Hangar 11 Burgers & Brews

675 Reviews

$$

119-11 Metropolitan Ave

Kew Gardens, NY 11415

Popular Items

Wings (7pcs)
ATL CHICKEN SANDWICH
BUFFALO WRAP

FLIGHT BITES

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$14.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00
Bangin Shrimp Tostadas

Bangin Shrimp Tostadas

$16.00
Baja Tacos

Baja Tacos

$15.00
Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Homemade birria .cheese in a corn tortilla with a dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders (3 Pcs) & Fries

Chicken Tenders (3 Pcs) & Fries

$14.00
1st Class Nachos

1st Class Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla chips , chilli , cheese , pico de gallo and meat option.

Veggie Nachos

$14.95
Jfk sliders

Jfk sliders

$16.00

Empanaditas

$12.00+

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$16.00

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$17.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

BURGERS

SECRET BLEND PATTIES, PRESSED & SEARED UNTIL JUICY & DELICIOUS.
PLANE JANE BURGER

PLANE JANE BURGER

$16.95

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, house sauce.

JFK BURGER

JFK BURGER

$17.95

Sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, crispy onions, pickles, honey bbq.

LAX BURGER

LAX BURGER

$17.95

Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce e, tomato, chipotle mayo.

MIA BURGER

$17.95

AVIANCA BURGER

$17.95

House blend, white cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce, pineapple sauce marmalade, ham & potato sticks.

CHOPPED CHEESE

$16.95

Sliced rib eye, onions, garlic aioli & house cheese whiz.

Philly Cheeseburger

$19.95

Double Decker

$20.95

Mediterranean Burger

$17.95

Italian Stallion

$18.95

MAIN CABIN

ATL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.95
BUFFALO WRAP

BUFFALO WRAP

$16.95

Buffalo grilled chicken, jack cheese, lettuce, avocado, cilantro crema.

BUSSINES CLASS

BUSSINES CLASS

$16.95

Avocado, applewood bacon, grilled chicken, cheese, augural, seasoned tomato slices.

CUBANO SANDWICH

$16.95

Roast pork, ham, swiss cheese & pickles

Island Po Boi

$17.95

New York Cheesesteak

$16.95

First Class Sandwich

$17.95

WINGS

Wings (7pcs)

Wings (7pcs)

$13.00

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$14.95

Romaine, tomatoes, Red onion, Feta, Olives, House Dressing Chicken+4 Grilled Shrimp+U

CEASER SALAD

CEASER SALAD

$11.95

Rock Shrimp SALAD

$17.95

FRIES

House Fries

House Fries

$5.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Philly cheese fries

$12.00

CHILLI CHEESE FRIES

$11.00

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$9.00

Curly fries

$8.00+

Bacon Cheddar Pico Fries

$12.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

SIDES / SAUCES

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Buffalo

$0.50

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Extra Chip Mayo

$0.50

Extra Guac (Small)

$1.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Carrots And Celery

$3.00

Side Of Cheese

$0.75

Side Of Bbq

$0.25

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Jalapenos

$0.75

Ceaser Dressing

$0.50

DESSERTS

Oreo Cake

Oreo Cake

$8.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

TO GO COCKTAILS & MIX DRINKS

Berry Spicy Margarita

Berry Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Spicy infuse tequila, triple sec , lime juice , sour mix , chile ancho liquor and club soda

Red Sangria

Red Sangria

$11.00

Hangar 11 sangria

TO GO HANGAR SLUSHIES

HANGRIA

$16.00+

HENNY COLADA

$17.50+
JETBLUE

JETBLUE

$16.00+
FROZEN MARGARITA

FROZEN MARGARITA

$16.00+
STRAWBERRY LOVE

STRAWBERRY LOVE

$16.00+
TOKYO TEA

TOKYO TEA

$15.00+
TURBULENCE

TURBULENCE

$17.50+
CLOUDS

CLOUDS

$18.00+
COTTON CANDY

COTTON CANDY

$16.00+
UNITED

UNITED

$16.00+
SUMMER DAY

SUMMER DAY

$16.00+
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$18.00+
RAINBOW

RAINBOW

$18.00+

Soda

Bottle Water

$5.00

Club Soda 20oz

$4.00

Coke 20oz

$4.00

Cranberry 20oz

$5.00

Diet Coke20oz

$4.00

Ginger Ale 20oz

$4.00

Ginger Beer bottle

$5.00

Lemonade 20oz

$4.00

Orange 20oz

$5.00

Pineapple 20oz

$4.00

Redbull

$8.00

Shirley Temple 20oz

$4.00

Sprite 20oz

$4.00

Virgin Mojito

$12.00

Virgin Lychee Martini

$13.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$4.00

BEER Botttles

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineiken

$6.00

Heineiken (00)

$5.00

Heineiken light

$6.00

Michelob ultra

$5.00

Presidente

$6.00

Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA ( No Alcoholic)

$7.00

Budweiser Zero

$6.00

Draft beers

Allagash White

$8.00

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Ballast Point IPA (Sculpin) - 7.0% ABV

$8.00

Blue Moon - 5.4% ABV

$8.00

Bluepoint Toasted Lager

$8.00

Bud Light 4.2%abv

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

Goose Island IPA

$8.00

Guinness - 4.2% ABV

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA 6.2% ABV

$8.00

Kona Big Wawe

$8.00

Mahou IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial 4.5% Abv

$8.00

Narragansset (gourd reaper pumpkin ale)

$7.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Sam Seasonal 5.3%abv Octoberfest

$8.00

Saporro

$8.00

Stella 5.2%abv

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

119-11 Metropolitan Ave, Kew Gardens, NY 11415

Directions

