- Dillas Quesadillas - W. Frisco (New)
Dillas Quesadillas W. Frisco (New)
2055 University Dr.
Frisco, TX 75033
DILLAS
Specials!
Regular Size: 1 tortilla folded = 2 pieces/1 sauce
- Plain-o - Regular$6.49
MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce - Please do not write in Add-ons, you can order a Build-a-Dilla if you would like additional fillings!
- Black & Blue - Regular$7.99
Steak, Blue Cheese, Fresh Red Onion, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce
- Bluebonnet - Regular$5.99
VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce *Vegan Option - Make it Bean Style and sub Guac Sauce or Salsa
- Buffalo Bacon - Regular$7.99
Chicken, Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Fluffy - Regular$9.99
Steak, Bacon, Bean Spread, Pico, Fries, Queso Drizzle, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Founder - Regular$6.99
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
- Gordo - Regular$7.99
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Hot Hatch - Regular$7.99
Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
- LoneStar - Regular$7.99
Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Build-a-Dilla - Regular$6.99
Go crazy (or simple) and build your own custom Dilla! Choose 1 meat, 2 fillings and a dipping sauce.
Gorilla Size: 2 tortillas stacked = 4 pieces/2 sauces
- Plain-o - Gorilla$9.49
MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce
- Black & Blue - Gorilla$12.99
Steak, Blue Cheese, Fresh Red Onion, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce
- Bluebonnet - Gorilla$8.99
VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce
- Buffalo Bacon - Gorilla$12.49
Chicken, Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Fluffy - Gorilla$15.49
Steak, Bacon, Bean Spread, Pico, Fries, Queso Drizzle, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Founder - Gorilla$10.99
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
- Gordo - Gorilla$13.49
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Hot Hatch - Gorilla$12.99
Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Lone Star - Gorilla$13.49
Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Build-a-Dilla - Gorilla$11.49
Go crazy (or simple) and build your own custom Dilla! Choose 1 meat, 2 fillings and a dipping sauce.
Mega Size: Pizza Style = feeds 4-6, 12 pieces/6 sauces
- Plain-o - Mega$20.98
MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce
- Black & Blue - Mega$25.98
Steak, Blue Cheese, Fresh Red Onion, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce
- Bluebonnet - Mega$18.98
VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce
- Buffalo Bacon - Mega$25.98
Chicken, Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Fluffy - Mega$34.98
Steak, Bacon, Bean Spread, Pico, Fries, Queso Drizzle, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Founder - Mega$22.98
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
- Gordo - Mega$27.98
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Hot Hatch - Mega$27.98
Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Lone Star - Mega$29.98
Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Half & Half Mega
Pick 2 of your faves to mix it up and make everyone happy!
Kiddie Size - 8" tortilla=2 pieces
- Cheezy Meal$4.49
Cheese only - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping. Comes with Fries and Kids drink choice
- Beanie Meal$4.99
Cheese and Bean Spread - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping. Comes with Fries and Kids drink choice
- Pizza Meal$4.99
Cheese and Pepperoni - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping. Comes with Fries and Kids Drink choice
- Cheezy$3.49
Cheese only - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping
- Beanie$3.99
Cheese and Bean Spread - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping
- Pizza$3.99
Cheese and Pepperoni - Buttermilk Ranch for dipping
Salad
SIDES/DRINKS
Sides
- Gorilla Fries$4.99
A bed of our seasoned french fries topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)
- Gorilla Chips$3.99
A bed of our seasoned chips topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)
- Seasoned French Fries$1.99
Long cut french fries with our signature seasoning
- Corn Salad$1.49
A chilled combination of sweet corn, black beans, pico de gallo and citrus
- Cilantro Lime Black Beans$1.49
Slow cooked black beans with cilantro, lime and Dillas seasoning
- Seasoned Chips$0.99
Fresh fried tortilla chips topped with our signature seasoning
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.49
House-baked chocolate chip cookie - soft and sweet!
Chips & Dip
Sauces
- Extra Jalapeno Ranch$0.39
A little kick - but not knock your socks off spicy
- Extra Sour Cream$0.39
- Extra Salsa$0.39
Fresh made daily
- Extra Creamy Churri$0.39
A tangy herb sauce - creamy and delicious
- Extra Guac Sauce$0.79
Tomatillo-avocado blend, perfect for dipping
- Extra Side Pico$0.39
- Extra BBQ Sauce$0.39
- Extra Buttermilk Ranch$0.39
House-made, thick and creamy
- Extra Buffalo Sauce$0.39
Frank's Buffalo Sauce - only the best!
- Medium Fresh Salsa$0.99
- Medium Guac Sauce$1.99
- Medium Hatch Queso$2.49
- Large Fresh Salsa$2.99
- Large Guac Sauce$4.99
- Large Hatch Queso$4.99
Drinks
CATERING
Mega Dillas
Mega Sides
Gallons
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Dillas does one thing, and one thing well - Primo Quesadillas! We're not your average quesadilla... we marinate our meats overnight, brisket is slow-smoked in-house, produce is cut down by hand fresh daily, and we lovingly make our dipping sauces from scratch! Come visit our friendly and energetic staff - they'll quickly serve you a DILLA-icious meal packed with flavor.
2055 University Dr., Frisco, TX 75033