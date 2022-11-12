Restaurant header imageView gallery

Homemakers Bar

158 Reviews

$$

Walnut St & E 13th St

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Order Again

Cocktails

Bluebird

$11.00

gin, nigori sake, cucumber, sea salt, lime

Monarch

$11.00

tequila, coffee infused cherry heering, lapsang souchong tea, pineapple, lemon

Dad's Liquor Cabinet

$11.00

turmeric infused whisky, apple infused aromatized wine, drambuie.

Frozen Espresso

$12.00

whisky, aged rum, horchata, coconut palm, almonds. FROZEN.

Triples of the Nova

$11.00

rye whiskey, aged rum, peanut, banana, honey, lemon, islay float.

Over The Rio

$11.00

mezcal, italicus, roasted red pepper, rhubarb, lime, h.maker arbol chili salt.

Pegasus Fantasy

$11.00

apple brandy, madeira, ginger, lemon, orange bitters, egg white.

Anti - Summer Buck

$11.00

Grey Goose Essence, lime, ginger, seltzer.

Manhattan

$10.00

rye, sweet vermouth, bitters.

Old Fashioned

$10.00

bourbon, sugar, bitters.

Mojito

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

rum, lime, sugar.

Margarita

$10.00

tequila, cointreau, lime, salt.

Negroni

$10.00

gin, campari, sweet vermouth.

Paloma

$10.00

Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Aperol, sparkling wine, seltzer.

As You Like It

$9.00

Cucumber infused dry vermouth, sparkling wine, seltzer.

Canned HomeClaw

$9.00

(NOW CANNED) strawberry infused carpano bianco, sparkling rosé, seltzer.

Casablanca

$9.00

apple infused aromatized wine, sparkling wine, seltzer.

Rolls-Royce

$9.00

plum sake, sparkling rosé, clarified milk punch, absinthe.

Beer

CARRYOUT BOULEVARD WHEAT

$2.50

CARRYOUT CHIMAY WHITE

$4.50

CARRYOUT HAMM'S

$1.50

CARRYOUT HIGH LIFE

$1.50

CARRYOUT LEFT HAND MILK STOUT

$3.00

CARRYOUT MODELO

$2.50

CARRYOUT RHINEGEIST TRUTH

$2.50

CARRYOUT URBAN ARTIFACT GADGET

$3.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00

Wine & Sake

Plum Sake, Blossoms of Peace

$19.00

750ml

Rosé Sparkling Brut, Italian, Comte de Laube

$16.00

750ml

Cider Granit

Cider Granit

$23.00

Region: Brittany Country: France Appellation: Style: Sparkling Apple Varieties: more than 15 varieties: marie ménard, peau de chien, douce coet, doux moen, frequin... Sweetness: Dry Unfined. Filtered. No added sulphites. Suitable for vegetarians. Suitable for vegans. Notes on additives, aids & processing used: Organic/Biodynamic/Equivalent No temperature control. This cider is fermented spontaneously.

Cremant Brut Sparkling, Lucien Albrecht

$27.00

Alsace, France | NV Grapes: Pinot Auxerrois, Pinot Blanc and Chardonnay are some of the grape varieties. Tasting Notes: Floral nose, persistent bubbles, elegant, balanced.

Terratorium

$35.00

100% Organic Sangiovese This wine comes to us via Michael Schmelzer, winemaker for Monte Bernardi. The label was drawn by Rosanna, a wild 60 year old member of the vineyard crew. Tasting note: soft fruit and lively acidity; it is a well-balanced, food friendly wine, which has a rich texture, soft tannins and a touch of minerality

Prosecco, Valdo

$16.00

750ml

Nigori Dreamy Cloud, Tokubetsu Junmai

$35.00

750ml

Sierra Salinas - Mo

$16.00

loire valley, France 2016

Leitz Eins Zwei NA

$23.00

White Blend - Pullan Haložan

$20.00

Region: Slovenia / Podravje Grapes: Chardonnay, Muscat Blanc, Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Blanc, Furmint Vintage: 2021 Size: 1 Liter

N/A

La Croix Pure

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Topo-Chico

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Juice

$3.00

NA Beer - Athletic Free Wire IPA

$6.00

Glass_Eins Zwei NA Riesling Wine

$11.00

Hot Cocoa

$7.00

Vermouths, Aperitifs, Digestifs, Liqueurs

Aperol

$33.99

Bonal Gentiane Quina

$22.99

750ml. 16% Alc/Vol Substitute Bonal for most or all of the gin in a Collins, and serve salted nuts on the side. The vinous texture and balanced aromatics of Bonal make it an excellent substitute for more strident amari, either as aperitif/digestif or in a stirred cocktail with Scotch, rye, brandy or agave spirits.

Braulio Amaro Alpino

$49.99

1L. A true Alpine style from a venerated estate begun by Francesco Peloni over a century ago. Located in Valtellina, near the border with Switzerland, this amaro is made from a secret recipe of over 20 mountain herbs and botanicals, which are gathered and used to create this one-of-a-kind spirit.

Byrrh Grand Quinquina

Byrrh Grand Quinquina

$20.99

750ml. World-famous aperitif from French Catalonia near Spain. Generous wine and mistelle base; firm backbone of quinine. Classically sipped on ice with lemon peel or with a splash of tonic. Byrrh loves clear spirits such as gin, tequila and mezcal.

Cappelletti

$22.99

750ml. Traditional Italian red bitter for the Spritz. Pleasant dry finish from a traditional wine base. Yields a less sweet, more balanced Negroni or Americano.

Cardamaro

$24.99

750ml. Enjoy as an aperitif or digestif Pair with salty cheeses, nuts and charcuterie. Primarily flavored with cardoon and blessed thistle. Substitute for whiskey in low-ABV cocktails; great with cider.

Carpano Antica

$19.99

375ml. Carpano Antica Formula stands out from all the other vermouths thanks to its unique bouquet and its unmistakable vanilla notes.

Carpano Bianco

$27.00

1L 14% A fresh and complex aroma and an easily identifiable winey note, in addition to citrussy and exotic fruit flavours. Cocoa beans and almonds complete the bouquet of this delicious vermouth. An initially smooth and velvety palate is rounded off by a complex winey note with mineral tones. Persistent and delightful, this vermouth is perfect for any occasion.

Cocchi Americano

Cocchi Americano

$19.99

750ml. 16.5% Alc/Vol Americano Aperitif Wine. The Brachetto d’Acqui wine base provides the white rose and rich berry notes typical of the famous sparkling wine of the same variety, while the addition of rose and ginger to the traditional bitter base provides a rounder profile.

Cocchi Dopo Teatro

$19.99Out of stock

Cocchi Rosa

$19.99

750 mL 16.5%

Cocchi Torino

$19.99

Cynar

$30.99

1L

Dolin Blanc

$14.99

750ml 17.5% Alc/Vol A sweet, pale, French Vermouth. Classical, fresh and clear with balanced sweetness.

Dolin Dry

$14.99

Dolin Rouge

$14.99
Don Ciccio Figli Cinque

Don Ciccio Figli Cinque

$36.99

750ml. A bitter aperitivo based on a traditional Italian recipe. 12 selected roots and herbs highlighting bitter orange and gentian.

Don Ciccio Figli Concerto

$35.99

Don Ciccio Figli Finocchietto

$39.99

Don Ciccio Figli Nocino

$45.99

Don Ciccio Rabarbaro

$36.99

Fever Tree Ginger Ale 4pk

$6.00

Fever Tree Tonic 4pk

$6.00

Fratteli Vergnano Cioco Amaro

$29.99

750ml. Aromas of juicy tangerine, saffron, orris root, ginger, cola, stewed plums,cinnamon, and lemon balm with a velvety, vibrant, bittersweet medium body and a warming, involved, medium-long milk chocolate covered nuts, espresso, and chicory finish.

Giffard Elderflower

$37.99

Giffard Vanille de Madagascar

$37.99

Italicus

$37.99

La Fuerza

$24.99

La Quintinye Extra Dry

$20.99

La Quintinye Rouge

$20.99

Lillet Blanc

$21.99

Lillet Rose Vermut

$21.99

Lillet Rouge

$21.99

Lo-Fi Dry Vermouth

$24.99

Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro

$24.99

750ml. Refrigerate after open. PROOF: 35/17.5% TASTING NOTES: Bright, floral, refreshing: our Amaro starts with a bouquet of exotic hibiscus and ginger along with spices and a light bitterness the lingers in the background. It's made with citrus fruits, ginger, exotic flowers and spices, & cinchona bark. PAIRS WITH: Sparkling wine, mezcal, bourbon and beer.

Lo-Fi Sweet Vermouth

$24.99

Lustau Amontillado Sherry

$17.99

Lustau Fino Sherry

$17.99

Lustau Manzanilla Sherry

$17.99

Lustau Oloroso Sherry

$27.99

Lustau Rosé/ Blanc Vermut

$25.99

Malthide Pear Liqueur

$16.99
Mattei Cap Corse Blanc

Mattei Cap Corse Blanc

$20.99

750ml. A blanc quinquina is unique among aperitif wines. Minerality, acidity and floral tones balanced with quinine bitterness. The local Cedrat fruit adds unique citrus aroma. Serve on ice with soda/tonic, or in cocktails with gin or agave spirit.

Mattei CC Rouge

$20.99

Montanaro Blanc

$20.99

Montanaro Rosso

$20.99

Noilly Prat

$10.99

Padro Gift Set

$28.99
Padro Rojo Amargo

Padro Rojo Amargo

$44.99

750ml. Spanish vermouth. Rojo Amargo starts with an initial infusion of mountain plants, with their small roots and highly aromatic flowers. The vermouth then rests for two years in chestnut barrels gently absorbing the aromas and, once the ageing process is complete, a second herb mixture is added consisting of a combination of plant bark and roots from the area around the winery, which give the vermouth even more character and its bitter tang.

Padro Rojo Classico

$28.99

Pasubio

$18.99

Pilla Select Aperitivo

$26.99

Punt e Mes

$20.99

Ramsom Set

$37.98

Ransom Dry Vermouth

$19.99

Ransom Sweet Vermouth

$18.99

Rockwell

$14.99

Rothman & Winter Creme de Violette

$24.99

Saler Aperitif

$22.99

St. George Pear Liquor

$37.99
Suze Gentian Liqueur

Suze Gentian Liqueur

$30.99

750ml. This has a distinct aroma of wild gentian harvested from the Alps. This complex, aromatic aperitif has notes of bittersweet herbs and subtle accents of vanilla, candied orange and spice and a delicately bitter finish.

Tempus Fugit Kina L'aero

$35.99

Underberg

$2.00

Velvet Falernum

$21.99

L' Apertivo Nonino

$40.99

Bitters & Cocktail Ingredients

Amerena Cherries

$15.00

Angostura Bitters

$14.99

6.7fl.oz. 44.7% Alc/Vol A concentrated bitters made in Trinidad.

Bittercube Bitters Variety Pack

$48.99

Bittermans 'Elemakule Tiki Bitters

$15.99

5oz. Primary Flavors: Cinnamon and Allspice with a strong cast of supporting spice flavors

Bittermans Burlesque Bitters

$15.99

A spicy little tart that is sure to tantalize your taste buds. This menage of hibiscus, açai berry and long pepper is sweet, spicy and a bit of a tart. She loves performing for an international crowd, flirting with Italian amari, Mexican tequila, British gin and Caribbean rum. A perfect companion for drinks served where jazz is played and garters are de rigueur.

Bittermans Hellfire Habanero Shrub

$15.99

5oz. This is the perfect way to add a kick of heat to any cocktail without losing flavor and balance. By blending vinegar like a classic shrub, but concentrating the flavors further, this is an ideal finish for a nice bit of heat.

Bittermans Xocolati Mole Bitters

$15.99

5oz. Inspired by the classic Mole sauces of Mexico, this bitter was originally designed to pair with aged tequila, but we have found that it works beautifully with aged rum, bourbon and rye as well

Dirty Sue

$10.50

Fever Tree Ginger Ale 4pk

$6.00

Fever Tree Tonic 4pk

$6.00

Lush Grenadine

$17.50

Ingredients: Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Filtered Water, Cane Sugar, Black Currant Juice Concentrate, Black Cherry Juice Concentrate, Natural Acid Blend (Citric, Malic and Lactic), Orange Flower Water.

Peychaud's Bitters

$8.99

Regan's Orange Bitters

$6.99

Seedlip Spice 94

$32.99

Seedlip Garden

$32.99

Trinity Bitters

$11.99

Handcrafted Mixer

$21.00

Cocktail Class

$50.00

Home Claw Kit

$60.00

Room Rental

$150.00

Barware, Bar Tools, Glassware

Tiki Cocktail Picks

$18.50

Viski Gold Cocktail Picks

$17.99

Viski Weighted Bspn Gunmetal

$15.99

Viski Trident Bspn- Stainless

$9.99

BarFly Bar Spoon - Japanese Blk

$15.00

BarFly Bar Spoon - Muddle Blk

$15.00

Viski Weighted Bspn Gold

$17.99

BarFly Bar Spoon - Muddle SS

$11.00

Garnish Tong SS

$10.00

Viski Hawthorne Gunmetal

$18.99

Viski Hawthorne SS

$17.99

Viski Hawthorne Gold

$22.99

Viski Hawthorne Copper

$23.99

Viski Gunmetal Jigger 1x2

$19.99

Viski Japanese .5 x .75 oz Jigger - Gold

$15.50

Bar Fly Japanese .5x .75 SS

$6.50

Viski Japanese Jigger 1x2 Gold

$19.99

Visdki Julep Strainer -SS

$17.99

Viski Cobbler Shaker Copper

$48.99

Viski Cobbler Shaker Gunmetal

$47.99

Steelcase Mixing Glass

$25.00

Viski Bitters Bottle - 6oz

$28.00

6oz

Viski Gunmetal Dbl. Hinge Corkscrew

$20.99

Viski Corkscrew - Gold Dbl. Hinge

$20.99

Viski Corkscrew - Rose Gold

$20.50

True - Sphere Ice Cube Tray (makes 2)

$14.00

Viski Ice Sphere Molds (makes 4)

$19.00

Viski Nigroni Glasses

$24.50

Viski 4- Piece Set Stainless Steel

$67.99

Viski 4-Piece Copper Set

$79.99

Crystal Tiki Glasses

$24.99

Gold Bamboo Highball Set

$43.99

Fizz Champagne Stopper S

$5.99

Gold Champagne Stopper

$10.99

Art Deco Cocktail Picks

$17.00

Viski Stainless Cocktail Picks

$11.00

Guide To Entertaining Printed

$18.99

HM T-Shirt

$24.00

HM Blanket

$40.00

Vintage Bottle Openers

$5.00

Michelob Mug

$0.20

Schlitz Mug

$25.00

Miller/ Bud Glasses

$20.00

Large Vintage Cobbler

$55.00

Hu Dey 4 Pack

$30.00

Tiger Pitcher

$30.00

Marshmellow Mug

$11.95
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for the continued support!! Stay up to date on specials by following us on social media @homemakersbar and signing up for our mailing list on our website www.homemakersbar.com

Website

Location

Walnut St & E 13th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

Homemakers Bar image
Homemakers Bar image
Homemakers Bar image

