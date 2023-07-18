Breakfast

Breakfast

Two Eggs with Choice of Meat

$16.95

Meat options: bacon, turkey bacon, ham, spam, sausage (Portuguese, link, pineapple)

Bacon Cheeseburger Omelet

$16.95

Ground beef, bacon, tomatoes, onions, & cheddar jack cheese

Numba Juan Omelet

$16.95

Chorizo, Ortega chilies, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado (when available)

Volcano Omelet

$16.95

Mushroom, tomatoes, bell peppers, cheddar jack, swiss, salsa, and avocado (when available)

Portuguese & Ham Combo Omelet

$16.95

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, provolone cheese, topped with brown gravy

12 Oz Rib Eye Steak & Eggs

$23.95

7 Oz Guy's Sausage Ring & Eggs

$17.95

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$16.95

Kalua Hash and Eggs

$16.95

Our specialty

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.95

Two eggs & country gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.95

Breakfast Sides

+ Veggies

$0.75

7 Oz Guy's Sausage Ring

$8.95

Egg Whites

$1.75

French Fries in Place of Rice Up Charge

$1.50

Half Papaya

$3.95

Side Meat

$6.95

Meat in Omelet

$1.50

One Egg

$2.25

Side Country Gravy

$2.95

Side Hashbrowns

$3.95

SINGLE Pancake

$5.95

Toast

$1.95

Two Scoop Rice

$1.95

Whole Banana

$1.95

Side Brown Gravy

$2.95

For the Keiki 0 Ka 'Aina

Keiki Pancake, Egg & Meat

$7.95

Keiki Chicken Nuggets & French Fries

$7.95

Keiki Beef Stew Bowl & Egg

$7.95

Keiki Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$7.95

Keiki Saimin With Spam & Uzumaki

$7.95

House Favorites

12 Oz Skinny Ass Ribeye Steak

$22.95

With garlic butter and grilled onions

Pulehu Lamb Ribs

$22.95

It's baaaad! You'll be back for more

Pulehu Beef Short Ribs

$19.95

Lechon

$18.95

Crispy roast pork belly with tomatoes, onions, & patis sauce

Mento Bento

$19.95

Kalbi, chicken cutlet, ahi poke, spam, uzumaki, & takuan

Korean Mixed Plate

$20.95

Kalbi, Korean chicken, Korean pork, Kim chee, and mac salad

Fried Saimin

$16.95

Deluxe Fried Saimin

$18.95

House Specialty

Banana Macadamia Nut Pancake Set

$13.95

Belgian Waffle

$10.95

Golden brown waffle

Haupia Pancakes Set

$13.95

Macadamia Nut Pancakes Set

$11.95

Punalu'u Sweet Bread French Toast

$12.95

REG. PANCAKE SET

$10.95

Side Order Haupia Sauce

$4.95

Single Banana Macadamia Nut Pancake

$6.50

Single Haupia Pancake

$6.50

Single Macadamia Nut Pancake

$6.50

SINGLE PANCAKE

$5.95

Specialty Pancakes

$13.95

Specialty Waffles

$12.95

Loco Mocos

Hawaiian Style Loco Moco

$15.95

White rice topped with two hamburger patties, grilled onions, two eggs & brown gravy...ono!

Chicken Cutlet Loco Moco

$15.95

White rice topped with chicken cutlet, grilled onions, two eggs & brown gravy

Da Big Mok

$16.95

White rice topped with spam, Portuguese sausage, link sausage, two eggs & brown gravy

Da Tita Mok

$16.95

Fried rice topped with chicken cutlet, hamburger patty, spam, two eggs & brown gravy

Mok-A-Sauras

$17.95

Fried rice topped with spam, chicken cutlet, kalua pork, hamburger patty, two eggs & brown gravy

Manini Kine Breakfast

Lite Breakfast

$11.95

One egg, choice of meat, rice, or hashbrown, or toast, or single pancake or papaya

Sides

Side Of Whip Cream

$0.50

FRIED RICE SIDE

$3.95

TOSSED SALAD SIDE

$4.95

MAC SALAD

$2.95

Broccoli

$2.50

Baked Potato

$2.50

Side Aioli

$0.75

1Lb Mac Salad

$8.25

(1) Scoop Side Rice

$1.25

TO GO OPTIONS

SHARE CHARGE

$3.95

TO GO BAG

$0.25

SML CLAM SHELL

$0.25

BIG CONTAINER

$0.50

Beverages N/A

Beverages

Coffee

$2.95

With two free refills

Coke

$2.95

Cup of Water

$1.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Fruit Punch

$2.95

Hot Cocoa

$2.25

With whipped cream

Hot Green Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.95

Lipton Tea

$2.25

Mauna Kea Iced Coffee

$3.95

Milk Large

$2.95

Milk Small

$2.25

Orange Juice Large

$2.95

Orange Juice Small

$2.25

Passion Berry Iced Tea

$3.95

Passion Orange Guava Large

$2.95

Passion Orange Guava Small

$2.25

Rootbeer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

WATER BOTTLE

$2.85

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Lava Flow

$6.95

Pina colada & strawberry

Mocha Java Slide

$6.95

Mocha, banana, ice cream & chocolate syrup

Auana

$6.95

Mango, strawberry, garnish with cherry

Shakes

Shakes

$6.95

Desserts

Tropical Dream Ice Cream

Chocolate Macnut

$7.95

Tahitian Vanilla

$7.95

Mud Pie

$7.95

Mint Chocolate Chip

$7.95

Seasonal Flavor

$7.95

Cakes & Pies

Chantilly Cake

$7.95

Strawberry Bavarian

$7.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.95

Served warm with vanilla ice cream

Liliko'i Supreme Pie

$8.95

Peach Pie

$7.95

Bread Pudding

$7.95

6” Peach Tart

$12.50

Double Crusted Banana

$8.95

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER BANANA PIE

$8.95

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Milkshake

Chocolate

$6.95

Vanilla

$6.95

Strawberry

$6.95

Onolicious

Banana Split

$9.95

Kilauea Sundae

$8.95

Dessert Of The Week

SUMMER MANGO BAR

$12.95

PEAR BAR WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM

$12.95

Dinner

Starters & Salads

Large Basket of French Fries

$11.95

Garlic Parmesan French Fries Basket

$11.95

Onion Ring Tower

$13.95

Oriental Chicken Salad

$16.95

With crispy wonton

House Special Salad

$16.95

Fresh garden salad with wontons and choice of garlic chicken, Korean chicken, or Kalbi

Ahi Poke Nachos

$18.95

Tomatoes, avocado, furikake, sweet wasabi aioli & green onions

Kalua Pork Nachos

$16.95

Cheddar jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, and black beans

Seafood

Seared Ahi

$17.95

With sweet wasabi aioli

Macadamia Nut Panko MahiMahi

$17.95

With sweet chili sauce

Fried Shrimp & Chips

$18.95

12 pieces of golden fried shrimp

Ahi Poke Bowls

New York Steak Poke Bowl

$20.95

With grilled steak

Wailoa Bowl

$20.95

With garlic chicken & crispy garlic shrimp

Chix-In-A-Fishbowl

$17.95

With garlic chicken

Honoli'i Bowl

$19.95

With garlic shrimp

Seoul Bowl

$17.95

With Korean chicken & kimchi aioli

Surf & Turf Poke Bowl

$19.95

With Kalbi

California Poke Bowl

$17.95

Spicy Poke Bowl

$15.95

Original Poke Bowl

$15.95

Burgers and Sandwiches

BLT

$13.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with french fries

Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese

$13.95

With provolone & cheddar jack cheese. Served with french fries

Hamburger

$9.25

Served with lettuce, tomato, & red onions

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, & red onions

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, & red onions

Local Favorites

Boneless Korean Chicken

$15.95

Fried then dipped in a sweet spicy Korean sauce

Kalua Cabbage

$15.95

Savory slow cooked pork

Korean Pork

$16.95

Korean marinade grilled & ooh so good!

Hamburger Steak

$16.95

Two hamburger patties with grilled onions and brown gravy

Chicken Cutlet

$16.95

Fried tender and juicy with grilled onions and brown gravy

Garlic Chicken

$15.95

Crispy, sweet and savory

Beef Stew

$13.95

Made with tender local beef, carrots, potatoes, and celery

Tripe Stew

$13.95

A tripe lover favorite! Hawaiian style with a tomato base

Luau Stew

$13.95

Pork and local taro leaves in savory broth

Kalbi Ribs

$19.95

Grilled boneless short-rib with a sweet sesame soy marinade

Mix Plate

$19.95

Ala Carte Stew

$11.95

PORK CHOPS

$19.95

Ala Carte Lechon

$15.95

Saimin

Hawaiian Style Saimin

$12.95

With char siu, uzumaki, egg, & Kai choy

Won-ton Min

$13.95

Wat U Min

$17.95

With wonton, golden fried shrimp & Kalbi

Sides

(1) Scoop Side Rice

$1.25

1Lb Mac Salad

$8.25

Side Aioli

$0.75

Baked Potato

$2.50

Broccoli

$2.50

Brown Gravy Side

$2.95

Chicken Long Rice Side

$4.95

Lomi Salmon Side

$3.95

Mac Salad Side

$2.95

Peanut Butter Side

$0.75

Side Poi

$5.95

Side Ahi Poke

$5.95

Side Toss Salad

$4.95

FRIED RICE SIDE

$3.95

Side Lau Lau

$6.95

Energy Drinks

Harvest Grape Reign

$3.50

Inferno Reign

$3.50

Java Monster- Loca Moca

$3.50

Peach Nec. Reign

$3.50

Java Monster- Salted Caramel

$3.50

Merchandise

Guy's Sausage

Guy's Sausage

$6.95

HSC Bags

HSC Bags

$4.95

HSC Hats

HSC Hats

$21.95

Mens T-Shirt & Tanks

Small

$19.95

Medium

$19.95

Large

$19.95

X-Large

$19.95

2XL

$19.95

3XL

$19.95

4XL

$19.95

Mug

Mug

$2.95

Tote Insulated Bags

Tote Insulated Bags

$12.95

Womens T-Shirt & Tanks

Small

$19.95

Medium

$19.95

Large

$19.95

X-Large

$19.95

Waimea Tiki Shirts

Waimea Tiki Shirt - Medium - XL

$36.00

Waimea Tiki Shirt - 2XL

$40.00

Waimea Tiki Shirt - 3XL

$42.00

Specials

AM Specials

Country Omelet

$14.95

Da Kanaka Wacka

$13.95

Denver Omelet

$15.95

Ginger Chicken

$16.95

Hawaiian Plate

$18.95

Honey Fried Chicken

$14.95

Kalapana Omelet

$15.95

Kalbi & Eggs

$18.95

Kalbi and Shrimp Combo

$19.95

Kim Chee Chicken

$16.95

Kimchee Pork Min

$14.95

Loaded Hashbrowns

$7.95

Manono Bowl

$16.95

Pastrami Loco

$15.95

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.95

PORK ADOBO

$14.95

Pork and Peas

$14.95

Pork Chops & Eggs

$16.95

Prime Rib Loco

$15.95

Salmon Belly & Eggs

$15.95

Seared Ahi & Eggs

$17.95

Seoul Omelet

$15.95

Shrimp Lup Cheong Scramble

$15.95

Steak Omelet

$15.95

Teri Burger

$11.95

Teri Hamburger Plate

$15.95

PM Specials

Chicken Katsu Plate

$16.95

Kalbi & Katsu Combo

$20.95

Sizzling Steak

$16.95

Loaded Potato Wedges

$7.95

Bacon Cheddar Tots

$9.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.95

Furikake Crusted Ahi

$17.95

Grilled Pork Chops W/ Garlic Shrimp

$19.95

Local Platter

$19.95

Grilled Butter Garlic Ahi

$17.95

Country Chicken Bake

$18.95

Chicken Katsu

$16.95

Barn to the Bay Platter

$18.95

Steak Lovers Pizza

$16.95

Surf and Turf Roast

$17.95

Sizzling Pork N Peas

$14.95

Sizzling Pork Chops w/ Mushrooms & Onions

$16.95

LUAU PLATE

$16.95

Fried Pork Chops with Mushroom Gravy

$16.95

Cali Stuffed Mushrooms

$6.95

7 oz chicken and bacon burger

$12.95

