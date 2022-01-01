Pearl City restaurants you'll love

Pearl City restaurants
Pearl City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Pearl City restaurants

La Tour Cafe Pearl City image

 

La Tour Cafe Pearl City

1140 Kuala St #108, Pearl City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tomato Basil Soup
House Made With Tomatoes, Basil, and a Touch of Cream
Utensils and Straws by request only
Add to your cart if you require utensils/ straws with your order.
Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Burger$10.99
Angus Steak Burger Patty, Bacon, Fresh Jalapeño, Creamy Dijon, and Cheddar on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte without sides.
More about La Tour Cafe Pearl City
Rokaru Shabu Shabu image

SHABU-SHABU • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • HOT POT • RAMEN

Rokaru Shabu Shabu

1140 Kuala St #104, Pearl City

Avg 4.1 (491 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cook-At-Home Shabu Shabu Family Kit$59.95
SPECIAL PROMOTION TAKE OUT ONLY!!
Cook-At-Home Shabu Shabu Family Kit for 2-3 Persons for $59.95 (Retail $110)
Shabu Shabu Kit is packed uncooked to share the experience at home!
Kit Includes:
Two Choices from our 17 Different Broths
One Pound of Brisket or Chuck Roll
One Pound of Pork Belly
One Vegetarian Platter
Two Orders of Rice (White or Multi-grain)
Two Orders of Noodles (Ramen or Udon)
One Pint of Strawberry Sherbet
2 Sets of our sauces included (One set includes Goma. Ponzu, Yuzu Miso)
Hamburger Steak with Brown Gravy & Onions$12.00
Homemade hamburger in our brown gravy and sweet local onions
Pork Gyoza$5.00
Pork and vegetable dumplings either deep fried or steamed to your liking
More about Rokaru Shabu Shabu
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Press

1000 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Herald ^$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
LG Daily ^
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
20pc Wings ^$18.95
20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
More about The Pizza Press
Cherry On Top image

 

Cherry On Top

1140 Kuala Street #112, Pearl City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberries$0.50
Fresh Fruit
Mochi Balls$0.50
Dry Topping
Cherries (Maraschino)$0.50
Cold Topping
More about Cherry On Top
