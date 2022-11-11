- Home
J. Selby's
169 N Victoria Street
Saint Paul, MN 55104
Popular Items
Utensils & Napkins
Specials
Appetizers
Fried Plantains (GF)
Crispy smashed plantains with caramelized onion aioli & roasted red pepper pesto
Wings
Crispy beer-battered cauliflower, served with house ranch dressing (2oz) & your choice of dipping sauce (4oz)
Chickin' Fried Mushrooms
Chickin' fried local lion's mane mushrooms served with house ranch dressing
Animal Fries (CBGF)
Crispy fries, house cheese sauce, smoky seitan bacun, caramelized onions, special sauce & green onions
Basket of Fries (GF)
Crispy seasoned fries — Add Chili, Cheeze, Buffalo, or Ranch!
Handhelds
Dirty Secret (CBGF)
Our take on a fast food icon! Two non-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheeze, pickles & onions on a toasted sesame seed bun (Can be made GF with bun substitution; seitan bacun always contains gluten)
Crispy Chickin' Sandwich
Crispy battered chickin’ patty with lettuce, pickles & mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun
Crunchwrap
Taco 'meat,' cheeze, peppers, onions, marinated cabbage, chipotle sour cream, LTO & a crunchy tostada wrapped inside of a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection (Want this GF? Check out our Crunchwrap Bowl!)
The Gyro
House-made gyro 'meat,' cucumber, lettuce, tomato & onion, drizzled with green goodness sauce then wrapped in warm pita
Steak Sandwich
Seasoned soy curls, horseradish aioli, arugula, sautéed peppers & onions on a toasted hoagie bun
Buckaroo Burger (CBGF)
House black bean burger patty, cheese, house-made west texas bbq "mop" sauce, fried pickled onions & jalapeños, lettuce, pickles & mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun (Can be made GF with bun substitution and removal of mop sauce (contains beer); seitan bacun always contains gluten)
The Solo (CBGF)
A single burger patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun (Can be made GF with bun substitution; seitan bacun always contains gluten)
Buffalo Chickin' Wrap
Buffalo soy curls, lettuce, tomato & house-made ranch dressing, wrapped inside of a flour tortilla
Clubhouse Sandwich
Smoky seitan bacun, sliced turkey, cheeze, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toast
Icelandic Potato Burger
Not really a burger at all, this little cutie is a golden-fried hashbrown patty on a sesame seed bun with special sauce, lettuce, onion & pickles
Mel's Chickin' Bacun Ranch Wrap
(Available before 3pm daily) Crispy fried chickin' strips, smoky seitan bacun, ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato in a flour tortilla
Bowls & Salads
Caesar Salad (CBGF)
Romaine, walnut parmesan, croutons, house Caesar dressing & your choice of protein(s) (Can be made gluten-free by choosing chickin' or mushrooms AND omitting croutons)
Athena Salad (GF)
Romaine, spinach, tofu 'halloumi,' crispy chickpeas, quinoa, red onion, cherry tomatoes & cucumbers served with house Italian dressing & a drizzle of tahini
Community Bowl (GF)
Brown rice, seasoned black beans, marinated cabbage, broccoli, roasted sweet potatoes & a drizzle of chipotle sour cream
Fried Rice (GF)
Stir fried rice with fresh veg, salt & pepper tofu, ginger & garlic topped with green onions & kimchi
Crunchwrap Bowl (GF)
Taco 'meat,' shredded cheeze, lettuce, tomato, onion, marinated cabbage, corn tortilla strips, chipotle sour cream & cilantro, all on top of brown rice & black beans
House Chili (GF)
Our signature chili, rich with beans, millet & tomatoes, topped with corn chips & green onions
Potato & White Bean Soup (CBGF)
Potatoes, fresh fennel & huge royal corona beans in a rich vegetable broth, topped with parsley and crostini (GF when ordered without crostini)
Donate a Meal
Pay it forward and buy a Community Bowl for someone in need!
Kids
Kids Cheezeburger (CBGF)
A single burger patty with cheeze on a sesame bun
Kids Cheezy Rice & Broccoli (GF)
Rice, broccoli & house cheese sauce
Kids Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey, mayo, cheeze & lettuce on soft wheat bread
Kids Chickin' Nuggets
4 (or more) Impossible chickin' nuggets & your choice of dipping sauce
Drinks
Pumpkin Spice Milky Cold Brew
Roots Roasting Ethiopian coffee + oat milk + house pumpkin spice simple syrup. Topped with raw sugar and cinnamon!
Milky Lavender Cold Brew
Roots Roasting Ethiopian coffee + oat milk + house lavender simple syrup
Cold Brew Coffee
Sourced from local coffee connoisseurs Roots Roasting. Very Berry Ethiopian coffee, cold brewed, served over ice in a compostable cup!
Iced Tea
Tea freshly brewed in house, served over ice. Unsweetened gunpowder green tea or sweetened ceylon black tea.
Lemonade
House-made, sweet & tart! Available as classic, strawberry lemonade, or an arnie palmer (1/2 lemonade, 1/2 unsweet green tea).
Arnie Palmer
Half iced tea, half lemonade, all delightful.
Selby Spritzer
Our signature soda! Ginger ale, grenadine, lemon & lime, garnished with a cherry (Our ginger ale & grenadine are both sugar sweetened — no high fructose corn syrup!)
Kombucha
A selection of sparkling fermented teas, locally crafted by Deane's & J's Kombucha.
Izze
Soda & Sparkling Water
Kid's 'Milk' & Juice
Drip Coffee
12oz of Starbucks Medium Roast
Extras
Extra Sauces
Dressings, dips & sauces galore! (All sauces are GF)
House Pickles (GF)
Perfect on top of just about everything.
Cup of Chili (GF)
A small portion of our house chili
Cup of Potato & White Bean Soup (CBGF)
A small portion of our current soup special
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (GF)
Side Salad (GF)
Local hydroponic butter lettuce + bok choy, cherry tomatoes, red onion & your choice of house-made dressing Greens sourced from Kairos Indoor Agriculture!
Organic Applesauce Pack (GF)
Baked Goods
Carrot Cake
House-made carrot cake with cream cheeze frosting (contains walnuts)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oreo/Peanut/Chocolate Chip Cookie
Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)
Brownie
Pecan Pie Bar
Oat Fudge Bar (GF)
Sweet Troo-Vī Duchess Cookie
She is the most luxurious, delightful & eloquently delicious cookie you’ll ever eat, with caramel, nuts & chocolate galore! Made by local waffle craftswomen of Sweet Troo-Vī.
Halva (GF)
A soft, crumbly & dense sesame dessert, handmade by House of Halva. Rotating flavors, always GF!
Sundaes, etc!
Snickerdoodle Sundae
Snickerdoodle cookie bits layered with vanilla bean oat soft serve, topped with coconut whipped cream, a cherry & cinnamon-sugar
Brownie Sundae
A fudgy brownie, chocolate soft serve, chocolate syrup, oreos, coconut whipped cream & a cherry
Floats (GF)
Creamy vanilla soft serve with your choice of root beer, cream soda, or Roots Roasting cold brew!
Cup of Soft Serve (GF)
Creamy dreamy soft serve, served in a compostable cup! (Our soft serve is made from oat milk, rice & cocoa butter — no nuts!)
Milkshakes
Pumpkin Spice Shake
House-made pumpkin spice syrup, pumpkin puree & vanilla bean soft serve, topped with whipped cream & graham cracker crumbs (GF when ordered without graham crumbs)
Key Lime Pie Shake
Creamy vanilla oat soft serve blended into key lime perfection! Topped with coconut whipped cream + vegan graham cracker crumbs (GF when ordered without graham crumbs)
Strawberry Shake
House-made strawberry compote, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve (GF)
Cookies & Creme Shake
Oreos, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve
Chocolate Shake
Chocolate syrup, oat milk & creamy twist oat soft serve (GF)
Vanilla Shake
House favorite! Pure vanilla bean powder, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve (GF)
Peanut Butter Shake
Peanut butter, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve (GF)
PB + Chocolate Shake
Peanut butter, chocolate syrup, oat milk & creamy twist oat soft serve (PB)
PB + Salted Caramel Shake
Peanut butter, house-made caramel, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve, topped with caramel & chunky maldon salt (GF)
Chocolate Cream Pie Shake
Chocolate syrup, graham cracker crumbs, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve, topped with coconut whipped cream & more graham cracker crumbs! (GF when ordered without graham crumbs)
Mint Oreo Shake
Oreos, pure peppermint extract, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve
Coffee Shake
Roots Roasting cold brew, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve (GF)
Matcha Shake
Matcha powder, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve (GF)
Merch
Tie Dye Tee
Black and gray tie dye, runs true to size
Skating Ringer Tee
SUPER soft! Run large, sizing down is suggested
Baseball Tee
Super soft and loose fitting, runs large
Varsity Tee
Form fitting, sturdy fabric, runs slightly small but nearly true to size
Black & White Tee
Sturdy fabric, runs true to size with somewhat boxy fit, size up to wear oversized
Fitted Trucker Cap
Flex-fit trucker caps in two sizes and colors
Skating Burger Tote
Sturdy canvas tote, dimensions are 15"W x 14.5"H x 3"D with 22" handles
Dirty Secret Patch
Embroidered iron-on patch
Skating Dirty Secret Sticker
High quality vinyl sticker (2.5")
Skating Dirty Secret Enamel Pin
One inch custom enamel pin
Bandana
Natural, un-dyed cotton with repeating J. Selby's logos
J. Selby's Logo Sticker
High quality vinyl sticker
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul, MN 55104