Jeannie Maes 12830 Scarsdale Blvd

Jeannie Maes
4 Reviews
12830 Scarsdale Blvd
Houston, TX 77089
STARTERS
Crawfish Pies
Petite buttery double toasted pie shell filled with savory saute crawfish filling
Boudin Balls
Lightly battered deep fried boudin balls
Chicken and Waffle Starter
Brined buttermilk fried boneless chicken bites on a sweet southern Johnny cake waffle drizzle with bourbon maple syrup
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Sauté baby spinach and artichoke with three cheese Creamy sauce served with toasted French garlic toast
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Cup
Seafood Gumbo Cup
Crawfish Corn Soup Cup
Triple Power Platter
Caws Pork skins
SOUPS
SALADS
SANDWICHES
Beef Hot Sausage Patty Po-boy
NOLA style dressed with lettuce tomatoes pickle W Jeannies Mae’s house sauce and fries
Shrimp Po-Boy
Crispy fried shrimp on toasted French loaf NOLA dress with Jeannie Mae’s sauce and fries
Catfish Po-Boy
Crispy Fried Catfish on toasted French Loaf NOLA dress with Jeannie Mae’s sauce and fries
Fried Oyster Po-boy
ENTREE
RED BEANS AND RICE VEGETERIAN W/ PORTABELLA MUSHROOMS
Red kidney beans cook with trinity to creamy perfection served with white rice
RED BEANS AND RICE W/FRIED CHICKEN
SHRIMP AND JAZZY GRITS
Deep Fried Grit balls with savory andouille bites and shrimp sauce
FRIED CATISH AND STONE GRITS
Crispy fried fish served with classic buttery grits
BIG EASY FRIED RIBS WITH FRIES
Slow brined ribs deep fried with beaucoup sauce
CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE W/ RICE & GREEN BEANS
BROWN ROUX TRINITY MIXED SAUTE SAVORY CRAWFISH IN A ETOUFFE SAUCE
SHRIMP CREOLE W/ RICE & GREEN BEANS
SLOW COOK TOMATOE BASES SAVORY SPRIMP STEW WITH SAUSAGE AND POTATOES
JU JU CHOP BEEF STEAK W/ ONIOS, GRAVY & GREEN BEANS
A 10 OZ CHOOP STEAK PATTY COVED WITH ONIONS AND BROWN GRAVY
STUFFED BELL PEPPER & GREEN BEANS
FRESH BELL PEPPER STUFFED WITH A SAVORY MIX OF SEASONED GROUND BEEF AND SESASONING OVER ROASTED
CHICKEN AND WAFFLE
A SWEET SAVORY CORNBREAD WAFFLE WITH DEEP FRIED CHICKEN AN BOURBON MAPLE SYRUP
SMOTHERED PORK CHOP W/ WHITE RICE & GREEN BEANS
STUFFED GRILLED PORK CHOP WITH APPLE DRESSING
FRIED CATFISH PLATE WITH FRIES
SEAFOOD PLATTER (CATFISH AND SHRIMP) W/ FRIES
STEWED TURKEY WING W/WHITE RICE & GREEN BEANS
BRAISED OXTAIL OVER RICE W/ WHITE RICE, GREEN BEANS & POTATO SALAD
DELUXE SEAFOOD PLATTER
ENTREE-CHEF CHOICE
FAMILY MEALS
KID'S MEAL
SIDES
DESSERT
DRINKS
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
BRUNCH
Da big easy crab burger with potatoes salad
Loozianna Gumbeaux BIG Bowl with rice
Avocado Blue Butter Crab French Toast porched egg with hollandaise sauce
Lake Pontchartrain Crab Cakes with spicy creole sauce with potato salad
Royal Street Fried Oyster Egg Benedict in a bed of Creamy Spinach
Twisted Crawfish Bisque over rice and Potatoe salad
Fried Portello Mushrooms over sauteed leeks covered with Bearnaise sauce
Atchafalaya Beignets smothered crawfish etouffee
Ponchtoula Strawberry short cake stuffed French Toasted
HAPPY HOUR MENU
DAILY LUNCH SPECIALS
Chicken & waffle sandwich w/ fries and honey mustard
Fish w/ greens and cornbread
Hot sausage (link) Po-boy w/ fries
Blacken shrimp salad w/ toast
Fried chicken (2 PCs) w/ greens and cornbread
Pull pork sandwich w/ fries
Veggie plate- greens, Mac & cheese, red beans w/ cornbread
Chicken bites w/ fries
Catfish bites w/ fries
Shrimp bites w/ fries
CATERING
New Orleans Style Brunch
Mother's Day Menu
Warm Arugula Salad
Boudin Balls
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Steak (Prime Rib)
Stuffed Fish
Stuffed Cornish Hen
Dessert
Key Lime Pie
Chocolate Cake
Drinks
Mimosa (Signature)
Mimosa
Mimosa Caraf
Tequila Sunrise
Beer
Imported (Corona or Modelo9
Domestic (Bud or Bud Light
Wine
Chardonnay/Cabernet/Moscato
Sodas/Sweet or Unsweet Tea/Lemonade
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
12830 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston, TX 77089