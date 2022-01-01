  • Home
IZAKAYA GENBE 1280 South Kihei Road suite 120

No reviews yet

1280 South Kihei Road

Kihei, HI 96753

Popular Items

TONKOTSU Ramen
GYOZA
KARAAGE

Monthly Special

*It doesn't come any side.(By Itself)
Garlic Chili Tofu

Garlic Chili Tofu

$8.00

4pcs cold tofu topped crunch garlic and hot sauce and green onion

Softshell Crab Karaage

Softshell Crab Karaage

$15.00

deep fried 2pcs softshell crab with daikon oroshi ponzu sauce

Kaki Fry

$15.00
Chicken Teriyaki DON

Chicken Teriyaki DON

$18.00

rice topped pan-fried chicken and onion with original teriyaki sauce, green onion,sesame seed

Cold Appetizer

*It doesn't come any side.(By Itself)
EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$6.00

Boiled soybean

TAKOWASABI

TAKOWASABI

$6.00

Seasoned raw octopus with WASABI

Homemade POKE

Homemade POKE

$12.00

5oz Homemade POKE with Seaweed salad, sesame seed, and Green onion

Hot Cucumber Salad

Hot Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Hot Appetizer

*It doesn't come any side.(By Itself)
KARAAGE

KARAAGE

$10.00

Seasoned deep-fried chicken thigh 6pcs with original sweet soysauce,chili mayonnaise *NOT Included any side

GYOZA

GYOZA

$9.00

Pan-fried pork and vegetable gyoza 6pcs served with gyoza sauce *NOT Included any side

TAKOYAKI

TAKOYAKI

$9.00

Octopus dumpling 8pcs topped with brown sauce ,mayonnaise,bonito flakes,seaweed

AGEDASHI TOFU

AGEDASHI TOFU

$8.00

Deep fried tofu 4pcs with hot dash soup, green onion, bonito,ginger

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

Shrimp tempura 6pcs with original tempura sauce *NOT Included any side

Sweet Chili Shrimp

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp tempura 6pcs with sweet chili sauce *NOT Included any side

Shrimp Mayo

Shrimp Mayo

$14.00

Shrimp tempura 6pcs with garlic mayo sauce *NOT Included any side

Spicy Garlic Fries

Spicy Garlic Fries

$7.00

Fries with cajun,spicy,garlic seasoning

Signature Dishes

*It doesn't come any side.(By Itself)
OKONOMIYAKI

OKONOMIYAKI

$18.00

Grilled mixed okonomiyaki batter,cabbage,red ginger,pork belly topped with brown sauce,mayonnaise,bonito flake,seaweed

MODANYAKI

MODANYAKI

$21.00

Grilled mixed okonomiyaki batter,cabbage,red ginger,pork belly,egg noodle topped with brown sauce,mayonnaise,bonito flake,seaweed

Noodles

TONKOTSU Ramen

TONKOTSU Ramen

$15.00

Tonkotsu pork broth*contain milk,egg noodle,homemade stewed pork belly green onion,takana pickles,red ginger

MISO Ramen

MISO Ramen

$15.00

Miso and pork broth,egg noodle, mince pork,corn,green onion,bok choy

Beef UDON

Beef UDON

$16.00

Original udon soup*contain fish stock,udon noodle,stewed beef brisket and onion green onion,fish cake

YAKISOBA

YAKISOBA

$15.00

Stir-fried egg noodle,pork belly,cabbage,onion with brown sauce topped bonito flake,seaweed

**Plain** UDON

$8.00

Original udon soup*contain fish stock,udon noodle

**Plain** TONKOTSU Ramen

$8.00

**Plain** MISO Ramen

$8.00

Rice bowl

GYU DON

GYU DON

$18.00

Rice topped stewed beef brisket and onion with dashi and soysauce stock, red ginger

[PORK]KATSU DON

[PORK]KATSU DON

$18.00

Rice topped chicken or pork katsu,egg with dashi and soysauce stock,green onion red ginger

[CHICKEN]KATSU DON

[CHICKEN]KATSU DON

$18.00

Rice topped chicken or pork katsu,egg with dashi and soysauce stock,green onion red ginger

OYAKO DON

OYAKO DON

$16.00

Rice topped chicken bits,egg with dashi and soysauce stock,green onion

POKE DON

POKE DON

$18.00

Rice topped tuna , hamachi or salmon , classic or spicy mayo with seaweed salad,cucumber salad,laver,sesame seed

POKE DON Special

POKE DON Special

$30.00

Rice topped tuna , hamachi or salmon , classic or spicy mayo and salmon roe(ikura) with seaweed salad,cucumber salad,laver sesame seed

KAKUNI DON

KAKUNI DON

$18.00

Rice topped stewed pork 2pcs and seasoned egg with mayonnaise , green onion,sesame seed,laver

IKURA DON

IKURA DON

$34.00

Rice topped overflowing ikura(salmon roe)

Dessert

with azuki,kinako,brown sugar syrup
Homemade Cream Brulee

Homemade Cream Brulee

$4.00

Calamelized

Homemade Matcha pudding

Homemade Matcha pudding

$4.00

with brown sugar syrup

WARABIMOCHI

WARABIMOCHI

$7.00

with azuki,kinako,brown sugar syrup

Matcha Green Tea Cheese Cake

Matcha Green Tea Cheese Cake

$6.00

with azuki,brown sugar syrup

Side

*It doesn't come any side.(By Itself)

Rice

$3.50

6oz

Tofu Miso Soup

$4.00

8oz Bonito and kelp stock,Miso,Seaweed,tofu,green onion

Pork Katsu

$9.00

*NOT Included any side

Chicken Katsu

$9.00

*NOT Included any side

1pc Seasoned Egg

$3.00

KAKUNI CHASHU

$6.00

*NOT Included any side

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Tonkotsu Ramen Soup

$5.00

16oz *NOT included any ingredients

Miso Ramen Soup

$5.00

16oz *NOT included any ingredients

UDON Soup

$5.00

16oz*NOT included any ingredients

Spicy Red Bomb

$2.00

Stewed Beef

$8.00

*NOT Included any side

Mince Pork

$5.00

Fish Cake

$1.00

Ramen Noodle

$3.00

UDON Noodle

$3.00

KARAAGE Sauce

$0.50

Chili Mayo

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

POKE Classic Sauce

$0.50

Tartar sauce

$0.50

Beverages

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

GINGER ALE

$3.50

YUZU SODA

$4.50

OOLONG TEA

$3.50

ICE GREEN TEA

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

APPLE JUICE

$4.50

Utensil for TO-GO

Chopstick

Spoon

Fork

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

IRASSYAIMASE!! WE ARE JAPANESE IZAKAYA RESTAURANT!! Our menu is “A la carte” (does not come with rice or any side) You can build your favorite. “IZAKAYA”is Japanese style tavern. You can enjoy and share “Eating” “Drinking” “Talking” Please find your favorite!!

Website

Location

1280 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI 96753

Directions

