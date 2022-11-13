Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sweet Cane Cafe

423 Reviews

$$

48 Kamana Street Suite 101

Hilo, HI 96720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Avocado Sandwich
Acai Bowl
Smoky Taro

Smoothies

Acai Smoothie

$8.00+

acai, blueberry, banana

Blue Crush

$8.00+

blueberry, banana, coconut cream

Blueberry Buzz

$8.00+

blueberry, coffee, half n half

Cedric Smoothie

$11.00+

If you know, you know.

Chocolate Crave

$8.00+

banana, peanut butter, cacao

Coconut Matcha

$8.00+

coconut cream, matcha, vanilla

Coconut MOCHA

$8.00+

coconut cream, coffee, cacao

Durian Cacao

$11.00+

Go Green

$8.00+

kale, parsley, banana, liliko'i

Hawaiian Supaman

$8.00+

taro, banana, macadamia nut butter

Holy Cacao

$8.00+

coconut cream, cacao, reishi

Jackfruit

$8.00+

jackfruit, coconut cream

Mango Bliss

$8.00+

mango, strawberry, liliko'i

Nutty Treat

$8.00+

pumpkin, banana, peanut butter, coconut cream

Pina Colada

$8.00+

pineapple, coconut cream

Pitaya Smoothie

$8.00+

dragonfruit, strawberry, banana

Protein Shake

$8.00+

avocado, banana, hemp & pea protein, macadamia nut milk

Spice It Up

$8.00+

mango, turmeric, ginger

Spirulina Zing

$8.00+

banana, pineapple, spirulina, macadamia nut milk

Strawberry Lassi

$8.00+

strawberry, banana, yogurt

Turmeric Mylk

$8.00+

macadamia nut milk, turmeric, black pepper, cinnamon

Vanilla Shake

$8.00+

banana, vanilla, half n half

Immune Boosts

Healing Greens

$5.00

moringa, parsley, cane juice

Noni Shot

$5.00Out of stock

noni, lemon, cane juice

Wellness Shot

$5.00

turmeric, ginger, cayenne, noni, lemon, liliko'i

Wellness PINT

$18.00

Same as shot, in a pint jar to last you the week

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.50+

French Press

$4.00

Cold Brew Blends

$7.50+

Iced TEA

$4.50+

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$12.00+

Pitaya Bowl

$12.00+

Sandwiches

On house made bread

Avocado Sandwich

$13.00

avocado, cheddar cheese, tomato, carrot, sprouts

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

havarti cheese, roasted veggies, tomato

Macadamia Nut Pesto

$13.00

house made macadamia nut pesto, parmesan cheese, tomato, sprouts

Mediterranean Sandwich

$13.00

house made hummus, house made macadamia nut pesto, cucumber, avocado, lettuce

Spicy Pickled Pepper

$13.00

avocado, house made pickled peppers, tomato, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts & garlic macadamia nut spread

Bagel Sandwich

cream cheese, avocado, tomato & alfalfa sprouts (vegan option available: garlic mac-nut spread)

Burgers

On house made whole wheat bun

Smoky Taro

$15.00

house made taro patty, cheddar cheese, tomato, carrot, sprouts, taronaise

Chipotle Black Bean

$15.00

house made black bean patty, cheddar cheese, tomato, carrot, sprouts, taronaise

Caprese Chickpea

$15.00

house made chickpea patty, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pesto

Signature Dishes

Cassava Pizza

$18.00

shredded cassava crust (yes, GF)

Hungry Farmer

$18.00

Caesar salad, roasted veggies & garlic macadamia nut sauce, two patties with melted cheese

Poke Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

seasonal vegetarian poke (taro, sweet potato, and/or 'ulu)

Poi Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

house made poi topped with sauerkraut and avocado

Raw Nori Wrap

$12.00

avocado, sauerkraut, carrots and sprouts with macadamia nut spread, wrapped in nori

Taco Tuesday

$15.00Out of stock

Only on Tuesdays, like it says

Fritters

$6.00

Cassava, or any of the burger patties, ala carte

Buckwheat & Oat Pancakes

$15.00

Best pancakes in town, no bias:)

Salads

Organic Veggies to keep you healthy

Farm Fare

$6.00+

organic lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & sprouts, with a side of house made sauerkraut & papaya seed salad dressing

Caesar

$6.00+

organic lettuce tossed in caesar style dressing served with cucumber and topped with house made croutons (vegan)

Chickpea Curry

$14.00+

organic lettuce, cucumber, tomato, avocado, chickpea curry

Kale Lover

$14.00+

garden fresh organic kale, quinoa, carrots, Puna Goat cheese, red onion & toasted sunflower seeds tossed with a lemon vinaigrette

Keiki Menu

KIDS meals

KEIKI Fruit & Yogurt Bowl

$8.00

KEIKI Grilled Cheese

$8.00

just cheese and tomato

KEIKI PB & J

$8.00

Keiki Pancakes

$10.00

KEIKI Poi Bowl

$8.00

Soup

House made daily

Soup of the day

$7.50+Out of stock

Veggie Lentil Curry

$7.50+Out of stock

Pumpkin Bisque

$7.50+

'Ulu Chowder

$7.50+Out of stock

Toast

Buttered Toast

$2.50

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Hummus Toast

$4.00

Plain Toast

$2.00

Pumpkin Pie, PRE-ORDER only

House made pumpkin pie. Gluten Free & Vegan & Delicious. Pies are made to order, please allow 48 hours for pick up.

Pumpkin Pie

$32.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sweet Cane Cafe is a family run farm to table experience. We offer island fresh smoothies, açaí bowls, coffee, and elixirs as well as a full vegetarian breakfast and lunch menu. Our speciality is fresh pressed cane juice - by itself or with a splash of liliko'i (passionfruit) - always delicious. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

48 Kamana Street Suite 101, Hilo, HI 96720

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Cane Cafe image
Sweet Cane Cafe image
Sweet Cane Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Short n Sweet Bakery Cafe
orange star4.3 • 280
1263 Kilauea Avenue Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Hilo Bay Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
123 Lihiwai Street HILO, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Nector Cafe
orange star4.0 • 23
216 Kamehameha Ave Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
White Guava Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
50 E Puainako St Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hilo

Short n Sweet Bakery Cafe
orange star4.3 • 280
1263 Kilauea Avenue Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Nector Cafe
orange star4.0 • 23
216 Kamehameha Ave Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hilo
Pahoa
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kamuela
review star
No reviews yet
Waikoloa
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Kailua Kona
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston