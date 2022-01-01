Kahului restaurants you'll love

Kahului restaurants
MY THAI MAUI image

 

MY THAI MAUI

230 Hana Highway, Kahului

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
RED CURRY$17.00
Thai Red curry has a richer and smoother flavor then other curry dishes. It is a savory, coconut-based curry made with lemongrass, galangal, and dried red chili peppers. (ALL CURRIES ARE GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE)
PAPAYA SALAD$14.00
Shredded unripe fresh green papaya, carrots, garlic, chili, tomato, peanut, Tamarind sauce. Originating from ethnic Lao people, it is eaten throughout Southeast Asia. It is known as Som Tum in Thailand and is extremely popular.
YELLOW CURRY$17.00
Potato, carrot, onion, coconut milk. Thai yellow curry is milder than other Thai curries. (ALL CURRIES ARE GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE)
FUN FACT: It is the result of British naval cuisine, disseminated across Asia in the late 19th century due to British military presence.
r.i.p.e. juice maui image

 

r.i.p.e. juice maui

60 E. Wakea Ave. #111, Kahului

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
High Mineral Vegetable Broth
Alkalized Water, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Celery, Shitake Mushroom, Leek, Parsley, Kombu, Black Pepper, Cayenne
Dream$11.00
Cucumber, Pineapple, Mint, Apple
Joy
Pineapple, Orange, Lilikoi, Grapefruit
Tante’s Island Cuisine image

 

Tante’s Island Cuisine

100 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Maui Tacos - Pu'unene Shopping Center

58 Ho'okele Street, Kahului

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
