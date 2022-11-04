Restaurant header imageView gallery

Queens Bully

review star

No reviews yet

113-30 Queens Boulevard

Queens, NY 11375

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN WINGS
MAC & CHEESE
FRIES

SHARES

CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

CAULI-WINGS

$16.00

BULLY GARDEN SALAD

$14.00

CAESAR SALAD

$15.00Out of stock

MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

BBQ VEGGIE PIZZA

$15.00

AVOCADO FRIES

$11.00

SAMOSAS

$10.00

PRETZEL

$12.00

SKILLET GARLIC SHRIMP

$16.00

MARYLAND CRAB CAKE

$15.00

MEDITERRANEAN DIPS

$17.00Out of stock

HUSHPUPPIES

$11.00

COBB SALAD

$17.00

MAINS

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$20.00

FISH FRY

$22.00

LAMBCHOPS

$34.00

FRIED CHICKEN & BISCUITS

$24.00

SANDWICHES

BULLY BURGER

$17.00

FRIED CHICKEN BURGER

$17.00

MAIN ST BURGER

$17.00

74TH ST. ALOO TIKKI

$16.00

ASTORIA LAMB

$18.00

JACKFRUIT SANDWICH

$18.00

OLD BAY CRABCAKE SANDWICH

$18.00

PO'BOY

$18.00

PULLED PORK

$18.00

SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.00

BRISKET SANDWICH

$20.00

BRISKET CHOPT CHEESE

$17.00Out of stock

BARBECUE

BABY BACK RIBS FULL

$32.00

BABY BACK RIBS HALF

$22.00

BRISKET FULL

$34.00

BRISKET HALF

$20.00

CHICKEN FULL

$32.00

CHICKEN HALF

$18.00

JACKFRUIT FULL

$24.00

JACKFRUIT HALF

$12.00

MEAT SAMPLER

$49.00

PULLED PORK FULL

$28.00

PULLED PORK HALF

$16.00

DESSERT

MANGO CHEESECAKE

$8.00

COCKTAILS

CHAI THIS

$15.00

FROZEN MARGARITA

$14.00

FROZEN PAINKILLER

$14.00

JIMBROWSKI

$15.00

QUEENS ESPRESSO

$15.00

RED BULLUTION

$15.00

TRES ESTA NOCHE

$15.00

WILD BULL

$15.00

FROZEN SANGRIA

$14.00

TIPSY COCKTAILS

NEONLIGHT

$14.00

COCO-LYCHEE

$14.00Out of stock

SNOZZBERRY

$14.00Out of stock

COOLCUMBER

$14.00

MASKON

$14.00

LUCY'S TUSA

$14.00

WATER-FELON

$14.00Out of stock

SIDES

WAFFLE

$8.00

BACON

$5.00

POTATO SALAD

$6.00

COLESLAW

$6.00

AVOCADO

$4.00Out of stock

FRIES

$5.00

PETIT SALAD

$6.00

BISCUITS

$10.00

PICKLES

$6.00

CORNBREAD

$8.00

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

MINI CHEESEBURGER

$14.00

PULLED PORK KIDS SANDWICH

$14.00

SAUCES

BALSAMIC VING

$0.50

BBQ AIOLI

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.50

BULLY BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

BURGER SAUCE

$0.50

CAESAR DRESSING

$0.50

CHEESE SAUCE

$0.50

CHIPOTLE AIOLI

$0.50

DAMN BRO BBQ

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

HOT HONEY

$0.50

JFK SAUCE

$0.50

LIQUID GOLD

$0.50

MANCHURIAN

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

SIDE SYRUP

$0.50

SQUIRT VINAG SAUCE

$0.50

SWEET CHILLI

$0.50

TARTAR SAUCE

$0.50

TZATZIKI SAUCE

$0.50

Weekly

MARYLAND CRAB CAKE SANDW

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

BBQ GASTROPUB serving Queen's best barbecue and the unique flavors that represent the vibrancy of Queens - the World's Borough

Location

113-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens, NY 11375

Directions

Gallery
Queens Bully image
Queens Bully image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Village Saloon - 82-11 Eliot Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
82-11 Eliot Avenue Queens, NY 11379
View restaurantnext
Pan
orange starNo Reviews
1563 Decatur Street Queens, NY 11385
View restaurantnext
Ava Ava RBL Latin Fusion - 13 Division Street
orange starNo Reviews
15 Division Street New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
Thai Social Restaurant - 215-01 73rd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
215-01 73 Ave Oakland Gardens, NY 11364
View restaurantnext
Chocobar Cortés - Bronx
orange starNo Reviews
141 Alexander Avenue Bronx, NY 10454
View restaurantnext
J.P. Doyle's
orange starNo Reviews
48 Beekman Ave Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Queens

Nick's Bistro
orange star4.7 • 1,502
104-20 Metropolitan Ave Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
MoCa Asian Bistro - Forest Hills
orange star4.5 • 1,125
107-18 70th Rd Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Mojo
orange star4.5 • 504
70-20 Austin St Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Metro Taco
orange star4.5 • 453
102-15 Metropolitan Ave Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Alberto - 98-31 Metropolitan Avenue
orange star4.5 • 252
98-31 Metropolitan Avenue Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
IL POETA
orange star4.6 • 170
98-04 Metropolitan Ave Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Queens
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Fresh Meadows
review star
No reviews yet
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Flushing
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Jamaica
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston