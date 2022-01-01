Kahului restaurants you'll love
Kahului's top cuisines
Must-try Kahului restaurants
More about MY THAI MAUI
MY THAI MAUI
230 Hana Highway, Kahului
|Popular items
|RED CURRY
|$17.00
Thai Red curry has a richer and smoother flavor then other curry dishes. It is a savory, coconut-based curry made with lemongrass, galangal, and dried red chili peppers. (ALL CURRIES ARE GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE)
|PAPAYA SALAD
|$14.00
Shredded unripe fresh green papaya, carrots, garlic, chili, tomato, peanut, Tamarind sauce. Originating from ethnic Lao people, it is eaten throughout Southeast Asia. It is known as Som Tum in Thailand and is extremely popular.
|YELLOW CURRY
|$17.00
Potato, carrot, onion, coconut milk. Thai yellow curry is milder than other Thai curries. (ALL CURRIES ARE GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE)
FUN FACT: It is the result of British naval cuisine, disseminated across Asia in the late 19th century due to British military presence.
More about r.i.p.e. juice maui
r.i.p.e. juice maui
60 E. Wakea Ave. #111, Kahului
|Popular items
|High Mineral Vegetable Broth
Alkalized Water, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Celery, Shitake Mushroom, Leek, Parsley, Kombu, Black Pepper, Cayenne
|Dream
|$11.00
Cucumber, Pineapple, Mint, Apple
|Joy
Pineapple, Orange, Lilikoi, Grapefruit
More about Tante’s Island Cuisine
Tante’s Island Cuisine
100 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului
More about Maui Tacos - Pu'unene Shopping Center
Maui Tacos - Pu'unene Shopping Center
58 Ho'okele Street, Kahului