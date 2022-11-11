HanaPa’a Market 7192 Kalanianaole highway #E123a
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 5:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 5:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 5:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 5:45 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 5:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 5:45 pm
Restaurant info
Serving up Poke and Local Favorites Home of the Original Spicy Poke Sandwich
Location
7192 Kalanianaole highway #E123a, Honolulu, HI 96825
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Honolulu
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurant