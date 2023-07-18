Hawaiian Style Cafe Hilo
No reviews yet
681 Manono St, Ste 101
HIlo, HI 96720
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Breakfast
Two Eggs with Choice of Meat
Meat options: bacon, turkey bacon, ham, spam, sausage (Portuguese, link, pineapple)
Bacon Cheeseburger Omelet
Ground beef, bacon, tomatoes, onions, & cheddar jack cheese
Numba Juan Omelet
Chorizo, Ortega chilies, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado (when available)
Volcano Omelet
Mushroom, tomatoes, bell peppers, cheddar jack, swiss, salsa, and avocado (when available)
Portuguese & Ham Combo Omelet
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, provolone cheese, topped with brown gravy
12 Oz Rib Eye Steak & Eggs
7 Oz Guy's Sausage Ring & Eggs
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Kalua Hash and Eggs
Our specialty
Chicken Fried Steak
Two eggs & country gravy
Biscuits and Gravy
Breakfast Sides
For the Keiki 0 Ka 'Aina
House Favorites
12 Oz Skinny Ass Ribeye Steak
With garlic butter and grilled onions
Pulehu Lamb Ribs
It's baaaad! You'll be back for more
Pulehu Beef Short Ribs
Lechon
Crispy roast pork belly with tomatoes, onions, & patis sauce
Mento Bento
Kalbi, chicken cutlet, ahi poke, spam, uzumaki, & takuan
Korean Mixed Plate
Kalbi, Korean chicken, Korean pork, Kim chee, and mac salad
Fried Saimin
Deluxe Fried Saimin
House Specialty
Banana Macadamia Nut Pancake Set
Belgian Waffle
Golden brown waffle
Haupia Pancakes Set
Macadamia Nut Pancakes Set
Punalu'u Sweet Bread French Toast
REG. PANCAKE SET
Side Order Haupia Sauce
Single Banana Macadamia Nut Pancake
Single Haupia Pancake
Single Macadamia Nut Pancake
SINGLE PANCAKE
Specialty Pancakes
Specialty Waffles
Loco Mocos
Hawaiian Style Loco Moco
White rice topped with two hamburger patties, grilled onions, two eggs & brown gravy...ono!
Chicken Cutlet Loco Moco
White rice topped with chicken cutlet, grilled onions, two eggs & brown gravy
Da Big Mok
White rice topped with spam, Portuguese sausage, link sausage, two eggs & brown gravy
Da Tita Mok
Fried rice topped with chicken cutlet, hamburger patty, spam, two eggs & brown gravy
Mok-A-Sauras
Fried rice topped with spam, chicken cutlet, kalua pork, hamburger patty, two eggs & brown gravy
Manini Kine Breakfast
Sides
Beverages N/A
Beverages
Coffee
With two free refills
Coke
Cup of Water
Diet Coke
Fruit Punch
Hot Cocoa
With whipped cream
Hot Green Tea
Lemonade
Lipton Tea
Mauna Kea Iced Coffee
Milk Large
Milk Small
Orange Juice Large
Orange Juice Small
Passion Berry Iced Tea
Passion Orange Guava Large
Passion Orange Guava Small
Rootbeer
Sprite
WATER BOTTLE
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Shakes
Desserts
Tropical Dream Ice Cream
Cakes & Pies
Onolicious
Dessert Of The Week
Dinner
Starters & Salads
Large Basket of French Fries
Garlic Parmesan French Fries Basket
Onion Ring Tower
Oriental Chicken Salad
With crispy wonton
House Special Salad
Fresh garden salad with wontons and choice of garlic chicken, Korean chicken, or Kalbi
Ahi Poke Nachos
Tomatoes, avocado, furikake, sweet wasabi aioli & green onions
Kalua Pork Nachos
Cheddar jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, and black beans
Oriental Chicken Salad (Copy)
With crispy wonton
Breakfast for Dinner
Two Eggs with Choice of Meat
Meat options: bacon, turkey bacon, ham, spam, sausage (Portuguese, link, pineapple)
7 Oz Guy's Sausage Ring & Eggs
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Kalua Hash and Eggs
Our specialty
Punalu'u Sweet Bread French Toast
Two Famous Pancakes
Banana Macadamia Nut Pancake Set
Haupia Pancakes Set
Macadamia Nut Pancakes Set
Seafood
Ahi Poke Bowls
New York Steak Poke Bowl
With grilled steak
Wailoa Bowl
With garlic chicken & crispy garlic shrimp
Chix-In-A-Fishbowl
With garlic chicken
Honoli'i Bowl
With garlic shrimp
Seoul Bowl
With Korean chicken & kimchi aioli
Surf & Turf Poke Bowl
With Kalbi
California Poke Bowl
Spicy Poke Bowl
Original Poke Bowl
Burgers and Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with french fries
Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese
With provolone & cheddar jack cheese. Served with french fries
Hamburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, & red onions
Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, & red onions
Bacon Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, & red onions
Local Favorites
Boneless Korean Chicken
Fried then dipped in a sweet spicy Korean sauce
Kalua Cabbage
Savory slow cooked pork
Korean Pork
Korean marinade grilled & ooh so good!
Hamburger Steak
Two hamburger patties with grilled onions and brown gravy
Chicken Cutlet
Fried tender and juicy with grilled onions and brown gravy
Garlic Chicken
Crispy, sweet and savory
Beef Stew
Made with tender local beef, carrots, potatoes, and celery
Tripe Stew
A tripe lover favorite! Hawaiian style with a tomato base
Luau Stew
Pork and local taro leaves in savory broth
Kalbi Ribs
Grilled boneless short-rib with a sweet sesame soy marinade
Mix Plate
Ala Carte Stew
PORK CHOPS
House Favorites
12 Oz Skinny Ass Ribeye Steak
With garlic butter and grilled onions
Pulehu Lamb Ribs
It's baaaad! You'll be back for more
Pulehu Beef Short Ribs
Lechon
Crispy roast pork belly with tomatoes, onions, & patis sauce
Mento Bento
Kalbi, chicken cutlet, ahi poke, spam, uzumaki, & takuan
Korean Mixed Plate
Kalbi, Korean chicken, Korean pork, Kim chee, and mac salad
Fried Saimin
Deluxe Fried Saimin
With fried won tons, Korean chicken, and Kalbi
Ala Carte Lechon
Saimin
Sides
For the Keiki 0 Ka 'Aina
Merchandise
Guy's Sausage
HSC Bags
HSC Hats
Mens T-Shirt & Tanks
Mug
Tote Insulated Bags
Womens T-Shirt & Tanks
Waimea Tiki Shirts
Specials
AM Specials
Country Omelet
Da Kanaka Wacka
Denver Omelet
Ginger Chicken
Hawaiian Plate
Honey Fried Chicken
Kalapana Omelet
Kalbi & Eggs
Kalbi and Shrimp Combo
Kim Chee Chicken
Kimchee Pork Min
Loaded Hashbrowns
Manono Bowl
Pastrami Loco
Pastrami Sandwich
PORK ADOBO
Pork and Peas
Pork Chops & Eggs
Prime Rib Loco
Salmon Belly & Eggs
Seared Ahi & Eggs
Seoul Omelet
Shrimp Lup Cheong Scramble
Steak Omelet
Teri Burger
Teri Hamburger Plate
PM Specials
Chicken Katsu Plate
Kalbi & Katsu Combo
Sizzling Steak
Loaded Potato Wedges
Bacon Cheddar Tots
Sauteed Mushrooms
Furikake Crusted Ahi
Grilled Pork Chops W/ Garlic Shrimp
Local Platter
Grilled Butter Garlic Ahi
Country Chicken Bake
Chicken Katsu
Barn to the Bay Platter
Steak Lovers Pizza
Surf and Turf Roast
Sizzling Pork N Peas
Sizzling Pork Chops w/ Mushrooms & Onions
LUAU PLATE
Fried Pork Chops with Mushroom Gravy
Cali Stuffed Mushrooms
7 oz chicken and bacon burger
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Local style family friendly restaurant! Catering to all those who enjoy great servings of delicious ono kine local grinds.
681 Manono St, Ste 101, HIlo, HI 96720