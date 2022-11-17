Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grove Park Grille Anderson

794 Reviews

$$

6735 Kellogg Rd

Cincinnati, OH 45230

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Burger
Blackened Salmon BLT
BYO Chicken

Shared

Goetta Croquettes

$10.95

Panko-crusted rice balls stuffed with goetta, bell peppers, gruyere cheese with remoulade sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.95

$11.95

Six jumbo shrimp served with our house-made cocktail sauce and lemon wedge.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.95

A must have! Crispy Brussels Sprouts with a Sriracha aioli and shaved Parmesan.

Half Brussels Sprouts

$7.95

Smaller portion of our famous Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Sriracha aioli and shaved Parmesan.

House Wings

$14.95

One pound of our house-brined wings spun in your choice of maple bourbon glaze, sweet chili sauce, BBQ or garlic Buffalo. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Pretzel Bites

$10.95

Warm pretzel bites served with house-made Guinness mustard.

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$14.95

$14.95

5 oz Sesame crusted tuna, seared rare, sliced thin with avocado and cucumber, over spicy red cabbage slaw, drizzled with citrus Wasabi aioli

Chips & Queso

$10.95

House-made white queso, mildly spiced pepperjack, jalapeńos, red onion. Served with our house blue corn chips.

Calamari

$10.95

Garden

Half Coleman's Chicken Salad

$12.95

Half Order - Beer-braised organic chicken salad with candied pecans, grilled romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, roasted sweet corn

Coleman's Farm Chicken Salad

$15.95

Beer-braised organic chicken salad with candied pecans, grilled romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, roasted sweet corn

Chopped Steak Salad

$18.95

Grilled strip steak, avocado, tomato, red onion, spinach, romaine, arugula, and house blue cheese dressing.

Half Fig

$9.95

Mixed Greens with Goat Cheese, Bacon, Candied Pecans, Dried Figs and served with White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Full Fig

$12.95

$12.95

Mixed Greens with Goat Cheese, Bacon, Candied Pecans, Dried Figs and served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Half House Salad

$4.95

Half order- Romaine hearts, crouton, red onion, carrot, tomato, house made ranch dressing

House Salad

$6.95

Romaine hearts, crouton, red onion, carrot, tomato, house made ranch dressing

Half Wild Berry Salad

$9.95

Half order- Spinach, romaine, baby arugula, candied pecans, blue cheese, red onion, bacon, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, honey poppy dressing

Wild Berry Salad

$12.95

A GPG Insider Favorite! Spinach, romaine, baby arugula, candied pecans, blue cheese, red onion, bacon, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, honey poppy dressing

Half Casear Salad

$4.95

Half order- Romaine hearts, ciabatta croutons, and Parmesan.

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Romaine hearts, ciabatta croutons, and Parmesan.

Sandwiches

Reuben

$14.95

House made corned beef, sauerkraut, house dressing, and marble rye. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.

James Parker Burger

$14.95

$14.95

Our signature burger. Tri-meat blend of chuck, brisket and short rib, with roasted red peppers, goat cheese, tomato onion jam, arugula, house dressing, and brioche. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.

$14.95

$14.95

(Build Your Own) Our house tri-blend meat is topped with arugula, tomato, and red onion. Add two other toppings to make it your own: American, cheddar, pepper jack or bleu cheese, bacon, garlic buffalo, mushrooms, onion straws, grilled onion, avocado. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.

$14.95

$14.95

(Build Your Own) Marinated chicken breast, blackened, grilled or fried, topped with arugula, tomato, and red onion. Add two other toppings to make it your own: American, cheddar, pepper jack or bleu cheese, bacon, garlic buffalo, mushrooms, onion straws, grilled onion, avocado. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.

Cape Cod

$13.95

Hand breaded Atlantic cod, house dressing, tomato onion jam, arugula, and brioche. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.

New England Reuben (Cod)

$14.95

Hand battered Cod on Toasted Rye with Swiss, house made Cole Slaw and House Dressing. Served with a side of house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$13.95

Our Coleman's Farm chicken salad on a buttery croissant with red grapes and romaine lettuce.

Blackened Salmon BLT

$15.95

$15.95

House Specialty- Blackened salmon with lemon aioli, arugula, bacon, tomato and avocado on buttery brioche. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.

Flatbreads

The Figgy

$12.95

$12.95

Caramelized onions, bacon, fresh and dried figs, bleu cheese, arugula, and topped with a balsamic glaze.

California

$11.95

Roasted garlic, olive oil, goat cheese, spinach artichoke heart, tomato, and avocado.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.95

House ranch, beer braised chicken, red onion, crispy bacon, mozzarella, and parsley.

Margherita

$10.95

Roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, confit heirloom tomatoes, and basil.

Pumpkin

$13.95

Fork and Knife

Maple Bourbon Pork Chop

$27.95

$27.95

Mustard marinated 12 oz bone-in grilled pork chop, glazed with house-made maple bourbon sauce, topped with caramelized onions, served with country style green beans and Parmesan fingerling potatoes.

Half Shrimp Skewers

$15.95

One skewer of garlic mojo shrimp, black bean puree, roasted sweet corn relish, and arugula with lime ceviche dressing.

Shrimp Skewers

$21.95

Two skewers of garlic mojo shrimp, black bean puree, roasted sweet corn relish, and arugula with lime ceviche dressing.

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$20.95

House favorite. Rich house gravy, soft egg, and parmesan fingerling potatoes.

Walleye and Chips

$22.95

An 8 oz. portion of fresh Lake Erie walleye, pan seared or fried to perfection with our 50 West beer batter, hand cut fries, house slaw, tartar and lemon.

Grilled 8oz Strip Steak

$28.95

Grilled 8 oz. strip with cremini mushrooms, Parmesan fingerling potatoes, and garlic herbed broccoli.

Bacon Glazed Salmon

$24.95

Grilled Salmon topped with a bacon glaze served with a Butternut Squash puree and Roasted Cauliflower.

Pasta Pomodoro

$16.95

$16.95

Linguini tossed in olive oil, white wine, garlic, diced tomatoes and basil leaf. Add Chicken $5; Shrimp $8; Salmon $6; Steak $9

Seared Tuna Entrée

$24.95

10 oz. Portion of tuna seared rare, served sliced over Mexican street corn salad and citrus dressed red cabbage slaw. Topped with chimichurri.

Lobster Mac Entrée

$24.95

Entrée portion of our GPG mac and four cheese and lobster meat.

Shepards Pie

$17.95Out of stock

Desserts

Kate's Carrot Cake

$8.95

$8.95

House Specialty! Simple, sweet, flavorful, with our house-made caramel and topped with cream cheese frosting.

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.95

Creamy custard baked into buttery croissants, dried cranberries. Studded with white chocolate chips. Drizzled with our house caramel sauce.

Strawberry Sensation Cake

$8.95

Strawberry cake in 3 layers, filled with strawberries & whipped cream. Topped with strawberries and drizzled with white chocolate.

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Moist chocolate cake, 3 added layers of mousse topped and sided with semi-sweet chocolate

Other Options

Hand-Cut Fries

$6.95

Basket of our hand-cut fries with sea salt and Parmesan

GPG Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Rich and creamy with gruyere, Parmesan, cheddar, mozzarella, spices, and panko crusted.

Cauliflower Gratin

$6.95

Gluten free take on mac and cheese. Roasted Cauliflower in our GPG Four Cheese Sauce and topped with toasted Parmesan cheese.

Parmesan Fingerling Potatoes

$6.95

Fried crisp with sea salt and Parmesan.

Green Beans

$6.95

Fresh green beans with bacon, onion, black pepper, garlic, and chicken stock

Garlic Herbed Broccoli Florets

$6.95

Lightly steamed with a garlic and herb compound butter

GPG Chili Cup

$5.95

Cup of our house tri-meat blend of chuck, brisket & short rib with kidney beans, tomatoes, onions and spices.

GPG Chili Bowl

$8.95

Not "just" chili... Our house tri-meat blend of chuck, brisket & short rib with kidney beans, tomatoes, onions and spices.

House-made Coleslaw

$4.95

Creamy, house-made fresh.

Extra Chips

$1.00

Banquet Charge

$875.00

Bar Glass

$5.00

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.95

Coke, Diet Coke, Mr. Pibb, Sprite, Root Beer & Lemonade

Iced Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.95

SugarFree Red Bull

$4.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Water

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Chicken strips, grilled or fried.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American cheese on toasted white.

Curly Pasta

$7.00

Choice or marinara or cheese sauce.

Mini burgers

$8.00

Two minis, cheese optional.

Kids Steak

$10.00

Junior strip steak, cooked to perfection.

Kids Cheesy Flatbread

$7.00

House tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Beer

Beer Bucket

$15.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

BTL Bud Light

$3.75

Bucket Feature

$16.00

Budwesier

$3.75

Cider Boys Peach Country

$4.50

Coors Lt

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Fat Tire

$4.50

Heineken NA

$4.50

High Noon

$5.00

Hudy Delight

$3.00

Ky Bourbon Ale

$7.25

MadTree Sway Blkberry/Hibiscus

$6.00

MadTree Sway Grapef/Ginger

$6.00

MadTree Sway Strawb/Guava

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.25

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.75

Rhinegeist Night Glow

$5.00

Sam Adams

$4.50

Yeungling

$4.00

GPG Cocktails

GPG Manhattan

$9.00

Our in-house barrel-aged Manhattan. Bulleit Rye, Bourbon, Cocchi Sweet Vermouth, Benedictine, Bitters, Luxardo cherry

Maple Old Fashion

$10.00

The Road House

$8.00

Bourbon, Bitters, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Ginger Ale

Cider Mule

$9.00

Grove Park Mule

$9.00

Electric Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

4 Mile Martini

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

New Riff's Bourbon Barreled Kentucky Wild Gin, Sweet Vermouth, and Campari served in a White Oak smoked glass with an Orange swath

Carmel Apple Cider Martini

$9.00

Sherwood Joe

$7.00

Bartels Nuts & Berries

$7.00

Peachy Bourbon

$9.00

Cranberry Mule

$8.00

Watershed Distillery Apple Brandy, Pear Nectar, Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

B 52

$8.00Out of stock

Negroni

$9.00Out of stock

Our take on the "Penicillin." Blended Scotch, House-made Ginger-Honey Syrup and fresh Lemon juice ,served with candied piece of ginger

GPG Siesta

$10.00Out of stock

Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, Pear Nectar, Honey, Cinnamon Stick

River Downs 40 Weight

$7.00Out of stock

Cherry Grove Grog

$7.00Out of stock

Porch Punch

$9.00Out of stock
Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Always Fresh, Local, form Scratch!

6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230

