Thai

Jasmine Thai (Winnetka) Winnetka

1,896 Reviews

$$

20156 Roscoe Blvd

Winnetka, CA 91306

Order Again

Lunch Specials

L - Garlic

$12.00

L - Basil Leaf

$12.00

L - Broccoli

$12.00

L - Cashew Nut

$12.00

L - Ginger

$12.00

L - Sweet & Sour

$12.00

L - Baby Corn

$12.00

L - Snow Peas

$12.00

L - Panang

$12.00

L - Yellow Curry

$12.00

L - Red Curry

$12.00

L - Mixed Veggies

$12.00

L - Teriyaki

$12.00

L - Salmon Teriyaki

$14.45

L - Pad Thai

$12.00

L - Satay

$13.45

L - BBQ Chicken

$13.45

L - Ribs

$11.59

Lunch Combo

L Pad Thai / BBQ Chicken

$16.00

L Pad Thai / Satay

$16.00

L Chow Mein / BBQ Chicken

$16.00

L Chow Mein & Satay

$16.00

Appetizers

Egg Rolls

$9.45

Crispy Duck Rolls

$12.45

Satay

$13.45

Mee-Krob

$10.95

Shrimp Tempura

$13.59

Vegetable Tempura

$11.95

Golden Cups

$13.00

Crab Rangoon

$10.45

Fried Tofu

$9.45

Combination Platter

$16.00

Dumpling

$11.00

Thai Sticks

$14.00

Fried Wontons

$9.45

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Moo Manau

$11.95

Jerky

$12.95

Soup

Tom Yum Chicken

$9.00+

Tom Yum Shrimp

$10.00+

Tom Kha Chicken

$9.00+

Tom Kha Shrimp

$10.00+

Gulf of Siam

$20.85

Tom Kha Seafood

$20.85

Tom Yum

$9.00+

Tom Kha

$9.00+

Wonton Soup

$9.00+

Silver Noodle Soup

$9.00+

Tofu Soup

$9.00+

Vegetable Soup

$9.00+

Salad

Beef Salad

$14.45

House Salad

$14.45

Larb

$14.45

Naked Shrimp

$16.85

Nam Sod

$11.95

Papaya Salad

$13.45

Seafood Salad

$20.85

Squid Salad

$16.85

Veggie Yum

$13.45

Yum Woon Sen

$14.45

Yum Yai

$11.95

Entrees

Basil Leaf

$14.00

Garlic

$15.00

Broccoli & Oyster Sauce

$14.00

Sweet & Sour

$14.00

Orange Chicken

$14.00

Baby Corn

$14.00

Ginger

$14.00

Snow Peas

$14.00

Spicy Eggplant

$14.00

Prik King

$15.00

Cashew Nut

$14.00

Mongolian

$14.00

Mixed Vegetables

$14.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

Curry

Panang

$14.45

Yellow Curry

$14.45

Green Curry

$14.45

Red Curry

$14.45

Pineapple Shrimp Curry

$17.45

Grilled Salmon Curry

$21.35

Fried Rice

Jasmine Fried Rice

$14.00

Crab Fried Rice

$17.00

Seafood Fried Rice

$20.85

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.00

Spicy Fried Rice

$14.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Spicy Seafood Fried Rice

$20.85

Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.00

Seafood Pad Thai

$20.85

Pad Woon Sen

$14.00

Pad See Ew

$14.00

Chicken Noodle

$14.00

Rad Nar

$14.00

Seafood Rad Nar

$20.85

Spicy Noodle

$14.00

Chow Mein

$14.00

Noodle Soup

Noodle Soup

$14.00

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$14.00

Seafood Noodle Soup

$20.85

Tom Yum Seafood Noodle Soup

$20.85

Tom Kah Noodle Soup

$14.00

Tom Kah Seafood Noodle Soup

$20.85

Seafood

Sweet & Sour Sole Fish

$20.85

Ginger Sole Fish

$20.85

Sole Delight

$20.85

Steamed Mussels

$15.99

Chili Sole Fish

$20.85

Steamed Fish

$18.85

Lime Chili Seafood

$20.85

Ocean Delight

$20.85

Sizzling Seafood

$20.85

Love Boat

$20.85

Shrimp Fire

$17.85

Spicy Catfish

$16.99

Salmon Teriyaki

$20.85

Lime Chili Fish

$18.85

Grill

Thai BBQ Chicken

$14.45

Honey BBQ Ribs

$13.59

Crying Tiger

$15.45

Desserts

Ice Cream

$6.00

Fried Banana Balls

$8.00

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$12.45

Banana A La Mode

$10.00

Rice

White Rice (S)

$2.35

White Rice (M)

$3.85

White Rice (L)

$5.35

Sticky RIce (S)

$3.50

Brown Rice (S)

$3.50

Brown Rice (M)

$4.85

Brown Rice (L)

$4.50

Sticky Rice (L)

$4.50

White Rice (S) TOGO

$2.35

White Rice (L) TOGO

$3.35

Brown Rice (S) TOGO

$3.35

Brown Rice (L) TOGO

$4.35

Special

Food

Wait To Be Called

Go Now

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00+

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Sauces

Hot Sauce

Soy Sauce

Vinegar Chili

Chili Powder

Fish Sauce Chili

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Plum Sauce

$1.00

Cucumber Salad

$1.00

Utensils

Chopsticks

Forks

Spoons

Paper Plates

Napkins

noodles

Thin Rice Noodles

$3.00

PadThai Noodles

$3.00

Flat Rice Noodles

$3.00

chowmin noodles

$3.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20156 Roscoe Blvd, Winnetka, CA 91306

Directions

