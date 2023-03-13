Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

White Guava Cafe

No reviews yet

50 E Puainako St

Suite 102

Hilo, HI 96720

FOOD

Burgers

Hamburger 2

$14.00

Cheeseburger 2

$14.00

bacon burger 2

$16.00

Teri Burger 2

$14.00

Bork Burger 2

$13.00

Portuguese Burger 2

$13.00

Baby back burger 2

$13.00

kim chee burger 2

$13.00Out of stock

Ahi burger 2

$15.00Out of stock

Dim sum burger 2

$13.00

Swedish Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Patty melt

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey sanwich

$13.00Out of stock

patele burger 2

$13.00

corned beef/pastrami

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled cheese 1

$11.00

Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

chicken breast

$15.00

Impossible

$14.00

Pesto

$14.00Out of stock

banger

$14.00Out of stock

Brats

$14.00Out of stock

chicken patty 2

$12.00Out of stock

breakfast burger

$13.00Out of stock

blt

$13.00Out of stock

tuna sand

$13.00Out of stock

brisket sand

$14.00Out of stock

tuna melt

$13.00Out of stock

katsu burger

$14.00

teri chicken burger

$13.00

Entrees

Chicken 2

$16.00+

Fried Tofu 2

$16.00+

fried mushrooms 2

$15.00+

brisket

$16.00Out of stock

pork 2

$17.00+

dino nuggs 1

$8.00

fish 2

$19.00

Vegan curry 2

$15.00

duroc pork steak 2

$16.00Out of stock

Ribeye steak 3

$27.00+

Combo 2

$10.00

Shiitake chili 2

$15.00

loco 2

$14.00+

buffet

$20.00

Hamburger steak 2

$16.00

Tofu steak

$15.00Out of stock

zoodles

$16.00Out of stock

mac and cheese 1

$9.00

broccoli 2

$15.00

donburi 2

$14.00+

bolonagase 2

$14.00Out of stock

corn dogs

$9.00

Braised Beef

$15.00

lamb chops

$20.00

Sides

side fries

$7.00

garlic fries

$7.50

side fried mushrooms full order

$9.00

cheese fries

$7.50

potato mac salad

$3.50

side salad

$4.00

rice

$3.50

soup

$3.50

dressing bottle

$5.00

Sweet pot

$3.50

Ulu

$3.50

side chicken full size

$9.00

carrots and cuks

$4.00

lilikoi cream cheese 8oz

$6.00

side sauteed mushroom full size hamakua

$9.00

side TOFU full size

$9.00

stuffed mushrooms

$9.00

side sauteed mushrooms full size white

$9.00

side broccoli fried

$8.00

Malasada

$6.00

Salads

Large Lunch Salad

$21.00

Regular Salad

$15.00

small salad

$11.00

side salad

$4.00

Desserts

Peaches and cream

$6.00

pecan pie

$7.00

strawberry cream

$7.00

peanutbutter pie

$6.00

Custard Pie

$6.00

French Silk Chocolate Pie

$7.00

Banana Cream Pie

$7.00

Lilikoi Cheesecake

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Mango Haupia

$5.00

Sweet Potato Haupia Pie

$7.00

Brownies

$5.00

Ny cheesecake

$7.00

PPP personal pan pie

$8.00+

Chocolate haupia

$6.00

Guava chiffon

$6.00

Lemon meringue

$7.00

Creme brulee

$7.00

Strawberry Chiffon

$7.00

Apple Crumb Pie

$7.00

Pumpkin pie slice

$4.00

Pecan pie slice

$4.00

9 pie

$14.00

9 I ch pecan

$16.00

banana bread

$9.00

Pine Cake

$5.00

Apple Spice Cake

$6.00

Platter

chicken

$9.00

rib eye 8oz

$18.00

salads

$5.00

starches

$3.50

vegetarian items

$7.00+

bowls

chicken

$7.00+

fish

$7.00+

tofu

$7.00+

mushrooms

$7.00+

breakfast

bacon and eggs

$15.00

spam and eggs

$15.00

BIRN

$13.00

buffet

buffet

$20.00

DRINK

Soda

Coke

$2.50+

Sprite

$2.50+

Coke Zero

$2.50+

Ginger Ale

$2.50+

Root Beer

$2.50+

20 oz Coke

$2.75

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.75

20 oz Sprite

$2.75

20 oz Coke Zero

$2.75

20 oz Dasani

$2.75

Yellow Powerade

$2.75

Blue Powerade

$2.75

Red Powerade

$2.75

Monster

$3.50

Monster (low- cal)

$3.50

Monster pineapple

$3.50

monster aussie lemon

$3.50

20 oz dr pepper

$2.75

coke special ed

$3.00

monster watermelon

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Coffee

Regular

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Deathwish (no refills)

$5.00

Siphon

$10.00

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Green Tea (hot)

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Sparklers

Calamanci lilikoi

$3.00+

Hot Cocoa

Hot cocoa

$2.50

beer and wine

MAUI

$4.00

KONA

$4.00

GLASS

BOTTLE

big island brew

$11.00+

corona

$4.00

heinekin

$4.00

heineken light

$4.00

budwiser

$4.00

bud light

$4.00

michelobe ultra

$4.00

stella

$4.00

ROUGE chocolate stout

$5.00

ROUGE SOBA ale

$4.00

truly punch

$4.00

dead guy ale ROUGE

$4.00

guinnes

$4.00

SPECIALS

Daily

Loco Moco

$13.00

Borcho Burger

$20.00

Teri S. Awesome Burger

$19.00

Bork Plate

$14.00

Bork in my Belly

$14.00

Lokahi Burger

$14.00

top sirloin

$16.00

MERCHANDISE

SHIRTS

S

$22.00

M

$22.00

L

$22.00

XL

$23.00

2x

$24.00

3x

$24.00

4x

$25.00

Gift Certificate

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

Cups

Mug

$10.00

Cups

$10.00

25 gift c

25

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
We hope that White Guava Cafe becomes a constant in Hilo, a place that brings people together, and a place where fond memories can be made.

50 E Puainako St, Suite 102, Hilo, HI 96720

