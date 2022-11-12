  • Home
  Kihei
  Maui Ono Donuts - 1819 South Kihei Road
Maui Ono Donuts 1819 South Kihei Road

No reviews yet

1819 South Kihei Road

Kihei, HI 96753

Popular Items

Chocolate Donut
Maple Donut
Favorite 5 - Box of Donuts

Donuts

Chocolate Donut

Chocolate Donut

$3.50

Delicious Original Cake Donut with Chocolate Frosting and Various Toppings

Vanilla Donut

Vanilla Donut

$3.50

Delicious Original Cake Donut with Original Vanilla Frosting and Various Toppings

Plain Donut

Plain Donut

$3.50

Delicious Original Cake Donut with No Frosting and Various Toppings

Maple Donut

Maple Donut

$3.50

Delicious Original Cake Donut with Maple Frosting

Strawberry Donut

Strawberry Donut

$3.50

Delicious Original Cake Donut with Strawberry Frosting

Favorite 5 - Box of Donuts

Favorite 5 - Box of Donuts

$16.00

An Assortment of Our Best Sellers - Maple with Churro, Chocolate with Mac Nut, Vanilla with Oreo, Strawberry with Rainbow Sprinkles, and a Plain Donut with our Famous Churro Seasoning.

Ono Dozen - Box of Donuts

Ono Dozen - Box of Donuts

$33.00

12 of our Bestsellers. Maple Churro, Chocolate Mac Nut, Vanilla Oreo, Strawberry Rainbow, Plain Churro, Chocolate Rainbow, Maple Mac Nut, Strawberry Oreo, Vanilla with Churro, a Plain Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla and a Plain Maple.

Beverages

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00
Green Tea

Green Tea

$4.00
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$5.00
Strawberry MYLK

Strawberry MYLK

$5.00

Vanilla Soymilk with Ono Strawberry Flavoring

Chocolate MYLK

Chocolate MYLK

$5.00

Vanilla Soymilk with Ono Dark Cocoa Powder

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Maui Ono Donuts is about bringing our deliciously whimsical Plant Based donuts to the most beautiful place in the world.

Website

Location

1819 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI 96753

Directions

