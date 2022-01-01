- Home
Crab Shack
486 Reviews
$$
4800 N. 16th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Steamed Pick-A-Platter
Alaskan Snow Crab Platters
1 Snow Crab Cluster Platter
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
2 Snow Crab Cluster Platter
2 Snow Crab Cluster Platter
3 Snow Crab Cluster Platter
3 Snow Crab Cluster Platter
Snow Crab Pieces Platter
Dungenous Crab Platters
1 Dungenous Cluster Platter
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
2 Dungenous Cluster Platter
2 Dungenous Cluster Platter
3 Dungenous Cluster Platter
3 Dungenous Cluster Platter
1 Whole Dungenous Crab Platter
1 Whole Dungenous Crab Platter
Steamed King Crab Platters
1 Large King Crab Leg Steamed Platter
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
2 Large King Crab Legs Steamed Platter
2 Large King Crab Legs Steamed Platter
Steamed Lobster Tail Platters
2-3 Oz. Lobster Tail Platter
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
7 Oz. Lobster Tail Platter
7 Oz. Lobster Tail Platter
Steamed Shrimp Platters
1/2 Lb Regular Shrimp Platter
Includes butter and spice
1 Lb Regular Shrimp Platter
1 Lb Regular Shrimp Platter
1 1/2 Lbs Regular Shrimp Platter
1 1/2 Lbs Regular Shrimp Platter
2 Lbs Regular Shrimp Platter
2 Lbs Regular Shrimp Platter
1/2 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp Platter
1/2 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp Platter
1 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp Platter
1 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp Platter
1 1/2 Lbs Cajun/Hot Shrimp Platter
1 1/2 Lbs Cajun/Hot Shrimp Platter
2 Lbs Cajun/Hot Shrimp Platter
2 Lbs Cajun/Hot Shrimp Platter
1/2 Lb Jumbo Shrimp Platter
1/2 Lb Jumbo Shrimp Platter
1 Lb Jumbo Shrimp Platter
1 Lb Jumbo Shrimp Platter
1/2 Lb Peeled & Deveined Shrimp Platter
Includes butter and spice
1 Lb Peeled & Deveined Shrimp Platter
1 Lb Peeled & Deveined Shrimp Platter
1/2 Lb Garlic Shrimp Platter
1 Lb Garlic Shrimp Platter
1 1/2 Lb Garlic Shrimp Platter
2 Lb Garlic Shrimp Platter
Cajun Crawfish Platters
Steamed Mussel Platters
Steamed Clam Platters
Boneless Fish Filet Platters
2 Piece Flounder Platter
Boneless. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house bread crumb recipe, deep fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.
Whiting Filet Platter
Whiting Filet Platter
Cajun Catfish Filet Platter
Cajun Catfish Filet Platter
Scallop, Oyster, and More Platters
6 Large Scallops Platter
Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house bread crumb recipe, deep fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.
12 Large Scallops Platter
12 Large Scallops Platter
3 Oyster Platter
3 Oyster Platter
1/2 Lb Clam Strip Platter
Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house bread crumb recipe, deep fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.
1 Lb Clam Strip Platter
1 Lb Clam Strip Platter
Davey's Homemade 1/4 Lb Crab Cake Platter
Davey's Homemade 1/4 Lb Crab Cake Platter
2 Stuffed Clam Platter
2 Stuffed Clam Platter
5 Crab Stick Platter
5 Crab Stick Platter
Fried Seafood Combination Platters
Hot Sandwiches
Cold Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches (2 Sides)
Cold Sandwiches (2 Sides
Salads
Cole Slaw
The majority of our salads are made fresh in-house with our homestyle recipes.
Egg Potato Salad
Egg Potato Salad
Macaroni Salad
Macaroni Salad
Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad
Shrimp Salad
Shrimp Salad
Seafood Salad
Seafood Salad
Cajun Seafood Salad
Cajun Seafood Salad
Mixed Seafood Salad
A La Carte Steamed Items
Add Butter $1
Add BGM $1
Add BGH $1
Sweet Chili Butter
$7 Size Crabs
$8 Size Crabs
1 Cluster Alaskan Snow Crabs
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
2 Clusters Alaskan Snow Crabs
2 Clusters Alaskan Snow Crabs
3 Clusters Alaskan Snow Crabs
3 Clusters Alaskan Snow Crabs
Snow Crab Pieces
1 Dungenous Cluster
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
2 Dungenous Clusters
2 Dungenous Clusters
3 Dungenous Clusters
3 Dungenous Clusters
1 Whole Dungenous Crab
1 Whole Dungenous Crab
1 Large King Crab Leg
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
2 Large King Crab Legs
2 Large King Crab Legs
2-3 Oz. Lobster Tail
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
7 Oz. Lobster Tail
7 Oz. Lobster Tail
1/2 Lb Regular Shrimp
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
1 Lb Regular Shrimp
1 Lb Regular Shrimp
1 1/2 Lb Regular Shrimp
1 1/2 Lb Regular Shrimp
2 Lb Regular Shrimp
2 Lb Regular Shrimp
1/2 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp
1/2 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp
1 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp
1 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp
1 1/2 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp
1 1/2 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp
2 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp
2 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp
1/2 Lb Jumbo Shrimp
1/2 Lb Jumbo Shrimp
1 Lb Jumbo Shrimp
1 Lb Jumbo Shrimp
1/2 Lb Peeled & Deveined Shrimp
1/2 Lb Peeled & Deveined Shrimp
1 Lb Peeled & Deveined Shrimp
1 Lb Peeled & Deveined Shrimp
1/2 Lb Garlic Shrimp
1 Lb Garlic Shrimp
1 1/2 Garlic Shrimp
2 Lb Garlic Shrimp
1/2 Lb Cajun Crawfish
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
1 Lb Cajun Crawfish
1 Lb Cajun Crawfish
1 1/2 Lb Cajun Crawfish
1 1/2 Lb Cajun Crawfish
2 Lb Cajun Crawfish
2 Lb Cajun Crawfish
1 Lb Black Shell Mussels
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
2 Lbs Black Shell Mussels
2 Lbs Black Shell Mussels
2 Lbs Green Shell Mussels
2 Lbs Green Shell Mussels
1/2 Dozen Steamed Little Necks
1 Dozen Steamed Little Necks
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
1/2 Dozen Steamed Top Necks
1 Dozen Steamed Top Necks
1 Dozen Steamed Top Necks
1/2 Dozen Steamed Cherrystones
1 Dozen Steamed Cherrystones
1 Dozen Steamed Cherrystones
1/2 Dozen Steamed Chowders
1 Dozen Steamed Chowders
1 Dozen Steamed Chowders
A La Carte Fried Items
2 Pieces of Flounder
Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.
Whiting Filet
Whiting Filet
Cajun Catfish Filet
Cajun Catfish Filet
6 Large Scallops
Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.
12 Large Scallops
12 Large Scallops
3 Oysters
3 Oysters
1/2 Lb Clam Strips
Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.
1 Lb Clam Strips
1 Lb Clam Strips
Davey's Homemade 1/4 Lb Crab Cake
Davey's Homemade 1/4 Lb Crab Cake
2 Stuffed Clams
2 Stuffed Clams
5 Crab Sticks
5 Crab Sticks
5 Mozzarella Sticks
5 Mozzarella Sticks
A La Carte Raw/Cold Items
1/2 Dozen Top Necks
Clams and oysters will be opened, top shell removed and spiced to your taste. Any combination of the following is included: Hot Sauce, Horseradish, Butter, Lemon, Crab Spice, Old Bay, Granulated Garlic, and/or Minced Garlic.
1 Dozen Top Necks
1 Dozen Top Necks
1/2 Dozen Cherrystones
Clams and oysters will be opened, top shell removed and spiced to your taste. Any combination of the following is included: Hot Sauce, Horseradish, Butter, Lemon, Crab Spice, Old Bay, Granulated Garlic, and/or Minced Garlic.
1 Dozen Cherrystones
1 Dozen Cherrystones
1/2 Dozen Chowders
Clams and oysters will be opened, top shell removed and spiced to your taste. Any combination of the following is included: Hot Sauce, Horseradish, Butter, Lemon, Crab Spice, Old Bay, Granulated Garlic, and/or Minced Garlic.
1 Dozen Chowders
1 Dozen Chowders
1/2 Dozen Little Necks
Clams and oysters will be opened, top shell removed and spiced to your taste. Any combination of the following is included: Hot Sauce, Horseradish, Butter, Lemon, Crab Spice, Old Bay, Granulated Garlic, and/or Minced Garlic.
1 Dozen Little Necks
1 Dozen Little Necks
1/2 Dozen Oysters
Clams and oysters will be opened, top shell removed and spiced to your taste. Any combination of the following is included: Hot Sauce, Horseradish, Butter, Lemon, Crab Spice, Old Bay, Granulated Garlic, and/or Minced Garlic.
1 Dozen Oysters
1 Dozen Oysters
Cold $3 Crabs
Individual items, no sides included.
Cold $4 Crabs
Cold $4 Crabs
Cold $5 Crabs
Cold $5 Crabs
Cold $6 Crabs
Cold $6 Crabs
1 Cold Snow Crab Cluster
Individual items, no sides included.
2 Cold Snow Crab Clusters
2 Cold Snow Crab Clusters
3 Cold Snow Crab Clusters
3 Cold Snow Crab Clusters
1/4 Lb Cold Mild Shrimp
Individual items, no sides included.
1/2 Lb Cold Mild Shrimp
1/2 Lb Cold Mild Shrimp
1 Lb Cold Mild Shrimp
1 Lb Cold Mild Shrimp
1/4 Lb Cold Cajun Shrimp
Individual items, no sides included.
1/2 Lb Cold Cajun Shrimp
1/2 Lb Cold Cajun Shrimp
1 Lb Cold Cajun Shrimp
1 Lb Cold Cajun Shrimp
1/4 Cold Garlic Shrimp
Individual items, no sides included.
1/2 Lb Cold Garlic Shrimp
1/2 Lb Cold Garlic Shrimp
1 Lb Cold Garlic Shrimp
1 Lb Cold Garlic Shrimp
1/4 Lb Cold Jumbo Shrimp
Individual items, no sides included.
1/2 Lb Cold Jumbo Shimp
1/2 Lb Cold Jumbo Shimp
1 Lb Cold Jumbo Shrimp
1 Lb Cold Jumbo Shrimp
Side Items
3 Sides Deal
Corn on the Cob
Broccoli
Red Potato Wedges
French Fries
Crab Fries
Cajun/Hot Fries
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks (3)
Coleslaw
Potato Salad
Macaroni Salad
Egg Salad
Tuna Salad
Cucumber Salad
Pasta Salad
Mussel Salad
Octopus (Pulpo) Salad
Shrimp Salad
Seafood Salad
Cajun/Hot Seafood Salad
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
4800 N. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA 19141