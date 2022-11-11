  • Home
  • /
  • Honolulu
  • /
  • HanaPa’a Market - 7192 Kalanianaole highway #E123a
Restaurant header imageView gallery

HanaPa’a Market 7192 Kalanianaole highway #E123a

review star

No reviews yet

7192 Kalanianaole highway #E123a

Honolulu, HI 96825

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh TUNA Salad
FRESH AHI BOWL
POKE NACHOS

POKE BOWLS

FRESH AHI BOWL

$14.00

Previous Frozen AHI

$12.00

SHRIMP POKE BOWL

$13.00Out of stock

TAKO POKE BOWL

$13.00

IMITATION CRAB

$11.00

SALMON POKE BOWL

$15.00

Tofu Poke Bowl

$12.00

PLATE LUNCHES

SEARED AHI PLATE

$19.00

COLD GINGER CHICKEN PLATE

$17.00

MISO MUSHROOM PLATE

$16.00

L.P. CHICKEN PLATE

$16.00Out of stock

TERIYAKI CHICKEN PLATE

$16.00

FRESH POKE PLATE

$22.00

FROZEN POKE PLATE

$20.00

SHRIMP POKE PLATE

$19.00

SALMON POKE PLATE

$22.00

TAKO POKE PLATE

$18.00

GARLIC CRUSTED PLATE

$18.00

SANDWICHES

Fresh TUNA Salad

$11.00

MISO PORTOBELLO SANDWICH

$10.00

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$10.00

SPICY TUNA SANDWICH

$13.00

SEAFOOD MIX SANDWICH

$13.00

FRESH TUNA COMBO

$19.00

MISO PORTOBELLO COMBO

$18.00

CHICKEN SALAD COMBO

$18.00

SPICY TUNA COMBO

$21.00

SEAFOOD MIX COMBO

$21.00

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey Combo

$19.00

BIG SALADS

HanaPa'a Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$16.00

SIDES

POTATO SALAD

$3.25

BAG CHIPS

$3.00

KIM CHEE

$5.00

CUCUMBER KIM CHEE

$7.00

PICKLED ONIONS

$6.00

GARLIC SOY BEANS

$9.00

SPAM MUSUBI

$2.50Out of stock

PICKLED OGO

$7.00Out of stock

LOMI AHI

$9.00Out of stock

CHILI PEPPER WATER

$1.00+

POI

$1.50+Out of stock

GINGAH SPREAD MAN

$20.50Out of stock

SIDE RICE

$3.00

O'BOI NI'OI

$14.00

Sesame Bean Sprouts

$3.00

Kamaboko/Crab dip

$7.00Out of stock

Lomi Salmon

$1.25

BOILED PEANUTS

$9.00Out of stock

DRIED Ahi

$11.00

avocado

$2.00

SPECIALS

GARLIC TOFU

$8.00

SPICY POKE BOMBS

$14.00

POKE NACHOS

$14.00

Kahlua Pork Plate

$18.00Out of stock

Soup Of Day

$6.00Out of stock

Sliders

$13.00Out of stock

Ahi Avocado Burger

$13.00Out of stock

FOUNTAIN DRINK

COKE

$1.50

SPRITE

$1.50

COKE ZERO

$1.50

FANTA FRUIT PUNCH

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

LEMONADE

$1.50

N/A BOTTLED

HIGH QUALITY H20

$2.00+

SNAPPLE

$2.50

coca-cola bottle product

$3.00

coconut water

$4.00

Energy Drinks

$4.50

coffee drinks

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Diamond Head Soda

$1.50

ALOHA JUICE

$1.50

Sparkling Ice

$2.50

Protein Drink

$4.00

YooHoo

$3.00

Utensils

Paper Bag

$0.99

Disposable Fork

Disposable Knife

Disposable Spoon

Chopsticks

Extra Napkins

Paper cup

$0.25

Noms

hi candy

$4.75

haupia

haupia

$1.00

sauces

Unagi

$0.50

Garlic

$0.50

Ginger Scallion

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 5:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 5:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 5:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 5:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 5:45 pm
Restaurant info

Serving up Poke and Local Favorites Home of the Original Spicy Poke Sandwich

Website

Location

7192 Kalanianaole highway #E123a, Honolulu, HI 96825

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Island Brew Coffeehouse - Hawaii Kai
orange star4.5 • 833
377 Keahole St Honolulu, HI 96825
View restaurantnext
Māla Market
orange star5.0 • 53
333 Keahole St Ste 2B9 Honolulu, HI 96825
View restaurantnext
La Tour Cafe - AINA HAINA
orange star4.1 • 363
820 W Hind Dr #1291 Honolulu, HI 96821
View restaurantnext
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli - Waimanalo
orange star4.0 • 63
41-865 Kalanianaole Hwy Waimanalo, HI 96795
View restaurantnext
Arancino at The Kahala
orange starNo Reviews
5000 Kahala Avenue Honolulu, HI 98616
View restaurantnext
Kozo Sushi - Kahala Mall - 4618 Kilauea Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4618 Kilauea Avenue Honolulu, HI 96816
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Honolulu

Tiki's Grill & Bar
orange star4.1 • 14,290
2570 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
orange star4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Waikiki
orange star4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
53 By The Sea
orange star4.6 • 3,489
53 Ahui Street Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
orange star4.2 • 3,461
342 Seaside Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Arancino di Mare
orange star4.2 • 3,444
2552 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Honolulu
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston