Burgers
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
White Guava Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We hope that White Guava Cafe becomes a constant in Hilo, a place that brings people together, and a place where fond memories can be made.
Location
50 E Puainako St, Suite 102, Hilo, HI 96720
