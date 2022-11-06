Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Celadon Thai Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

13364 W Washington Blvd

Culver City, CA 90066

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See Ew
Thai Steamed Dumplings

Appetizers

Enjoy some smaller bites to share with your friends.
Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

$10.00

A combination of mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, tofu, sweet basil, and rice noodles served with a honey mustard and sweet & sour sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$13.00

White meat chicken marinated in coconut milk and thai spices. Grilled to perfection – served with pickled cucumbers, and homemade peanut sauce.

Thai Steamed Dumplings

Thai Steamed Dumplings

$9.00

Minced chicken and vegetable dumplings served with a homemade ponzu sauce.

Thai Egg Rolls

Thai Egg Rolls

$9.00

Crispy-fried & stuffed with cabbage, and carrots, served with a sweet & sour sauce.

Larb

Larb

$13.00

Minced chicken flavored with basil leaves, onion, ground chili, lime juice, rice powder and fresh vegetables.

Moo Tod (Pork Jerky)

Moo Tod (Pork Jerky)

$13.00

Marinated tenderloin pork in a blend of thai spices, fried and served with a spicy sriracha dipping sauce.

Roti Curry

Roti Curry

$10.00

Pan-fried flat bread served with a yellow curry dipping sauce.

Dynamite Wings

Dynamite Wings

$13.00

Made with a sweet tangy sauce that carries a spicy kick – a thai twist to traditional buffalo wings.

Lemon-Grass Wings

Lemon-Grass Wings

$13.00

Marinated chicken wings, crispy basil, served with a spicy sweet & sour sauce.

Royal Shrimp

Royal Shrimp

$12.00

Delicious jumbo shrimp wrapped in crispy wontons served with a sweet & sour sauce.

Isaan Sausage

Isaan Sausage

$10.00

Northern thai cured-pork sausage, served with fresh ginger, peanuts and thai chilies.

Organic Fried Tofu

Organic Fried Tofu

$10.00

Golden triangles of crispy-fried tofu accompanied by our sweet & sour dipping sauce and topped with roasted crushed peanuts.

Curry Fried Wontons

Curry Fried Wontons

$10.00

Crispy curry-spiced wontons stuffed with shredded chicken and potatoes. Served with a sweet and sour sauce.

Cream Cheese Wontons

Cream Cheese Wontons

$10.00

crispy deep-fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, served with a sweet & sour sauce

Soups

Classic Thai favorites like Tom yum & Tom Kah, and a vegetable soup for those simple kind of days. Or try our deliciously fragrant seafood soup called 'Poh Tak'.
Tom Kah

Tom Kah

$8.00+

Coconut soup, galangal, red onion, lemon grass, mushrooms, cilantro, scallions, kaffir lime leaves, fresh thai chilies.

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$8.00+

A thai favorite. Lemon grass soup, mushroom, tomato, cilantro, scallions, kaffir lime leaves, fresh lime juice and thai chilies.

Poh Tak (Seafood Soup)

$19.00

Seafood soup with shrimp, mussels, fish fillet, fragrant lemon-grass broth, lime, ginger, basil, red onion, cilantro, scallions, and thai chilies.

Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup

$8.00+

Broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and celery in a chicken broth soup.

Chicken Wonton Soup

Chicken Wonton Soup

$8.00+

Chicken, ground chicken, shrimp delicately wrapped in wontons, and bok choy in a chicken broth.

Shrimp Wonton Soup

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$9.00+

Shrimp delicately wrapped in wontons, with bok choy in a chicken broth.

Salads

From Som Tum 'Papaya Salad' topped with crispy fried enoki mushrooms to a sweet and spicy green mango salad. Looking for some classic greens? Try our spicy beef, spicy shrimp, or grilled chicken salads, too!
Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$13.00

Green papaya salad with cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, green beans, and roasted peanuts in our spicy thai lime dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chicken satay and sliced hard-boiled eggs on a bed of mixed greens with homemade peanut sauce.

Spicy Beef Salad

Spicy Beef Salad

$18.00

Tender slices of beef, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions, tossed with a spicy lime dressing, served on a bed of romaine and mixed greens.

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Grilled shrimp tossed with spicy thai herbs and a pepper-roasted vinaigrette, served on a bed of romaine and mixed greens.

Curries

Warm the soul with a bowl of curry. Served with jasmine rice and your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu, veggies, or shrimp.
Celadon Chicken Curry

Celadon Chicken Curry

$16.00

A celadon favorite. Yellow curry with chunks of white meat chicken, potato, and carrots.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$16.00

Kabocha squash, bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers, and kaffir lime leaves.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$16.00

Eggplant, bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers, and kaffir lime leaves.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$16.00

A coconut brown curry sauce with bell pepper, cabbage, and kaffir lime leaves.

Pineapple Curry

Pineapple Curry

$16.00

An exotic mixture of curry, pineapple, bell peppers, basil, and cherry tomatoes.

Specialties

Choose from our signature specialties like our sautéed clams, supreme duck, or curry salmon with a fillet of fresh Norwegian salmon in a coconut curry cream sauce.
Curry Salmon

Curry Salmon

$25.00

Poached fillet of fresh norwegian salmon with a coconut curry cream sauce, topped with fragrant kaffir lime leaves, served with steamed vegetables.

Gulf of Siam

Gulf of Siam

$19.00

A combination of shrimp, fish fillet, mussels, scallops, bell peppers, galangal, young green peppercorn, and basil in a red chili paste.

Supreme Duck

Supreme Duck

$32.00

Half of a boneless duck roasted crispy and topped with a honey-wine sauce, served with a side of spinach and a spicy dipping sauce.

Main Entrees

Classic Thai dishes like Ka Pow, Prik Khing, and Sweet Basil Eggplant. All served with jasmine rice and your choice of protein.
Ka Pow

Ka Pow

$15.00

A signature thai dish. A spicy stir-fry with bamboo shoots, green beans, thai chili, and basil leaves.

Garlic Green Beans

Garlic Green Beans

$15.00

Sautéed roasted garlic and green beans.

Cashew Nuts and Roasted Chili

Cashew Nuts and Roasted Chili

$15.00

Roasted red chili, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, thai chili.

Fresh Ginger and Mushrooms

Fresh Ginger and Mushrooms

$15.00

Ginger, garlic, onions, green onions, celery, carrot and mushrooms.

Garlic and Pepper

Garlic and Pepper

$15.00

Sautéed onions, mushrooms and garlic sauce.

Chinese Broccoli & Crispy Pork

Chinese Broccoli & Crispy Pork

$16.00

Chinese broccoli, crispy pork belly, oyster sauce, and roasted red chilies.

Soft Shell Crab Curry

Soft Shell Crab Curry

$18.00

Crispy soft shell crab, yellow curry powder, chili oil, white onion, green onion, celery.

Sweet Basil Eggplant

Sweet Basil Eggplant

$16.00

Sautéed eggplant, red and green peppers, and sweet basil in a garlic black bean sauce.

Sauteed Clams

Sauteed Clams

$18.00

Sautéed clams, white onions, green onions, bell peppers, basil, garlic and thai chilies

Prik Khing

Prik Khing

$15.00

Green beans in a red chili paste, bell peppers, and kaffir lime leaves.

Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$15.00

Broccoli, carrots, cabbage, celery, and bean sprouts.

Broccoli Oyster Sauce

Broccoli Oyster Sauce

$15.00

Stir-fried broccoli in oyster sauce.

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$16.00

Special house blend of sweet & sour sauce, with bell peppers, pineapple, onions, and carrots

Kra Tiem Chicken

$15.00

Stir fried chicken, white pepper, cilantro, with steamed veggies

Grilled Ginger Chicken

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken, with steamed veggies

Fried Rice

Looking for some comfort food? Try one of our fried rices!
Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Rice, onion, tomato, scallions, and egg.

Spicy Fried Rice

Spicy Fried Rice

$15.00

Rice, thai chili, basil leaves, red and green bell peppers.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Rice, dungeness crab meat, tomatoes, onions, and egg, and served with a seafood sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

Rice, shrimp, chicken, cashews, pineapple, curry powder, raisins, scallions, and egg.

Off the Grill

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$33.00

A ten-ounce marinated usda select angus rib-eye steak, served with a unique spicy thai dipping sauce.

Thai Herb Crusted Salmon

Thai Herb Crusted Salmon

$25.00

Grilled fillet of fresh norwegian salmon topped with thai herbs and spices with a touch of lime juice, served with steamed spinach.

Grilled Ginger Salmon

Grilled Ginger Salmon

$25.00

Grilled 8oz fillet of fresh norwegian salmon topped with our savory teriyaki sauce, served with steamed vegetables

Noodle Soups

Delicious and filling bowls of noodle soups for every taste.

Celadon Noodle

$15.00

Rice noodles, fish balls, fish cake, lime juice, red chilies, bean sprouts, and crushed peanuts.

Tom Yum Noodle

Tom Yum Noodle

$15.00

Rice noodles, pork meat balls, lime juice, red chilies, bean sprouts, and crushed peanuts.

Stir Fried Noodles

Customize your noodles such as a classic pad Thai with your choice of protein or try one of our pre-set dishes like pad kee mow seafood which comes with shrimp, mussels, and scallops.
Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

A famous thai dish combining rice noodles, tamarind sauce bean sprouts, egg, scallions, red onion, and crushed peanuts.

Kua Gai

Kua Gai

$15.00

Flat rice noodles with white meat chicken and stir-fried with egg.

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

$15.00

Glass noodles stir-fried with egg, tomato, onion, scallions, and mushrooms.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Flat rice noodles, egg, chinese broccoli, broccoli, and sweet soy sauce.

Pad Kee Mow

Pad Kee Mow

$15.00

Flat rice noodles, tomato, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, and chili garlic sauce.

Pad Kee Mow Seafood

Pad Kee Mow Seafood

$19.00

Flat rice noodle, shrimp, fish, mussels, scallops, onions, bell pepper, basil leaves, galangal, young peppercorn, and chili garlic sauce.

Vegan

(VEGAN) Summer Rolls

$10.00

Combination of green leaf, cucumber, carrot, tofu, sweet basil, rice noodles, topped with crispy garlic, and served with a peanut sauce.

(VEGAN) Crispy Veggie Rolls

$9.00

Crispy-fried & stuffed with cabbage, carrots, and served with our housemade sweet & sour sauce.

(VEGAN) Organic Fried Tofu

$10.00

Golden triangles of crispy-fried tofu accompanied by our sweet & sour dipping sauce and topped with roasted crushed peanuts.

(Vegan) Vegetable Soup

$8.00+

Broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and celery in a vegetable broth soup.

(Vegan) Garlic Green Beans

$15.00

Sautéed roasted garlic and green beans.

(Vegan) Sweet Basil Eggplant

$16.00

Sautéed eggplant, red and green peppers, and sweet basil in a garlic black bean sauce.

(Vegan) Mixed Vegetables

$15.00

Broccoli, carrots, cabbage, celery, and bean sprouts.

(Vegan) Sweet and Sour

$16.00

Special house blend of sweet and sour sauce, with bell peppers, pineapple, onions, and carrots. Served with jasmine rice.

(Vegan) Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Rice, onion, tomato, scallions.

(Vegan) Spicy Fried Rice

$15.00

Rice, thai chili, basil leaves, red and green bell peppers.

(Vegan) Pad See Ew

$15.00

Flat rice noodles, egg, chinese broccoli, broccoli, and sweet soy sauce.

(Vegan) Pad Woon Sen

$15.00

Glass noodles stir-fried with egg, tomato, onion, scallions, and mushrooms.

(Vegan) Pad Kee Mow

$15.00

Desserts

Want something sweet to cap it off? Try one of our sweet treats.

Sweet Milk Roti

$7.00
Green Tea Ice Cream

Green Tea Ice Cream

$7.00
Coconut Ice Cream

Coconut Ice Cream

$7.00
Celadon Banana Crepe

Celadon Banana Crepe

$10.00

Sweet Sticky Rice w/ Ice Cream

$10.00
Mango and Sweet Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

Mango and Sweet Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$10.00Out of stock

Side Orders

Need something extra? Choose from some basic sides to complete your meal.
Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$2.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.00
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$4.00
Sweet Sticky Rice

Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.00

Fried Egg

$2.00
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00
Steamed Mix Vegetables

Steamed Mix Vegetables

$6.00
Peanut Dressing

Peanut Dressing

$0.85
Pickled Cucumber

Pickled Cucumber

$1.00
Steamed Noodles

Steamed Noodles

$4.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Acqua Panna (flat)

$5.00

Pellegrino (sparkling)

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Fresh Coconut

$6.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Ginger Iced Tea

$5.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Iced Mango Green Tea

$6.00

Regular Iced Tea

$4.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:10 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:10 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:10 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:10 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:10 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
We welcome you to our cozy little piece of Thailand. Let us take care of you!

