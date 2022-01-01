Haleiwa restaurants you'll love

Haleiwa restaurants
Toast
  • Haleiwa

Haleiwa's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Vegan
Must-try Haleiwa restaurants

Ted's Bakery image

PIES • SANDWICHES

Ted's Bakery

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

Avg 4.6 (3002 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Plate Two Choice$16.62
Select two choices from the regular entrée selection or upgrade and choose from the premium selection for an additional $1.88.
Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad.
*brown rice is not available for online orders
*includes a free slice of cream pie
NOTE: We are unable to offer Shoyu Chicken for online orders due to limited quantities.
Garlic Shrimp$17.49
Shrimp (peeled and deveined) sautéed in a garlic butter sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad.
*brown rice is not available for online orders
*includes a free slice of cream pie
Hawaiian BBQ Short Ribs Plate$16.31
Tender short ribs marinated in Ted's special sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad.
*brown rice is not available for online orders
*bottle not included
More about Ted's Bakery
Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery image

 

Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery

66-320 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Barn Burrito$14.00
Seasoned potatoes, bacon, sausage, sour cream, pico de gallo, egg, cheddar cheese, caramelized
Buddha Bowl (gf/v)$14.00
Baked tofu, sautéed brussel sprouts, carrots, kale, cabbage, onions and broccoli with white rice and topped with pickled cucumber, pickled onions, sesame seeds, scallions, furikake and sprouts
Harvest Bowl (gf/v)$14.00
Sautéed brussel sprouts, carrots and red onion on a bed of spinach with brown rice topped with mixed nuts, sprouts, avocado and tahini sauce
More about Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery
The Beet Box Cafe image

 

The Beet Box Cafe

66-437 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Little Birds$14.75
strips of tempeh Fakin’ Bacon, avocado, shredded carrot, tomato, red onion, sunflower sprouts & garlic aoili sandwiched between toasted multigrain bread
What’s for Breakfast$11.00
our original breakfast sandwich piled high with two scrambled eggs, mixed greens, clover sprouts, avocado, garlic aioli & our spicy love sauce served on two slices of toasted multigrain bread
Yogi Bowl$14.50
roasted eggplant, seasoned baked tofu, spinach, portobello mushrooms, red bell peppers, cashews & green onion stir fried in an Asian style sauce then served on two scoops of brown rice and topped with pickled carrots, toasted sesame seeds & a swirl of Sriracha spicy sauce
More about The Beet Box Cafe
Tsue's Farm image

 

Tsue's Farm

62-400 Joseph P. Leong Hwy, Haleiwa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tsue's Farm
IVC image

 

IVC

66-111 Kamehameha Hwy #503, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about IVC
Gromz Grindz image

 

Gromz Grindz

59-019 Huelo Street, HALEIWA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Gromz Grindz
Restaurant banner

 

Cholos Homesetyle Mexican

66-250 Kamehameha Hwy C102, 96712

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cholos Homesetyle Mexican
Restaurant banner

 

Lanikai Brewing Haleiwa

66-111 Kamehameha Highway Bldg 7, Unit 701, Hale'iwa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Lanikai Brewing Haleiwa
Restaurant banner

 

Aji Limo Restaurant

66-214 Kamehameha hwy, Haleiwa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Aji Limo Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Haleiwa

Burritos

