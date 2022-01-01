Restaurant header imageView gallery

Friend Of A Farmer

review star

No reviews yet

77 Irving Place

New York, NY 10003

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN POT PIE
BARN BURGER
SALMON

APPETIZERS

CHEESE BOARD

CHEESE BOARD

FRIED OYSTERS

FRIED OYSTERS

$16.00

Creamed baby kale & lemon

HARVEST CROSTINI

$17.00

Butternut squash, feta cheese, fig chutney, local honey & cracked sea salt

SALMON CEVICHE

$21.00Out of stock

PARM HERB CRUSTED SHRIMP

$19.00

With parmesan cheese and a citrus & garlic infused olive oil

SOUP

$10.00

COMFORT

BARN BURGER

BARN BURGER

$21.00

Sautéed onions, cheddar cheese, bacon, chipotle aioli, tomato & arugula on a brioche bun with fries

CHICKEN FOR TWO

CHICKEN FOR TWO

$62.00

With roasted vegetable & figs

CHICKEN POT PIE

CHICKEN POT PIE

$26.00

LOCAL DUCK

$37.00

Country mixed root vegetab!e puree, wild mushrooms, kale & a pinot noir sauce

SHEPHERDS PIE

SHEPHERDS PIE

$28.00

SHORT RIB

$41.00

Roasted tri color baby carrots, and spinach with burgundy-shallot demi-glace

TERRY ALAN CHICKEN

TERRY ALAN CHICKEN

$31.00

Stuffed with granny smith apples & cheddar cheese, homemade lemon bread, mashed potatoes and citrus honey raisin sauce

VEGAN POT PIE

$24.00

Mushrooms, red peppers, corn, peas, onions & pastry crust

FISH

SALMON

$35.00

Spinach, pearl onion, tri color baby carrots, with a lemon mustard dressing.

MARKET FISH

$38.00

MARKET GREENS

ALLIS ARUGULA

$21.00

Arugula, couscous, pickled mushrooms & corn with a lemon & herb mustard dressing

AVOCADO TARTAR

$18.00

GRILLED CAULIFLOWER

$32.00

Full head of cauliflower with a basil, lemon & garlic vinaigrette

KALE CAESAR

$18.00

Kale, shredded parmesan, garlic, red pepper flakes, parsley, parmesan crisp & a caesar dressing

WATERMELON CAPRESE

$16.00Out of stock

VEGETABLES & GRAINS

COUNTRY GRAINS

$26.00

Orecchiette

$31.00

Organic mushrooms, green-pea parmesan & basil roasted cherry tomatoes

ZUCCHINI PASTA

$26.00

SIDES

FRIES

$8.00

HONEY WHEAT TOAST

$2.00

MARKET VEGETABLE

$12.00

Side of grilled chicken

$9.00

SIDE OF MASHED POTATOES

$8.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE VEGETABLE PUREE

$8.00

WHITE BREAD

$2.00

Salmon

$12.00

DESSERT

COOKIE SKILLET

$16.00

Chocolate chip cookie topped with maple syrup, walnuts, bananas, and vanilla ice cream.

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$21.00

Homemade lemon bread and vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream.

RUSTIC APPLE PIE

$23.00

Special Dessert

$15.00Out of stock

FLOURLESS CHOC. CAKE

$16.00

served with a hibiscus reduction and topped with a dollop of whip cream

SWEATSHIRT

SMALL SWEATSHIRT

$35.00Out of stock

MEDIUM SWEATSHIRT

$35.00Out of stock

LARGE SWEATSHIRT

$35.00

SHIRT

$20.00

COFFEE / GRANOLA

FARMERS BLEND COFFEE BEANS

$15.00

12 oz bag

GRANOLA

$12.00

TOTE BAG

TOTE BAG

$21.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Since 1986 Friend of a Farmer has been a pioneer in the farm-to-table movement. We’ve created a reputation for seasonally fresh and local ingredients within an atmosphere unlike anything else in New York City.

Website

Location

77 Irving Place, New York, NY 10003

Directions

