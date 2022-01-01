Kihei restaurants you'll love

Kihei restaurants
Toast
  • Kihei

Kihei's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Kihei restaurants

Southshore Grindz image

 

Southshore Grindz

2439 S. Kihei Rd. Suite 107, Maui

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Loco Moco$17.00
House Beef Patty, House Savory Gravy, Rice & 2 Sunny-Side-Up Eggs
Miso Garlic Scallops$24.00
Seared Scallops, Miso Garlic Sauce, Udon Noodles, Scallions, Sesame Seeds
Sumo Plate$24.00
Choose 2- Shoyu Chicken, Mochiko Chicken, Chicken Katsu, Roast Pork and Teriyaki Beef
Served with 2 scoops rice and mac salad
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

3750 Wailea Alanui Dr. #25-EW, WAILEA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DRIP COFFEE
Lokahi blend freshly brewed
HAWAIIAN LATTE ICED$6.50
Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
ACAI SMOOTHIE$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade image

SMOOTHIES

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

1279 S Kihei Rd #309, Kihei

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blue Hawaii Smoothie Bowl$10.95
Crafted with Almond Milk, Banana, Blue Spirulina, Mango, Pineapple, Date, and Coconut Butter. Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, and Coconut Chips.
Consumer pic

 

Blue Door Bread Company

35 Auhana Rd, Kihei

Avg 4.4 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Maui Gold Pineapple and Canadian Bacon$20.00
Pepperoni$18.00
Margherita$16.00
Banner pic

 

Maui Brewing Company

4405 Honoapiilani Hwy #217, Lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TROPICAL ICE CREAM image

 

TROPICAL ICE CREAM

1913 S. Kihei Rd Unit C, KIHEI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banner pic

 

1111 Nikkei Sushi Bar

108 Wailea Ike Dr # 1101, Wailea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Maui Tacos - Kamaole Beach Center

2411 South Kihei Road, Kihei

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
