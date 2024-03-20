Daily Provisions Union Square
6,811 Reviews
$$
103 E 19th St
New York, NY 10003
Breakfast
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.95
Berkshire bacon, fried egg, American cheese.
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.95
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.50
Fried egg, American cheese.
- Avocado Toast$11.00
Seeded sourdough with avocado, pickled Fresno chili peppers, olive oil, and Maldon salt.
- Cheesy Egg Gougère$5.95
A tidy, warm, indulgent breakfast bite. A light flaky gougère, filled with cheesy soft scrambled eggs.
- Granola, yogurt & strawberries$9.50
Our coconut, pecan, and sesame granola, Local yogurt, and strawberries. (contains pumpkin seed and sunflower seeds) Contains: Wheat, milk, sesame and tree nuts
- Firmier Yogurt$4.50
- The Lumberjack$11.95
All your favorites. One sandwich. A bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiched between a Maple Cruller
- The Goldilox$17.00Out of stock
Our beloved everything croissant filled with cream cheese, layered with smoked salmon, crunchy cucumber and red onion. Finished with a squeeze of lemon juice.
- The Love Child$13.00Out of stock