Old Lisbon Restaurants

review star

No reviews yet

1698 SW 22ND STREET

MIAMI, FL 33145

Order Again

Popular Items

Bolinhos de Bacalhau
Polvo
Bacalhau com Natas

Family Style Combos

Full House Tapas Sampler

Full House Tapas Sampler

$49.00

Full House Tapas Sampler: Codfish Croquettes, Chourico, Fried Calamari, Shrimp in Garlic Sauce, Grilled Sardines & Alheira

Choose Your 3

Choose Your 3

$33.00

Choose your 3: Codfish Croquettes, Chourico, Fried Calamari, Shrimp in Garlic Sauce, Grilled Sardines, Alheira

Seafood Rice Combo for 3

Seafood Rice Combo for 3

$79.00

Arroz de Mariscos for parties of 3 including Appetizers and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Shrimp in Garlic Sauce and Pasteis de Nata

Seafood Rice Combo for 6

Seafood Rice Combo for 6

$133.00

Arroz de Mariscos for parties of 6 including Appetizers and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Shrimp in Garlic Sauce and Pasteis de Nata

Seafood Rice Combo for 10

Seafood Rice Combo for 10

$185.00

Arroz de Mariscos for parties of 10 including Appetizers and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Shrimp in Garlic Sauce and Pasteis de Nata

Codfish Combo for 3

Codfish Combo for 3

$75.00

Customize your Combo of Bacalhau com Natas, Bras, and Gomez. Includes Appetizer and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Chourico, and Pasteis de Nata

Codfish Combo for 6

Codfish Combo for 6

$140.00

Customize your Combo of Bacalhau com Natas, Bras, and Gomez. Includes Appetizer and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Chourico, and Pasteis de Nata

Codfish Combo for 10

Codfish Combo for 10

$195.00

Customize your Combo of Bacalhau com Natas, Bras, and Gomez. Includes Appetizer and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Chourico, and Pasteis de Nata

Entradas / Appetizer

Bolinhos de Bacalhau

Bolinhos de Bacalhau

$12.99

Codfish Croquettes served with Black Eyed Peas

Chouriço Assado

Chouriço Assado

$11.99

Flaming Portuguese Sausage

Camarao ao Alho

Camarao ao Alho

$12.99

Sautéed Shrimp in Garlic Sauce or served with our Home-made spicy Sauce

Alheira

Alheira

$11.99

Pork and Poultry smoked Sausage

Presunto com Queijo

Presunto com Queijo

$17.99

Prosciutto served with Portuguese Cheese

Polvo

Polvo

$20.99

Grilled or Sautéed Octopus served served with Garlic Sauce or Olive Oil

Lulas Fritas

Lulas Fritas

$13.99

Fried Calamari

Lulas Grelhadas

Lulas Grelhadas

$13.99

Sautéed Squid served with Garlic, Wine and Olive Oil

Batatinhas

Batatinhas

$5.99

Chips, Pink Garlic Sauce

Polvo Vinagreta

$20.99
Sardinhas

Sardinhas

$13.99

Grilled or sautéed Portuguese Sardines

Mexilhoes

Mexilhoes

$12.99

Mussels in Tomato Consommé with Portuguese Sausage Medallions or in a Garlic, Olive Oil and Ground Pepper Sauce

Amêijoas à Bolhao Pato

Amêijoas à Bolhao Pato

$15.99

Clams in a White Wine, Garlic and Lime Consommé

Mozarella com Tomate

$12.99

Mozarella with Tomato Slices

Sopas & Saladas / Soups & Salads

Caldo Verde

Caldo Verde

$9.99

Potato Soup with Collard Greens, Portuguese Sausage topped with a swirl of Olive Oil

Sopa de Peixe

Sopa de Peixe

$9.99

Fish Soup

Sopa à Marinheira

Sopa à Marinheira

$17.99

Seafood Soup with Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Squid and Fish

Salada Portuguesa

Salada Portuguesa

$10.99

Traditional Portugues Salad, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cheese, Parsley and Slices of boiled Egg

Vegeteriano / Vegetarian

Paelha de Legumes (*Vegetarian Paella)

Paelha de Legumes (*Vegetarian Paella)

$16.99

Vegetables and Rice Stew

Berinjela Gratinada ao Forno

Berinjela Gratinada ao Forno

$17.99

Roasted Eggplant stuffed with Tomato, topped with gratinated Cheese and served with fried Potatoes

Espargos Gratinados ao Forno

$18.99

Oven cooked Asparagus with Tomato and gratinated Cheese

Bacalhau / Codfish (13oz Fillet)

Bacalhau à Old Lisbon

Bacalhau à Old Lisbon

$29.99

Lightly breaded Cod served with Onions, Garlic, Olive Oil and mashed Potatoes

Bacalhau à Lagareiro

Bacalhau à Lagareiro

$29.99

Grilled Cod served with Onions, roasted Peppers, Garlic, Olive Oil and punched Potatoes

Caldeirada de Bacalhau

Caldeirada de Bacalhau

$28.99

Cod Stewed in Tomato Sauce with Onions, Peppers, Garlic, Olive Oil, and steamed Potatoes

Bacalhau Assado na Brasa

Bacalhau Assado na Brasa

$28.99

Grilled Cod served with Onions, Garlic, Olive Oil and steamed Potatoes

Bacalhau à Moda de Braga

Bacalhau à Moda de Braga

$29.99

Deep fried Cod covered in Onions served with Pickles and sliced fried Potatoes

Bacalhau na Cataplana com Amêijoas

$31.99

Cod stewed in Tomato Sauce with Clams, Onions, Peppers, Garlic and Olive Oil

Bacalhau à Nortenha

Bacalhau à Nortenha

$29.99

Deep fried Cod served with Shrimp, mashed Potatoes and creamy pink Garlic Sauce

Bacalhau Cozido

Bacalhau Cozido

$28.99
Bacalhau Ze do Pipo

$29.99

Bacalhau Ze do Pipo

$29.99

Bacalhau / Codfish (Shredded)

Bacalhau com Natas

Bacalhau com Natas

$26.99

Shredded Cod mixed with Potatoes, topped with Cheese and creamy Garlic and Onion Sauce

Bacalhau à Brás

Bacalhau à Brás

$26.99

Shredded Cod mixed with fried string Potatoes, Onions, scrambled Eggs, Garlic and Olive Oil

Bacalhau à Gomes Sá

Bacalhau à Gomes Sá

$25.99

Shredded Cod mixed with steamed Potatoes, Onions, boiled Egg Slices, Garlic, and Olive Oil

Arroz de Bacalhau

Arroz de Bacalhau

$29.99

Codfish Rice Stew

Terra / Land

Bife à Old Lisbon

Bife à Old Lisbon

$33.99

14 oz. Beef with a creamy Garlic Sauce topped with an Egg, served with Rice and fried Potatoes

Bife de Churrasco

Bife de Churrasco

$34.99

Skirt Steak served with Rice and Fried Potatoes

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$43.99

8 Oz. Tenderloin served with a succulent Mushroom Sauce and sliced fried Potatoes

Vitela Assada

Vitela Assada

$22.99

Roasted Veal served with Rice and fried Potatoes

Costeletas de Cordeiro

Costeletas de Cordeiro

$35.99

Grilled Lamb Chops, sautéed Potato Chips and Vegetables served in a creamy Garlic Sauce

Peito de Frango Grelhado

Peito de Frango Grelhado

$19.99

Grilled Chicken Breast served with Rice and fried Potatoes

Carne de Porco à Alentejana

Carne de Porco à Alentejana

$22.99

Sautéed tender Pork Loin Chunks, Clams, Potatoes, Pickles, all in white Wine Garlic Sauce

Mar / Sea

Paelha à Marinheira (1 Person)

Paelha à Marinheira (1 Person)

$25.99

Seafood Rice with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid and Fish Add Lobster $11

Paelha à Marinheira (2 People)

Paelha à Marinheira (2 People)

$49.99

Seafood Rice for 2 with Snapper, Clams, Shrimps, Mussels and Squid Add Lobster $20

Parrilhada de Mariscos (1 Person)

Parrilhada de Mariscos (1 Person)

$39.99

Grilled Seafood Mix in White Wine and Garlic Sauce with Lobster, Scallops, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Fish, Salmon and steamed Potatoes

Parrilhada de Mariscos (2 People)

Parrilhada de Mariscos (2 People)

$75.99

Grilled Seafood Mix in White Wine and Garlic Sauce for 2 with Lobster, Scallops, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Fish, Salmon and steamed Potatoes

Feijoada de Marisco

Feijoada de Marisco

$27.99

Seafood White Bean Stew with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Sausage Bites and Rice

Camaroes ao Creme de Alho

Camaroes ao Creme de Alho

$24.99

Shrimp in a creamy Pink Garlic Sauce served with Rice and fried Potatoes

Salmao Grelhado Guarnecido com Camarao

Salmao Grelhado Guarnecido com Camarao

$25.99

Grilled Salmon Fillet served with Shrimp, Vegetables, steamed Potatoes and Garlic Sauce

Polvo Grelhado ou Estufado

Polvo Grelhado ou Estufado

$35.99

Octopus grilled or stewed in Tomato Sauce, served with steamed Potatoes and Vegetables

Pargo Grelhado

$25.99

Grilled Snapper Fillet served with Shrimp, Vegetables, steamed Potatoes and Garlic Sauce

Camarao Tigre Grelhado

Camarao Tigre Grelhado

$48.99

Grilled Tiger Shrimp served with Vegetables and steamed Potatoes

Caldeirada de Peixes e Mariscos

$27.99

Seafood Stew with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Fish and steamed Potatoes

Sardinhas Assadas com Pimentos

Sardinhas Assadas com Pimentos

$22.99

Grilled Portuguese Sardines with roasted Peppers with steamed Potatoes and Vegetables

Cataplana de Frutos de Mar e Terra

$46.99

Seafood and Beef Stew with Lobster, Beef Slices, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid and steamed Potatoes

Arroz de Polvo

$34.99

Octopus Rice

Branzino

Branzino

$33.95

Cooked Branzino Sea Bass with Vegies and steamed Potatoes

Side Order

Veggies

Veggies

$7.95
Fried Potatoes

$5.45

Fried Potatoes

$5.45
Rice

Rice

$3.95
Mashed Potatoes

$5.45

Mashed Potatoes

$5.45

Extra Bread

$3.00

Small Salad

$4.50

Tomato Salad

$4.50
Black Eyed Peas

$4.50

Black Eyed Peas

$4.50

Olives

$2.95

Chickpeas

$4.50
Half Lobster Tail

$17.95

Half Lobster Tail

$17.95
Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$32.95
Steamed Potatoes

$5.45

Steamed Potatoes

$5.45
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$3.50
Fried Egg Double

$5.50

Fried Egg Double

$5.50

Grilled Pepper Side

$4.50

Asparagus Side

$11.95

Sobremesas / Desserts

Pasteis de Nata

Pasteis de Nata

$9.00

Cream Custard Pastries - Portugal's most known Pastry

Delicia de Fátima

$9.00

Custard, Cream, Maria Cookies

Mousse de Chocolate

Mousse de Chocolate

$9.00

Homemade Chocolate Mousse

Molotoff

$11.00
Pêras ao Vinho do Porto

Pêras ao Vinho do Porto

$10.00

Pears cooked in Port Wine

Pudim Português

Pudim Português

$10.00

Port Wine flavored Cream Caramel

Tarte de Amêndoa

Tarte de Amêndoa

$9.00

Almond Tart

Pao de Ló

Pao de Ló

$9.00

Portuguese Sponge Cake

World Red Wine

Acre

$83.00

Ancient Peaks

$55.00

Chateau Cazeau

$41.00

Cloudline

$55.00

Colli Senesi Chianti DOCG

$49.00

Flichman Reserva Malbec

$39.00

Jordan

$120.00

Pesqueira

$82.00

Protos

$42.00

Marietta Arme

$59.00

Montecillo Reserva

$48.00

St. Emilion

$75.00

Protos Reserva

$75.00

Solaia

$100.00

World White Wine

Anterisio

$52.00

Crossbarn

$79.00

Dr. Loosen Riesling

$38.00

Framingham Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Poully Fuisse

$54.00

Rombauer

$59.00

Rossignole

$57.00

Santa Margherita

$56.00

Old Lisbon Private Label

Old Lisbon Vinho Verde Bottle

$29.00

Old Lisbon Vinho Branco Bottle

$34.00

Old Lisbon Vinho Tinto Bottle

$35.00

Old Lisbon Vinho Tinto Reserva

$44.00

Champagnes & Sparkling

Cielo Prosecco

$41.00

Dom Perignon

$320.00

Francois Montand Split

$16.00

Juve y Camps

$45.00

Louis Perdrier (187ml)

$15.00

Moet & Chandon

$120.00

Raposeira Brut

$60.00

Terras do Demo

$49.00

Veuve Cliquot Ponsardin

$140.00

Vinho Rose

Figuiere le Saint Andre

$39.00

Gazela Rose

$32.00

Matues Rose

$35.00

Muralhas de Moncao Rose

$38.00

White Zinfandel

$29.00

Vinho Verde

Aveleda da Fonte

$30.00

Camaleao

$45.00

Casal Garcia

$29.00

Danaide

$29.00

Deu la Deu Alvarinho

$52.00

Gatao Vinho Verde

$29.00

Muralhas de Moncao Vinho Verde

$36.00

Muros Antigos

$49.00

Palacio de Brejoeira

$62.00

Quinta da Aveleda

$41.00

Quinta de Azevedo Reserva

$39.00

Quinta do Ameal

$49.00

Vinho Branco

Assobio Branco

$36.00

Cartuxa Branco

$51.00

Chamine Branco

$39.00

Esporao Private Selection Branco

$58.00

Esporao Reserva Branco

$52.00

Eugenio de Almeida Branco

$39.00

Joao Pires

$49.00

Monte Velho Branco

$38.00

Pera Manca Branco

$125.00

Quinta de Chocapalhas

$39.00

Redoma Branco

$72.00

Redoma Reserva Branco

$120.00

Torre de Palma

$49.00

Vinho Tinto Douro

Assobio Esporao

$39.00

Barca Velha Casa Ferrerinha

$890.00

Bispo One Reserva

$49.00

Charamba

$29.00

Delaforce Touriga Nacional

$56.00

Duas Quintas

$42.00

Pintas Character

$99.00

Poeira do Douro

$160.00

Quinta das Murcas Margem

$110.00

Quinta do Crasto

$49.00

Quinta do Crasto Reserva

$92.00

Quinta do Vale Meao

$235.00

Tons de Duorum

$32.00

Vinho Tinto Dao

Casa Americo Reserva

$49.00

Casa de Santar

$46.00

Casa de Santar Reserva

$79.00

Quinta Cabriz Reserva

$62.00

Quinta Cabriz Touriga Nacional

$59.00

Quinta da Garrida Reserva

$56.00

Quinta Cabriz

$31.00

Casa Americo Touriga Nacional

$49.00

Vinho Tinto Setubal

Dona Ermelinda Touriga Nacional

$49.00

Mouchao

$129.00

Quinta da Bacalhoa

$79.00

Vinho Tinto Alentejo

Cartuxa

$74.00

Cartuxa Reserva

$135.00

Chamine

$44.00

Cortes de Cima

$79.00

Cortes de Cima Reserva

$190.00

Esporao Private Selection

$149.00

Esporao Reserva

$69.00

Eugenio de Almeida

$39.00

Herdade do Esporao

$52.00

Incognito Cortes de Cima

$220.00

Joao Portugal Ramos Reserva

$45.00

Marques de Borba

$29.00

Monte Velho

$37.00

Paulo Laureano Classico

$38.00

Pera Grave

$55.00

Pera Manca

$590.00

Quinta do Carmo

$63.00

Torre de Palma

$57.00

Trinca Bolotas

$48.00

Visconde de Borba Reserva

$65.00

Vinho Tinto Lisboa

Portada Wine Makers Selection

$44.00

Quinta do Monte de Oiro

$46.00

Quinta do Monte de Oiro Reserva

$79.00

Beers

Coral

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Itaipava

$6.50

Miller Lite

$6.50

Sagres

$6.50

Super Bock

$6.50

Mini Super Bock

$5.00

Quinas

$6.50

Beverages

Aguas das Pedras

$4.75

Coke

$3.75

Compal

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Guarana

$3.75

Ice Tea

$2.95

Panna Large

$6.50

Panna Small

$4.75

Pedras Salgadas

$6.50

Pellegrino Large

$6.50

Pellegrino Small

$4.75

Sangria Jar

$34.00

Sprite

$3.75

Sumol

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Market

Herdade do Esporao Gift Package

$40.00

Bacalhau 2 Kg Case

$85.00

Bacalhau 5 Kg Case

$180.00

Azeite V.G. Reserva

$18.00

Azeite V.G.

$15.00

Azeite Esporao

$18.00

Azeite Esporao 250ml

$10.00

Azeite Lata V.G.

$15.00

Lata Sadinhas

$4.50

Frozen Octopus Lb

$12.00

Sardine Bag

$16.00

Quiejo Casteloes Grande

$42.00

Chourico Market

$12.00

Alheira Market

$12.00

Super Bock 6 pack

$12.00

Guarana 12 pack

$24.00

Sumol 6 pack

$12.00

Pasteis de Nata Frozen

$2.50

Pasteis de Nata Case 6

$18.00

Lulas American Sauce

$4.50

Bom Petisco Oregano

$9.50

Lula Molho de Alho

$4.50

Tremoco

$5.50

Paladim Vinagre Branco

$12.00

Paladim Vinagre Tinto

$12.00

Bom Petisco Azeite

$5.00

Lulas Recheadas

$5.00

Mexilhoes

$4.50

Agua das Pedras

$5.00

Pasteis de Bacalhau Frozen

$15.00

Atum 200 g

$13.00

Atum 385 g

$15.00

Piri Piri

$6.00

Port Wines

Barros Tawny

$35.00

Barros Ruby

$35.00

Barros Lagrima

$35.00

Barros 10 Yr

$50.00

Barros 20 Yr

$95.00

Barros 30 Yr

$200.00

Barros 40 Yr

$380.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Portuguese Dining Experience!

Website

Location

1698 SW 22ND STREET, MIAMI, FL 33145

Directions

