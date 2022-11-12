- Home
Homemakers Bar
158 Reviews
$$
Walnut St & E 13th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Cocktails
Bluebird
gin, nigori sake, cucumber, sea salt, lime
Monarch
tequila, coffee infused cherry heering, lapsang souchong tea, pineapple, lemon
Dad's Liquor Cabinet
turmeric infused whisky, apple infused aromatized wine, drambuie.
Frozen Espresso
whisky, aged rum, horchata, coconut palm, almonds. FROZEN.
Triples of the Nova
rye whiskey, aged rum, peanut, banana, honey, lemon, islay float.
Over The Rio
mezcal, italicus, roasted red pepper, rhubarb, lime, h.maker arbol chili salt.
Pegasus Fantasy
apple brandy, madeira, ginger, lemon, orange bitters, egg white.
Anti - Summer Buck
Grey Goose Essence, lime, ginger, seltzer.
Manhattan
rye, sweet vermouth, bitters.
Old Fashioned
bourbon, sugar, bitters.
Mojito
Daiquiri
rum, lime, sugar.
Margarita
tequila, cointreau, lime, salt.
Negroni
gin, campari, sweet vermouth.
Paloma
Spritz
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, sparkling wine, seltzer.
As You Like It
Cucumber infused dry vermouth, sparkling wine, seltzer.
Canned HomeClaw
(NOW CANNED) strawberry infused carpano bianco, sparkling rosé, seltzer.
Casablanca
apple infused aromatized wine, sparkling wine, seltzer.
Rolls-Royce
plum sake, sparkling rosé, clarified milk punch, absinthe.
Beer
Wine & Sake
Plum Sake, Blossoms of Peace
750ml
Rosé Sparkling Brut, Italian, Comte de Laube
750ml
Cider Granit
Region: Brittany Country: France Appellation: Style: Sparkling Apple Varieties: more than 15 varieties: marie ménard, peau de chien, douce coet, doux moen, frequin... Sweetness: Dry Unfined. Filtered. No added sulphites. Suitable for vegetarians. Suitable for vegans. Notes on additives, aids & processing used: Organic/Biodynamic/Equivalent No temperature control. This cider is fermented spontaneously.
Cremant Brut Sparkling, Lucien Albrecht
Alsace, France | NV Grapes: Pinot Auxerrois, Pinot Blanc and Chardonnay are some of the grape varieties. Tasting Notes: Floral nose, persistent bubbles, elegant, balanced.
Terratorium
100% Organic Sangiovese This wine comes to us via Michael Schmelzer, winemaker for Monte Bernardi. The label was drawn by Rosanna, a wild 60 year old member of the vineyard crew. Tasting note: soft fruit and lively acidity; it is a well-balanced, food friendly wine, which has a rich texture, soft tannins and a touch of minerality
Prosecco, Valdo
750ml
Nigori Dreamy Cloud, Tokubetsu Junmai
750ml
Sierra Salinas - Mo
loire valley, France 2016
Leitz Eins Zwei NA
White Blend - Pullan Haložan
Region: Slovenia / Podravje Grapes: Chardonnay, Muscat Blanc, Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Blanc, Furmint Vintage: 2021 Size: 1 Liter
N/A
Vermouths, Aperitifs, Digestifs, Liqueurs
Aperol
Bonal Gentiane Quina
750ml. 16% Alc/Vol Substitute Bonal for most or all of the gin in a Collins, and serve salted nuts on the side. The vinous texture and balanced aromatics of Bonal make it an excellent substitute for more strident amari, either as aperitif/digestif or in a stirred cocktail with Scotch, rye, brandy or agave spirits.
Braulio Amaro Alpino
1L. A true Alpine style from a venerated estate begun by Francesco Peloni over a century ago. Located in Valtellina, near the border with Switzerland, this amaro is made from a secret recipe of over 20 mountain herbs and botanicals, which are gathered and used to create this one-of-a-kind spirit.
Byrrh Grand Quinquina
750ml. World-famous aperitif from French Catalonia near Spain. Generous wine and mistelle base; firm backbone of quinine. Classically sipped on ice with lemon peel or with a splash of tonic. Byrrh loves clear spirits such as gin, tequila and mezcal.
Cappelletti
750ml. Traditional Italian red bitter for the Spritz. Pleasant dry finish from a traditional wine base. Yields a less sweet, more balanced Negroni or Americano.
Cardamaro
750ml. Enjoy as an aperitif or digestif Pair with salty cheeses, nuts and charcuterie. Primarily flavored with cardoon and blessed thistle. Substitute for whiskey in low-ABV cocktails; great with cider.
Carpano Antica
375ml. Carpano Antica Formula stands out from all the other vermouths thanks to its unique bouquet and its unmistakable vanilla notes.
Carpano Bianco
1L 14% A fresh and complex aroma and an easily identifiable winey note, in addition to citrussy and exotic fruit flavours. Cocoa beans and almonds complete the bouquet of this delicious vermouth. An initially smooth and velvety palate is rounded off by a complex winey note with mineral tones. Persistent and delightful, this vermouth is perfect for any occasion.
Cocchi Americano
750ml. 16.5% Alc/Vol Americano Aperitif Wine. The Brachetto d’Acqui wine base provides the white rose and rich berry notes typical of the famous sparkling wine of the same variety, while the addition of rose and ginger to the traditional bitter base provides a rounder profile.
Cocchi Dopo Teatro
Cocchi Rosa
750 mL 16.5%
Cocchi Torino
Cynar
1L
Dolin Blanc
750ml 17.5% Alc/Vol A sweet, pale, French Vermouth. Classical, fresh and clear with balanced sweetness.
Dolin Dry
Dolin Rouge
Don Ciccio Figli Cinque
750ml. A bitter aperitivo based on a traditional Italian recipe. 12 selected roots and herbs highlighting bitter orange and gentian.
Don Ciccio Figli Concerto
Don Ciccio Figli Finocchietto
Don Ciccio Figli Nocino
Don Ciccio Rabarbaro
Fever Tree Ginger Ale 4pk
Fever Tree Tonic 4pk
Fratteli Vergnano Cioco Amaro
750ml. Aromas of juicy tangerine, saffron, orris root, ginger, cola, stewed plums,cinnamon, and lemon balm with a velvety, vibrant, bittersweet medium body and a warming, involved, medium-long milk chocolate covered nuts, espresso, and chicory finish.
Giffard Elderflower
Giffard Vanille de Madagascar
Italicus
La Fuerza
La Quintinye Extra Dry
La Quintinye Rouge
Lillet Blanc
Lillet Rose Vermut
Lillet Rouge
Lo-Fi Dry Vermouth
Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro
750ml. Refrigerate after open. PROOF: 35/17.5% TASTING NOTES: Bright, floral, refreshing: our Amaro starts with a bouquet of exotic hibiscus and ginger along with spices and a light bitterness the lingers in the background. It's made with citrus fruits, ginger, exotic flowers and spices, & cinchona bark. PAIRS WITH: Sparkling wine, mezcal, bourbon and beer.
Lo-Fi Sweet Vermouth
Lustau Amontillado Sherry
Lustau Fino Sherry
Lustau Manzanilla Sherry
Lustau Oloroso Sherry
Lustau Rosé/ Blanc Vermut
Malthide Pear Liqueur
Mattei Cap Corse Blanc
750ml. A blanc quinquina is unique among aperitif wines. Minerality, acidity and floral tones balanced with quinine bitterness. The local Cedrat fruit adds unique citrus aroma. Serve on ice with soda/tonic, or in cocktails with gin or agave spirit.
Mattei CC Rouge
Montanaro Blanc
Montanaro Rosso
Noilly Prat
Padro Gift Set
Padro Rojo Amargo
750ml. Spanish vermouth. Rojo Amargo starts with an initial infusion of mountain plants, with their small roots and highly aromatic flowers. The vermouth then rests for two years in chestnut barrels gently absorbing the aromas and, once the ageing process is complete, a second herb mixture is added consisting of a combination of plant bark and roots from the area around the winery, which give the vermouth even more character and its bitter tang.
Padro Rojo Classico
Pasubio
Pilla Select Aperitivo
Punt e Mes
Ramsom Set
Ransom Dry Vermouth
Ransom Sweet Vermouth
Rockwell
Rothman & Winter Creme de Violette
Saler Aperitif
St. George Pear Liquor
Suze Gentian Liqueur
750ml. This has a distinct aroma of wild gentian harvested from the Alps. This complex, aromatic aperitif has notes of bittersweet herbs and subtle accents of vanilla, candied orange and spice and a delicately bitter finish.
Tempus Fugit Kina L'aero
Underberg
Velvet Falernum
L' Apertivo Nonino
Bitters & Cocktail Ingredients
Amerena Cherries
Angostura Bitters
6.7fl.oz. 44.7% Alc/Vol A concentrated bitters made in Trinidad.
Bittercube Bitters Variety Pack
Bittermans 'Elemakule Tiki Bitters
5oz. Primary Flavors: Cinnamon and Allspice with a strong cast of supporting spice flavors
Bittermans Burlesque Bitters
A spicy little tart that is sure to tantalize your taste buds. This menage of hibiscus, açai berry and long pepper is sweet, spicy and a bit of a tart. She loves performing for an international crowd, flirting with Italian amari, Mexican tequila, British gin and Caribbean rum. A perfect companion for drinks served where jazz is played and garters are de rigueur.
Bittermans Hellfire Habanero Shrub
5oz. This is the perfect way to add a kick of heat to any cocktail without losing flavor and balance. By blending vinegar like a classic shrub, but concentrating the flavors further, this is an ideal finish for a nice bit of heat.
Bittermans Xocolati Mole Bitters
5oz. Inspired by the classic Mole sauces of Mexico, this bitter was originally designed to pair with aged tequila, but we have found that it works beautifully with aged rum, bourbon and rye as well
Dirty Sue
Fever Tree Ginger Ale 4pk
Fever Tree Tonic 4pk
Lush Grenadine
Ingredients: Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Filtered Water, Cane Sugar, Black Currant Juice Concentrate, Black Cherry Juice Concentrate, Natural Acid Blend (Citric, Malic and Lactic), Orange Flower Water.
Peychaud's Bitters
Regan's Orange Bitters
Seedlip Spice 94
Seedlip Garden
Trinity Bitters
Handcrafted Mixer
Cocktail Class
Home Claw Kit
Room Rental
Barware, Bar Tools, Glassware
Tiki Cocktail Picks
Viski Gold Cocktail Picks
Viski Weighted Bspn Gunmetal
Viski Trident Bspn- Stainless
BarFly Bar Spoon - Japanese Blk
BarFly Bar Spoon - Muddle Blk
Viski Weighted Bspn Gold
BarFly Bar Spoon - Muddle SS
Garnish Tong SS
Viski Hawthorne Gunmetal
Viski Hawthorne SS
Viski Hawthorne Gold
Viski Hawthorne Copper
Viski Gunmetal Jigger 1x2
Viski Japanese .5 x .75 oz Jigger - Gold
Bar Fly Japanese .5x .75 SS
Viski Japanese Jigger 1x2 Gold
Visdki Julep Strainer -SS
Viski Cobbler Shaker Copper
Viski Cobbler Shaker Gunmetal
Steelcase Mixing Glass
Viski Bitters Bottle - 6oz
6oz
Viski Gunmetal Dbl. Hinge Corkscrew
Viski Corkscrew - Gold Dbl. Hinge
Viski Corkscrew - Rose Gold
True - Sphere Ice Cube Tray (makes 2)
Viski Ice Sphere Molds (makes 4)
Viski Nigroni Glasses
Viski 4- Piece Set Stainless Steel
Viski 4-Piece Copper Set
Crystal Tiki Glasses
Gold Bamboo Highball Set
Fizz Champagne Stopper S
Gold Champagne Stopper
Art Deco Cocktail Picks
Viski Stainless Cocktail Picks
Guide To Entertaining Printed
HM T-Shirt
HM Blanket
Vintage Bottle Openers
Michelob Mug
Schlitz Mug
Miller/ Bud Glasses
Large Vintage Cobbler
Hu Dey 4 Pack
Tiger Pitcher
Marshmellow Mug
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Walnut St & E 13th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202