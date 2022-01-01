Haleiwa restaurants you'll love
Haleiwa's top cuisines
Must-try Haleiwa restaurants
More about Ted's Bakery
PIES • SANDWICHES
Ted's Bakery
59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa
|Popular items
|Mixed Plate Two Choice
|$16.62
Select two choices from the regular entrée selection or upgrade and choose from the premium selection for an additional $1.88.
Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad.
*brown rice is not available for online orders
*includes a free slice of cream pie
NOTE: We are unable to offer Shoyu Chicken for online orders due to limited quantities.
|Garlic Shrimp
|$17.49
Shrimp (peeled and deveined) sautéed in a garlic butter sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad.
*brown rice is not available for online orders
*includes a free slice of cream pie
|Hawaiian BBQ Short Ribs Plate
|$16.31
Tender short ribs marinated in Ted's special sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad.
*brown rice is not available for online orders
*bottle not included
More about Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery
Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery
66-320 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa
|Popular items
|Barn Burrito
|$14.00
Seasoned potatoes, bacon, sausage, sour cream, pico de gallo, egg, cheddar cheese, caramelized
|Buddha Bowl (gf/v)
|$14.00
Baked tofu, sautéed brussel sprouts, carrots, kale, cabbage, onions and broccoli with white rice and topped with pickled cucumber, pickled onions, sesame seeds, scallions, furikake and sprouts
|Harvest Bowl (gf/v)
|$14.00
Sautéed brussel sprouts, carrots and red onion on a bed of spinach with brown rice topped with mixed nuts, sprouts, avocado and tahini sauce
More about The Beet Box Cafe
The Beet Box Cafe
66-437 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa
|Popular items
|3 Little Birds
|$14.75
strips of tempeh Fakin’ Bacon, avocado, shredded carrot, tomato, red onion, sunflower sprouts & garlic aoili sandwiched between toasted multigrain bread
|What’s for Breakfast
|$11.00
our original breakfast sandwich piled high with two scrambled eggs, mixed greens, clover sprouts, avocado, garlic aioli & our spicy love sauce served on two slices of toasted multigrain bread
|Yogi Bowl
|$14.50
roasted eggplant, seasoned baked tofu, spinach, portobello mushrooms, red bell peppers, cashews & green onion stir fried in an Asian style sauce then served on two scoops of brown rice and topped with pickled carrots, toasted sesame seeds & a swirl of Sriracha spicy sauce
More about Gromz Grindz
Gromz Grindz
59-019 Huelo Street, HALEIWA
More about Cholos Homesetyle Mexican
Cholos Homesetyle Mexican
66-250 Kamehameha Hwy C102, 96712
More about Lanikai Brewing Haleiwa
Lanikai Brewing Haleiwa
66-111 Kamehameha Highway Bldg 7, Unit 701, Hale'iwa
More about Aji Limo Restaurant
Aji Limo Restaurant
66-214 Kamehameha hwy, Haleiwa