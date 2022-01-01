Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Intelligentsia Coffee Truck
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.
Location
1850 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60612
