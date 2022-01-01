Hilo restaurants you'll love

Go
Hilo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hilo

Hilo's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Hilo restaurants

Scicchitano's Pizzeria image

 

Scicchitano's Pizzeria

2100 Kanoelehua Ave. Unit B-11, Hilo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
18" SCICCHITANO SPECIAL$27.00
Imported Prosciutto, Sopressata,
Pecorino Romano, Red Onion, Mozzarella,
Provolone, Topped with Arugula
18" MARGHERITA$22.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil,
Pecorino Romano
Wings (10)$15.00
Made to order, classic bone-in chicken drummets/wings fried to order
More about Scicchitano's Pizzeria
Nector Cafe image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Nector Cafe

216 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pixle$11.11
Strawberries & Whipped Cream
Create Your Own$9.99
Bubble Waffle Cone with Scoop of Ice Cream
Elffle$13.13
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about Nector Cafe
Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe image

 

Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe

374 Kinoole St, Hilo

Avg 4.3 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Bagel, Cream Cheese$3.60
Our cream cheese spread on our housemade bagels served with a slice of pineapple.
Breakfast Panini$9.85
Available all day! Scrambled eggs, on house-made focaccia bread, your choice of meat and cheese. All sandwiches are served on a house-made focaccia bread, panini style, grilled, served warm with a slice of pineapple.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini$14.00
Baked chicken breast, bacon, romaine, red bell peppers, red onion, provolone cheese, house-made ranch. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
More about Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe
Hilo Bay Cafe image

 

Hilo Bay Cafe

123 Lihiwai Street, HILO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
crab cake salad$18.00
mixed greens, shaved heart of palm, sweet cherry tomatoes, house wonton chips, three crab cakes, sweet chili mayo sauce, honey-sesame vinaigrette
bleu bay burger$18.00
8 oz grass-fed kulana beef, gorgonzola, buttered brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion
french onion soup$9.00
8 oz soup topped with crostini, swiss + provolone cheeses
More about Hilo Bay Cafe
Sweet Cane Cafe image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Sweet Cane Cafe

48 Kamana Street Suite 101, Hilo

Avg 4.6 (423 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Macadamia Nut Pesto$13.00
house made macadamia nut pesto, parmesan cheese, tomato, sprouts
Bagel Sandwich
cream cheese, avocado, tomato & alfalfa sprouts (vegan option available: garlic mac-nut spread)
Hungry Farmer$18.00
Caesar salad, roasted veggies & garlic macadamia nut sauce, two patties with melted cheese
More about Sweet Cane Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Miyos Restaurant

564 Hinano St, Hilo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Miyos Restaurant
Coco Cantina Hilo image

 

Coco Cantina Hilo

194 Kilauea Ave #105, Hilo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Coco Cantina Hilo
Restaurant banner

 

Tsunami Cafe

311 Noelani, Hilo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tsunami Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Luquin's 454

454 Manono Street, Hilo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Luquin's 454
Restaurant banner

 

Lings Chop Suey

2100 Kanoelehua Ave, Hilo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lings Chop Suey
Map

More near Hilo to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Pahoa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kamuela

No reviews yet

Waikoloa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston