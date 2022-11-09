Birdie G's
5,357 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
Named after James Beard-nominated chef Jeremy Fox’s daughter Birdie and grandmother Gladys, we're a fun all- American restaurant inspired by childhood memories and family traditions. We're tucked away within Santa Monica's artsy Bergamot Station, so bring your friends and family for supper and cocktails!
2421 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
