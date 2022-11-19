FC Weiss Pub & Eatery Centre, AL
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gastro Pub and Eatery located in historic downtown Centre, AL. Featuring gourmet sandwiches, paninis, wraps, soups, salads, and more. Our bar serves up 16 selections of craft draft beer along with bottled beers, wines and a large selection of distilled beverages.
Location
181 West Main Street, Centre, AL 35960
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stateline Tavern & Grill - 9441 Alabama Hwy SW
No Reviews
9441 Alabama Hwy SW Rome, GA 30165
View restaurant
FC Weiss Pub & Eatery - Fort Payne, AL
No Reviews
212 North Gault Avenue Fort Payne, AL 35967
View restaurant