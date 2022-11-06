Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Thai

Cobi's

No reviews yet

2104 Main Street

Santa Monica, CA 90405

NA BEV

SPARKLING WATER

$8.00

SPRING WATER

$8.00

MEXI COKE

$5.00

DIET COKE

$5.00

LEMON LIME SODA

$5.50

COLD BREW

$4.00

RED BULL

$5.00

WINE TOGO

PET NASTY TOGO

$40.00

ROSE DESIR TOGO

$60.50

100% Pinot Noir Champagne. Fresh berries, brioche, with a light salmon color.

NOMINE AMORIS TOGO

$35.50

TROUSSEAU TOGO

$43.50

MAITRE DE CHAI TOGO

$47.50

A Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. Lots of dark fruit and bell pepper.

SHARE

GRILLED PRAWNS

$17.00

Grilled Prawns (3pc) ginger & yellow bean sauce

CURRY PUFFS

$14.00

curried split peas & potatoes, pickled onion, tamarind ketchup {VE}

GARYS FRIED CHICKEN

$22.00

GRILLED CORN

$12.00

CABBAGE SALAD

$18.00

CHICKEN SATAY

$12.00

MUSHROOM SATAY

$12.00

EGG & RICE

CONGEE

$18.00

SCOTCH EGG

$16.00

NASI GORENG

$15.00

fried egg, rice, sambal terasi, long beans {V}

CRISPY RICE SALAD

$16.00

SANDWICH

BANH MI

SWEETS

KAYA FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

BALI PANCAKES

$12.00

THAI TEA PUDDING

$12.00

{VE}

SIDES

JASMINE RICE

$3.00

{VE}

ROTI

$4.50

{VE}

CHILI PLATE

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:20 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:20 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:20 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:20 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:20 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:20 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:20 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
South East Asian Street Food & Natural Wine. A new food and beverage experience has arrived at the iconic Dhaba space in Santa Monica by way of Cobi Marsh and Chef Lance Mueller of the acclaimed Cobi's Curries pop-up. As longtime owners Manhar & Margaret Patel pass the torch to the next generation with COBI'S at Dhaba, the legacy will live on with an expanded menu of Southeast Asian street fare, signature curries and natural wine.

2104 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405

