Vegan
Breakfast & Brunch

The Beet Box Cafe - Haleiwa

449 Reviews

$$

66-437 Kamehameha Hwy

#104

Haleiwa, HI 96712

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Hello Burger
Rainbow Burrito
Thai Tacos

BREAKFAST

What’s for Breakfast

$12.50

our original breakfast sandwich piled high with two scrambled eggs, mixed greens, clover sprouts, avocado, garlic aioli & our spicy love sauce served on two slices of toasted multigrain bread

Beet Box Burrito

$14.50

two scrambled eggs, mango salsa and avocado on top of black beans, brown rice & spinach wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla

Rainbow Burrito

$14.75

sautéed red onion, red bell pepper, garlic, zucchini, tofu & Soyrizo on top of black beans, brown rice & spinach wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla with house salsa, creamy cilantro sauce & avocado

Mexicali Blues

$14.00

crispy corn tortilla chips scrambled with two eggs and pepper jack cheese, topped with avocado, house salsa & sunflower sprouts, served with brown rice, black beans & a side of our spicy love sauce

Banana Oat Pancakes (Full Order)

$14.75

a stack of four apple banana and oat pancakes served with fresh fruit, maple syrup & dusted with powdered sugar

Zen

$14.50

your choice of tofu OR regular egg OR JUST Egg vegan egg scramble (+$2.00) mixed in with sautéed red onion, zucchini, and broccoli seasoned with a touch of curry spices then topped with avocado and sunflower sprouts, served with black beans & brown rice

Avocado Toast

$9.25

our fluffy homemade pita topped with garlic aioli, avocado, splash of lemon juice and Spike seasoning. FAN FAVORITE

McJagger

$14.75

A take on the famous McMuffin .... this is a savory vegan breakfast sandwich made with JUST egg, our homemade sausage, cheese and garlic aioli on a locally made English muffin and served with our home fries and famous green sauce.

Pumpkin French Toast

$13.75Out of stock

Take Out Charge

$0.50

KIDS

Piddley’s Pancakes

$9.50

five fluffy little vegan pancakes served with fresh fruit & a side of pure maple syrup

Keiki Plate

$9.75

one scrambled egg, avocado, fresh fruit, multigrain toast & a side of house chia jam

Gluten Free Banana Honey Toast

$8.00

two slices of toasted gluten-free bread topped with organic almond butter, local apple banana slices & a drizzle of honey

Quesadilla

$8.00

crispy flour tortilla filled with mozzarella & served with a side of mango salsa

Peanut Butter& Chia Jam Sandwich

$6.50

served on toasted multigrain bread

Lunch

Beet Box Salad

$11.00+

generous handfuls of mixed greens topped with sliced red onion, cucumber, avocado, shredded beet and carrot, sunflower seeds, crushed walnuts & sunflower sprouts served with a side of papaya seed, ginger carrot miso, or balsamic vinaigrette dressing

The Beet Goes On

$13.50

beautifully cooked beets on a mix of greens and baby arugula, topped with spiced walnuts, goat cheese & sunflower sprouts, served with a side of our balsamic vinaigrette

Thai Tacos

$14.50

two toasty corn tortillas filled with seasoned baked tofu sautéed in a house-made peanut sauce then topped with avocado, purple cabbage slaw, toasted cashews, cilantro, red bell peppers & our famous green sauce

Yogi Bowl

$15.50

roasted eggplant, seasoned baked tofu, spinach, portobello mushrooms, red bell peppers, cashews & green onion stir fried in an Asian style sauce then served on two scoops of brown rice and topped with pickled carrots, toasted sesame seeds & a swirl of Sriracha spicy sauce

Healthy Plate of Food

$15.50

a hearty sauté of broccoli, red onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, garlic, ginger, carrot, walnuts, beets, spinach and a splash of tamari topped with avocado & sunflower sprouts, served with brown rice & black beans

Hello Burger

$15.75

our award winning veggie burger served on a toasted whole wheat bun with garlic aioli, dijon mustard, baby arugula, pickled onions & sliced cucumbers

Portabella Stachewich

$15.75

sliced portobello caps & zucchini glazed with balsamic vinegar and served atop a toasted whole wheat bun with garlic aioli, feta cheese, sunflower sprouts, red bell peppers & red onion

Burrito Babe

$14.50

a rich and saucy sauté of broccoli, red onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, garlic, carrot & tofu with a splash of tamari simmered in our house Thai peanut coconut sauce & served atop brown rice then wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla

Duppy Conqueror

$9.50

seasoned black beans, brown rice, mango salsa, pepper jack cheese & avocado wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla

VBQ

$15.75

soy curls smothered in our tangy pineapple bbq sauce then piled high on a toasty whole wheat bun with garlic aioli, purple cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeños & crispy fried onions

Tortilla Soup

$10.50

spicy soup loaded with veggies & black beans topped with jalapeño jack cheese, tortillas, avocado and fresh cilantro,

3 Little birds

$15.75

This delicious sandwich is made of saute'd fakin' bacon, onions, carrots, tomato, avocado, sunflower sprouts and chipotle aioli on a toasted bread.

BOWLS

Rio Bowl

$13.50

acai, bananas, strawberries & blueberries, blended with apple juice then topped with granola, bananas, papaya, strawberries, blueberries & a drizzle of honey

Mayan Bowl

$13.50

acai, bananas, mesquite, almond butter & fresh mint blended with almond milk then topped with granola, banana, strawberries, raw almonds, a drizzle of honey & a sprig of mint

Cacao Bowl

$13.50

acai, bananas, strawberries & raw cacao powder blended with almond milk then topped with granola, banana, strawberries, cacao nibs & a drizzle of honey

Pitaya Bowl

$13.50

pitaya, banana & papaya blended with apple juice then topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries,papaya, toasted coconut, honey & a sprinkle of bee pollen

Green Bowl

$13.50

bananas, almond butter, spinach & spirulina blended with almond milk then topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, papaya, toasted coconut, honey & a sprinkle of bee pollen

Fresh Pressed Juices

Beet Box Juice

$7.50+

beet, carrot, apple, ginger

Enliven

$7.50+

spinach, apple, cucumber, ginger, mint

Refresh

$7.50+

cucumber, apple, lemon, ginger, mint

Green Juice

$7.50+

celery, apple, spinach, romaine, parsley, cucumber, lemon

Aloha

$7.50+

pineapple, lemon, mint, apple

Energizer

$7.50+

beet, ginger, lemon, apple

Boost

$7.50+

turmeric, carrot, ginger, spinach, lemon, apple

Coffee and Tea

Bottomless Drip Coffee

$3.50

North Shore Coffee Roasters Paniolo Coffee.

Cold Brew

$4.00+

North Shore Coffee Roasters Cold Brewed Coffee.

Dirty Chai

$4.50+

Spicy Chai, Almond Milk & Cold Brew.

Hibiscus Mint Iced Tea

$4.00+

Herbal Nile Valley Hibiscus Mint Tea.

Ginger Lemonade

$4.50+

Fresh squeezed lemon and ginger mixed with Organic Sugar.

Hot Tea

$3.50

Jasmine Pearl Tea Company from Portland, Oregon.... mix of Organic Teas

SIDES

Egg any style

$2.50

Two slices of Sizzlin’ Fakin’ Bacon

$4.00

Two Banana Oat Pancakes & Syrup (Half Order)

$8.00

Home Fries

$4.50

Just Egg Scramble

$3.00Out of stock

Avocado

$2.50

Cheese

$1.50

Add Veggies / Extra Veggies

$5.00

Add Berries

$2.50

Side Toast - Multigrain (2)

$2.00

Side Toast - GF (2)

$2.50

Side Coco Whip

$1.50

Side Chia Jam

$1.50

Side Almond Butter

$1.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Beans

$2.50

Soyrizo

$2.50

Side Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Side GF Tortilla

$3.00

Hello Patty

$5.50

McJegger Sausage Patty

$5.50

Baked Tofu

$2.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

Banana

$1.25

Apple

$1.50

Bowl Of Fruit

$5.00

Smoothies

Acai

$9.25

blueberry, banana, strawberry & apple juice, topped with bee pollen

Alligators

$9.50

banana, spinach, almond butter, spirulina & almond milk

Himalayas

$9.50

banana, almonds, dates, mesquite, cacao nibs, almond milk & a pinch of sea salt

Freddy’s

$9.50

banana, peanut butter, honey, cacao powder & almond milk topped with cacao nibs

Flagpoles

$9.50

pineapple, mango, strawberry, honey, chia, coconut milk & almond milk topped with toasted coconut

Kids Funky Monkey

$6.00

banana, honey, almond milk & raw cacao

Kid's Strawberry Lane

$6.00

strawberry, banana, almond milk & honey

Kid's Tutti Frutti

$6.00

pineapple, banana, papaya & apple juice

Mokuluas

$9.50

papaya, mango, pineapple & pitaya blended with apple juice & topped with bee pollen

Phantoms

$9.50

banana, strawberry, blueberry, hemp protein, spirulina & apple juice

Pipeline

$9.50

banana, strawberry, blueberry, papaya & apple juice

Rocky’s

$9.50

pineapple, banana, spinach, dates, a pinch of mint, spirulina & purified water

Turmerrific

$9.50

mango, bananas, fresh turmeric juice, dates, coconut milk, almond milk & black pepper

Cold Brew Kick-off

$9.50

North Shore Coffee Roasters cold brew, banana, dates, almond milk, coconut milk, cacao nibs, mint & agave

Fresh Airs

$9.50
check markCasual
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Vegetarian and Vegan food never tasted so good!

Website

Location

66-437 Kamehameha Hwy, #104, Haleiwa, HI 96712

Directions

