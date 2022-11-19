Restaurant header imageView gallery

FC Weiss Pub & Eatery Centre, AL

No reviews yet

181 West Main Street

Centre, AL 35960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

STARTERS

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Cheesy Bread

$6.99

Chips & Cheesy Salsa

$5.49

Chips & Salsa

$4.49

Chips & Spinach Artichoke Dip

$5.49

Meat & Cheese Board

$12.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Pickle Chips

$6.99

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$6.29

Spinach Artichoke Bread

$9.89

Cheese Nachos

$5.99

BarBQue Nachos

$7.99

Chicken Nachos

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.49

Barbeque Chicken Quesadilla

$8.49

SOUPS & SUCH

Soup - 8 oz Cup

$3.89

Soup - 12 oz Bowl

$5.29

Soup - Pint

$6.99

Soup - Quart

$12.49

Chili - 8 oz Cup

$4.29

Chili - 12 oz Bowl

$5.99

Chili - Pint

$8.49

Chili - Quart

$15.49

PUB FAVORITE SANDWICHES

573 Pub Sub

$10.99

Weiss Lake Ski Club BLT

$11.49

Sail Club Club

$11.59

Gourmet Chicken Salad on Croissat

$8.99

Turkey Sandwich

$9.29

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.69

Powerhouse Reuben

$12.99

Hippy Hole French Dip

$10.99

Hog Island Cuban

$12.99

Pulled Pork Barbeque Panini

$7.99

The Kielbasa

$8.69

Classic Grilled Cheese

$5.39

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

SIDES

Loaded Potato Salad

$2.59

Bowtie Pasta Salad

$2.99

Tropical Fruit Cup

$2.59

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.59

Pineapple Walnut Delight

$2.59

Pimento Cheese

$2.49

Gourmet Chicken Salad

$3.59

Tuna Salad

$3.59

Pickle Spear

$0.35

Chips (Bagged)

$1.49

Beer Cheese (side)

$1.69

Grilled Chicken (side)

$3.49

Extra Deressing Packet

$0.50

Bacon (side)

$2.99

DESSERTS

Grandma's Carrot Cake

$4.99

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99

Lemon Bar

$3.49

Fudge Brownie

$2.19

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.49

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$1.59

Red Velvet Cake

$3.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Frios

$3.50

Dippin Dots

$4.29

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.49

LIGHTER SIDE PANINIS

Chicken Caesar Panini

$8.99

Three Cheese Panini

$5.29

Caprese Panini

$6.89

LIGHTER SIDE SALADS

BLT Salad

$7.99

Chef Salad

$10.29

Gourmet Chicken Salad Salad

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Mediterranean Salad

$7.89

Side Caesar Salad

$3.69

Side Garden Salad

$3.69

Southwest Chicken Salad

$8.99

The Pub Salad

$9.99

LIGHTER SIDE SANDWICHES

TURKEY CLUB

$10.59

GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB

$10.29

MEATBALL MARINARA SUB

$8.99

TUNA MELT

$7.89

PIMENTO CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.79

LIGHTER SIDE WRAPS

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.59

Chricken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Pub Wrap

$9.59

Mediterranean Wrap

$7.99

PICK TWO

Pick Two Combo

$8.99

PIZZAS

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.99

Hog Island Meat Pizza

$12.99

TO GO CONDIMENTS

Sour Cream, Marinara Sauce, Extra Cheese, etc.

$0.75

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.19

Diet Coke

$2.19

Coke Zero Sugar

$2.19

Sprite

$2.19

Mello Yello

$2.19

Dr. Pepper

$2.19

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.19

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.19

Ginger Ale

$2.19

Diet Ginger Ale

$2.19

Shirley Temple

$2.39

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.19

Unsweet Tea

$2.19

Half - n - Half Tea

$2.19

Sweet Green Tea

$2.19

Peach Tea

$2.19

Arnold Palmer

$2.19

Other Drinks

Coffee

$1.99

Juice

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.99

To Go Water

$0.25

Sandwiches

Small Sandwich Tray

$54.99

7 Sandwiches consisting of: 2 - Turkey Club Sandwiches 2 - Chicken Club Sandwiches 2 - BLT (no cheese) Sandwiches 1 - Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Medium Sandwich Tray

$90.99

12 Sandwiches consisting of: 4 - Turkey Club Sandwiches 3 - Chicken Club Sandwiches 3 - BLT (no cheese) Sandwiches 2 - Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Large Sandwich Tray

$145.99

20 Sandwiches consisting of: 6 - Turkey Club Sandwiches 6 - Chicken Club Sandwiches 4 - BLT (no cheese) Sandwiches 4 - Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Extra Large Sandwich Tray

$179.99

26 Sandwiches consisting of: 8 - Turkey Club Sandwiches 8 - Chicken Club Sandwiches 5 - BLT (no cheese) Sandwiches 5 - Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Coffee Shop Party

$250.00

Wraps

Small Wrap Tray

$49.99

7 Wraps consisting of: 3 - Caesar Wraps 2 - Southwest Wraps 2 - Mediterranean Wraps *Can substitute Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Medium Wrap Tray

$84.99

12 Wraps consisting of: 5 - Caesar Wraps 4 - Southwest Wraps 3 - Mediterranean Wraps *Can substitute Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Large Wrap Tray

$135.99

20 Wraps consisting of: 8 - Caesar Wraps 7 - Southwest Wraps 5 - Mediterranean Wraps *Can substitute Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Box Lunches

Boxed Lunch

$10.99

Sandwich or Wrap with chips, side, pickle and cookie Sandwiches Choices: Turkey Club Chicken Club BLT Chicken Salad Pimento Wrap Choices: Caesar Chicken Southwest Chicken Chicken Bacon Ranch Pub Wrap Mediterranean

Quesadilla Box Lunch

$12.99

Whole Orders Only Chicken Quesadilla with chips, salsa and sour cream

Boxed Lunch

$15.00

Sides

Chicken Salad (pint)

$12.49

Chicken Salad (quart)

$23.99

Mac & Cheese (pint)

$10.49

Mac & Cheese (quart)

$19.99

Pasta Salad (pint)

$8.49

Pasta Salad (quart)

$14.99

Pineapple Walnut Delight (pint)

$9.99

Pineapple Walnut Delight (quart)

$18.99

Potato Salad (pint)

$7.99

Potato Salad (quart)

$13.99

Chips & Salsa Tray

Chips & Salsa Tray (medium)

$15.99

Salads

Caesar Salad Bowl

$24.99

Garden Salad Bowl

$29.99

Chef Salad Bowl

$59.99

Southwest Chicken Salad Bowl

$59.99

Mediterranean Salad Bowl

$59.99

BLT Salad Bowl

$59.99

Desserts

Medium Mini Cookie Box

$29.99

40 Mini Cookies

Large Sweets Tray

$59.99

Drinks

Sweet Tea w/ condiments

$6.99

Unsweet Tea w/ condiments

$6.99

Peach Tea w/ condiments

$6.99

Raspberry Tea w/ condiments

$6.99

Lemonade w/ condiments

$6.99

Sweet Tea (gallon)

$3.99

Unsweet Tea (gallon)

$3.99

Peach Tea (gallon)

$3.99

Raspberry Tea (gallon)

$3.99

Lemonade (gallon)

$3.99

To Go Coffee Box

$7.00

96oz Coffee container that includes sugar, cream, cups, stir straws, etc. Available in Decaf as well.

Delivery

Within 10 miles one-way Additional $10 charge for greater than 10 miles (limited to 30 miles one-way)

$10 Delivery

$10.00

Within 10 miles one-way Additional $10 charge for greater than 10 miles (limited to 30 miles one-way)

$20 Delivery

$20.00

Within 10 miles one-way Additional $10 charge for greater than 10 miles (limited to 30 miles one-way)

Danish/Muffin Tray

Consists of 7 danishes or muffins including blueberry, banana, coffee cake, bear claw, cinnamon roll, scones.

Small Tray

$15.99

Medium Tray

$24.99

Consists of 12 danishes or muffins including blueberry, banana, coffee cake, bear claw, cinnamon roll, scones.

Large Tray

$35.99

Consists of 20 danishes or muffins including blueberry, banana, coffee cake, bear claw, cinnamon roll, scones.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gastro Pub and Eatery located in historic downtown Centre, AL. Featuring gourmet sandwiches, paninis, wraps, soups, salads, and more. Our bar serves up 16 selections of craft draft beer along with bottled beers, wines and a large selection of distilled beverages.

Location

181 West Main Street, Centre, AL 35960

Directions

