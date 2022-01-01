Kihei restaurants you'll love
Kihei's top cuisines
Must-try Kihei restaurants
Southshore Grindz
2439 S. Kihei Rd. Suite 107, Maui
Popular items
Loco Moco
|$17.00
House Beef Patty, House Savory Gravy, Rice & 2 Sunny-Side-Up Eggs
Miso Garlic Scallops
|$24.00
Seared Scallops, Miso Garlic Sauce, Udon Noodles, Scallions, Sesame Seeds
Sumo Plate
|$24.00
Choose 2- Shoyu Chicken, Mochiko Chicken, Chicken Katsu, Roast Pork and Teriyaki Beef
Served with 2 scoops rice and mac salad
Honolulu Coffee
3750 Wailea Alanui Dr. #25-EW, WAILEA
Popular items
DRIP COFFEE
Lokahi blend freshly brewed
HAWAIIAN LATTE ICED
|$6.50
Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
ACAI SMOOTHIE
|$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
SMOOTHIES
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
1279 S Kihei Rd #309, Kihei
Popular items
Blue Hawaii Smoothie Bowl
|$10.95
Crafted with Almond Milk, Banana, Blue Spirulina, Mango, Pineapple, Date, and Coconut Butter. Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, and Coconut Chips.
Blue Door Bread Company
35 Auhana Rd, Kihei
Popular items
Maui Gold Pineapple and Canadian Bacon
|$20.00
Pepperoni
|$18.00
Margherita
|$16.00
Maui Brewing Company
4405 Honoapiilani Hwy #217, Lahaina
TROPICAL ICE CREAM
1913 S. Kihei Rd Unit C, KIHEI
1111 Nikkei Sushi Bar
108 Wailea Ike Dr # 1101, Wailea
Maui Tacos - Kamaole Beach Center
2411 South Kihei Road, Kihei