Cornerstone Pub
273 NOOSENECK HILL RD
Exeter, RI 02822
Popular Items
Appetizers
6pc Wings
12pc Wings
Chicken Tenders
5 - Plain or choice of sauce.
Pt Judith Calamari
Fried calamari, garlic butter, white wine, and banana peppers.
Nachos
Chili, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and scallions.
Mozzarella Sticks
With a side of marinara sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, served with tortilla chips.
Potato Skins
Cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and scallions, with sour cream.
Loaded Fries
Bacon, cheese, scallions, with sour cream.
Onion Rings
With chipotle ranch.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and scallions.
Steak Quesadilla
Shaved steak, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and scallions.
Pork Quesadilla
Pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and scallions.
Chili
Topped with cheddar jack cheese, and scallions, with tortilla chips.
Salads
Mandarin Walnut
Mixed greens, walnuts, cranberry raisins, and mandarin oranges.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce creamy Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese, served with greek dressing.
Spinach & Apple Salad
Baby spinach, apples, blue cheese, and walnuts tossed with apple cider vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine, blue cheese, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, and eggs tossed with greek dressing.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onions, and carrots.
Sandwiches
Italian Grinder
Genoa salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, oil and vinegar, toasted by request, with chips.
BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on texas toast, with chips.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, honey mustard, lettuce, and tomato, on a grilled roll, with chips.
Shaved Steak
Shaved steak with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and American cheese, on sub roll, with chips.
Chicken Parmesan Grinder
Fried chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, melted provolone cheese, on sub roll, with chips.
Meatball Grinder
Our homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, and melted provolone cheese, on sub roll, with chips.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Plain, or buffalo, lettuce, tomato, on a grilled roll, with chips.
Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Fried chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and provolone cheese, served on a sub roll, with chips.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pork topped with a Carolina BBQ sauce on a grilled roll, with chips.
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami, sauerkraut, and swiss with thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye, with chips.
Tuna Melt
With melted American cheese on grilled marble rye, with chips.
Saugy's
Two grilled saugy's on toasted rolls, served with chips.
Burgers
Plain Burger
Plain half pound burger on a grilled roll, with fries.
Breakfast Burger
Fried egg, bacon, American cheese, mayo, with fries.
Patty Melt
Sautéed onions, and melted American cheese on marble rye, with fries.
Classic Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, and mayo, with fries.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, with fries.
Texas Burger
Bacon, onion rings, cheddar cheese, and BBQ Sauce, with fries.
Entrees
Ribeye Steak
12oz choice ribeye, served with two sides.
New York Strip Steak
12oz choice sirloin, served with two sides.
Grilled Pork Chop
10oz. center cut bone in chop, demi-glace, served with two sides.
Half Chicken
Crispy skin half chicken, served with two sides.
Sweet Chili Salmon
Faroe Island salmon, sweet chili glaze, served with two sides.
Fish & Chips
Lightly beer battered and fried, served with fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce.
Baked Scrod
Baked with a buttery crumb topping, lemon, and white wine, served with two sides.
BBQ Pulled Pork Dinner
Our slow roasted pork topped with a Carolina BBQ sauce, served on a bed of toast, served with two sides.
Pasta
Pasta & Meatballs
Our homemade meatballs and marinara sauce.
Spinach Alfredo
Our homemade creamy alfredo sauce with baby spinach.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded and fried, topped with our homemade marinara sauce, and melted provolone cheese.
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed chicken and mushrooms, and marsala wine sauce.
Chicken Alla Vodka
Sautéed chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers and tomatoes in a pink vodka sauce.
Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, topped with blue cheese crumbles.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken with red onions, and BBQ sauce.
Steak & Cheese Pizza
Shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella, and American cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing, topped with parmesan cheese.
Greek Pizza
Baby spinach, feta, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, banana peppers, olives, and garlic.
Pepperoni Pizza
Red sauce, cheese, and pepperoni.
Cheese Pizza
Kids
Sides
Side Mashed Potato
(after 5pm)
Side Fries
Side Sweet Fries
Side Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, with creamy caesar dressing.
Side House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, carrot.
Side Vegetable
Side Corn
Side Cole Slaw
Soup
Chili
Topped with cheddar jack cheese, and scallions, with tortilla chips.
Side Meatballs
Cape Cod Chips 1.5oz Bag
Side Roasted Potatoes
N/A Beverages
Beer
Jester King Sing•along Deathmatch
Farmhouse Ale - Saison / 5.6% ABV / Austin, TX Farmhouse ale with rosemary smoked honey and plums
3 Floyds Gumballhead
Wheat Beer / 5.6% ABV / Munster, IN An American wheat ale brewed with white wheat and dry hopped with hand-selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Bright and refreshing with a lemony finish.
Foley Brothers Blackbeards Porter
Porter / 8% ABV / Brandon, VT A Maple Baltic Porter Aged On Vanilla Bean
Union Station Nightmare On Thayer Street
Pumpkin Beer / 5.6% ABV / Providence, RI
Schilling Beer Paulus
Lager - Helles / 4.8% ABV / Littleton, NH Paulus is typical of the highly drinkable golden lagers brewed for fall Bavarian festivals. Malt forward with Noble hops to provide balance.
Notch Dunkel
Lager - Munich Dunkel / 4.5% ABV / Salem, MA Dunkel, German for dark, is a 100% Munich malt, double decocted, open fermented lager. Malt forward without being overly sweet, Dunkel boasts notes of bread crust, caramel, and toast.
Jersey City Beers Flutie Flakes
IPA / 7.22% ABV
Wine
Alamos Malbec
Apothic Red Blend
Murphy Goode Red Blend
Blackstone Merlot
DaVinci Chianti
Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon
Broadside Cabernet
Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon
J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon
Josh Cabernet Sauvignon
Simi Cabernet Sauvignon
Mark West Pinot Noir
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Cambria Pinot Noir
Zaccagnini Montelpuciano
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
Folanari Pinot Grigio
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
William Hill Chardonnay
Crowded House Sauvignon Blanc
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Chateu St. Michelle Riesling
Relax Riesling
Newport Vineyards Rose
Whispering Angel Rosé
Jacob’s Creek Moscato
La Crema Chardonnay
Newport Vineyards Great White
Prosecco
187ml Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Pub
273 NOOSENECK HILL RD, Exeter, RI 02822