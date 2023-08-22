DRINKS

Espresso Drinks

Made with our local, Kona blend of espresso. Coffee-based drinks come with
Latte

Latte

$6.50+

Served hot or over ice. Espresso and milk.

Island Latte

Island Latte

$7.95+

Macadamia with a hint of coconut

Hawaiian Honey Latte

Hawaiian Honey Latte

$8.50+

100% organic Hawaiian Honey with cinnamon.

Lava Mocha

Lava Mocha

$7.50+

Dark chocolate and sea salt caramel. Tastes like having dessert in a drink!

Americano

Americano

$4.95+

Also called a Long Black. Espresso is added to water to mimic brewed coffee.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.95

The classic beverage. Two shots total.

Mocha

Mocha

$7.50+

A delicious mix of espresso, milk, and chocolate.

Flat White

Flat White

$5.95+

Served hot. Silky steamed milk with two shots of espresso in 8 oz.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.95+

Served hot. Espresso with a combination of steamed and creamy, foamed milk. The taste of espresso is stronger in this drink compared to the latte.

Macchiato (4 oz)

$4.95

A smaller version of a cappuccino.

Piccolo (4 oz)

$4.95

A smaller version of a latte. Only served hot.

Affogato

$8.50

Our favorite kind of coffee dessert! Espresso poured over locally made gelato.

Specialty Plant-Based Drinks

Our specialty plant-based drinks. We source some of the best ingredients locally and around the world to produce delicious drinks with you in mind.
Maui Lavender Latte

Maui Lavender Latte

$8.50+

House-made vegan lavender "honey", oat milk.

Organic Hojicha Latte

$7.50+

Toasted green tea and oat milk. A nutty, delicious, and creamy tea drink.

Premium Matcha Latte

Premium Matcha Latte

$7.50+

Ceremonial green tea and oat milk.

Brewed Coffee

100% HOT Kona Coffee (12oz)

100% HOT Kona Coffee (12oz)

$5.95

100% Hot Kona Coffee (16oz)

$6.50
100% HI Cold Brew (16oz)

100% HI Cold Brew (16oz)

$6.95

Ka'ū coffee from the Big Island.

100% HI Cold Brew (20oz)

$7.50
Mauna Kea Iced Coffee (20 oz)

Mauna Kea Iced Coffee (20 oz)

$8.95

Iced Kona coffee, sea salt caramel, scoop of gelato, black lava sea salt.

Niu Cold Brew (20oz)

$8.50

Tea, Milkshake

Teas and other non-coffee beverages.
Tropical Sensation

Tropical Sensation

$6.50

Fresh guava nectar and ginger peach black tea.

Matcha-Yuzu Iced Tea (20 oz)

Matcha-Yuzu Iced Tea (20 oz)

$7.95

Served Iced. Ceremonial Matcha and Japanese citrus.

Hot Tea (16oz)

$4.50

Hot Matcha Green Tea Latte (16oz)

$6.75

Matcha Green Tea (20 oz)

$7.95

Regular milk.

Iced Tea

$4.95

Ginger Chai Latte

$6.95

Served hot. House-made ginger chai and almond milk.

Chai Latte

$6.95+

Soy milk.

Frozen Chai (20 oz)

$7.95

Island Taro (20oz)

$7.50

Coconut Milkshake

$11.50

Mac Nut Milkshake

$11.50

Frozen Kona Mocha (20 oz)

Frozen Kona Coffee! Frozen blended coffee lovers, this is for you! The perfect blend of coffee, chocolate, and a flavor of your choice. Sorry, beverages may not be made without chocolate or caffeine!
Vintage Kona Mocha

Vintage Kona Mocha

$8.95

Macadamia nut, coconut, and peaberry coffee chips.

Macadamia Nut Kona Mocha

Macadamia Nut Kona Mocha

$8.50

Macadamia Nut

Coconut Kona Mocha

Coconut Kona Mocha

$8.50

Coconut.

Banana Kona Mocha

Banana Kona Mocha

$8.50

Banana

Caramel Kona Mocha

Caramel Kona Mocha

$8.75

Caramel.

Double Kona Mocha

$8.50

Chocolate Drinks, Coffee Free

Hot Chocolate

$4.95+

Hojicha Hot White Chocolate (12oz)

$6.95

Iced Chocolate (16oz)

$4.25

Milk

$2.75+
Frozen Lava Chocolate (20oz)

Frozen Lava Chocolate (20oz)

$7.50

Dark chocolate and sea salt caramel

Coconut Cream (20oz)

$7.50Out of stock

Summer Strawberry (20oz)

$7.50Out of stock

Creamy Vanilla (20oz)

$7.50Out of stock

Island Taro (20oz)

$7.50

Smoothies

Real fruit smoothies. Made with deliciousness in mind.
Acai Smoothie (20 oz)

Acai Smoothie (20 oz)

$11.50

Acai, berries, banana, soy milk, fresh bee pollen.

Pitaya Smoothie (20 oz)

Pitaya Smoothie (20 oz)

$11.95

Pitaya, mango, pineapple, lilikoi, cold-pressed apple juice, coconut milk.

Kaua'i Smoothie (20 oz)

Kaua'i Smoothie (20 oz)

$9.75

Strawberry, banana, soy milk

Lanai Smoothie (20 oz)

Lanai Smoothie (20 oz)

$9.75

Pineapple, banana, mango, soy milk.

Bottled Water, Juice

Hot Water

$0.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Single Tea Bag

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Peace Tea

$2.95

Waiákea Water

$4.95

Extra Cup

$0.06

ACAI BOWLS

Original Acai Bowl

Base: Organic Açaí, Berries, Banana, Soy Milk. Sorry! No substitutions for the base! Toppings: Strawberry, blueberries, local banana, Big Island organic honey, organic granola.

Original Acai Bowl

$14.95

Moana Bowl

Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk.
Haupia Moana Bowl

Haupia Moana Bowl

$13.95+

Toppings : Frozen haupia cream, shaved coconut, berries, local banana, papaya, Big Island organic honey, organic granola. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk

Liliko'i Moana Bowl

Liliko'i Moana Bowl

$13.95+

Toppings : Toppings: Strawberry, papaya, local banana, fresh house-made liliko'i honey, organic granola. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk

Cacao Moana Bowl

Cacao Moana Bowl

$13.95+

Toppings : Wailua cacao nibs, blackberries, papaya, house-made almond butter, Big Island organic raw white honey, organic granola, hemp seeds. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk

Waialua Moana Bowl

Waialua Moana Bowl

$13.95+

Toppings: Wailua dark chocolate, Big Island cacao nibs, house-made coconut peanut butter, local banana, strawberry, seasonal berries, granola, Big Island organic raw white honey. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk.

Yogurt and Papaya Bowl

Yogurt + Papaya

$11.95

Non-fat Greek yogurt, local papaya, berries, local banana, local pineapple, organic granola, and Big Island organic honey topped with Mānoa bee pollen.

Papaya + Almond Butter Boat With Regular Granola

$11.95

Local papaya, house-made almond butter, gluten-free granola, and Big Island organic, raw white honey. Served with local banana, berries, and Wailua cacao nibs, goji berries

Fruit Cup

$6.95