Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Maui

337 Reviews

$

1279 S Kihei Rd #309

Kihei, HI 96753

Popular Items

Cacao Energy

Cacao Energy

$15.00

Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry & Blueberry, and Maca Powder. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Raw Cacao Nibs, Coconut Chips, Honey, and Cacao Custard.

Classic Lemonade

Blue Hawaii Smoothie Bowl

Blue Hawaii Smoothie Bowl

$15.00

Crafted with Almond Milk, Banana, Blue Spirulina, Mango, Pineapple, Date, and Coconut Butter. Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, and Coconut Chips.

FOOD

Gourmet Bowls

Blue Hawaii Smoothie Bowl

Blue Hawaii Smoothie Bowl

$15.00

Crafted with Almond Milk, Banana, Blue Spirulina, Mango, Pineapple, Date, and Coconut Butter. Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, and Coconut Chips.

Cacao Energy

Cacao Energy

$15.00

Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry & Blueberry, and Maca Powder. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Raw Cacao Nibs, Coconut Chips, Honey, and Cacao Custard.

Cold Brew Crave

Cold Brew Crave

$15.00

Crafted with Cold Brew Iced Coffee, Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut Chips, Raw Cacao Nibs, Roasted Macadamia Nuts, Honey, and Coffee Custard.

King's Bowl

King's Bowl

$15.00

Crafted with Coconut Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Coconut Peanut Butter. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Coconut Chips, Cacao Nibs, and Honey.

Original Acai

Original Acai

$13.00

Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Honey.

Superfruit Pitaya

Superfruit Pitaya

$15.00

Crafted with Coconut Water, Pitaya, Banana, and Pineapple. Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Coconut Chips, and Honey.

Healthy Bites

Chili Lime Avocado

Chili Lime Avocado

$9.00

Multi Grain Toast topped with Avocado, Chili Flakes, Sea Salt, and Lime Juice

Coconut Peanut Butter

Coconut Peanut Butter

$9.00

Multi Grain Toast topped with Coconut Peanut Butter, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Organic Coconut Chips, and Local Honey.

Egg + Avocado

Egg + Avocado

$9.00

Multi Grain Toast topped with Avocado, Sea Salt, Hard Boiled Egg, and Everything Seasoning

Lilikoi Butter

Lilikoi Butter

$9.00

Multi Grain Toast topped with Lilikoi Butter, Strawberry, and Macadamia Nuts

Micro Greens Avocado

Micro Greens Avocado

$9.00

Multi Grain Toast topped with Avocado, Micro Greens, Tomato, and Sea Salt

Meal Deals

Gourmet Bowl + 16oz Lemonade

$19.00
Toast + 16oz Lemonade

Toast + 16oz Lemonade

$13.00

DRINKS

Lemonades

Blue Hawaii Lemonade

Blue Hawaii Lemonade

Butterfly Mojito Lemonade

Butterfly Mojito Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

Craft Your Own Lemonade

Ginger Pineapple Lemonade

Ginger Pineapple Lemonade

Hawaiian Tea Lemonade

Hawaiian Tea Lemonade

Lava Flow Lemonade

Lava Flow Lemonade

Lavender Blackberry Lemonade

Lavender Blackberry Lemonade

Mango Colada Lemonade

Mango Colada Lemonade

Mango Pineapple Lemonade

Mango Pineapple Lemonade

Passion Strawberry Lemonade

Passion Strawberry Lemonade

PLG Lemonade

PLG Lemonade

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade

Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade

Watermelon Basil Lemonade

Watermelon Basil Lemonade

Coffee & Tea

Blue Hawaii Cold Brew

Blue Hawaii Cold Brew

Cold Brew Iced Coffee with Housemade Vanilla Syrup, Blue Majik, and Coconut Milk

Coconut Cold Brew

Coconut Cold Brew

Cold Brew Iced Coffee with Housemade Coconut Creamer

Original Cold Brew Coffee

Original Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

Passion Black Tea

Passion Black Tea

Iced Tea is served unsweetened

Tropical Hot Teas

Tropical Hot Teas

Tropical Passionberry Green Tea

Tropical Passionberry Green Tea

Iced Tea is served unsweetened

Wow Wow Hawaiian Hot Coffee

Wow Wow Hawaiian Hot Coffee

Organic Hot Coffee

Superfood Raw Smoothies

Blue Hawaii Smoothie

Blue Hawaii Smoothie

Crafted with Almond Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Butter, Date, and Blue Spirulina.

Kid's

Kid's

Crafted with Almond Milk, Banana, Mango, Organic Strawberry, and Honey.

Sunrise

Sunrise

Crafted with Coconut Water, Strawberry, Pineapple, Banana, and Coconut Puree.

Uncle's Acai

Uncle's Acai

Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Blueberry, and Honey

GRAB'N GO

Non-Refrigerated

100% Kona Coffee

100% Kona Coffee

$30.00

100% Kona Coffee | Medium Roast. 9oz Bag of Whole Beans.

Kona Blend

Kona Blend

$20.00

Kona Blend - 10% Kona Coffee | Medium Roast. 9 oz Bag of Whole Beans

Laura's Gourmet Granola

$16.99

All Natural - Gluten Free - Dairy Free - Soy Free - Trans Fat Free

MERCHANDISE

Retail

Air Freshener - Coconut

Air Freshener - Coconut

Air Freshener - Pineaple

Air Freshener - Pineaple

Face Mask

Face Mask

Hat - Aloha Faux Leather

Hat - Aloha Faux Leather

Hat - Lemon Snap Back

Hat - Lemon Snap Back

$20.00

Hat - Tropical Dad
$27.00

Lip Balm

Lip Balm

$2.00+

Lip Balm with SPF 15

No Ka Oi T-Shirt

No Ka Oi T-Shirt

$25.00+

White T-shirt, Unisex fit

Notes

Shaka

$30.00

Sunset Men's T-Shirt
$25.00

Sunset Palms T-Shirt

Sunset Palms T-Shirt

Black T-Shirt, Unisex Fit

Surfboard

Tote - Aloha

Tote - Aloha

Tote - Aloha Wide

Tote - Aloha Wide

$15.00+

Aloha Canvas Tote. Comes with black handles or green handles.

Tote - Good Vibes Only

Tote - Good Vibes Only

Tote - Local

Tote - Local

Tote - On The Beach

Tote - On The Beach

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Toast, Smoothies and Locally Brewed Cold Brew on tap. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1279 S Kihei Rd #309, Kihei, HI 96753

Directions

