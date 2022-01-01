Chicken curry in Hilo
Hilo restaurants that serve chicken curry
More about Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe
Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe
1263 Kilauea Avenue, Hilo
|Mac Nut Curry Chicken Panini
|$14.25
House-made cranberry mac nut curry chicken salad, sliced tomatoes, romaine. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
|Mac Nut Curry Chicken Salad
|$14.25
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, croutons, and house-made cranberry mac nut curry chicken salad.