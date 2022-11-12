Maui Ono Donuts 1819 South Kihei Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info
Maui Ono Donuts is about bringing our deliciously whimsical Plant Based donuts to the most beautiful place in the world.
Location
1819 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI 96753
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Maui Tacos- Kamaole Beach Center Kehei
No Reviews
2411 South Kihei Road Kihei, HI 96753
View restaurant