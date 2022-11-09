Restaurant header imageView gallery

Birdie G's

5,357 Reviews

$$

2421 Michigan Avenue

Santa Monica, CA 90404

Order Again

Popular Items

Southern Noodle Kugel
Lamb A La Saless
Dilly Matzo Ball Soup

BREAD

Deanie's Cornbread

Deanie's Cornbread

$9.00

fermented green chili-honey butter

Matzo

Matzo

$7.00

from The Matzo Project; fresh-churned butter with homemade salt

SNACKS

Lavender Almonds

Lavender Almonds

$9.00

vegan/gf

Castelvetrano Olives, Chili & Fennel

Castelvetrano Olives, Chili & Fennel

$9.00

vegan/gf

Bashed Cucumbers

Bashed Cucumbers

$9.00

dill pickle hot sauce vegan/gf

COLD

Beets with Deli Flavors

Beets with Deli Flavors

$20.00

smoked trout roe, creme fraiche, horseradish, etc v/vq/gf

Birdie's ACG Caesar

Birdie's ACG Caesar

$19.00

egg yolk bottarga v/agf

Shaved Honeynut Squash

Shaved Honeynut Squash

$18.00

2-year squash miso, parmigiana & kasha v/vq/gf

Apple & Treviso Salad

Apple & Treviso Salad

$23.00

walnut, cheddar & liberty duck pastrami gf/av/vq

HOT

Fries & Aioli

Fries & Aioli

$10.00
Jimmy Nardello Peppers & Jam

Jimmy Nardello Peppers & Jam

$16.00

from the wood grill

Southern Noodle Kugel

Southern Noodle Kugel

$18.00

chow-chow, ricotta, pecans & sage brown butter v

Homemade Radiatori

$26.00

'tamai farms' broccoli & 'prairie breeze' cheddar v

Matzo Ball Soup

Matzo Ball Soup

$16.00

rachael's chicken broth, CARROT miso, & dill

WOOD-GRILLED CALIFORNIA MEAT & FISH

Mt. Lassen Trout

Mt. Lassen Trout

$45.00

blistered sungolds & sunchoke sauce gf

Lemon Pepper Half Chicken

$35.00

crispy lemons & herbs gf

Lemon Pepper Whole Chicken

Lemon Pepper Whole Chicken

$65.00

jerk bbq, pichu berry & habanero

Lamb A La Saless

Lamb A La Saless

$59.00

fenugreek, black lime, beet molasses, dill & saffron

PRIME STEAK FRITES

8 oz Prime Koji Flatiron Steak Frites

8 oz Prime Koji Flatiron Steak Frites

$46.00

served with fries & aioli

8 oz Corned Beef Tri-Tip Steak Frites

8 oz Corned Beef Tri-Tip Steak Frites

$49.00

served with fries & aioli

KIDS

Healthy Yucky Green Salad

Healthy Yucky Green Salad

$10.00

house dressing

Dilly Matzo Ball Soup

Dilly Matzo Ball Soup

$12.00

carrot miso, lots of dill & rachael's chicken broth

Potato-Crusted Chicken Fingers

Potato-Crusted Chicken Fingers

$12.00

with honey mustard

Fresh Pasta with Parmesan

Fresh Pasta with Parmesan

$15.00

choice of butter sauce or tomato sauce

Matzo Pizza Margherita

Matzo Pizza Margherita

$7.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella & basil

Fries

Fries

$6.00

with birdie's ketchup

EXTRAS

Onion Dip

$7.00

8 oz

Cashew Crema

$7.00

8 oz

Extra Matzo

$3.00

Al's Steak Sauce

$3.00

2 oz

Au Poivre

$4.00

4 oz

POT ROAST BUTTER

$5.00

DESSERT

Malted Chocolate Layer Cake

Malted Chocolate Layer Cake

$13.00

whipped cream

World Famous Rose Petal Pie

World Famous Rose Petal Pie

$14.00

strawberry, raspberry, hibiscus, rose & pretzel crust

Empress Date Bundt Cake

Empress Date Bundt Cake

$13.00

caramel sauce

Halva & Grape Rice Pudding

Halva & Grape Rice Pudding

$14.00

almond rice pudding with tahini, concord gel grapes, raisin and benne seed.

TO-GO COCKTAILS

The Golden Rule (serves 3)

The Golden Rule (serves 3)

$44.00

tequila, lemon, agave, prickly pear brandy, marigold oil & dehydrated citrus rind flowers IMPORTANT NOTE: As mandated by the office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please note that if you do not include at least one food item with your alcohol purchase, we will not be able to fulfill your order.

Mums An Old Fashion Gal (serves 3)

Mums An Old Fashion Gal (serves 3)

$44.00

chamomile, sazerac rye, barrel aged bitters, lemon twist IMPORTANT NOTE: As mandated by the office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please note that if you do not include at least one food item with your alcohol purchase, we will not be able to fulfill your order.

El Camino (serves 3)

El Camino (serves 3)

$44.00

carpano bianco vermouth, aperol, tequila, mezcal & orange twist IMPORTANT NOTE: As mandated by the office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please note that if you do not include at least one food item with your alcohol purchase, we will not be able to fulfill your order.

Tommy's Margarita (serves 3)

Tommy's Margarita (serves 3)

$44.00

tequila, lime, agave & dehydrated lime wheel IMPORTANT NOTE: As mandated by the office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please note that if you do not include at least one food item with your alcohol purchase, we will not be able to fulfill your order.

WINES

Tresomm, Grignoliño Rosé 2017

Tresomm, Grignoliño Rosé 2017

$30.00Out of stock

Salty rosé from Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico with great texture IMPORTANT NOTE: As mandated by the office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please note that if you do not include at least one food item with your alcohol purchase, we will not be able to fulfill your order.

​Grolleau Gris, J. Mourat ‘O.V.N.I.’ Rosé 2021

​Grolleau Gris, J. Mourat ‘O.V.N.I.’ Rosé 2021

$30.00Out of stock

Super peachy and fun rosé from Loire, France with a great reputation! Fun fact: it's made from Grolleau Gris, which is a pink-skinned mutation of Grolleau Noir. IMPORTANT NOTE: As mandated by the office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please note that if you do not include at least one food item with your alcohol purchase, we will not be able to fulfill your order.

​Matic Sipon White Wine 2019

​Matic Sipon White Wine 2019

$35.00

​​This is a gem of a wine from Stajerska, Slovenia. It's got stoney minerality and strong notes of apple. It also does exceptionally well with our food! IMPORTANT NOTE: As mandated by the office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please note that if you do not include at least one food item with your alcohol purchase, we will not be able to fulfill your order.

​Quinta do Ameal Loureiro White Wine 2019

​Quinta do Ameal Loureiro White Wine 2019

$35.00

​This is a great summer white from Vinho Verde, Portugal, as it is low in alcohol, bone dry, full of freshness, and drinks well cold. It's definitely not without sophistication - the locals say Quinta do Ameal is the best producer in Vinho Verde. IMPORTANT NOTE: As mandated by the office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please note that if you do not include at least one food item with your alcohol purchase, we will not be able to fulfill your order.

Emilio ‘Nessun Dorma’ Lambrusco 2020

Emilio ‘Nessun Dorma’ Lambrusco 2020

$35.00

This food-friendly and bone-dry sparkling red is a ​ ‘Nessun Dorma’ Lambrusco from Modena, Italy. It's great aperitif and just as wonderful as a fun pairing with the our lamb! IMPORTANT NOTE: As mandated by the office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please note that if you do not include at least one food item with your alcohol purchase, we will not be able to fulfill your order.

4 Monos ‘GR-10’ Garnacha 2019

4 Monos ‘GR-10’ Garnacha 2019

$35.00

While hiking the famous 'GR-10' trail, four friends met, decided to start making wine together, and the rest is history. Their Tinto is a jovial light red with notes of candied fruits. IMPORTANT NOTE: As mandated by the office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please note that if you do not include at least one food item with your alcohol purchase, we will not be able to fulfill your order.

(Non-Alcoholic) Leitz 'Eins Zwei Zero' Sparkling Riesling CAN NV

(Non-Alcoholic) Leitz 'Eins Zwei Zero' Sparkling Riesling CAN NV

$12.00

Made using a state of the art dealcohoilzing machine, this is by far the best non-alcoholic wine I've had. It really tastes like wine without the alcohol...I drink it all the time!

BEERS

Juneshine's Hopical Citrus - Spiked Kombucha

Juneshine's Hopical Citrus - Spiked Kombucha

$10.00

12 oz, 6%, San Diego, CA IMPORTANT NOTE: As mandated by the office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please note that if you do not include at least one food item with your alcohol purchase, we will not be able to fulfill your order.

14 Cannons's Patient Pilsner - Czech Pilsner

14 Cannons's Patient Pilsner - Czech Pilsner

$10.00

16 oz, 4.8%, Westlake Village, CA IMPORTANT NOTE: As mandated by the office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please note that if you do not include at least one food item with your alcohol purchase, we will not be able to fulfill your order.

Three Weavers' Seafarer - Kolsch Ale

Three Weavers' Seafarer - Kolsch Ale

$8.00

12 oz, 4.8%, Inglewood, CA IMPORTANT NOTE: As mandated by the office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please note that if you do not include at least one food item with your alcohol purchase, we will not be able to fulfill your order.

LA Ale Works' Dead Cowboy - Red Lager

LA Ale Works' Dead Cowboy - Red Lager

$10.00

16 oz, 5.5%, Hawthorne, CA IMPORTANT NOTE: As mandated by the office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please note that if you do not include at least one food item with your alcohol purchase, we will not be able to fulfill your order.

LA Ale Works' Lunar Kitten - Single Hop IPA

LA Ale Works' Lunar Kitten - Single Hop IPA

$10.00

16 oz, 7.5%, Hawthorne, CA IMPORTANT NOTE: As mandated by the office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please note that if you do not include at least one food item with your alcohol purchase, we will not be able to fulfill your order.

Smog City's Saber-Tooth Squirrel - Amber Ale

Smog City's Saber-Tooth Squirrel - Amber Ale

$10.00

16oz, 7%, Torrance, CA IMPORTANT NOTE: As mandated by the office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please note that if you do not include at least one food item with your alcohol purchase, we will not be able to fulfill your order.

Bitburger Drive - Nonalcoholic Beer

Bitburger Drive - Nonalcoholic Beer

$6.00

11.2 oz, nonalcoholic, BitBurger Brauerei, Germany

N/A BEVERAGES

Mountain Valley Still Water

Mountain Valley Still Water

$7.00
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$8.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$6.00
Diet Cola

Diet Cola

$6.00
Dad's Root Beer

Dad's Root Beer

$6.00
Vernors

Vernors

$6.00

ginger soda

Jones Cream Soda

Jones Cream Soda

$6.00
Crush Grape Soda

Crush Grape Soda

$6.00
Dry Blood Orange Soda

Dry Blood Orange Soda

$6.00
Fritz Limo Melonen Limonade

Fritz Limo Melonen Limonade

$7.00

Empire Strawberry Soda

$6.00

MERCHANDISE

On Vegetables

On Vegetables

$49.95

Jeremy Fox's first cookbook was a James Beard finalist in the “Restaurant & Professional” category. Pretty nifty, huh? It features 150 recipes that elevate vegetarian cooking and showcases Jeremy’s philosophy of “seed-to-stalk” cooking. He demonstrates how to use the smallest “scraps” to eliminate food waste, all while making cooking with vegetables accessible and exciting!

Huckleberry

Huckleberry

$35.00

Birdie G's Co-Owner Zoe Nathan's first cookbook celebrates all the stories, secrets and recipes from our sister spot, Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe. It's a go-to tome for any home baker, and contains 115 recipes for Zoe's now legendary brunch dishes, sweets, sides and pastries. 

Birdie G's Pink Hat

Birdie G's Pink Hat

$30.00Out of stock

This foam trucker-style hat help you stand out in a crowd with its bright pink hue!

Birdie G's Olive Green Hat

Birdie G's Olive Green Hat

$30.00Out of stock

This hat is in Chef Jeremy Fox's favorite color, featuring a round patch of our retro Birdie G's "B" logo.

Birdie G's Tan Hat

Birdie G's Tan Hat

$30.00Out of stock

You could probably wear this hat with some khakis. Classy.

Peg Board Game

Peg Board Game

$20.00

Jump all but one! Jump each tee and remove it. Leave only one, you're a genius! Leave two and you're pretty smart. Leave three and you're just average. Leave four or more and you've just embarrassed yourself... Try again.

Jeremy Fox Pin

Jeremy Fox Pin

$8.00

Carve out a spot on your denim jacket, hat or apron, because this is the only piece of flair you truly need - Chef Jeremy Fox's face on an enamel pin. You're welcome.

Birdie G's Patch

Birdie G's Patch

$5.00

These iron-on, 2-inch patches will jazz up your favorite worn sweater, varsity jacket, backpack, you name it.

Cream Birdie G's Mug

Cream Birdie G's Mug

$25.00

We love the generous handle on this mug when sipping our daily cup o' Joe!

Green Birdie G's Mug

Green Birdie G's Mug

$20.00

This light green mug with our fox logo feels a little retro diner and a little bit modern - it can be both, right?

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Named after James Beard-nominated chef Jeremy Fox’s daughter Birdie and grandmother Gladys, we're a fun all- American restaurant inspired by childhood memories and family traditions. We're tucked away within Santa Monica's artsy Bergamot Station, so bring your friends and family for supper and cocktails!

2421 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404

