J. Selby's

169 N Victoria Street

Saint Paul, MN 55104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Crunchwrap
Dirty Secret (CBGF)
Wings

Utensils & Napkins

To minimize waste, we only include utensils & napkins upon request.

Include utensils & napkins please!

To minimize waste, we only include utensils upon request. Let us know if you want them here!

Just napkins please!

Specials

Apple Salad (GF)

Apple Salad (GF)

New! Apples, kohlrabi, kale, arugula, dairy-free feta, mint, golden raisins & almonds in a house-made raspberry vinaigrette

Appetizers

Start with a little something to share
Fried Plantains (GF)

Fried Plantains (GF)

$11.00

Crispy smashed plantains with caramelized onion aioli & roasted red pepper pesto

Wings

Wings

$12.00

Crispy beer-battered cauliflower, served with house ranch dressing (2oz) & your choice of dipping sauce (4oz)

Chickin' Fried Mushrooms

Chickin' Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Chickin' fried local lion's mane mushrooms served with house ranch dressing

Animal Fries (CBGF)

Animal Fries (CBGF)

$11.00

Crispy fries, house cheese sauce, smoky seitan bacun, caramelized onions, special sauce & green onions

Basket of Fries (GF)

Basket of Fries (GF)

$6.00

Crispy seasoned fries — Add Chili, Cheeze, Buffalo, or Ranch!

Handhelds

Burgers, sandwiches & wraps with your choice of side
Dirty Secret (CBGF)

Dirty Secret (CBGF)

$17.00

Our take on a fast food icon! Two non-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheeze, pickles & onions on a toasted sesame seed bun (Can be made GF with bun substitution; seitan bacun always contains gluten)

Crispy Chickin' Sandwich

Crispy Chickin' Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy battered chickin’ patty with lettuce, pickles & mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun

Crunchwrap

Crunchwrap

$16.00

Taco 'meat,' cheeze, peppers, onions, marinated cabbage, chipotle sour cream, LTO & a crunchy tostada wrapped inside of a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection (Want this GF? Check out our Crunchwrap Bowl!)

The Gyro

The Gyro

$13.00

House-made gyro 'meat,' cucumber, lettuce, tomato & onion, drizzled with green goodness sauce then wrapped in warm pita

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Seasoned soy curls, horseradish aioli, arugula, sautéed peppers & onions on a toasted hoagie bun

Buckaroo Burger (CBGF)

Buckaroo Burger (CBGF)

$13.00

House black bean burger patty, cheese, house-made west texas bbq "mop" sauce, fried pickled onions & jalapeños, lettuce, pickles & mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun (Can be made GF with bun substitution and removal of mop sauce (contains beer); seitan bacun always contains gluten)

The Solo (CBGF)

The Solo (CBGF)

$14.00

A single burger patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun (Can be made GF with bun substitution; seitan bacun always contains gluten)

Buffalo Chickin' Wrap

Buffalo Chickin' Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo soy curls, lettuce, tomato & house-made ranch dressing, wrapped inside of a flour tortilla

Clubhouse Sandwich

Clubhouse Sandwich

$15.00

Smoky seitan bacun, sliced turkey, cheeze, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toast

Icelandic Potato Burger

Icelandic Potato Burger

$9.00

Not really a burger at all, this little cutie is a golden-fried hashbrown patty on a sesame seed bun with special sauce, lettuce, onion & pickles

Mel's Chickin' Bacun Ranch Wrap

Mel's Chickin' Bacun Ranch Wrap

$15.00Out of stock

(Available before 3pm daily) Crispy fried chickin' strips, smoky seitan bacun, ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato in a flour tortilla

Bowls & Salads

New! A variety of bountiful bowls packed full of grains & vegetables
Caesar Salad (CBGF)

Caesar Salad (CBGF)

$13.00

Romaine, walnut parmesan, croutons, house Caesar dressing & your choice of protein(s) (Can be made gluten-free by choosing chickin' or mushrooms AND omitting croutons)

Athena Salad (GF)

Athena Salad (GF)

$10.00

Romaine, spinach, tofu 'halloumi,' crispy chickpeas, quinoa, red onion, cherry tomatoes & cucumbers served with house Italian dressing & a drizzle of tahini

Community Bowl (GF)

Community Bowl (GF)

$11.00

Brown rice, seasoned black beans, marinated cabbage, broccoli, roasted sweet potatoes & a drizzle of chipotle sour cream

Fried Rice (GF)

Fried Rice (GF)

$10.00

Stir fried rice with fresh veg, salt & pepper tofu, ginger & garlic topped with green onions & kimchi

Crunchwrap Bowl (GF)

Crunchwrap Bowl (GF)

$15.00

Taco 'meat,' shredded cheeze, lettuce, tomato, onion, marinated cabbage, corn tortilla strips, chipotle sour cream & cilantro, all on top of brown rice & black beans

House Chili (GF)

House Chili (GF)

Our signature chili, rich with beans, millet & tomatoes, topped with corn chips & green onions

Potato & White Bean Soup (CBGF)

Potato & White Bean Soup (CBGF)

Potatoes, fresh fennel & huge royal corona beans in a rich vegetable broth, topped with parsley and crostini (GF when ordered without crostini)

Donate a Meal

Donate a Meal

$5.00

Pay it forward and buy a Community Bowl for someone in need!

Kids

Kids Cheezeburger (CBGF)

Kids Cheezeburger (CBGF)

$8.00

A single burger patty with cheeze on a sesame bun

Kids Cheezy Rice & Broccoli (GF)

Kids Cheezy Rice & Broccoli (GF)

$6.00

Rice, broccoli & house cheese sauce

Kids Turkey Sandwich

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Sliced turkey, mayo, cheeze & lettuce on soft wheat bread

Kids Chickin' Nuggets

Kids Chickin' Nuggets

$9.00

4 (or more) Impossible chickin' nuggets & your choice of dipping sauce

Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Milky Cold Brew

$6.00

Roots Roasting Ethiopian coffee + oat milk + house pumpkin spice simple syrup. Topped with raw sugar and cinnamon!

Milky Lavender Cold Brew

$6.00

Roots Roasting Ethiopian coffee + oat milk + house lavender simple syrup

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Sourced from local coffee connoisseurs Roots Roasting. Very Berry Ethiopian coffee, cold brewed, served over ice in a compostable cup!

Iced Tea

$2.50

Tea freshly brewed in house, served over ice. Unsweetened gunpowder green tea or sweetened ceylon black tea.

Lemonade

$2.50

House-made, sweet & tart! Available as classic, strawberry lemonade, or an arnie palmer (1/2 lemonade, 1/2 unsweet green tea).

Arnie Palmer

$2.50

Half iced tea, half lemonade, all delightful.

Selby Spritzer

$4.00

Our signature soda! Ginger ale, grenadine, lemon & lime, garnished with a cherry (Our ginger ale & grenadine are both sugar sweetened — no high fructose corn syrup!)

Kombucha

$6.00

A selection of sparkling fermented teas, locally crafted by Deane's & J's Kombucha.

Izze

Soda & Sparkling Water

Kid's 'Milk' & Juice

Drip Coffee

$3.00

12oz of Starbucks Medium Roast

Extras

Extra Sauces

Extra Sauces

Dressings, dips & sauces galore! (All sauces are GF)

House Pickles (GF)

House Pickles (GF)

Perfect on top of just about everything.

Cup of Chili (GF)

Cup of Chili (GF)

$4.00

A small portion of our house chili

Cup of Potato & White Bean Soup (CBGF)

$4.00

A small portion of our current soup special

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (GF)

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (GF)

$4.00
Side Salad (GF)

Side Salad (GF)

$4.50

Local hydroponic butter lettuce + bok choy, cherry tomatoes, red onion & your choice of house-made dressing Greens sourced from Kairos Indoor Agriculture!

Organic Applesauce Pack (GF)

$1.75

Baked Goods

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.00

House-made carrot cake with cream cheeze frosting (contains walnuts)

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Oreo/Peanut/Chocolate Chip Cookie

Oreo/Peanut/Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

$3.00
Brownie

Brownie

$5.00
Pecan Pie Bar

Pecan Pie Bar

$5.00
Oat Fudge Bar (GF)

Oat Fudge Bar (GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Troo-Vī Duchess Cookie

$4.50

She is the most luxurious, delightful & eloquently delicious cookie you’ll ever eat, with caramel, nuts & chocolate galore! Made by local waffle craftswomen of Sweet Troo-Vī.

Halva (GF)

Halva (GF)

$8.00

A soft, crumbly & dense sesame dessert, handmade by House of Halva. Rotating flavors, always GF!

Sundaes, etc!

Snickerdoodle Sundae

Snickerdoodle Sundae

$6.00

Snickerdoodle cookie bits layered with vanilla bean oat soft serve, topped with coconut whipped cream, a cherry & cinnamon-sugar

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

A fudgy brownie, chocolate soft serve, chocolate syrup, oreos, coconut whipped cream & a cherry

Floats (GF)

Floats (GF)

$7.00

Creamy vanilla soft serve with your choice of root beer, cream soda, or Roots Roasting cold brew!

Cup of Soft Serve (GF)

Cup of Soft Serve (GF)

$4.00

Creamy dreamy soft serve, served in a compostable cup! (Our soft serve is made from oat milk, rice & cocoa butter — no nuts!)

Milkshakes

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$8.50

House-made pumpkin spice syrup, pumpkin puree & vanilla bean soft serve, topped with whipped cream & graham cracker crumbs (GF when ordered without graham crumbs)

Key Lime Pie Shake

$8.50

Creamy vanilla oat soft serve blended into key lime perfection! Topped with coconut whipped cream + vegan graham cracker crumbs (GF when ordered without graham crumbs)

Strawberry Shake

$8.00

House-made strawberry compote, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve (GF)

Cookies & Creme Shake

$8.00

Oreos, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Chocolate syrup, oat milk & creamy twist oat soft serve (GF)

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

House favorite! Pure vanilla bean powder, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve (GF)

Peanut Butter Shake

$8.00

Peanut butter, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve (GF)

PB + Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Peanut butter, chocolate syrup, oat milk & creamy twist oat soft serve (PB)

PB + Salted Caramel Shake

$8.00

Peanut butter, house-made caramel, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve, topped with caramel & chunky maldon salt (GF)

Chocolate Cream Pie Shake

$8.50

Chocolate syrup, graham cracker crumbs, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve, topped with coconut whipped cream & more graham cracker crumbs! (GF when ordered without graham crumbs)

Mint Oreo Shake

$8.00

Oreos, pure peppermint extract, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve

Coffee Shake

$8.00

Roots Roasting cold brew, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve (GF)

Matcha Shake

$8.00

Matcha powder, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve (GF)

Merch

Tie Dye Tee

Tie Dye Tee

$21.25

Black and gray tie dye, runs true to size

Skating Ringer Tee

Skating Ringer Tee

$29.75

SUPER soft! Run large, sizing down is suggested

Baseball Tee

Baseball Tee

$29.75

Super soft and loose fitting, runs large

Varsity Tee

Varsity Tee

$21.25

Form fitting, sturdy fabric, runs slightly small but nearly true to size

Black & White Tee

Black & White Tee

$15.30

Sturdy fabric, runs true to size with somewhat boxy fit, size up to wear oversized

Fitted Trucker Cap

Fitted Trucker Cap

$21.25

Flex-fit trucker caps in two sizes and colors

Skating Burger Tote

Skating Burger Tote

$21.25

Sturdy canvas tote, dimensions are 15"W x 14.5"H x 3"D with 22" handles

Dirty Secret Patch

Dirty Secret Patch

$6.00

Embroidered iron-on patch

Skating Dirty Secret Sticker

Skating Dirty Secret Sticker

$2.00

High quality vinyl sticker (2.5")

Skating Dirty Secret Enamel Pin

Skating Dirty Secret Enamel Pin

$7.00

One inch custom enamel pin

Bandana

Bandana

$5.00

Natural, un-dyed cotton with repeating J. Selby's logos

J. Selby's Logo Sticker

J. Selby's Logo Sticker

$2.00

High quality vinyl sticker

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul, MN 55104

