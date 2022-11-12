Homemakers Bar

Padro Rojo Amargo

$44.99

750ml. Spanish vermouth. Rojo Amargo starts with an initial infusion of mountain plants, with their small roots and highly aromatic flowers. The vermouth then rests for two years in chestnut barrels gently absorbing the aromas and, once the ageing process is complete, a second herb mixture is added consisting of a combination of plant bark and roots from the area around the winery, which give the vermouth even more character and its bitter tang.