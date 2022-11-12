Restaurant header imageView gallery

Island Brew Coffeehouse - Hawaii Kai

833 Reviews

$$

377 Keahole St

Ste C5

Honolulu, HI 96825

Order Again

Popular Items

Cafe Latte
Breakfast Sandwich
Acai Bowl

Brewed Coffee

Island Brew - House Blend

$3.25+

Cold Brewed Iced Coffee

$4.95+

Specialty Brew

$5.25+Out of stock

Bullet Coffee

$5.45+

Cafe Au Lai

$4.25+

Espresso Drinks

Cafe Latte

$4.95+

Cappuccino

$4.95+

Americano

$4.25+

Macchiatto

$4.75+

Cortado

$4.75

Espresso con Panna

$5.05

Espresso

$3.95+

Affogato

$7.50

Signature Drinks

Hawaiian Honey Latte

$6.45+

Malabar Mocha

$5.95+

Macao

$5.95+

Thai Latte

$5.95+

Raspberry Mocha

$5.95+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.95+

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.95+

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.95+

Biscotti Latte

$5.95+

Vanilla Latte

$5.95+

HAUPIA Latte

$5.95+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.95+

Honey Lavender

$5.95+

Mayan Mocha

$5.95+

Espresso Shakes

Da Elvis Shake

$9.95

Blended Malabar Mocha Shake

$8.95

Oreo Shake

$8.95

Mocha Shake

$8.95

Peppermint Mocha Shake

$8.95

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$8.95

Latte Shake

$8.25

Cream Shakes

Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$8.25

Chai Cream Shake

$8.25

Matcha Cream Shake

$9.95

Strawberries & Cream Shake

$8.25

Pina Colada Shake

$8.25

Banana Peach Shake

$8.25

Chocolate

$8.25

Cream Shake

$8.25

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$5.25+

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.45+

Black Iced Tea

$3.25+

Loose Leaf Brewed Tea

$4.25+

Plantation Iced Tea

$3.75+

Arnold Palmer

$3.75+

Tea Latte

$4.75+

London Fog

$5.45+

Sunrise Tea

$4.45+

Other Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.50+

Chocolate Milk

$4.15+

Hot Chocolate

$4.15+

House Made Lemonade

$3.75+

Italian Soda

$4.25+

Milk

$3.50+

Sparkling Water

$2.25+

Iced Water (To Go Cup)

$1.00

Iced Water with Meal

Affogato

$7.50

Pup Cup

$2.50

Red Bull Infusion

$5.50

Retail Drinks

Big Island Booch

$6.75+Out of stock

Ever & Ever Water

$3.95

Gingerade

$4.25

Naked Juice

$4.25

Orange Juice

$5.95

Perrier

$3.95

Solti

$7.95Out of stock

Runa

$4.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

$3.95+

Arizona Green Tea

$4.50

Sambazon

$4.95Out of stock

Oribe

$4.75Out of stock

Harmless Coconut Water

$5.95

Owyn Dairy Free Milk

$3.25Out of stock

Bai

$4.25

Ginger Beer

$4.25

Synergy Kombucha

$6.75Out of stock

Vita Coco

$4.75Out of stock

Yerba Mate

$4.25

Shaka Tea

$4.25

Health-Ade Kombucha

$6.95

Red Bull

$4.25

Seasonal Drinks

Candy Cane Latte

$5.95+Out of stock

Christmas Cookie Latte

$5.95+

Gingerbread Latte

$5.95+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.95+

Pumpkin Spice Machiato

$5.95+

Smores Mocha

$5.95+

Chestnut Latte

$5.95+Out of stock

Eggnog Latte

$5.75+

Cherry Mocha

$5.95+Out of stock

Red Velvet Mocha

$5.95+

Lavender Rose Latte

$5.95+

Shamrock Mocha

$5.95+

Irish Cream Latte

$5.95+

Beach Waves

$6.25+

Kukui Latte

$5.95+

White Peach

$5.95+

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.50

Bagel w Lox

$12.95

Toasted Bagel

$4.25

Eggs Caprese

$12.95

Veggie Frittata

$12.95

Meat Frittata

$15.45

Quiche

$6.95Out of stock

Eggs Benni

$16.95

Loco Moco

$17.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.95

Eggs & Bake

$13.95

Spinach Avo Salad

$14.95

Waffles & French Toast

Waffle

$12.95

Four 3" Waffles topped with fruit selection and whip cream

French Toast

French Toast

$13.95

Two thick sweet bread slices topped with fruit selection and whipped cream

Pancake

$12.95

Sandwiches

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$15.95

Sriracha Chicken Aioli

$15.95

Turkey Pesto Melt

$15.95

Chicken Marinara

$15.95

BLTA

$15.95

Veggie Balsamic

$15.95

Turkey Club

$17.95

Bistro Burger

$16.95

Monte Cristo

$17.95

Toast

Bana o Rama Toast

$10.25

Bruschetta

$11.95

Deviled Avocado

$13.95

Spicy Avocado Toast

$11.95

Strawberry Nutella Toast

$10.25

Veggie Pesto Toast

$11.95

PB & J

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Flatbreads

Basilito

$12.45

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.95Out of stock

Falavo

$15.95

Margherita

$13.95

Tomato Basil

$13.95

Island Hummus Chips

$11.95

Pastries

Banana Bread

$6.50

Croissant

$3.95

Guava Strudel

$2.95Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.95

Chocolate Truffle Moose Cake

$6.25Out of stock

Honey Matcha Scone

$6.75Out of stock

Gluten Free Cookie

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$4.50

Rx Bar

$3.95Out of stock

Lemon Bars

$5.95

Mango

$2.95Out of stock

Bear Claw

$2.95Out of stock

Banana Bread (chocolate chip)

$6.50Out of stock

Pound Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$5.95

Butter Mochi

$5.95

Key Lime Tart

$6.50

Blueberry Scones

$5.95

Heated

Bread Pudding

$5.95

PB Cocoa Mochi

$6.50Out of stock

Pasta

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli

$18.99Out of stock

Spinach Basil Ravioli

$16.99

Extras

Butter

$0.50

Provolone Cheese

$2.00

1 Slice Gluten Free Bread

$2.00Out of stock

2 Slices Gluten Free Bread

$4.00

Banana

$1.95

Orange

$2.50

Avocado

$3.00

Cream Cheese

$2.50

Peanut Butter

$2.00

1 Slice Organic Toast

$2.00

2 Slices Organic Toast

$4.00

Jam

$1.00

Extra Fruits

$3.50

Spinach

$1.00

Oven Baked Egg

$2.00

Onion

$0.50

Capers

$0.50

Hot Water

$1.00

Breve

$2.00

Pesto

$1.50

Iced Water

$1.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Tomato

$1.00

Whipped Cream

$0.80

Aioli

$1.00

Chips

$3.00

Hummus

$4.00

Greek Yogurt

$7.50

Bacon

$3.00

Ham

$3.00

Turkey

$3.00

Chicken

$3.00

Pastrami

$3.00

Salmon

$5.50

RX Bar

$3.95

Fruit Cup

$6.50

Nutella

$2.00

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.95Out of stock

Acai

Acai Bowl

$13.95

Fruit Smoothies

Acai Smoothie

$8.25

PB&J Smoothie

$9.25

Lemon Berry Smoothie

$8.25

Very Berry Smoothie

$8.25

Banana Matcha Smoothie

$9.95

Green Summer Citrus Smoothie

$8.25

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.25

Strawberry Passion

$8.25

Strawberry

$8.25

Banana

$8.25

Banana Peanut

$8.25

Peanut Butter Cup

$8.25

Matcha Banana

$9.95

Mango Passion

$9.95

Espresso Drinks

Cafe Latte

$4.95+

Cappuccino

$4.95+

Americano

$4.25+

Flat White

$4.95+

Cortado

$3.95

Espresso con Panna

$3.95

Espresso

$3.45+

Seasonal Drinks

Candy Cane Latte

$5.95+

Cherry Mocha

$5.95+Out of stock

Chestnut Latte

$5.95+Out of stock

Christmas Cookie Latte

$5.95+

Eggnog Latte

$5.75+

Gingerbread Latte

$5.95+

Haupia Mocha

$5.95+

Irish Cream Latte

$5.95+

Kukui Latte

$5.95+

Lavender Rose Latte

$5.95+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.95+

Pumpkin Spice Machiato

$5.95+

Red Velvet Mocha

$5.95+

Salted Caramel

$5.95+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.95+

Shamrock Mocha

$5.95+

Smores Mocha

$5.95+

Toasted Marshmallow Latte

$5.95+

White Rose Latte

$5.95+

Signature Drinks

Biscotti Latte

$5.95+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.95+

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.95+

HAUPIA Latte

$5.95+

Hawaiian Honey Latte

$6.45+

Macao

$5.95+

Malabar Mocha

$5.95+

Raspberry Mocha

$5.95+

THAI Latte

$5.95+

VANILLA Latte

$5.95+

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.95+

Espresso Shakes

Da Elvis Shake

$7.95

Latte Shake

$6.95

Malabar Mocha Shake

$7.45

Mocha Shake

$7.45

Oreo Shake

$7.45

Peppermint Mocha Shake

$7.45

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$7.45

Shamrock Mocha

$7.45
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located Waterfront in Hawaii Kai Shopping Center. Indoor and Outdoor Seating.

Website

Location

377 Keahole St, Ste C5, Honolulu, HI 96825

Directions

