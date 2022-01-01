Intelligentsia Coffee imageView gallery
Intelligentsia Coffee Truck

1850 W Fulton St

Chicago, IL 60612

Brew

Spiced Apple Chai

$5.50

The perfect balance of spicy and sweet to celebrate autumn, made with our own Kilogram chai and freshly pressed local apple cider with no added sugar.

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Steamed milk with our house-made Askinosie ganache.

Guatemala Atitlán Organic Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$21.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. An organic coffee grown on the shores of Lake Atitlán by the fifth-generation owners of Finca Patzibir.

Honduras Caballero Family Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$20.00

In the 18th year of our collaboration with the Caballero family, and things just keep getting better. Look for: milk chocolate, raw sugar, raisin.

Otoño Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$22.00

Look for: plum, orange, and dried cherry. Otoño is our celebration of autumn. This year's edition evokes the flavors of the season by combining coffees from the three most celebrated coffee-growing countries in Africa: Ethiopia, Kenya, and Rwanda.

Events Batch Brew 12oz

$4.00

Ethiopia Metad Benti Nenqa Washed Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00

Look for plum, red grape, orange. The village of Benti Nenqa returns to the Intelligentsia single-origin menu for the first time since 2015.

GIVN Still Water

$2.75

Hot

Espresso

$3.75

A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Colombia.

Cappuccino

$4.50

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.

Latte

$5.25

A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.

Iced

Iced Latte

$5.25

Our classic latte served over ice.

Draft Oat Latte

$6.00

Steeped

Organic English Breakfast Brewed

$4.50

Organic Blend 333 Brewed

$4.50

Organic Turmeric Tonic Brewed

$4.50

Organic Ginger Peach Brewed

$4.50

Herbal Iced Tea

$4.50

Green Iced Tea

$4.50

Matcha

Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte

$7.00

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with oat milk, shaken and over ice.

Bottled Drinks

Elite Cold Pressed Organic Smoothie

$5.50

Snacks

Milk & Honey Oatmeal

$4.00

Rolled oats, almonds, organic coconut, organic brown sugar, dried cherries, cinnamon, vanilla extract (water, alcohol, cane sugar), salt.

MUSH Apple Crisp

$5.00

Almond Milk (Water, Almonds), Rolled Oats, Dried Apples (Apples, Apple Juice Concentrate), Cinnamon, Sea Salt.

MUSH Wild Blueberry

$5.00

Coconut Milk (Water, Coconut), Rolled Oats, Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Apple Juice Concentrate), Sea Salt.

MUSH Vanilla Bean

$5.00

Almond Milk (Water, Almonds), Rolled Oats, Date, Pure Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt.

MUSH Dark Cacao

$5.00

Almond Milk (Water, Almonds), Rolled Oats, Date, Cocoa Powder, Sea Salt.

OffLimits Zombie Cereal

$4.00

OffLimits Dash Cereal

$4.00

MUSH Coffee Coconut

$5.00

Coconut Milk (Water, Coconut), Rolled Oats, Date, Cold Coffee Concentrate, Sea Salt.

Bearclaw Granola

$3.50

Honey Run Granola

$3.50

Cardamom Hill Granola

$3.50

Flour Child Coconut Biscotti (v)

$2.50

Flour Child Holiday Biscotti

$2.50

Flour Child Chocolate Biscotti

$2.50

Flour Child Vanilla Biscotti

$2.50

Big Spoon Lemon Blueberry

$3.50

Big Spoon Apple Ginger

$3.50

Big Spoon Apricot Pepita

$3.50

Big Spoon Cranberry Cashew

$3.50

MUSH Strawberry

$5.00

Coconut Milk (Water, Coconut), Rolled Oats, Dried Strawberries (Strawberries, Apple Juice Concentrate), Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Sea Salt.

Flour Child Butter Pecan Biscotti

$2.50

Mylk Labs Almond & Pink Salt Oatmeal

$4.00

Roasted Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt

Mylk Labs Coconut & Cinnamon Oatmeal

$4.00

Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon Oatmeal

Mylk Labs Apple & Cinnamon Oatmeal

$4.00

Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon Oatmeal (Nut-Free)

Mylk Labs Blueberry & Maple Oatmeal

$4.00

Cultivated Blueberry & Vermont Maple Oatmeal

Mylk Labs Strawberry & Vanilla Oatmeal

$4.00

Sun-Ripened Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla Oatmeal

Single Origin

Colombia Chachagui Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$22.00

Look for black cherry, dried fruit, citrus. The first natural-process lot we have sourced from Colombia comes from three smallholder growers in Nariño.

Colombia El Diviso Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$23.00

Look for plum, orange, dried cherry. This small lot from grower Blanca Bolaños was among the best coffees we tasted last season from Huila.

Black Cat Classic Instant Individual

$3.00

Single Origin Whole Bean (5lb Bag)

$115.00

Honduras Caballero Family Experimental Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$25.00

Look for dried cherry, orange, plum. For this lot, freshly harvested coffee cherry was sealed in “semi-anaerobic” conditions before processing.

Costa Rica El Encanto Honey Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$25.00

Look for honey, apricot, orange. This single-farm, honey-processed lot from Finca El Encanto delivers sweet stone fruit and citrus flavors.

Kenya Gichathaini Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00

Look for plum, citrus, and red currant. Our first Kenya single-origin of the season is clean, sweet, and bright, with citrus and dark fruit notes.

Costa Rica La Bandera (12 oz Bag)

$33.00

Look for honey, dried cherry, and orange. This Geisha varietal was grown by Jesus Ureña Hidalgo and delivered to us by his cooperative, Coopedota.

Guatemala Las Moritas Pacamara Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$31.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. Our first single-origin release from the Sierra de las Minas region of Guatemala in more than five years.

Guatemala Atitlán Organic Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$21.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. An organic coffee grown on the shores of Lake Atitlán by the fifth-generation owners of Finca Patzibir.

Ethiopia Metad Benti Nenqa Washed Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00

Look for plum, red grape, orange. The village of Benti Nenqa returns to the Intelligentsia single-origin menu for the first time since 2015.

Kenya Sisters of Mary Immaculate Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$28.00

Look for honey, nectarine, tangerine. This coffee was grown and processed by the Sisters of Mary Immaculate at their mountain convent in Nyeri.

Kenya Gathaithi Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00

Look for orange, caramel, nectarine. All the bright acidity, complex flavors, and caramel sweetness that are hallmarks of Kenya’s best coffees.

Blends/Decaf

Decaf House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$17.50
Diablo Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50
El Gallo Organic Breakfast Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$17.00
House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50
Illumination Blend Whole Bean (12oz bag)

$18.50

A shade-grown organic blend designed to enlighten, anchored by a luminous Ethiopian single-origin lot.

Intelligentsia Instant Coffee 5 Pack

$12.00

We've teamed up with Swift Cup Coffee to bring you an instant coffee with quality in mind. Try our Intelligentsia House Blend instantly with just 8oz of hot or cold water! This 5 pack of single-servings is perfect when traveling or on-the-go.

Espresso

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50

This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

