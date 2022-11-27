Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Go! Go! Curry Express Queens

review star

No reviews yet

43-31 33rd Street, 4th Floor

Long Island City, NY 11101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Go! Go! Signatures

Pork Katsu Curry

Pork Katsu Curry

$17.45

Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.

Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$17.45

Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.

Tofu Katsu Curry

Tofu Katsu Curry

$16.95Out of stock

Panko-breaded fried tofu, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.

Fish Curry

Fish Curry

$18.95

Breaded fried Flounder cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.

Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$18.95

2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.

Sausage Curry

Sausage Curry

$17.95

3 premium Kurobuta pork sausages with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.

Veggie Tempura Curry

Veggie Tempura Curry

$17.95

2 Tempura-fried veggie patties, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.

Home Run Pork Curry

Home Run Pork Curry

$21.95

Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.

Home Run Chicken Curry

Home Run Chicken Curry

$21.95

Rice, 1 sausage, chicken katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.

Home Run Tofu Curry

$21.95Out of stock

Rice, 1 sausage, tofu katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.

Grand Slam

Grand Slam

$34.95

15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.

Toppings and Extras

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$2.45

More to love of our Koshihikari rice!

Fukujinzuke (Pickled Radish)

Fukujinzuke (Pickled Radish)

$2.45

Pickled Daikon radish. The most popular topping for curry in Japan, it's a sweet and crunchy taste that goes well with curry!

Boiled Egg

Boiled Egg

$2.45

Sliced boiled egg.

Rakkyo (Pickled Shallots)

Rakkyo (Pickled Shallots)

$2.45

Pickled shallots. A sweet and crunchy taste that goes well with curry!

Pork Sausage (1 pc.)

Pork Sausage (1 pc.)

$3.00

Premium Kurobuta pork sausage.

Veggie Tempura (1 pc.)

Veggie Tempura (1 pc.)

$2.95
Shrimp (1 pc.)

Shrimp (1 pc.)

$3.45

Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.

Extra Curry

Extra Curry

$4.45

More to love of our homemade Japanese curry sauce.

Pork Katsu (1 pc.)

Pork Katsu (1 pc.)

$5.95

Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.

Chicken Katsu (1 pc.)

Chicken Katsu (1 pc.)

$5.95

Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.

Tofu Katsu (1 pc.)

Tofu Katsu (1 pc.)

$4.95Out of stock

Panko-breaded fried tofu, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.

Fish Katsu (1 pc.)

Fish Katsu (1 pc.)

$6.95

Breaded fried Flounder cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.

Go Pack

Go Pack

$13.55

4-5 portions of our curry sauce. Keeps for 1-2 weeks in the fridge and 6 months in the freezer. Curry sauce contains pork.

Drinks

Water

Water

$2.00
Can Coke

Can Coke

$2.00
Can Diet Coke

Can Diet Coke

$2.00
Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$2.00Out of stock
Calpico.

Calpico.

$3.00

Japanese yogurt drink. The smooth flavor pairs well with Japanese curry.

Oi-Ocha

Oi-Ocha

$3.00

Itoen Bottled Japanese Green Tea; 16oz. The #1 green tea brand in Japan!

Desserts

Mochi

Mochi

$1.95

Chewy mochi rice cake filled with anko (sweet red bean filling). A popular snack in Japan!

Pocky - Strawberry

Pocky - Strawberry

$2.55Out of stock

Strawberry cream-covered biscuit sticks.

Pocky - Chocolate

Pocky - Chocolate

$2.55Out of stock

Chocolate cream-covered biscuit sticks.

Pocky - Matcha

Pocky - Matcha

$2.55Out of stock

Matcha flavored cream-covered biscuit sticks.

Meiji Hello Panda Chocolate

Meiji Hello Panda Chocolate

$2.55Out of stock

Hello Panda chocolate biscuit snacks. Soft milk chocolate in a biscuit shell by Meiji!

Lychee Ice Cream

Lychee Ice Cream

$5.55

Maeda-En lychee sherbet with coconut jelly; 1 pint.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!

Website

Location

43-31 33rd Street, 4th Floor, Long Island City, NY 11101

Directions

Gallery
Go! Go! Curry Express - Queens image
Go! Go! Curry Express - Queens image
Go! Go! Curry Express - Queens image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi & Co ( Midtown East)
orange starNo Reviews
459 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Glaze - Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
643 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Go! Go! Curry! East 53rd
orange starNo Reviews
235 East 53rd Street New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Nare Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
115 E 57TH STREET NEW YORK, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
638 Manhattan Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11222
View restaurantnext
Wanpaku
orange star4.8 • 717
621 Manhattan Ave Brooklyn, NY 11222
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Long Island City

Doughnut Plant - Queens
orange star4.3 • 493
3100 47th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - Bakery
orange star4.3 • 493
31-00 47th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Island City
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hunters Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston