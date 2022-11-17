- Home
Grove Park Grille Anderson
794 Reviews
$$
6735 Kellogg Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Popular Items
Shared
Goetta Croquettes
Panko-crusted rice balls stuffed with goetta, bell peppers, gruyere cheese with remoulade sauce.
Shrimp Cocktail
Six jumbo shrimp served with our house-made cocktail sauce and lemon wedge.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
A must have! Crispy Brussels Sprouts with a Sriracha aioli and shaved Parmesan.
Half Brussels Sprouts
Smaller portion of our famous Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Sriracha aioli and shaved Parmesan.
House Wings
One pound of our house-brined wings spun in your choice of maple bourbon glaze, sweet chili sauce, BBQ or garlic Buffalo. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Pretzel Bites
Warm pretzel bites served with house-made Guinness mustard.
Sesame Crusted Tuna
5 oz Sesame crusted tuna, seared rare, sliced thin with avocado and cucumber, over spicy red cabbage slaw, drizzled with citrus Wasabi aioli
Chips & Queso
House-made white queso, mildly spiced pepperjack, jalapeńos, red onion. Served with our house blue corn chips.
Calamari
Garden
Half Coleman's Chicken Salad
Half Order - Beer-braised organic chicken salad with candied pecans, grilled romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, roasted sweet corn
Coleman's Farm Chicken Salad
Beer-braised organic chicken salad with candied pecans, grilled romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, roasted sweet corn
Chopped Steak Salad
Grilled strip steak, avocado, tomato, red onion, spinach, romaine, arugula, and house blue cheese dressing.
Half Fig
Mixed Greens with Goat Cheese, Bacon, Candied Pecans, Dried Figs and served with White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Full Fig
Mixed Greens with Goat Cheese, Bacon, Candied Pecans, Dried Figs and served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Half House Salad
Half order- Romaine hearts, crouton, red onion, carrot, tomato, house made ranch dressing
House Salad
Romaine hearts, crouton, red onion, carrot, tomato, house made ranch dressing
Half Wild Berry Salad
Half order- Spinach, romaine, baby arugula, candied pecans, blue cheese, red onion, bacon, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, honey poppy dressing
Wild Berry Salad
A GPG Insider Favorite! Spinach, romaine, baby arugula, candied pecans, blue cheese, red onion, bacon, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, honey poppy dressing
Half Casear Salad
Half order- Romaine hearts, ciabatta croutons, and Parmesan.
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, ciabatta croutons, and Parmesan.
Sandwiches
Reuben
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, house dressing, and marble rye. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
James Parker Burger
Our signature burger. Tri-meat blend of chuck, brisket and short rib, with roasted red peppers, goat cheese, tomato onion jam, arugula, house dressing, and brioche. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
BYO Burger
(Build Your Own) Our house tri-blend meat is topped with arugula, tomato, and red onion. Add two other toppings to make it your own: American, cheddar, pepper jack or bleu cheese, bacon, garlic buffalo, mushrooms, onion straws, grilled onion, avocado. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
BYO Chicken
(Build Your Own) Marinated chicken breast, blackened, grilled or fried, topped with arugula, tomato, and red onion. Add two other toppings to make it your own: American, cheddar, pepper jack or bleu cheese, bacon, garlic buffalo, mushrooms, onion straws, grilled onion, avocado. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
Cape Cod
Hand breaded Atlantic cod, house dressing, tomato onion jam, arugula, and brioche. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
New England Reuben (Cod)
Hand battered Cod on Toasted Rye with Swiss, house made Cole Slaw and House Dressing. Served with a side of house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Our Coleman's Farm chicken salad on a buttery croissant with red grapes and romaine lettuce.
Blackened Salmon BLT
House Specialty- Blackened salmon with lemon aioli, arugula, bacon, tomato and avocado on buttery brioche. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
Flatbreads
The Figgy
Caramelized onions, bacon, fresh and dried figs, bleu cheese, arugula, and topped with a balsamic glaze.
California
Roasted garlic, olive oil, goat cheese, spinach artichoke heart, tomato, and avocado.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
House ranch, beer braised chicken, red onion, crispy bacon, mozzarella, and parsley.
Margherita
Roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, confit heirloom tomatoes, and basil.
Pumpkin
Fork and Knife
Maple Bourbon Pork Chop
Mustard marinated 12 oz bone-in grilled pork chop, glazed with house-made maple bourbon sauce, topped with caramelized onions, served with country style green beans and Parmesan fingerling potatoes.
Half Shrimp Skewers
One skewer of garlic mojo shrimp, black bean puree, roasted sweet corn relish, and arugula with lime ceviche dressing.
Shrimp Skewers
Two skewers of garlic mojo shrimp, black bean puree, roasted sweet corn relish, and arugula with lime ceviche dressing.
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
House favorite. Rich house gravy, soft egg, and parmesan fingerling potatoes.
Walleye and Chips
An 8 oz. portion of fresh Lake Erie walleye, pan seared or fried to perfection with our 50 West beer batter, hand cut fries, house slaw, tartar and lemon.
Grilled 8oz Strip Steak
Grilled 8 oz. strip with cremini mushrooms, Parmesan fingerling potatoes, and garlic herbed broccoli.
Bacon Glazed Salmon
Grilled Salmon topped with a bacon glaze served with a Butternut Squash puree and Roasted Cauliflower.
Pasta Pomodoro
Linguini tossed in olive oil, white wine, garlic, diced tomatoes and basil leaf. Add Chicken $5; Shrimp $8; Salmon $6; Steak $9
Seared Tuna Entrée
10 oz. Portion of tuna seared rare, served sliced over Mexican street corn salad and citrus dressed red cabbage slaw. Topped with chimichurri.
Lobster Mac Entrée
Entrée portion of our GPG mac and four cheese and lobster meat.
Shepards Pie
Desserts
Kate's Carrot Cake
House Specialty! Simple, sweet, flavorful, with our house-made caramel and topped with cream cheese frosting.
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
Creamy custard baked into buttery croissants, dried cranberries. Studded with white chocolate chips. Drizzled with our house caramel sauce.
Strawberry Sensation Cake
Strawberry cake in 3 layers, filled with strawberries & whipped cream. Topped with strawberries and drizzled with white chocolate.
Triple Chocolate Cake
Moist chocolate cake, 3 added layers of mousse topped and sided with semi-sweet chocolate
Other Options
Hand-Cut Fries
Basket of our hand-cut fries with sea salt and Parmesan
GPG Mac & Cheese
Rich and creamy with gruyere, Parmesan, cheddar, mozzarella, spices, and panko crusted.
Cauliflower Gratin
Gluten free take on mac and cheese. Roasted Cauliflower in our GPG Four Cheese Sauce and topped with toasted Parmesan cheese.
Parmesan Fingerling Potatoes
Fried crisp with sea salt and Parmesan.
Green Beans
Fresh green beans with bacon, onion, black pepper, garlic, and chicken stock
Garlic Herbed Broccoli Florets
Lightly steamed with a garlic and herb compound butter
GPG Chili Cup
Cup of our house tri-meat blend of chuck, brisket & short rib with kidney beans, tomatoes, onions and spices.
GPG Chili Bowl
Not "just" chili... Our house tri-meat blend of chuck, brisket & short rib with kidney beans, tomatoes, onions and spices.
House-made Coleslaw
Creamy, house-made fresh.
Extra Chips
Banquet Charge
Bar Glass
Beverages
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Strips
Chicken strips, grilled or fried.
Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese on toasted white.
Curly Pasta
Choice or marinara or cheese sauce.
Mini burgers
Two minis, cheese optional.
Kids Steak
Junior strip steak, cooked to perfection.
Kids Cheesy Flatbread
House tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Beer
Beer Bucket
Blue Moon
BTL Bud Light
Bucket Feature
Budwesier
Cider Boys Peach Country
Coors Lt
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Fat Tire
Heineken NA
High Noon
Hudy Delight
Ky Bourbon Ale
MadTree Sway Blkberry/Hibiscus
MadTree Sway Grapef/Ginger
MadTree Sway Strawb/Guava
Mich Ultra
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Rhinegeist Night Glow
Sam Adams
Yeungling
GPG Cocktails
GPG Manhattan
Our in-house barrel-aged Manhattan. Bulleit Rye, Bourbon, Cocchi Sweet Vermouth, Benedictine, Bitters, Luxardo cherry
Maple Old Fashion
The Road House
Bourbon, Bitters, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Ginger Ale
Cider Mule
Grove Park Mule
Electric Blueberry Lemonade
French 75
4 Mile Martini
Espresso Martini
New Riff's Bourbon Barreled Kentucky Wild Gin, Sweet Vermouth, and Campari served in a White Oak smoked glass with an Orange swath
Carmel Apple Cider Martini
Sherwood Joe
Bartels Nuts & Berries
Peachy Bourbon
Cranberry Mule
Watershed Distillery Apple Brandy, Pear Nectar, Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
B 52
Negroni
Our take on the "Penicillin." Blended Scotch, House-made Ginger-Honey Syrup and fresh Lemon juice ,served with candied piece of ginger
GPG Siesta
Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, Pear Nectar, Honey, Cinnamon Stick
River Downs 40 Weight
Cherry Grove Grog
Porch Punch
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Always Fresh, Local, form Scratch!
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230