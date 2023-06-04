Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big E - Downtown Portland

750 Grand Ave

Saint Paul, MN 55105

Popular Items

Fries

Fries

$4.00

A side of fries to go with your sandwich

Rocket Man

Rocket Man

$16.00

Sunny Egg, Burger Patty, Caramelized Onion, Aged Cheddar, Dill Pickles, Curry Ketchup

California Love

California Love

$15.00

Egg Whites, Avocado Puree, Tomato, Cucumber, Spinach, Alfalfa Sprouts, Mayo

FOOD

Sandwiches

It Was All a Dream

It Was All a Dream

$17.00

Steak, American Cheese, Fried Egg, and Welch's Grape

Her Name is Yoshimi

Her Name is Yoshimi

$18.00

Scrambled Egg, Blue Crab, Bean Sprout, Scallions, Pickled Daikon, Miso Aioli **contains shellfish & soy**

Rocket Man

Rocket Man

$16.00

Sunny Egg, Burger Patty, Caramelized Onion, Aged Cheddar, Dill Pickles, Curry Ketchup

California Love

California Love

$15.00

Egg Whites, Avocado Puree, Tomato, Cucumber, Spinach, Alfalfa Sprouts, Mayo

Dark Side of the Moon

Dark Side of the Moon

$14.00

Sunny Egg, Shaved Ham, Cheese Sauce, Dijon

Somebody to Love

Somebody to Love

Sunny Egg, House-made Fennel Sausage, Swiss Cheese, Dijonaise

When Doves Cry

When Doves Cry

$15.00

Scrambled Egg, Hummus, Wilted Spinach, Feta Cheese

C.R.E.A.M.

C.R.E.A.M.

$17.00

Hard-Boiled Egg, Cream Cheese, Cold Smoked Salmon, Red Onion, Caper Aioli & Everything Bagel Spice

Dance Yrself Clean

Dance Yrself Clean

$15.00

Sunny Egg, Smoked Bacon, Aged Cheddar, Cry Baby Craig's Aioli

Daily Special

Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions on fresh and fluffy bun from Oyatsupan bakery

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.00

A side of fries to go with your sandwich

Cheesy Fries

$5.00

Sauces & Dips

Heinz Ketchup

Heinz Ketchup

$0.50
Curry Ketchup

Curry Ketchup

$1.00
Mayo

Mayo

$1.00
Miso Aioli

Miso Aioli

$1.00
Dijonaise

Dijonaise

$1.00
Cry Baby Craig's Aioli

Cry Baby Craig's Aioli

$1.00
Hummus

Hummus

$1.25
Caper Aioli

Caper Aioli

$1.00
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.25

BEVERAGE

BEVERAGES

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.50
Crooked THC

Crooked THC

Water - Pure Life

Water - Pure Life

$3.00
Coca- Cola Can

Coca- Cola Can

$2.50
Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$3.50
Switchel

Switchel

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Crkd Berry Hib. LOW

$9.00

Crkd Berry Hib. HIGH

$12.00

Crkd Bld. Org. LOW

$9.00

Crkd Bld. Org HIGH

$12.00

Crkd Strw. Basil LOW

$9.00

Crkd Strw. Basil HIGH

$12.00

Koru Pine-Basil

$8.00

Koru Lavendar

$8.00

Koru Straw Lem

$8.00

Vance Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

MISFIT

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.00+

Mocha

$5.50+

Nana Cold Brew - Iced Only

$7.50

Strawberry Switchblade

$6.50+

Lavender Buds

$6.50+

Brown Sugar

$6.50

Cold Brew

$6.00

RETAIL

Big E Swag

"It Was All a Dream" T-Shirt

"It Was All a Dream" T-Shirt

$25.00+

Bella + Canvas Tri-Blend Black T-Shirt with Big E Logo up front and "It Was All a Dream" on back.

"Put a FU%#ING Egg On It" T-Shirt

"Put a FU%#ING Egg On It" T-Shirt

$25.00+

Bella + Canvas Tri-Blend Black T-Shirt with Big E Logo up front and "Put a FU%#ING Egg On It" on back.

Big E Snapback Hat

Big E Snapback Hat

$35.00

Black snapback hat with Big E graffiti logo embroidered on front.

Cry Baby Craig's 5oz

Cry Baby Craig's 5oz

$8.00

Pickled Habanero & Garlic Hot Sauce

Northern Soul Cook Book - Justin Sutherland

Northern Soul Cook Book - Justin Sutherland

$30.00

Bumper Sticker

$5.00

Misfit

Big E blend 12oz bag

$13.00
Restaurant info

BIG E IS THE HUSTLE. WORKING LATE WHILE YOU’RE IN BED AND AWAKE BEFORE YOU MAKING BREAKFAST. OUR FOOD FOUNDED FOMO, FUELING YOUR EXTRA GRIND WITH AN EGG ON IT. INSPIRED BY MUSIC, DREAMS AND NOSTALGIA. BIG E IS THE PLACE TO GET MOTIVATED, GET FED AND VIBE.

750 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55105

