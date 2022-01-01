Restaurant header imageView gallery

Genuine Commissary

review star

No reviews yet

860 NE 79 ST

Miami Shores, FL 33138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Snacks

Marinated Olives

$9.00

Crudite's

$17.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$17.00

Sandwiches

Roasted Turkey

$21.00

Pulled Pork

$24.00

Italian

$22.00

Bowls

Tuna Poke

$28.00

Roasted Vegetables & Hummus

$24.00

Chicken & Shredded Cabbage

$26.00

Salads

Baby Kale Caesar

$19.00

Honey Crisp Apple

$18.00

Pizza

Margherita

$16.00

Short Rib

$21.00

Spicy Pepperoni

$18.00

Mushroom Truffle

$34.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$6.00

Croissant

$4.00

Raw Bar

Oyster 1/2 Dozen

$24.00

Oysters Dozen

$45.00

Large Stone Crabs Each

$21.00

Large Stone Crabs Pound

$105.00

Champagne

GLASS Ruinart, Blanc de Blanc

$22.00

BOTTLE Ruinart, Blanc de Blanc

$125.00

GLASS Ruinart, Rose

$25.00

BOTTLE, Ruinart Rose

$150.00

Wine

GLASS White, Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

BOTTLE White, Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

GLASS Rose, Whispering Angel

$16.00

BOTTLE Rose, Whispering Angel

$66.00

BOTTLE Rose, Rock Angel

$90.00

GLASS Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

BOTTLE Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

Sodas

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Beer

Stella Artois

$8.00

Funky Buddha IPA

$8.00

Water

Perrier Sparkling

$4.00

Panna Still

$4.00

Casa Dragones

The Pujol

$18.00

Dragones Rocks

$18.00

Dragones Paloma

$18.00

Coffee

Hot Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Wine

GLASS White, Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

BOTTLE White, Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

GLASS Rose, Whispering Angel

$16.00

BOTTLE Rose, Whispering Angel

$66.00

GLASS Rose ROCK ANGEL

$19.00

BOTTLE Rose, Rock Angel

$90.00

GLASS Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

BOTTLE Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

Water

Perrier Sparkling

$4.00

Panna Still

$4.00

Perrier Cocktails

French Alps

$14.00

Le Spritz

$14.00

Le Jardin

$14.00

Dragona

$14.00

Ginger Whisperer

$14.00

Dragonita

$8.00

Revitilazateur

$8.00

Perfect Serve

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
NOT FOR PUBLIC SALES - ONLY FOR TGHG RESTAURANTS INTERNAL USE. Thanks for ordering with the commmissary! Please make sure to place all orders by 1PM to ensure delivery of product the next day.

860 NE 79 ST, Miami Shores, FL 33138

Wynwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
