.99

Bacon, onion rings, cheddar cheese, and BBQ Sauce, with fries.

Entrees

Ribeye Steak

$30.99

12oz choice ribeye, served with two sides.

New York Strip Steak

$28.99

12oz choice sirloin, served with two sides.

Grilled Pork Chop

$22.99

10oz. center cut bone in chop, demi-glace, served with two sides.

Half Chicken

$19.99

Crispy skin half chicken, served with two sides.

Sweet Chili Salmon

$23.99

Faroe Island salmon, sweet chili glaze, served with two sides.

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Lightly beer battered and fried, served with fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce.

Baked Scrod

$19.99

Baked with a buttery crumb topping, lemon, and white wine, served with two sides.

BBQ Pulled Pork Dinner

$17.99

Our slow roasted pork topped with a Carolina BBQ sauce, served on a bed of toast, served with two sides.

Pasta

Pasta & Meatballs

$13.99

Our homemade meatballs and marinara sauce.

Spinach Alfredo

$14.99

Our homemade creamy alfredo sauce with baby spinach.

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Breaded and fried, topped with our homemade marinara sauce, and melted provolone cheese.

Chicken Marsala

$18.99

Sautéed chicken and mushrooms, and marsala wine sauce.

Chicken Alla Vodka

$18.99

Sautéed chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers and tomatoes in a pink vodka sauce.

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.49

Grilled chicken, topped with blue cheese crumbles.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.49

Grilled chicken with red onions, and BBQ sauce.

Steak & Cheese Pizza

$16.49

Shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella, and American cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing, topped with parmesan cheese.

Greek Pizza

$14.49

Baby spinach, feta, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, banana peppers, olives, and garlic.

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.99

Red sauce, cheese, and pepperoni.

Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Three tenders served with fries.

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

A grilled saugy served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Served with fries.

Kids Pasta

$5.99

With red sauce or butter.

Sides

Side Mashed Potato

$4.99

(after 5pm)

Side Fries

$4.49+

Side Sweet Fries

$5.49+

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, with creamy caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, carrot.

Side Vegetable

$3.99

Side Corn

$2.99

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Soup

$4.49+

Chili

$5.99+

Topped with cheddar jack cheese, and scallions, with tortilla chips.

Side Meatballs

$6.99

Cape Cod Chips 1.5oz Bag

$1.50

Side Roasted Potatoes

$4.99

N/A Beverages

Canned Soda

Bottled Water

$2.00

Beer

Jester King Sing•along Deathmatch

$20.00

Farmhouse Ale - Saison / 5.6% ABV / Austin, TX Farmhouse ale with rosemary smoked honey and plums

3 Floyds Gumballhead

$5.00

Wheat Beer / 5.6% ABV / Munster, IN An American wheat ale brewed with white wheat and dry hopped with hand-selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Bright and refreshing with a lemony finish.

Foley Brothers Blackbeards Porter

$9.00

Porter / 8% ABV / Brandon, VT A Maple Baltic Porter Aged On Vanilla Bean

Union Station Nightmare On Thayer Street

$8.00

Pumpkin Beer / 5.6% ABV / Providence, RI

Schilling Beer Paulus

$7.00

Lager - Helles / 4.8% ABV / Littleton, NH Paulus is typical of the highly drinkable golden lagers brewed for fall Bavarian festivals. Malt forward with Noble hops to provide balance.

Notch Dunkel

$7.00

Lager - Munich Dunkel / 4.5% ABV / Salem, MA Dunkel, German for dark, is a 100% Munich malt, double decocted, open fermented lager. Malt forward without being overly sweet, Dunkel boasts notes of bread crust, caramel, and toast.

Jersey City Beers Flutie Flakes

$7.00

IPA / 7.22% ABV

Wine

Alamos Malbec

$24.00

Apothic Red Blend

$24.00

Murphy Goode Red Blend

$24.00

Blackstone Merlot

$24.00

DaVinci Chianti

$24.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

Broadside Cabernet

$27.00

Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$27.00

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$33.00

Simi Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$24.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$33.00

Cambria Pinot Noir

$45.00

Zaccagnini Montelpuciano

$30.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Folanari Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$30.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$27.00

Crowded House Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

Chateu St. Michelle Riesling

$27.00

Relax Riesling

$24.00

Newport Vineyards Rose

$27.00

Whispering Angel Rosé

$36.00

Jacob’s Creek Moscato

$21.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$33.00

Newport Vineyards Great White

$30.00

Prosecco

$8.50

187ml Bottle

To-Go Cocktails

Tito's Handmade Cosmo (To-Go)

$10.00

Margarita (To-Go)

$10.00

Espresso Martini (To-Go)

$10.00

Red Sangria (To-Go)

$9.00

White Sangria (To-Go)

$9.00

Merchandise

Belgian Beer Glass

$6.00

Growler Bottle

$8.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

T-Shirt

Hoodie

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pub

Pub

Website

Location

273 NOOSENECK HILL RD, Exeter, RI 02822

Directions

Cornerstone Pub image
Cornerstone Pub image

