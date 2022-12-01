Nemo's Beer Shop imageView gallery

Nemo's Beer Shop

No reviews yet

110-64 Queens Blvd

Forest Hills, NY 11375

Order Again

Loose Btl + Can

*Cushwa Mini Pants (16oz can)

$7.00

*Deciduous Passage (16oz can)

$8.00

*DFB Built Different (16oz can)

$10.00

*DFB Sour Patchwork 1 (16oz can)

$12.00

*Drowned Lands Soir (16oz can)

$8.00

*Duclaw Sweet Baby Java (12oz can)

$6.00

*Fifth Hammer Pyrotechnic Weekend (16oz can)

$10.00

*KCBC Lurking in the Depths (16oz can)

$8.00

*KCBC NetherHelles (16oz can)

$7.00

*Long Live Fading into Autumn (16oz can)

$9.00

*Other Half Go With the Flow (16oz can)

$9.00

*Other Half Lager Village (16oz can)

$8.00

*Other Half Spinach (16oz can)

$9.00

*The Veil Save My Life (16oz can)

$11.00

*Torch & Crown King Elizabeth (12oz can)

$8.00

*Torch & Crown Low Brau (16oz can)

$8.00

*Vitamin Sea au jus (16oz can)

$11.00

18th Ward Empty Gardens (16oz can)

$8.00

18th Ward Foggy Feeling (16oz can)

$9.00

18th Ward Hollyward (16oz can)

$9.00

18th Ward McNally Porter (16oz can)

$8.00

18th Ward Midnight Snack 750ml

$22.00

18th Ward Midnight Snack 8oz pour

$8.00

18th Ward Setbreak Confession (16oz can)

$10.00

Abandoned Barrel-Aged Cider (12oz can)

$8.00

Abandoned Cider - Classic (12oz can)

$7.00

Arrowood Porch Beer (16oz can)

$9.00

Artifact FLH Classic Cider (12oz can)

$6.00

Artifact FLH Double Rum Cider (12oz can)

$6.00

Aslin Orange Starfish (16oz can)

$9.00

Barrier Amber Gris (16oz can)

$9.00

Bee Well Apple Pie (12oz can)

$6.00

Bee Well Cherry Vanilla (12oz can)

$6.00

Bee Well Comfortably Plum (12oz can)

$6.00

Bee Well Ghost Cider (12oz can)

$6.00

Bee Well Kings Cherry (12oz can)

$6.00

Beer Tree Fusion of Instinct (16oz can)

$9.00

Brooklyn Cider House Bone Dry (12oz can)

$7.00

Brooklyn Cider House Half Sour (12oz can)

$7.00

Capt Lawrence Classic Lager (16oz can)

$6.00

Capt Lawrence Jam Juice (16oz can)

$8.00

Captain Lawrence Golden Delicious (16oz can)

$9.00

Captain Lawrence Pacific Dawn (16oz can)

$8.00

Citizen AmeriCran (16oz can)

$8.00

Clown Shoes DDH Clementine Wheat (16oz can)

$7.00

Decadent Pacific Punch (16oz can)

$9.00

Destihl Wild Elima Hua (12oz can)

$6.00

Drekker Sometime Around Midnight (16oz can)

$11.00

Drowned Lands Gather House (16oz can)

$7.00

DUBCO Cosmic Comtinuum (16oz can)

$9.00

DUBCO Hanziskaner (16oz can)

$8.00

DUBCO Three Way Street (16oz can)

$9.00

EC Bistro Cabana Mango (16oz can)

$12.00

EC Bistro Crumble Apricot (16oz can)

$12.00

EC Bistro Pink Guava Blood Orange (16oz can)

$12.00

Elemental Grapefruit + Hops Session Mead (12oz btl)

$7.00

Equilibrium Mmm..osa (16oz can)

$8.00

Equilibrium Wavelength (16oz can)

$9.00

Ever Grain Fluffhead (16oz can)

$7.00

Fifth Hammer Break of Jawn Wit (16oz can)

$8.00

Fifth Hammer Deux (500ml)

$24.00

Fifth Hammer Hammerfest (16oz can)

$8.00

Fifth Hammer Scratch Track (16oz can)

$8.00

Finback Belly (16oz can)

$9.00

Finback Ffarmhouse 2 (500ml)

$19.00

Finback Live by the Sun and Moon (500ml)

$24.00

Finback Neighbor Neighbor (16oz can)

$8.00

Finback Oscillation 031 (16oz can)

$10.00

Finback Premium (16oz can)

$9.00

Finback Recentering (16oz can)

$9.00

Finback Speck of Dust (500ml)

$24.00

Flying Embers - Cherry Hibiscus (12oz can)

$5.00

Flying Embers - Pineapple Chili (12oz can)

$5.00

Flying Embers Orange Passion Mimosa (12oz can)

$5.00

Foundation Burnside Brown (16oz can)

$7.00

Founders Backwoods Bastard Btl

$9.00

Founders Mango Magnifico Btl

$9.00

Founders Mas Agave PEAR Btl

$8.00

Frog Alley Harvest Ale (16oz can)

$8.00Out of stock

Frog Alley MOHOP #5 (16oz can)

$7.00

Frog Alley Skull Frog (16oz can)

$8.00

Froth Boombox #2 (16oz can)

$9.00

Good Nature American Brown (16oz can)

$7.00

Graft Back Country Cider (12oz can)

$7.00

Greenport Black Duck Porter (16oz can)

$7.00

Grimm Tip Tap (16oz can)

$10.00

Grimm Utopos (16oz can)

$9.00

Grimm Weisse (16oz can)

$7.00

Halyard Nicole's Extra (12oz can)

$6.00

Halyard Spiced Apple Ginger (12oz can)

$6.00

Halyard Volcano Juice (12oz can)

$6.00

Hudson North Ginger Citrus (12oz can)

$5.00

Hudson North Standard Cider (12oz can)

$5.00

Interboro Mad Fat 6 (16oz can)

$10.00

Jolly Pumpkin Bam Biere (16oz can)

$7.00

Jolly Pumpkin Blanca (16oz can)

$7.00

KCBC Braindeath (16oz can)

$9.00

KCBC Bushwick ZOMBIES! (16oz can)

$10.00

KCBC Diamond Dragon (16oz can)

$7.00

KCBC Gaucho Ghouls (16oz can)

$9.00

KCBC Marble of DOOM VI (16oz can)

$10.00

KCBC Night Eater (16oz can)

$9.00

KCBC Penguin Pizza Party (16oz can)

$7.00

KCBC Ride the Liger (16oz can)

$7.00

KCBC Young Fruitkenstein (16oz can)

$10.00

Keg & Lantern Daydream Blood Or (16oz can)

$8.00

Kills Boro Couch Locked (16oz can)

$12.00

Kills Boro Fest Bier (16oz can)

$8.00

Kills Boro Island Vibes (16oz can)

$9.00

Lawsons Mad River Maple (16oz can)

$9.00

Logsdon Intergalactic Cemetary (16oz can)

$8.00

*Long Live Through These Eyes (16oz can)

$10.00

Mast Landing October Sun (16oz can)

$9.00

Meridian Hive Blackberry Session Mead (12oz can)

$6.00

Meridian Hive Honey Session Mead (12oz can)

$6.00

Meridian Hive Peach Session Mead (12oz can)

$6.00

Mother Earth Cali Creamin (12oz can)

$5.00

Mother Earth Milk Truck Stout (12oz can)

$5.00

New Grist Gluten-free Gose (12oz Btl)

$6.00

New Grist Gluten-free Pilsner (12oz Btl)

$6.00

Newburgh Brown Ale (16oz can)

$6.00

Newburgh Cream Ale (16oz can)

$6.00

Newburgh Gigaboss DIPA (16oz can)

$9.00

OEC Coolship Lager (16oz can)

$7.00

Other Half Poetry Snaps (16oz can)

$7.00

Oxbow Sap Haus (16oz can)

$8.00

Oxbow Surfer Rossa (12oz can)

$7.00

Paradox ParaHelles (16oz can)

$6.00

Plan Bee Barn Beer (375ml)

$15.00

Prairie Bomb! (12oz btl)

$18.00

Prairie Millennial Mansion (2022) (12oz can)

$9.00

Prairie Rainbow Sherbert (12oz can)

$7.00

Prairie Slush (12oz can)

$7.00

QNSY Lovely Rita (12oz can)

$7.00

QNSY Mojito (12oz can)

$7.00

Rare Form Saturday Sun (16oz can)

$9.00

Rescue Club NA IPA (12oz can)

$5.00

Rescue Club NA Pils (12oz can)

$5.00

Return Brew Aerial Root (16oz can)

$10.00

Return Brew Come Back Kolsch (16oz can)

$8.00

Return Brew Polished Pils (16oz can)

$8.00

Ritual Kombucha Ginger Peach (12oz can)

$6.00

Ritual Kombucha Tropical Chili (12oz can)

$6.00

Rockaway Tengu's Tattoo (16oz can)

$10.00Out of stock

Sail Away Club Original (12oz can)

$7.00

Sail Away Club Pina Colada (12oz can)

$7.00

Sap House Tangerine Hop Session Mead (12oz can)

$7.00

Sap House Wrench Turner Session Mead (12oz can)

$7.00

Schilling Augustin 13 (16oz can)

$8.00

Schilling Brennan (16oz can)

$8.00

Schilling Modernism (16oz can)

$7.00

Schilling Petrin 11° (16oz can)

$7.00

Shacksbury Deer Snacks (12oz can)

$7.00

Singlecut Dean Mahogany Ale (16oz can)

$8.00

Singlecut Kim Sour (16oz can)

$8.00

Singlecut Notes (16oz can)

$9.00

Singlecut Umlaut Marzen (16oz can)

$8.00

Sloop Extended Vacation (16oz can)

$8.00

St Ambrose Grateful Head Session Mead (12oz can)

$7.00

St Ambrose Razzputin Session Mead (12oz can)

$7.00

St Ambrose Shotgun Wedding Session Mead (12oz can)

$7.00

St Ambrose Smashing Pumpkin Mead (12oz can)

$7.00

St Ambrose Wild Ginger (12oz can)

$7.00

Strong Rope Backroad Odyssey (16oz can)

$9.00

Strong Rope Blood of Gods (16oz can)

$9.00

Sunday Beer Light Lager (12oz can)

$4.00

Sunday Beer Lime Radler (12oz can)

$5.00

TG 18 Hrs from Brooklyn (16oz can)

$10.00

TG Holidotz Lager (16oz can)

$8.00

TG Rover Truck (16oz can)

$8.00

Thin Man Merry Go Round (16oz can)

$6.00

Thin Man Minkey Boodle (16oz can)

$8.00

Torch & Crown Black Tie (16oz can)

$8.00

Torch & Crown Heavy Crown (16oz can)

$11.00

Torch & Crown Intersect IPA (16oz can)

$7.00

Torch & Crown Strada (16oz can)

$7.00

Torch & Crown Super Nice (16oz can)

$11.00

Transmitter G4 Sour Golden Ale (16oz can)

$8.00

Transmitter H7 Blueberry Blackberry 500ml

$19.00

Transmitter NY1 Rye Saison (16oz can)

$8.00

Transmitter S9 Noble Saison (16oz can)

$8.00

Transmitter W1 Grapefruit Wit (16oz can)

$8.00

Transmitter W3 Hibiscus Wit (16oz can)

$8.00

TRIP - Cucumber Juniper Blackberry (16oz can)

$6.00

Two Roads Stratcity (16oz can)

$8.00

Two Robbers - Black Cherry Lemon (12oz can)

$4.00

Two Robbers - Happy Coffee (16oz can)

$7.00

Two Robbers - Mango Punch (12oz can)

$5.00

Two Robbers - Pineapple Ginger (12oz can)

$4.00

Two Robbers - Watermelon Punch (12oz can)

$5.00

Untitled Art NA Orange Wit (12oz can)

$6.00

Untitled Art NA Pils (12oz can)

$5.00

Untitled Art NA Smores Stout (12oz can)

$6.00

Widowmaker Candymaker (16oz can)

$10.00

Wild East Contour Obscura 500ml

$19.00

Wild East Contour Var 3 500ml

$19.00

Wild East Standard Deviation (16oz can)

$8.00

Wild East Windrush (16oz can)

$8.00

Zero Gravity Extra Stout (16oz can)

$7.00

Zero Gravity Liquid Hot Magma (16oz can)

$8.00

Brix City Waterbury Jams (16oz can)

$10.00

Citizen AmeriCran (16oz can)

$8.00

Torch & Crown Tenement Pils (16oz can)

$7.00

Packaged Btl + Cans

GSB Mixed 12pk

$23.99

IA Wrench Set

$34.99

Sunday Beer 6-pack

$18.00

Montauk Seltzer Variety Pack (12/12oz)

$38.99Out of stock

GSB Mixed 6pk

$12.00

IA Wrench Set 4pk

$12.00

Shirts

Nemo's Logo - Black Med

$25.00

Nemo's Logo - Black Sm

$25.00

Nemo's Logo - Black Lg

$25.00

Nemo's Logo - Black XL

$25.00

Nemo's Logo - Black 2XL

$30.00

Nemo's Logo - Maroon XL

$25.00

Nemo's Logo - Maroon Lg

$25.00

Nemo's Logo - Maroon Med

$25.00

Nemo's Logo - Maroon Sm

$25.00

Totes

Logo Tote

$8.00

Hats

Icon Dad Hat

$30.00

SODAS

Abita Root Beer Btl

$5.00

Casamara Alta Btl

$5.00

Casamara Como Can

$5.00

Casamara Fora Can

$5.00

Casamara Isla Can

$5.00

Casamara Onda Btl

$5.00

Casamara Sera Btl

$5.00

Topo Chico Sparkling Water Btl

$4.00

Vita Coco Btl Lg

$5.00

Vita Coco Btl Sm

$4.00

COFFEE

V60 Coffee

$3.00+

Coffee Bag retail - House

$15.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Coffee Bag retail - Dark Side

$15.00

CBD

UA CBD Blackberry

$5.00

UA CBD Strawberry

$5.00

UA CBD Grapefruit

$5.00

Jeng CBD Moscow Mule

$8.00

Jeng CBD Paloma

$8.00

Jeng CBD Jeng & Tonic

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

110-64 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375

Directions

Gallery
Nemo's Beer Shop image

