Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ

No reviews yet

81-25 Lefferts Blvd

Kew Gardens, NY 11415

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Build Your Own

Build your own

Build your own

$8.99

Plain Pie

$8.99

SIDE SAUCE

$1.00

Specialty Pies

BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Chicken

$10.99

Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Hawaiian

$10.99

Eggplant Pizza

$10.99

Tomato

$10.99

White

$10.99

Pesto

$10.99

Bacon

$10.99

Signature Pies

Greek Pizza

$11.99

Vegetarian Pizza

$11.99

Potatoes

$11.99

Special Pizza

$11.99

Crunchy Chicken

$11.99

Special

$11.99

Chicken Pesto

$11.99

Buy 2 Get 1 Free

Buy 2 Get 1 Free

Buy 2 Get 1 Free

$20.48

Wings

Rotisserie

Rotisserie

$10.49+
Buffalo Fire Stinger

Buffalo Fire Stinger

$10.49+
Boneless

Boneless

$10.49+

SIdes

Mozzarella Sticks ( 5 Piece)

$7.99

Kick Fries

$3.99+

Onion Rings

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Pickle Chips

$6.49

French Fries

$3.49+

Mini Chicken Tacos 12 pc

$9.99

Breaded Cheese Ravioli

$9.49

Corn Nuggets

$5.99+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49+

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Pasta / Lasagna

Alfredo Sauce Lasagna

$14.00

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Cheese Ravioli 5 pc

$11.99

Meat Ravioli 5 pc

$11.99

Meat Sauce Lasagna

$14.00

Pesto Sauce Lasagna

$14.00

Red Sauce Lasagna

$12.00

Spaghetti Alfredo Sauce

$10.49

Spaghetti Garlic & Butter Sauce

$10.49

Spaghetti Pomodoro Sauce

$10.49

Ziti Alfredo Sauce

$10.49

Ziti Garlic & Butter Sauce

$10.49

Ziti Pomodoro Sauce

$10.49

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.49

Garden Salad

$9.49

Greek Salad

$10.49

Italian

$10.49

Spinach

$11.49

Beef Patties

Plain Beef Pattie

$3.99

Beef Pattie w Cheese

$4.99

Desserts

Cheescake

$5.49

Caramel Granny Apple Pie

$5.49

Carrot Cake

$5.49

Brownie Cheescake

$3.99

Brownie Chocolate

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.49

Lemon Bar

$3.99

Bottle Soda

Coke 20 Oz

$2.25

Diet Coke 20 Oz

$2.25

Coke Zero 20 Oz

$2.25

Sprite 20 Oz

$2.25

Fanta Orange 20oz

$2.25

Fanta Pineapple 20 Oz

$2.25

Diet Dr Pepper 20 Oz

$2.25

Cherry Coke 20oz

$2.25

Sprite Zero 20 oz

$2.25

Gingerale 20 Oz

$2.25

Root Beer 20oz

$2.25

Seltzer 20 Oz

$2.25

Dr Pepper 20 Oz

$2.25

Dasani Water 20 oz

$2.25

Lemonade 20oz

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Ice Tea 20oz

$2.25

2LT Soda

Coke 2LT

$4.50

Diet Coke 2LT

$4.50

Sprite 2LT

$4.50

Gingerale 2LT

$4.50

Fanta Orange 2LT

$4.50

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread Strips

$7.49

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.49

Cheesy Jalapeno Garlic Bread

$9.99

Cheesy Bacon Garlic Bread

$10.99

Cheesy Jalapeno Bacon Garlic Bread

$11.99

Sandwiches

Meatballs

$10.99

Sausage

$10.99

Ham

$10.99

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.99

Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$11.99

Wraps

King Caesar

$10.49

Crumbler

$10.49

Wild West

$10.49

Cowboy

$10.49

Only Philly

$10.49

Grass Eater

$10.49

Combo King Caesar

$11.99

Combo Crumbler

$11.99

Combo Wild West

$11.99

Combo Cowboy

$11.99

Combo Only Philly

$11.99

Combo Grass Eater

$11.99

Mini Burgers

Mini Hamburger

$5.74

Mini Philly Cheessteak

$5.74

Mini Southwest Chicken

$5.74

Mini Buffalo Chicken

$5.74

Mini Pulled Pork

$5.74

Mini Veggie

$5.74

Regular Burgers

Regular Hamburger

$10.49

Regular Philly Cheesesteak

$10.49

Regular Buffalo

$10.49

Regular Pulled Pork

$10.49

Regular Veggie

$10.49

Regular Southwest Chicken

$10.49

Insane Burgers

Hawaiian Hula Dancer

$13.49

Good Morning Sunshine

$13.49

Fat Boy

$13.49

Cheesy

$13.49

Hot Dogs

Mini Hot Dog

$2.49

Mini Cheese Dog

$2.79

Can Soda

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Gingerale

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!

Location

81-25 Lefferts Blvd, Kew Gardens, NY 11415

Directions

