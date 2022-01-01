Vegan
Breakfast & Brunch
The Beet Box Cafe - Haleiwa
449 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Vegetarian and Vegan food never tasted so good!
66-437 Kamehameha Hwy, #104, Haleiwa, HI 96712
