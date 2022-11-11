Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Patio 305 2093 coral way, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami, FL, 33145

review star

No reviews yet

2093 coral way, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami, FL, 33145

Miami, FL 33145

Popular Items

Pechuga a La Plancha
Pollo Al champinon
Chuleta de cerdo a la Plancha

Antojos

Choripan

$8.00

Choripapas

$8.00
Hambuerguesa El Patio 305

Hambuerguesa El Patio 305

$17.95

Hamburguesa de Carne

$11.95

Hamburguesa de pollo

$11.95
Lomiperro

Lomiperro

$14.95

Perro Colombiano

$7.95

Polliperro

$14.95

Salchipapa

$8.00

Carnes

Bistec a la Colombiana

Bistec a la Colombiana

$13.95
Churrasco El Patio 305

Churrasco El Patio 305

$24.95

Higado a la plancha

$11.95

Molida #3

$8.95

Palomilla

$12.95

Parilla Mixta de Carne

$19.95
Parrilla el patio 305

Parrilla el patio 305

$90.95

Cerdo

Chuleta Empanizaada

$13.95
Chuleta a La Plancha

Chuleta a La Plancha

$13.95

Chuleta Ahumada

$13.95

Chicharon #7

$10.95

Extra Chuleta ahumada

$6.00

Extra chuleta a la plancha

$5.00

Ensaladas

Ensalada de Pollo

$10.50

Ensalada

$5.00

Ensalda Caesar

$10.95
Ensalada Latina

Ensalada Latina

$10.95

Ensalada de aguacate

$10.50

Ensalada de Coleslow

$6.00

Entradas

Antojitos Sampler con tequeno

$28.95
Antojitos Sampler con Yuca

Antojitos Sampler con Yuca

$28.95

Arepa

$1.50
Arepa Con Queso

Arepa Con Queso

$5.00
Chicarron Picado

Chicarron Picado

$9.95

Chicharon entero

$7.95

Chorizo

$6.00
Empanada de Carne

Empanada de Carne

$1.95

Mini Picada

$10.95

Morcilla

$6.00

Papa Criolla

$6.00

Patacon con Hogao

$8.95

Patacon de Carne Molida con Queso

$8.95
Racion de dedos de Queso

Racion de dedos de Queso

$8.95

Tostones Caribenos

$11.95

Yuca Frita

$5.00

Especialidades

Bandeja Paisa Asada

Bandeja Paisa Asada

$14.95

Bandeja Paisa con churrasco

$18.95

Bandeja paisa con picanha

$22.95
Bandeja Paisa Molida

Bandeja Paisa Molida

$14.95
Bandeja Paisa Pollo

Bandeja Paisa Pollo

$14.95

Calentado

$11.00

Huevos Fritoz Arroz y Maduros

$9.95
Picada

Picada

$21.95

Picada Especial

$28.95
Sobrebarriga en Salsa

Sobrebarriga en Salsa

$15.95
Sobrebarriga Plancha

Sobrebarriga Plancha

$15.95
Tipica el Patio 305

Tipica el Patio 305

tamal

tamal

$10.00Out of stock

Extra

Aguacate entero

$5.00

Aguacate Medio

$3.00

Aguacte 1/4

$2.00

Arroz Blanco

$5.00

Carne 5b

$6.00

Carne del sancocho

$6.95

Carne Molida

$5.00

Cebolla

$0.75

Chorreado

$1.50

Costilla del sancoho

$6.95

Cover juego

$10.00

Crema de champinon

$3.00

Ensalada

$5.00

Extra pollo ajiaco

$3.50

Frijol Large

$9.00

Frijoles Rojos

$5.00

Hogao

$1.50

Huevo Frito

$2.50
Maduros

Maduros

$5.00
Papa Chorreada

Papa Chorreada

$5.00
Papa fritas

Papa fritas

$5.00
Papa Salada

Papa Salada

$5.00

Picante rojo

$3.50

Picante verde

$3.50

Tajada de Queso Fresco

$3.50
Tostones

Tostones

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mezcladito de Mattias

$8.95

Kids Palomillo

$8.95

Kids Pechuga de Pollo

$8.95

Kids Tender de Pollo

$8.95

Lunch Special

Pollo Al champinon

$13.95
Bistec a la criolla

Bistec a la criolla

$13.95
Filete de pescado al limon

Filete de pescado al limon

$13.95
Filite empanizado

Filite empanizado

$13.95Out of stock

pollo Saltado

$13.95

Chuleta de cerdo a la Plancha

$13.95

Picanha Prime

$17.95

Pescado

Filete de Pescado

Filete de Pescado

$14.00

Pargo

$31.95

Mojarra

$21.95
Salmon a La Plancha

Salmon a La Plancha

$18.95

Pargo frito o salsa grande

$32.95

Pollo

Churrasco de Pollo El Patio 305

Churrasco de Pollo El Patio 305

$13.95
Milanesa de Pollo

Milanesa de Pollo

$13.95

Pechuga a La Plancha

$13.95

Tender de Pollo

$13.95

Potres y cafes

Cafe americano

$2.00
Cafe con Leche

Cafe con Leche

$3.00

Capuccino

$3.00

Capuccino El patio 305

$5.00

Churros con nutella

$9.00

Colada

$2.00

Cortadito

$2.00
Cuatro Leches

Cuatro Leches

$6.00

Expresso

$2.00

Expresso Doble

$3.00

Flan de Coco

$6.00

Flan de Leche

$6.00

Postre de Natas

$6.00

Te Caliente

$2.00

Tinto

$2.00
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.00

Coctel de Mango

$8.95

Sopas

Ajiaco santafereno con arroz

$15.95

Frijolada, Arroz y Toston

$10.95
Sancocho de costilla de res con arroz

Sancocho de costilla de res con arroz

$15.95

Ajiaco Especial

$21.95

Sancocho Especial

$21.95

Consome de sancocho

$6.99

Consome de Ajiaco

$6.99

Sancocho No Carne

$9.95

Casuela de frijoles

$14.95
Mondogo (Sabados y Domingos)

Mondogo (Sabados y Domingos)

$17.95

Consome de Mondongo(Sabados y Domingos)

$10.95

Beverages

Agua de Panela

$5.00

Agua en Botella

$2.50

Agua perrier

$4.00

Batido de Guanabana

$5.00

Batido de Lulo

$5.00

Batido de Mango

$5.00

Batido de Maracuya

$5.00

Batido de Mora

$5.00

Bretana

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Colombiana

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Limonada con Menta

$6.00

Limonada de Coco

$7.00

Limonada Natural

$5.00

Manzana

$3.00

Pony Malta

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Te Frio

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

El Patio 305 is an original restaurant with a unique culinary experience concept, founded by Witmar Jara and his family, right in the middle of Miami Coral Way, where innovation prevails with our Colombian and Latin gastronomy plates, remarkable variety, quality and flavor. Living the experience at El Patio 305 is taking those Latin American flavors to your palate that are nowadays part of the current history of Miami.

Website

Location

2093 coral way, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami, FL 33145

Directions

Gallery
El Patio 305 image
El Patio 305 image

