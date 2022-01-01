Hilo restaurants you'll love
More about Scicchitano's Pizzeria
Scicchitano's Pizzeria
2100 Kanoelehua Ave. Unit B-11, Hilo
|Popular items
|18" SCICCHITANO SPECIAL
|$27.00
Imported Prosciutto, Sopressata,
Pecorino Romano, Red Onion, Mozzarella,
Provolone, Topped with Arugula
|18" MARGHERITA
|$22.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil,
Pecorino Romano
|Wings (10)
|$15.00
Made to order, classic bone-in chicken drummets/wings fried to order
More about Nector Cafe
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Nector Cafe
216 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo
|Popular items
|Pixle
|$11.11
Strawberries & Whipped Cream
|Create Your Own
|$9.99
Bubble Waffle Cone with Scoop of Ice Cream
|Elffle
|$13.13
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe
Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe
374 Kinoole St, Hilo
|Popular items
|Plain Bagel, Cream Cheese
|$3.60
Our cream cheese spread on our housemade bagels served with a slice of pineapple.
|Breakfast Panini
|$9.85
Available all day! Scrambled eggs, on house-made focaccia bread, your choice of meat and cheese. All sandwiches are served on a house-made focaccia bread, panini style, grilled, served warm with a slice of pineapple.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini
|$14.00
Baked chicken breast, bacon, romaine, red bell peppers, red onion, provolone cheese, house-made ranch. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
More about Hilo Bay Cafe
Hilo Bay Cafe
123 Lihiwai Street, HILO
|Popular items
|crab cake salad
|$18.00
mixed greens, shaved heart of palm, sweet cherry tomatoes, house wonton chips, three crab cakes, sweet chili mayo sauce, honey-sesame vinaigrette
|bleu bay burger
|$18.00
8 oz grass-fed kulana beef, gorgonzola, buttered brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion
|french onion soup
|$9.00
8 oz soup topped with crostini, swiss + provolone cheeses
More about Sweet Cane Cafe
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Sweet Cane Cafe
48 Kamana Street Suite 101, Hilo
|Popular items
|Macadamia Nut Pesto
|$13.00
house made macadamia nut pesto, parmesan cheese, tomato, sprouts
|Bagel Sandwich
cream cheese, avocado, tomato & alfalfa sprouts (vegan option available: garlic mac-nut spread)
|Hungry Farmer
|$18.00
Caesar salad, roasted veggies & garlic macadamia nut sauce, two patties with melted cheese
More about Tsunami Cafe
Tsunami Cafe
311 Noelani, Hilo
More about Luquin's 454
Luquin's 454
454 Manono Street, Hilo
More about Lings Chop Suey
Lings Chop Suey
2100 Kanoelehua Ave, Hilo