Big E - Downtown Portland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
BIG E IS THE HUSTLE. WORKING LATE WHILE YOU’RE IN BED AND AWAKE BEFORE YOU MAKING BREAKFAST. OUR FOOD FOUNDED FOMO, FUELING YOUR EXTRA GRIND WITH AN EGG ON IT. INSPIRED BY MUSIC, DREAMS AND NOSTALGIA. BIG E IS THE PLACE TO GET MOTIVATED, GET FED AND VIBE.
Location
750 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery - 921 Selby Avenue
No Reviews
921 Selby Avenue Saint Paul, MN 55104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Saint Paul
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurant