South East Asian Street Food & Natural Wine. A new food and beverage experience has arrived at the iconic Dhaba space in Santa Monica by way of Cobi Marsh and Chef Lance Mueller of the acclaimed Cobi's Curries pop-up. As longtime owners Manhar & Margaret Patel pass the torch to the next generation with COBI'S at Dhaba, the legacy will live on with an expanded menu of Southeast Asian street fare, signature curries and natural wine.

