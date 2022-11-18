Restaurant header imageView gallery

Love's Kitchen

125-02 84th Rd

Kew Gardens, NY 11415

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lunch Special

$15.00

Specials

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Gnocchi

$16.00

Roasted kabocha squash, sage brown butter, homemade gnocchi, shave parm Add chicken: $6 Add shrimp or salmon : $8

Appetizers

Wings

$16.00

(8 wings per order) Served with carrots and celery Choice of blue cheese or ranch Lemon Pepper Thai Sweet Chili Mojo House BBQ Soy Garlic  Carolina Gold  Naked

Empanadas

$4.00

Nachos

$16.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese blend, jalapenos, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema, chipotle aioli, salsa verde

Ceviche

$18.00

Citrus marinaded jumbo shrimp, sliced red onion, dice cucumbers and tomato, cilantro, fresh, lime juice. served with homemade plantain chips.

Potstickers

$12.00

(6 potstickers per order) choice of shrimp or veg dumplings, siracha drizzle, scallions, and citrus ponzu dipping sauce.

Street Corn

$8.00

Fresh corn, citrus herb cream, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, tan, and cilantro. Add On Bacan $3

Chips and Guacamole

$15.00

Freshly made guacamole with homemade tortilla chips topped with pico de gallo. Add On: Queso Fresco or Bacan | $3 Chorizo or Chicharron | $5

Chicken Chicharron Bites

$14.00

Chicken, yuca frita, tossed in garlic citrus mojo topped with cilantro and sautéed pickled onions

Pork Belly Chicharron Bites

$18.00

Pork belly, yuca frita, tossed in garlic citrus mojo topped with cilantro and sautéed pickled onions

Yuca Frita

$8.00

Yuca frita, tossed in garlic citrus mojo topped with cilantro and sautéed pickled onions.

Soups

Soup

$8.00+

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$16.00

Chopped Romain, shaved parm, homemade croutons, creamy caesar dressing, boiled egg.

Greek Salad

$16.00

Chopped Romain, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, oregano lemon vinaigrette.

House Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onions, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette.

Loaded Fries

Loves Salchipapas

$17.00

Skin On fries, fried hot dog bits, chorizo crumbles, boiled egg, ketchup, chipotle mayo, salsa verde, pickled red onions, and jalapeños.

Mexi Fries

$18.00

Carne asada or marinated grilled chicken, queso fresco, pico de gallo, guac, cilantro lime crema, pickled reds, and jalapeños.

Poutine

$14.00

Mozzarella, house gravy, scallions, and bacon

French Fries

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$6.50

Sandwiches

Cuban

$18.00

Roast pork shoulder, black forest ham, Swiss, honey Dijon, house pickled, pressed baguette

Double Smash

$18.00

Two 4oz all-beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sautéed onions, and homemade thousand islands, on a toasted Sesame seed bun.

Fried Chicken

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, hot honey, pickles, Roasted garlic aioli, chipotle slaw, toasted brioche bun

Rueben

$18.00

Freshly Sliced Pastrami, swizzle, sauerkraut, pickles, spicy brown mustard or thousand island mustard, toasted rye.

Burrito

$16.00

Burrito | $16 (choice of protein) Chicken Beef Pernil Shrimp +4 Steak +2 Rice, refried beans, onions, peppers, cilantro lime crema, cheese, and pico de gallo served with salsa verde. Add on: Guacamole $3

Entrees

Chaufa

$20.00

Peas, carrots, scallions, eggs, sweet plantains, salchicha, soy sauce, onion, peppers, and a choice of protein.choice of Chicken, Beef, Shrimp +4 or Baked Salmon +$6

New York Strip

$32.00

Pan-seared New York Strip, roasted garlic mash, broccoli, and mushroom gravy.

Lomo Saltado

$20.00

Stir-fried onions, peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, lime, cumin, and soy, finished with fries and served with white rice and a choice of protein.

Bandeja

$28.00

Rice, beans, chorizo, chicharron, sweet plantains, avocado, fried, egg, grilled chicken, or beef.

Salmon Teriyaki

$25.00

Salmon fillet, homemade teriyaki sauce, mixed veg, white rice, toasted sesame seeds, and scallions.

Taco Trio

$14.00

Tostadas

$16.00

Fried corn tortillas, refried beans, shredded lettuce, salsa verde, pickled reds, cotija cheese, and a choice of protein. choice of Chicken, Beef, Pork, Shrimp +4 or Baked Salmon +$6

Today's Baked Goods

Cinnamon Swirl Muffins

$6.00

Lemon Cake

$6.00

Apple Turnover

$6.00

Croissant

$3.00

Desserts

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$4.00

Tres Leche

$8.00

Latin-style soaked sponge cake, fresh fruit, vanilla frosting, dulce de leche drizzle

Churros

$6.00

Fried, tossed in cinnamon sugar, and chocolate dipping sauce.

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$6.00

Sodas

$2.00

Hot Beverages

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
In the heart of Kew Gardens, Queens, NY. Love’s Kitchen is a fast-casual restaurant serving lunch & dinner. Catering Available Order Online Now

125-02 84th Rd, Kew Gardens, NY 11415

