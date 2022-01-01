Old Lisbon Restaurants
No reviews yet
1698 SW 22ND STREET
MIAMI, FL 33145
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Family Style Combos
Full House Tapas Sampler
Full House Tapas Sampler: Codfish Croquettes, Chourico, Fried Calamari, Shrimp in Garlic Sauce, Grilled Sardines & Alheira
Choose Your 3
Choose your 3: Codfish Croquettes, Chourico, Fried Calamari, Shrimp in Garlic Sauce, Grilled Sardines, Alheira
Seafood Rice Combo for 3
Arroz de Mariscos for parties of 3 including Appetizers and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Shrimp in Garlic Sauce and Pasteis de Nata
Seafood Rice Combo for 6
Arroz de Mariscos for parties of 6 including Appetizers and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Shrimp in Garlic Sauce and Pasteis de Nata
Seafood Rice Combo for 10
Arroz de Mariscos for parties of 10 including Appetizers and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Shrimp in Garlic Sauce and Pasteis de Nata
Codfish Combo for 3
Customize your Combo of Bacalhau com Natas, Bras, and Gomez. Includes Appetizer and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Chourico, and Pasteis de Nata
Codfish Combo for 6
Customize your Combo of Bacalhau com Natas, Bras, and Gomez. Includes Appetizer and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Chourico, and Pasteis de Nata
Codfish Combo for 10
Customize your Combo of Bacalhau com Natas, Bras, and Gomez. Includes Appetizer and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Chourico, and Pasteis de Nata
Entradas / Appetizer
Bolinhos de Bacalhau
Codfish Croquettes served with Black Eyed Peas
Chouriço Assado
Flaming Portuguese Sausage
Camarao ao Alho
Sautéed Shrimp in Garlic Sauce or served with our Home-made spicy Sauce
Alheira
Pork and Poultry smoked Sausage
Presunto com Queijo
Prosciutto served with Portuguese Cheese
Polvo
Grilled or Sautéed Octopus served served with Garlic Sauce or Olive Oil
Lulas Fritas
Fried Calamari
Lulas Grelhadas
Sautéed Squid served with Garlic, Wine and Olive Oil
Batatinhas
Chips, Pink Garlic Sauce
Polvo Vinagreta
Sardinhas
Grilled or sautéed Portuguese Sardines
Mexilhoes
Mussels in Tomato Consommé with Portuguese Sausage Medallions or in a Garlic, Olive Oil and Ground Pepper Sauce
Amêijoas à Bolhao Pato
Clams in a White Wine, Garlic and Lime Consommé
Mozarella com Tomate
Mozarella with Tomato Slices
Sopas & Saladas / Soups & Salads
Caldo Verde
Potato Soup with Collard Greens, Portuguese Sausage topped with a swirl of Olive Oil
Sopa de Peixe
Fish Soup
Sopa à Marinheira
Seafood Soup with Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Squid and Fish
Salada Portuguesa
Traditional Portugues Salad, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cheese, Parsley and Slices of boiled Egg
Vegeteriano / Vegetarian
Bacalhau / Codfish (13oz Fillet)
Bacalhau à Old Lisbon
Lightly breaded Cod served with Onions, Garlic, Olive Oil and mashed Potatoes
Bacalhau à Lagareiro
Grilled Cod served with Onions, roasted Peppers, Garlic, Olive Oil and punched Potatoes
Caldeirada de Bacalhau
Cod Stewed in Tomato Sauce with Onions, Peppers, Garlic, Olive Oil, and steamed Potatoes
Bacalhau Assado na Brasa
Grilled Cod served with Onions, Garlic, Olive Oil and steamed Potatoes
Bacalhau à Moda de Braga
Deep fried Cod covered in Onions served with Pickles and sliced fried Potatoes
Bacalhau na Cataplana com Amêijoas
Cod stewed in Tomato Sauce with Clams, Onions, Peppers, Garlic and Olive Oil
Bacalhau à Nortenha
Deep fried Cod served with Shrimp, mashed Potatoes and creamy pink Garlic Sauce
Bacalhau Cozido
Bacalhau Ze do Pipo
Bacalhau / Codfish (Shredded)
Bacalhau com Natas
Shredded Cod mixed with Potatoes, topped with Cheese and creamy Garlic and Onion Sauce
Bacalhau à Brás
Shredded Cod mixed with fried string Potatoes, Onions, scrambled Eggs, Garlic and Olive Oil
Bacalhau à Gomes Sá
Shredded Cod mixed with steamed Potatoes, Onions, boiled Egg Slices, Garlic, and Olive Oil
Arroz de Bacalhau
Codfish Rice Stew
Terra / Land
Bife à Old Lisbon
14 oz. Beef with a creamy Garlic Sauce topped with an Egg, served with Rice and fried Potatoes
Bife de Churrasco
Skirt Steak served with Rice and Fried Potatoes
Filet Mignon
8 Oz. Tenderloin served with a succulent Mushroom Sauce and sliced fried Potatoes
Vitela Assada
Roasted Veal served with Rice and fried Potatoes
Costeletas de Cordeiro
Grilled Lamb Chops, sautéed Potato Chips and Vegetables served in a creamy Garlic Sauce
Peito de Frango Grelhado
Grilled Chicken Breast served with Rice and fried Potatoes
Carne de Porco à Alentejana
Sautéed tender Pork Loin Chunks, Clams, Potatoes, Pickles, all in white Wine Garlic Sauce
Mar / Sea
Paelha à Marinheira (1 Person)
Seafood Rice with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid and Fish Add Lobster $11
Paelha à Marinheira (2 People)
Seafood Rice for 2 with Snapper, Clams, Shrimps, Mussels and Squid Add Lobster $20
Parrilhada de Mariscos (1 Person)
Grilled Seafood Mix in White Wine and Garlic Sauce with Lobster, Scallops, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Fish, Salmon and steamed Potatoes
Parrilhada de Mariscos (2 People)
Grilled Seafood Mix in White Wine and Garlic Sauce for 2 with Lobster, Scallops, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Fish, Salmon and steamed Potatoes
Feijoada de Marisco
Seafood White Bean Stew with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Sausage Bites and Rice
Camaroes ao Creme de Alho
Shrimp in a creamy Pink Garlic Sauce served with Rice and fried Potatoes
Salmao Grelhado Guarnecido com Camarao
Grilled Salmon Fillet served with Shrimp, Vegetables, steamed Potatoes and Garlic Sauce
Polvo Grelhado ou Estufado
Octopus grilled or stewed in Tomato Sauce, served with steamed Potatoes and Vegetables
Pargo Grelhado
Grilled Snapper Fillet served with Shrimp, Vegetables, steamed Potatoes and Garlic Sauce
Camarao Tigre Grelhado
Grilled Tiger Shrimp served with Vegetables and steamed Potatoes
Caldeirada de Peixes e Mariscos
Seafood Stew with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Fish and steamed Potatoes
Sardinhas Assadas com Pimentos
Grilled Portuguese Sardines with roasted Peppers with steamed Potatoes and Vegetables
Cataplana de Frutos de Mar e Terra
Seafood and Beef Stew with Lobster, Beef Slices, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid and steamed Potatoes
Arroz de Polvo
Octopus Rice
Branzino
Cooked Branzino Sea Bass with Vegies and steamed Potatoes
Side Order
Sobremesas / Desserts
Pasteis de Nata
Cream Custard Pastries - Portugal's most known Pastry
Delicia de Fátima
Custard, Cream, Maria Cookies
Mousse de Chocolate
Homemade Chocolate Mousse
Molotoff
Pêras ao Vinho do Porto
Pears cooked in Port Wine
Pudim Português
Port Wine flavored Cream Caramel
Tarte de Amêndoa
Almond Tart
Pao de Ló
Portuguese Sponge Cake
World Red Wine
World White Wine
Old Lisbon Private Label
Champagnes & Sparkling
Vinho Rose
Vinho Verde
Vinho Branco
Assobio Branco
Cartuxa Branco
Chamine Branco
Esporao Private Selection Branco
Esporao Reserva Branco
Eugenio de Almeida Branco
Joao Pires
Monte Velho Branco
Pera Manca Branco
Quinta de Chocapalhas
Redoma Branco
Redoma Reserva Branco
Torre de Palma
Vinho Tinto Douro
Assobio Esporao
Barca Velha Casa Ferrerinha
Bispo One Reserva
Charamba
Delaforce Touriga Nacional
Duas Quintas
Pintas Character
Poeira do Douro
Quinta das Murcas Margem
Quinta do Crasto
Quinta do Crasto Reserva
Quinta do Vale Meao
Tons de Duorum
Vinho Tinto Dao
Vinho Tinto Setubal
Vinho Tinto Alentejo
Cartuxa
Cartuxa Reserva
Chamine
Cortes de Cima
Cortes de Cima Reserva
Esporao Private Selection
Esporao Reserva
Eugenio de Almeida
Herdade do Esporao
Incognito Cortes de Cima
Joao Portugal Ramos Reserva
Marques de Borba
Monte Velho
Paulo Laureano Classico
Pera Grave
Pera Manca
Quinta do Carmo
Torre de Palma
Trinca Bolotas
Visconde de Borba Reserva
Vinho Tinto Lisboa
Market
Herdade do Esporao Gift Package
Bacalhau 2 Kg Case
Bacalhau 5 Kg Case
Azeite V.G. Reserva
Azeite V.G.
Azeite Esporao
Azeite Esporao 250ml
Azeite Lata V.G.
Lata Sadinhas
Frozen Octopus Lb
Sardine Bag
Quiejo Casteloes Grande
Chourico Market
Alheira Market
Super Bock 6 pack
Guarana 12 pack
Sumol 6 pack
Pasteis de Nata Frozen
Pasteis de Nata Case 6
Lulas American Sauce
Bom Petisco Oregano
Lula Molho de Alho
Tremoco
Paladim Vinagre Branco
Paladim Vinagre Tinto
Bom Petisco Azeite
Lulas Recheadas
Mexilhoes
Agua das Pedras
Pasteis de Bacalhau Frozen
Atum 200 g
Atum 385 g
Piri Piri
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Portuguese Dining Experience!
1698 SW 22ND STREET, MIAMI, FL 33145