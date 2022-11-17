Jeannie Maes imageView gallery
Soul Food

Jeannie Maes 12830 Scarsdale Blvd

4 Reviews

12830 Scarsdale Blvd

Houston, TX 77089

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

STARTERS

Crawfish Pies

$10.99

Petite buttery double toasted pie shell filled with savory saute crawfish filling

Boudin Balls

$8.99

Lightly battered deep fried boudin balls

Chicken and Waffle Starter

$10.00

Brined buttermilk fried boneless chicken bites on a sweet southern Johnny cake waffle drizzle with bourbon maple syrup

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$9.75

Sauté baby spinach and artichoke with three cheese Creamy sauce served with toasted French garlic toast

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Cup

$7.00

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$7.00

Crawfish Corn Soup Cup

$7.00

Triple Power Platter

$15.99

Caws Pork skins

$4.99

SOUPS

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Bowl

$9.00

Authentic New Orleans style dark roux made from scratch Load with chicken sausage served white rice

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$9.00

Authentic New Orleans style dark roux made from scratch Load with chicken, sausage and shrimp served white rice

Crawfish Corn Soup Bowl

$9.00

SALADS

Fresh Garden Salad

$5.99

Fresh mixed salad greens and roman tomatoes with toasted Crutons and your choice of dressing

Jeannie Mae’s Specialty Garden Salad

$9.95

Delicate baby green grape tomatoes cranberry pecan goat cheese bites w honey vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

Beef Hot Sausage Patty Po-boy

$15.99

NOLA style dressed with lettuce tomatoes pickle W Jeannies Mae’s house sauce and fries

Shrimp Po-Boy

$15.99

Crispy fried shrimp on toasted French loaf NOLA dress with Jeannie Mae’s sauce and fries

Catfish Po-Boy

$15.99

Crispy Fried Catfish on toasted French Loaf NOLA dress with Jeannie Mae’s sauce and fries

Fried Oyster Po-boy

$16.49

PASTA

SWAMP PASTA

$15.99

MARDI GRAS PASTA

$15.99

VOODOO PASTA

$15.99

ENTREE

RED BEANS AND RICE VEGETERIAN W/ PORTABELLA MUSHROOMS

$14.99

Red kidney beans cook with trinity to creamy perfection served with white rice

RED BEANS AND RICE W/FRIED CHICKEN

$14.99

SHRIMP AND JAZZY GRITS

$19.99

Deep Fried Grit balls with savory andouille bites and shrimp sauce

FRIED CATISH AND STONE GRITS

$19.99

Crispy fried fish served with classic buttery grits

BIG EASY FRIED RIBS WITH FRIES

$18.99

Slow brined ribs deep fried with beaucoup sauce

CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE W/ RICE & GREEN BEANS

$17.99

BROWN ROUX TRINITY MIXED SAUTE SAVORY CRAWFISH IN A ETOUFFE SAUCE

SHRIMP CREOLE W/ RICE & GREEN BEANS

$17.99

SLOW COOK TOMATOE BASES SAVORY SPRIMP STEW WITH SAUSAGE AND POTATOES

JU JU CHOP BEEF STEAK W/ ONIOS, GRAVY & GREEN BEANS

$18.99

A 10 OZ CHOOP STEAK PATTY COVED WITH ONIONS AND BROWN GRAVY

STUFFED BELL PEPPER & GREEN BEANS

$14.99

FRESH BELL PEPPER STUFFED WITH A SAVORY MIX OF SEASONED GROUND BEEF AND SESASONING OVER ROASTED

CHICKEN AND WAFFLE

$16.99

A SWEET SAVORY CORNBREAD WAFFLE WITH DEEP FRIED CHICKEN AN BOURBON MAPLE SYRUP

SMOTHERED PORK CHOP W/ WHITE RICE & GREEN BEANS

$17.99

STUFFED GRILLED PORK CHOP WITH APPLE DRESSING

FRIED CATFISH PLATE WITH FRIES

$19.99

SEAFOOD PLATTER (CATFISH AND SHRIMP) W/ FRIES

$21.99

STEWED TURKEY WING W/WHITE RICE & GREEN BEANS

$15.99

BRAISED OXTAIL OVER RICE W/ WHITE RICE, GREEN BEANS & POTATO SALAD

$25.99

DELUXE SEAFOOD PLATTER

$25.99

ENTREE-CHEF CHOICE

BLACKENED CATFISH W/ DIRTY RICE, COVERED ETOUFFEE & GREEN BEANS

$25.99

Seasoned Blackened catfish served over dirty rice coved with etouffee

FAMILY MEALS

Trio Trinity Shrimp Etouffee, Crawfish Etouffee & Shrimp Creole potato salad dinner salad garlic French toast FOR 4 PEOPLE

$79.00

Red beans and Rice with Garlic Toast with 12 pieces of fried chicken FOR 4-6 PEOPLE

$79.00

KID'S MEAL

CHICKEN BITES W/ FRIES

$9.99

Crispy fried chicken with seasoned fries

CATFISH BITES W/ FRIES

$9.99

Crispy fried catfish with seasoned fries

SHRIMP BASKET W/ FRIES

$9.99

Crispy fried popcorn shrimp with seasoned fries

SIDES

Mac and cheese

$5.50

Caramelized Yams

$5.50

Sweet Potatoes

$5.50

Buttery Green Beans

$5.50

French Fries

$5.50

Potato salad

$5.50

Cabbage Greens

$5.50

Collards

$5.50

Red beans and Rice

$5.50

GRITS

$5.50

DIRTY RICE

$5.50

Corn bread dressing

$5.50

DESSERT

CLASSIC BREAD PUDDING

$7.99

SERVED WITH RUM SAUCE

OOEY GOOEY BROWNIE SQARES

$7.99

DUSTED WITH POWERED SUGAR

OOEY GOOEY BUTTER PECAN SQUARES

$7.99

OOEY GOOEY CARROT SQUARES

$7.99

OOEY GOOEY RED VELVET SQUARES

$7.99

POUND CAKE

$7.99

WITH LEMON GLAZED

FRENCH QUARTER BEIGNETS

$7.99

WITH VOODOO DUST

DRINKS

SODA

$2.50

JUICE

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

COFFEE

$1.60

MINERAL WATER

$3.00

BOTTLE WATER

$1.50

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

Select Beer

$3.50

Wine List

$7.00

Dirtyy South Swamp Tea

$15.00

Vodka Lemonade

$5.00

Select Drink

$6.00

Special beer

$5.00

Premium shots

$8.00

Regular shots

$5.00

Mixed drink

$9.00

Hennessey

$8.00

BRUNCH

Da big easy crab burger with potatoes salad

$18.00

Loozianna Gumbeaux BIG Bowl with rice

$16.00

Avocado Blue Butter Crab French Toast porched egg with hollandaise sauce

$16.00

Lake Pontchartrain Crab Cakes with spicy creole sauce with potato salad

$18.00

Royal Street Fried Oyster Egg Benedict in a bed of Creamy Spinach

$18.00

Twisted Crawfish Bisque over rice and Potatoe salad

$18.00

Fried Portello Mushrooms over sauteed leeks covered with Bearnaise sauce

$16.00

Atchafalaya Beignets smothered crawfish etouffee

$18.00

Ponchtoula Strawberry short cake stuffed French Toasted

$12.00

HAPPY HOUR MENU

Fried Pickle

$7.00

Goat Cheese Cranberry Bites

$7.00

Fried catfish bites

$7.00

Spinach dip w/ garlic bruschetta toast

$7.00

Mega chicken bites

$7.00

Mega pork bites

$7.00

6 wings

$9.99

Wings individually

$1.00

DAILY LUNCH SPECIALS

Chicken & waffle sandwich w/ fries and honey mustard

$9.99

Fish w/ greens and cornbread

$9.99

Hot sausage (link) Po-boy w/ fries

$9.99

Blacken shrimp salad w/ toast

$9.99

Fried chicken (2 PCs) w/ greens and cornbread

$9.99

Pull pork sandwich w/ fries

$9.99

Veggie plate- greens, Mac & cheese, red beans w/ cornbread

$9.99

Chicken bites w/ fries

$9.99

Catfish bites w/ fries

$9.99

Shrimp bites w/ fries

$9.99

CATERING

1/2 pan side

$40.00

1/2 green beans

$25.00

Seafood Pasta Party Pack

$210.00

Creole chicken pasta party pack

$180.00

Sodas, condiments, cups and ice

$100.00

New Orleans Style Brunch

Appetizers

$30.00

Second Course

Third Course

Alcoholic Beverage

Select Beer

$3.50

Wine List

$7.00

Dirtyy South Swamp Tea

$15.00

Vodka Lemonade

$5.00

Mother's Day Menu

Warm Arugula Salad

$8.00

Boudin Balls

$8.00

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$8.00

Steak (Prime Rib)

$47.00

Stuffed Fish

$39.00

Stuffed Cornish Hen

$35.00

Dessert

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

Chocolate Cake

Drinks

Mimosa (Signature)

$15.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Caraf

$18.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Beer

Imported (Corona or Modelo9

$5.00

Domestic (Bud or Bud Light

$3.00

Wine

Chardonnay/Cabernet/Moscato

$8.00

Sodas/Sweet or Unsweet Tea/Lemonade

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12830 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston, TX 77089

Directions

Gallery
Jeannie Maes image

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Phil's Soul and Creole Cafe - 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Suite 1136
orange starNo Reviews
10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Suite 1136 Texas City, TX 77591
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Rey del Pollo - Woodforest
orange star4.5 • 314
13419 Woodforest Blvd Houston, TX 77075
View restaurantnext
Rey del Pollo - Almeda
orange star4.5 • 314
10092 Kleckley Dr Houston, TX 77075
View restaurantnext
Rey del Pollo - Lawndale
orange star4.5 • 314
7170 Lawndale St Houston, TX 77075
View restaurantnext
Lone Star Seafood
orange star4.5 • 95
10990 Fuqua St houston, TX 77089
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Galleria/Uptown
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
MacGregor
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Mid-West
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Northside Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Westchase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston