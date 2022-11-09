Birdie G's

​Quinta do Ameal Loureiro White Wine 2019

$35.00

​This is a great summer white from Vinho Verde, Portugal, as it is low in alcohol, bone dry, full of freshness, and drinks well cold. It's definitely not without sophistication - the locals say Quinta do Ameal is the best producer in Vinho Verde. IMPORTANT NOTE: As mandated by the office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please note that if you do not include at least one food item with your alcohol purchase, we will not be able to fulfill your order.