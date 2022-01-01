Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Hilo

Hilo restaurants
Hilo restaurants that serve curry

Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe image

 

Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe

1263 Kilauea Avenue, Hilo

Avg 4.3 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac Nut Curry Chicken Panini$14.25
House-made cranberry mac nut curry chicken salad, sliced tomatoes, romaine. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
Mac Nut Curry Chicken Salad$14.25
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, croutons, and house-made cranberry mac nut curry chicken salad.
Sweet Cane Cafe image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Sweet Cane Cafe

48 Kamana Street Suite 101, Hilo

Avg 4.6 (423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chickpea Curry
organic lettuce, cucumber, tomato, avocado, chickpea curry
Restaurant banner

 

Miyos Restaurant

564 Hinano St, Hilo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$17.00
Deep Fried Tofu Curry Rice$16.00
Vegetable Curry Rice$12.00
